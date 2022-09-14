Arlington Heights officials and residents review Chicago Bears stadium plans in ‘likely a very long journey’ – The Denver Post

Worries about traffic, noise, property taxes, the impact on schools and the Village’s thriving downtown topped the list of concerns expressed by half a dozen Arlington Heights residents Monday night about a proposed Chicago Bears stadium and community development on the Arlington Park Racetrack property.

At a special meeting of the Arlington Heights Village Board of Directors, meeting in committee of the whole Monday evening in the Forest View Education Center Theater, village staff presented an overview of village discussions with community leaders. the Chicago Bears team regarding the team. plans for Arlington Park. Staff also outlined the next steps in the process.

“We’re off to a good start with the redevelopment of Arlington Park,” said Mayor Tom Hayes, “but there’s still a long way to go in this unique opportunity to redevelop 326 acres of prime real estate within The Village of Arlington Heights From day one, the Village Council’s goal with the redevelopment of the property is to ensure that it is put to best use and worthy of Arlington Park’s legacy.

The team’s plans call for “a mixed-use entertainment, commercial/retail and housing district that will bring significant economic benefits to Cook County, the surrounding region and the state of Illinois,” according to a statement. public of team leaders.

All the village administrators were present at the COTW meeting on Monday evening but took no action on what the staff presented. Chicago Bears representatives were not present. Anticipating a large crowd, the village changed the location of the meeting from the usual village hall to the education center, but only around 30 people attended – compared to more than 700 at the September 8 meeting organized by the Chicago Bears at Hersey High School.

Hayes assured residents and community stakeholders that they will have the opportunity throughout the process to provide feedback on the project – which could take up to 10 years to fully develop.

Last September, the Chicago Bears signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement to buy the old racetrack. Then last Thursday, team leaders presented a concept plan for the redevelopment, illustrating a large stadium located in the northwest corner of the property closest to Route 53. The plan does not offer details on number of dwellings or traffic patterns.

“Despite these milestones, the Bears have yet to close on the property,” Village Manager Randy Recklaus said, saying a potential deal could be finalized in late 2022 or early 2023. He said the Village did not yet have a formal proposal. of the team and the Bears cannot develop the property without the approval of the village.

“Tonight is a very early stage of a very long journey,” said the village manager.

That journey begins this fall with the first two initiatives planned by the village: the approval of a roadmap outlining all stages of zoning, planning and design for the project, as well as an amendment to the new overlay district of zoning to allow special use for a sportsbook. ease of betting requested by the Bears, officials explained.

At its regular meeting on September 6, the village council approved the hiring of two consultants to help with the project. Hunden Strategic Partners will perform economic and financial market analysis, and Sam Schwartz Engineering will perform traffic and parking analysis around the project.

Meanwhile, Recklaus said, village leaders connected with leaders from Inglewood, Calif., and Las Vegas, both of which have brought NFL franchises to their communities, to explore the positive and negative impacts of these movements.

“We haven’t heard of the negative impact, traffic, noise, especially for people living near the property,” said resident Tom Loch, who said he was in favor of the Bears’ move from Chicago from Soldier Field to Arlington Park. “They talk about residential development, what will be the impact on schools?”

He expressed concern about the quality of life for residents and schools.

Village chiefs said these were also of paramount importance to them, but it is now too early to determine this impact. Arlington Heights has more than 77,600 residents, according to U.S. Census data. Township High School District 214, based in the village, has nearly 12,000 students enrolled in six schools. And the elementary school district, Arlington Heights School District 25, includes nine schools and has some 5,200 students enrolled.

“Quality of life is my number one priority,” said the mayor. “We are still in the preliminary stages. We don’t know how many residents will be in this development and we don’t know how many schools will move into the district. We have an open dialogue with all these stakeholders.

Resident Brenda Popovic, a teacher at Rolling Meadows High School – part of SD214 – said she was happy to learn the village’s first steps.

“You talk to counterparts in other places and take all these steps, [that] makes me feel a lot better,” Popovic said. “I worry about property taxes and the impact that will have on people in our community. We are already struggling to find affordable housing… I would be worried about losing members of our community.

Recklaus acknowledged that payment for the Bears’ proposed project is a major concern for residents.

“The Bears have publicly stated that they have no plans to request funds from the Village to pay for a stadium,” Recklaus said. “We understand that they can ask the village for help, contributions for public improvements, roads, water pipes, other pieces of infrastructure. The Bears haven’t asked the village to pay…and the village hasn’t agreed to pay anything yet.

Theresa Jordan, a member of the village’s environmental commission, said she hoped the project would incorporate sustainability, citing other stadiums that use solar panels for electricity generation.

Hayes said the concept plan highlights green spaces, parks and water features.

Administrator Robin LaBedz raised concerns about maintaining the viability of the Village’s bustling downtown area and the pandemic-born Arlington Alfresco outdoor dining space that is now a mainstay of the Village.

“We want to preserve the distinctiveness of downtown,” LaBedz said. “It’s a gem. We have an award-winning town centre, that’s a reason people move here.

Some residents have also raised this concern and Hayes said “the bears are fully committed to making sure everything they do complements our downtown and existing businesses. They don’t want to do anything to harm our businesses.

The administrators agreed that this is a project that must have meaning for the whole community.

“It shouldn’t increase our property taxes because they’re coming to town,” trustee John Scaletta said.

