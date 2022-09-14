Connect with us

Asian markets open lower after price data slam Wall Street

Asian Markets Open Lower After Price Data Slam Wall Street
By ELAINE KURTENBACH

Asian markets skidded lower on Wednesday after Wall Street fell the most since June 2020 as a report showed inflation has kept a surprisingly strong grip on the U.S. economy.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 2.8% in early trading Wednesday, to 27,816.58, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 2.5% to 6,834.80. In Seoul, the Kospi lost 2.6% to 2,386.29.

U.S. futures edged higher, with the contracts for the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 up 0.1%. European futures also declined.

On Tuesday, the Dow lost more than 1,250 points and the S&P 500 sank 4.3%. Tuesday’s hotter-than-expected report on inflation has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates still more, adding to risks for the economy.

The steep sell-off didn’t quite knock out the market’s gains over the past four days, but it ended a four-day winning streak for the major U.S. indexes and erased an early rally in European markets.

The S&P 500 sank 4.3% to 3,932.69. The Dow fell 3.9% to 31,104.97 and the Nasdaq composite closed 5.2% lower, at 11,633.57.

Bond prices also fell sharply, sending their yields higher, after a report showed inflation decelerated only to 8.3% in August, instead of the 8.1% economists expected.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed actions, soared to 3.74% from 3.57% late Monday. The 10-year yield, which helps dictate where mortgages and rates for other loans are heading, rose to 3.42% from 3.36%.

The hotter-than-expected reading has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to ultimately raise interest rates more than expected to combat inflation, with all the risks for the economy that entails.

“Right now, it’s not the journey that’s a worry so much as the destination,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “If the Fed wants to hike and hold, the big question is at what level.

All but six of the stocks in the S&P 500 fell. Technology and other high-growth companies fell more than the rest of the market because they’re seen as most at risk from higher rates.

Most of Wall Street came into the day thinking the Fed would hike its key short-term rate by a hefty three-quarters of a percentage point at its meeting next week. But the hope was that inflation was falling back to more normal levels after peaking in June at 9.1%.

Such a slowdown might let the Fed reduce the size of its rate hikes through the end of this year and then potentially hold steady through early 2023.

Tuesday’s report dashed some of those hopes. Many of the data points were worse than economists expected, including some the Fed pays particular attention to, such as inflation outside of food and energy prices.

Markets honed in on a 0.6% rise in such prices during August from July, double what economists expected, said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of investment strategy at iShares.

Traders now see a one-in-three chance the Fed will hike the benchmark rate by a full percentage point next week, quadruple the usual move. No one in the futures market was predicting such a hike a day earlier.

The Fed has already raised its benchmark interest rate four times this year, with the last two increases by three-quarters of a percentage point. The federal funds rate is currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.50%.

Higher rates hurt the economy by making it more expensive to buy a house, a car or anything else bought on credit. Mortgage rates have already hit their highest level since 2008, creating pain for the housing industry. The hope is that the Fed can pull off the tightrope walk of slowing the economy enough to snuff out high inflation, but not so much that it creates a painful recession.

Tuesday’s data casts doubt on hopes for such a “soft landing.” Higher rates also hurt prices for stocks, bonds and other investments.

Investments seen as the most expensive or the riskiest are the ones hardest hit by higher rates. Bitcoin tumbled 9.4%.

Expectations for a more aggressive Fed also helped the dollar add to its already strong gains for this year. The dollar has been surging against other currencies in large part because the Fed has been hiking rates faster and by bigger margins than many other central banks.

The dollar bought 144.59 Japanese yen, up from 144.57 yen late Tuesday. The euro rose to 0.9973 cents, up from 0.9969 cents.

Oil prices rose. U.S. benchmark crude added 38 cents to $87.69 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 47 cents to $87.31 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, climbed 38 cents to $93.55 per barrel.

___

AP Business Writers Stan Choe, Alex Veiga and Damian J. Troise contributed.

News

Elon Musk's UPenn sweetheart auctions off rare tech giant memorabilia

September 14, 2022

Elon Musk's UPenn sweetheart auctions off rare tech giant memorabilia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Holding on to an ex’s memories could earn you a pretty penny down the road. Elon Musk’s girlfriend is auctioning off rare photos of the tech entrepreneur to help pay for her stepson’s college education.

The two dated at UPenn in the mid-90s.

Some of Musk’s memorabilia include photos, a signed dollar bill, and a necklace.

The highest bid right now is $10,000 for a signed greeting card.

CBS3 staff

The CBS3 staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring the content to you on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

News

St. Paul school board looks to add more time for public comment

September 14, 2022

St. Paul school board looks to add more time for public comment
The St. Paul school board plans to adjust its meeting times to give the public more opportunity to address the board.

In recent years, the board has convened at 5:30 p.m. for up to 30 minutes of public comments before its formal monthly meetings.

About half the time, speakers — who are given three minutes or two, depending on how many sign up — use the entire 30 minutes. When they don’t, the board waits around until 6:05 before getting down to business.

Board member Uriah Ward wants to set aside up to 45 minutes for public comment but to start the meeting right away — as early as 5:30 or late as 6:15 — if everyone’s done speaking before that time is spent.

“If we had a large number of people who are coming to speak, (meetings) would be longer, but other scenarios where we have fewer people coming to speak, we would actually have shorter meetings,” he said.

Fellow board members generally like the plan, but they haven’t yet voted on a change. Still to be decided is whether to make public comments or celebratory staff and student recognitions the first item on the agenda.

During a discussion at Tuesday’s board meeting, chief of administration and operations Jackie Turner said the board adopted the break between public comments and the 6:05 board meetings so that people giving presentations during the formal meetings would know when to show up.

“We wanted to provide that certainty for the community,” she said.

Dana Abrams, a district administrator who facilitates public comment, said there was a time when there was no limit on public speakers, which “wasn’t good for anybody.” But the break before the 6:05 meeting also is “not a good use of anybody’s time,” she said.

The board is expected to vote on a change in procedure at its October meeting and put a new schedule in place for November.

News

8 arrested in suspected human trafficking ring that may have killed thousands: DOJ

September 14, 2022

8 arrested in suspected human trafficking ring that may have killed thousands: DOJ
Eight people were arrested on Tuesday in what federal authorities believe was a massive human trafficking operation that may have claimed thousands of lives.

Erminia Serrano Piedra, also known as “Boss Lady,” allegedly led the operation along with seven other people, federal prosecutors told reporters. The eight were arrested in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas for transporting a non-citizen for monetary gain while endangering human life.

The Justice Department is also seeking $2.3 million in real estate assets allegedly linked to the operation.

“This organization was driven by personal greed and Piedra and his co-conspirators prioritized that greed over the safety of those they were smuggling,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. .Polite.

81 migrants in the back of a tractor-trailer are seen in a DOJ document. US authorities on Tuesday announced the indictment of eight people in connection with a vast alleged human smuggling operation that could have killed thousands of migrants.

United States Department of Justice

Court documents did not mention which lawyers could speak on behalf of the suspects. They have not yet appeared in court.

Justice Department officials said the migrant victims, believed to be Colombian, Guatemalan and Mexican citizens, were taken to so-called “hiding places” where smugglers conduct and conceal their illicit activities. Authorities say some of the victims were forced into suitcases while others were crammed into the back of tractor-trailers, pickup trucks and even tankers as part of their journeys to and through the United States.

Those who drove the vehicles used to transport migrants were possibly paid up to $2,500 per person, according to the Justice Department.

“We have alleged that this particular organization was responsible for the trafficking of at least hundreds, if not thousands, of potential migrants,” Polite said.

Photo: Migrants Inside A Wooden Crate Are Seen In A Doj Document.

Migrants inside a wooden crate are seen in a DOJ document. US authorities on Tuesday announced the indictment of eight people in connection with a vast alleged human smuggling operation that could have killed thousands of migrants.

United States Department of Justice

Agents from Homeland Security Investigations, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement division that deals with smuggling, conducted the investigation which led to the arrest of Katie Ann Garcia, one of eight suspects , Tuesday in Laredo, Texas, where authorities say 12 migrants were found, including two minors.

“If you commit the crime of human trafficking and if you manipulate, endanger and take advantage of troubled and fearful migrants, we are coming for you,” Deputy Homeland Security Secretary John K. Tien said Tuesday. . “We will investigate you. We will prosecute you to the fullest extent of our laws. We will leave no stone unturned until we put an end to your nefarious practices.”

The Department of Homeland Security said it has stepped up its crackdown on transnational organizations that facilitate human trafficking – in recent months, arresting nearly 5,000 people the department suspects are associated with criminal trafficking.

Photo: A Flatbed Truck With Wooden Crates Used To Smuggle Migrants Is Seen In A Doj Document.

A flatbed truck with wooden crates used to smuggle migrants is seen in a DOJ document. US authorities on Tuesday announced the indictment of eight people in connection with a vast alleged human smuggling operation that could have killed thousands of migrants.

United States Department of Justice

The Biden administration has also launched a “Joint Task Force Alpha” with DHS and DOJ as part of the government’s work to, as Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said on Tuesday, “dismantle trafficking networks and of the most dangerous human trafficking”.

“The charges announced today are just the latest example of the success of these efforts,” Garland said in a statement. “The Department of Justice will continue to mobilize all of its resources to combat human smuggling and trafficking groups that endanger our communities, abuse and exploit migrants, and threaten our national security.”

ABC News

News

GM Rick Hahn says 'we're not at that point' of discussing Tony La Russa's return to the Chicago White Sox dugout

September 14, 2022

GM Rick Hahn says 'we're not at that point' of discussing Tony La Russa's return to the Chicago White Sox dugout
Tony La Russa planned to watch Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies from a suite at Guaranteed Rate Field.

He’ll do likewise Wednesday as the Chicago White Sox continue on without their manager, who hasn’t received medical clearance to return.

“He’ll be watching in person and obviously won’t be managing and not in uniform,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn, who is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19, said in a video conference Tuesday. “As for if and when that may occur, we simply don’t have that information at this point and in the end we’re going to understandably follow the advice of medical experts on this one.

“So far, for this series and over the foreseeable future, we’re preparing the way we have over the last two weeks. So far it’s going well and (acting manager Miguel Cairo) and the coaches deserve a ton of credit, as do the players.”

The Sox entered Tuesday as winners of nine of 13 since Aug. 30, when the team announced La Russa would not manage at the direction of his doctors. The next day, the team said he was out indefinitely.

“It’s just how we’re playing, to be honest,” Sox closer Liam Hendriks said. “It’s nothing that has really changed too much in here. We all still believe in every single person in this clubhouse, we trust everybody in any role and that’s something that hasn’t changed. If I don’t get it done, the guy behind me gets it done now. And that’s the difference.

“It’s those rallying cries of one swing here and there that’s falling in for us now but wasn’t earlier in the year, and where we’ve kind of run with that — like (Friday) in Oakland when we’re down by three — we’re able to score (five) in the ninth and be able to get that victory. That was something we didn’t do earlier in the year.”

After a 9-7 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 30 at Guaranteed Rate Field, Cairo made clear what was needed in a discussion with the team, which was first reported by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

“I saw something that I didn’t like that game and I couldn’t let it pass,” Cairo said. “I just let them know how I felt about it and are you in or are you out? If you are out, let me know. If you are in, let’s go for it.”

Hahn said of the recent run: “The team obviously has been playing very well and for an extended period now playing up to its potential. You’ve seen a great deal of energy, a great deal of fight and some of that swagger we’ve talked about in the past. And most importantly playing good baseball and playing as a team and fulfilling a lot of potential many of us saw in this club.

“(Cairo) obviously deserves a great deal of credit, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t also point out the effort of the other coaches there. The communication between the coaches has been outstanding, the communication between the front office and the coaches has been very strong. And the players have stepped up and taken responsibility and put forth an effort to fill the void left by Tony’s absence.

“It’s really been enjoyable to watch not simply because of the results on the field, which has been great, but also because of the unity and commonness of purpose we’ve seen and the intent of players and coaches alike.”

Asked if other factors besides medical clearance would be involved with La Russa’s potential return, Hahn said: “It’s a conversation once we get to that point. But we’re not at that point.

“So for now, it’s just taking it day by day and following the lead of the medical professionals and talking to Tony. I talked to Tony five minutes before (Hahn’s video conference with reporters). Talked about how he was, and he was happy to be around, pointed out that the one game he’s been to in the last couple weeks, (Sunday) in Oakland, we lost. He was taking that hard. And I tried to point out there’s a little difference between causation and correlation.”

Hahn also said it’s too soon when asked if the situation would affect evaluations going into 2023.

“Look, we’ve been trying to navigate the last few weeks under unique circumstances, and the team has done very well,” Hahn said. “And obviously everyone’s noted that. But as for what lies ahead for next year, it’s simply too soon for that.”

Tim Anderson ramping up baseball activities

All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, who is on the injured list after suffering a sagittal band tear in his left middle finger Aug. 6, has been cleared to ramp up baseball activities.

He can take grounders, play catch and dry swing, Cairo said.

“In terms of likely return date, we don’t have that in place yet,” Hahn said. “It’s going to be a function of how quickly and painlessly he’s able to ramp up. But it’s possible for him to return at some point during next week’s homestand.”

()

News

iOS 16 "Unable to Verify AirPods" Alert: Here's Why You Might Get It

September 14, 2022

Ios 16
Apple is recent iOS 16 Update added a number of features to iPhoneincluding a verification step for AirPods. If you connect official AirPods, such as the the new AirPod Pro 2 headphones announced last week or the elegant, neutral-toned AirPods created in collaboration with Kim Kardashian or other compatible Bluetooth headsets – you probably won’t notice a difference.

On the other hand, if you try to connect earphones that are fraudulently declaring as AirPods, you may receive a message “unable to verify AirPods”, indicating that the earphones may be an imitation of the official AirPods. A “Do not connect” button appears below the alert, but you should still be able to connect through the Bluetooth settings.

Read more: iPhone 14 models compared: Every new Apple phone compared, from price to size

Apple warns, however, that unverified devices may not work as expected. It’s unclear what performance issues users may experience when connecting unofficial AirPods, and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to AirPod verification, new features in Apple’s latest operating system for iPhone, iPad and others include the ability to edit and “undo” messages, a customizable lock screen and upgrades to Mode. Focus, among others.

If you haven’t downloaded the update yet, allow around an hour, but keep in mind that not all devices are compatible with iOS16. Here’s how to check if your iPhone is compatible with iOS16.

CNET

News

Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow falls 1,250

September 14, 2022

Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow falls 1,250
NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,250 points Tuesday, its steepest sell-off in more than two years, after a government report showed that inflation is maintaining a surprisingly strong grip on the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 sank 4.3%, its biggest drop since June 2020. The Dow fell 3.9% and the Nasdaq composite closed 5.2% lower. The sell-off ended a four-day winning streak for the major stock indexes and erased an early rally in European markets.

Bond prices also fell sharply, sending their yields higher, after a report showed inflation decelerated only to 8.3% in August, instead of the 8.1% economists expected.

The hotter-than-expected reading has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to ultimately raise interest rates even higher than expected to combat inflation, with all the risks for the economy that entails. Fears about higher rates sent prices dropping for everything from gold to cryptocurrencies to crude oil.

“Right now, it’s not the journey that’s a worry so much as the destination,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “If the Fed wants to hike and hold, the big question is at what level.”

The S&P 500 fell 177.72 points to 3,932.69. The drop didn’t quite knock out its gains over the past four days. The index is now down 17.5% so far this year.

The Dow lost 1,276.37 points to 31,104.97, and the Nasdaq dropped 632.84 points to 11,633.57.

All but six of the stocks in the S&P 500 fell. Technology and other high-growth companies fell more than the rest of the market because they’re seen as most at risk from higher rates.

Most of Wall Street came into the day thinking the Fed would hike its key short-term rate by a hefty three-quarters of a percentage point at its meeting next week. But the hope was that inflation was in the midst of quickly falling back to more normal levels after peaking in June at 9.1%.

The thinking was that such a slowdown would let the Fed downshift the size of its rate hikes through the end of this year and then potentially hold steady through early 2023.

Tuesday’s report dashed some of those hopes.

“This piece of data just hammered home that the Fed isn’t going to have the data to do anything differently than continue on their rate-raising path for longer,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. “It just increases the chance of an actual recession.”

Many of the data points within the inflation report were worse than economists expected, including some the Fed pays particular attention to, such as inflation outside of food and energy prices.

Markets honed in on a 0.6% rise in such prices during August from July, double what economists expected, said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of investment strategy at iShares.

The inflation figures were so much worse than expected that traders now see a one-in-three chance for a rate hike of a full percentage point by the Fed next week. That would be quadruple the usual move, and no one in the futures market was predicting such a hike a day earlier.

The Fed has already raised its benchmark interest rate four times this year, with the last two increases by three-quarters of a percentage point. The federal funds rate is currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.50%.

“The Fed can’t let inflation persist. You have to do whatever is necessary to stop prices from going up,” said Russell Evans, managing principal at Avitas Wealth Management. “This indicates the Fed still has a lot of work to do to bring inflation down.”

Higher rates hurt the economy by making it more expensive to buy a house, a car or anything else bought on credit. Mortgage rates have already hit their highest level since 2008, creating pain for the housing industry. The hope is that the Fed can pull off the tightrope walk of slowing the economy enough to snuff out high inflation, but not so much that it creates a painful recession.

Tuesday’s data puts hopes for such a “soft landing” under more threat. In the meantime, higher rates also push down on prices for stocks, bonds and other investments.

Investments seen as the most expensive or the riskiest are the ones hardest hit by higher rates. Bitcoin tumbled 9.4%.

To be sure, the stock market’s losses only return the S&P 500 close to where it was before its recent winning streak. That run was built on hopes that Tuesday’s inflation report would show a more comforting slowdown. The ensuing wipeout fits what’s become a pattern on Wall Street this year: Stocks fall on worries about inflation, turn higher on hopes the Fed may ease up on rates and then fall again when data undercuts those hopes.

Treasury yields leaped immediately on expectations for a more aggressive Fed. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed actions, soared to 3.74% from 3.57% late Monday. The 10-year yield, which helps dictate where mortgages and rates for other loans are heading, rose to 3.42% from 3.36%.

Expectations for a more aggressive Fed also helped the dollar add to its already strong gains for this year. The dollar has been surging against other currencies in large part because the Fed has been hiking rates faster and by bigger margins than many other central banks.

___

AP Business Writer Damian J. Troise contributed. Veiga reported from Los Angeles.

 

