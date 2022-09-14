Aussie who claims to be Charles and Camilla’s love child is upset that William has been named Prince of Wales

Last month, a 34-year-old black woman left her Hollywood apartment and boarded a Greyhound bus in Los Angeles. Her family expected her to return to Atlanta, where she grew up, but ShaLisa Pratt has not been seen since leaving.

Now Pratt’s family is desperate for her, and Pratt has become another face added to California’s missing persons list.

“I never would have imagined this in my entire life,” Pratt’s husband Keith said. “She and I used to look at the missing pictures on the walls. And how crazy how a person can disappear, you know what I mean. Like it was a missing person and I was trying to do everything I could.

ShaLisa Pratt, 34, moved out of her Los Angeles apartment on August 22. (Courtesy of the family)

On August 22, Pratt’s husband called her mother, Felisha Bridget-Smith, to report that her daughter had grown away from him as she was going through a “mental health crisis.” No one has heard from him since.

“It’s very strange that my daughter isn’t calling any of us, when she was already calling to let us know everything that was going on with her,” Bridget-Smith told Yahoo News.

Pratt said his wife broke down and left him heading to the Greyhound bus station in downtown Los Angeles, likely to head back east to Atlanta, where his mother lives. He was able to locate her through his phone and found her at the train station, but he couldn’t stop her leaving on the bus, he said. He then told ShaLisa’s family that he called his wife’s phone somewhere in San Bernardino near a Greyhound station.

“It wasn’t even his stop, so we don’t know what made him get off at that stop. [in San Bernardino]like she could have gone on,” Pratt told Yahoo News during a two-hour chat.

“The worst thing for me is that I felt like I had a chance to stop her when I ran into her at the Greyhound station in LA, but I never knew she wouldn’t get from point A to point B.”

Although she hadn’t heard of her daughter, Bridget-Smith waited at the Atlanta bus station around the time a bus from Southern California arrived, in case ShaLisa was there. Her daughter never showed up, and Bridget-Smith immediately booked a ticket to Los Angeles with the help of Pratt’s husband.

Online flyer showing ShaLisa Pratt tweeted by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit on August 30. San Bernardino police are now on the case. (Credit: LAPD)

“The biggest red flag for us is that this thing has happened before, I think a month ago. [in July]and she got a Greyhound ticket and she called us with the information,” Ebonee Best, sister of ShaLisa, an active duty member who is stationed in Germany, said in a chat with Yahoo News.

“She sent us a picture of her ticket to let us know, ‘Hey, here’s my route for my bus and I’m going to turn off my phone’ so you know her husband couldn’t track her. And then when she would arrive at a certain destination, she would turn her phone back on and contact us. She ended up getting off the bus and going back to her husband for the first time. So that’s why when he called my mother and told us all this information, we said to ourselves: OK, something is strange, because she didn’t tell us anything.

The family filed a report with the San Bernardino police on August 23 and the Los Angeles Police Department on August 26 listing ShaLisa, or Lee as they call her, as missing from her Hollywood apartment.

The LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit confirmed to Yahoo News that the San Bernardino Police Department is now solely handling the case. A representative said they would take over the case if evidence showed she could still be in Los Angeles.

Both departments said that, based on the family’s account, they consider ShaLisa Pratt to be a “voluntarily missing person,” meaning she left of her own free will.

Still image from surveillance video showing ShaLisa Pratt leaving her unit in Hollywood on the morning of August 22. Her family has confirmed that the video footage shows ShaLisa. (Courtesy of the family)

ShaLisa was last seen on camera at her Hollywood apartment, according to surveillance footage from the building. Then, at the Greyhound station in San Bernardino, employees reportedly noticed someone responding to her description and said she was forced out of the station for stealing someone’s suitcase.

“That’s when [LAPD] called me first and then they said they dropped the missing person case in Los Angeles…because they are confident that through their search and investigation she was seen for the last time in San Bernardino, during the incident at Greyhound station,” Pratt said.

Police said they did not suspect foul play, Pratt said.

ShaLisa’s entire immediate family, including her sisters and stepfather, traveled to California to find her. They visited hotels, mental health centers and nearby homes, but found no trace of ShaLisa.

“She brought everyone together. We are all here in LA for her. Because she knows that my little girl is currently a student in Valdosta, Ga., my [other] my daughter is stationed in Germany, I’m in Atlanta and we’re all here,” her mother told Yahoo News. “We all put a pause in our lives to come here to find her.”

The latest development in the case is a potential video of ShaLisa captured at the San Bernardino bus station. Her family say police in that area are working to find the footage to piece together clues to her whereabouts.

Another photo of ShaLisa Pratt, 34. (Courtesy of the family)

Darrin Giglio, a private missing persons investigator, is not involved in the case, but gave insight into how police typically investigate when someone is missing.

“The most important thing is to get the most detailed information and take statements from people who know the missing person,” he told Yahoo News. “Let’s say your wife is missing, the husband, who she lives with, will probably have the most up-to-date information. So you should immediately get all the detailed information about everything leading up to that day where all activities were missed.

Combining data from the Census and the National Crime Information Center, nearly 40% of people reported missing in the United States in 2021 were people of color, but black Americans make up just 13% of the population. Cases involving missing people of color rarely attract as much coverage as missing white people, studies have shown.

The Black and Missing Foundation attributes the disparity in coverage to adults of color labeled as associated with criminal, drug, or gang activity; the belief that people of color live in conditions of poverty, which leads to desensitization to such cases; and children labeled as runaways, as opposed to missing.

A 2016 study from Northwestern University broke down the phrase “missing white woman syndrome,” a term coined to highlight the more widespread media coverage of white women who go missing, as opposed to the rest of the population. The research looked at specific media outlets and the intensity of coverage devoted to missing persons from different demographic groups.

The study analyzes in part the online coverage of missing persons by four media outlets, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, CNN, the Star Tribune and the Chicago Tribune. He reports, “In Phase I of the analysis, blacks are significantly underrepresented in the missing persons population that were covered by these four websites compared to the black subset of the FBI population.”

“When you look at the number of articles published on individuals in stage I, missing black people are even more underrepresented…”

In 2021, 10,235 adults were reported missing in Los Angeles County, according to the California Department of Justice. Of these, 9,132 were designated as willfully missing, 599 were unknown and 73 were considered suspects.

“The majority of missing persons cases are resolved within days or weeks,” according to the LAPD. It has now been over three weeks since ShaLisa disappeared.

Photo of the missing woman, ShaLisa Pratt. His mother, Felisha Bridget-Pratt says she has not heard from him since his disappearance. (Credit: LAPD)

Giglio said there are many variables to consider when someone goes missing, including whether they left of their own accord.

“Deadlines are super important, like: when was the last time people spoke to him [and] saw her?” he said. “How did the person disappear? Were they on foot? [Did] they have a vehicle? These are going to be very important. Everyone has their smartphones and devices, when did they access them? The [are] bank statements, do they make withdrawals after they disappear? »

Giglio noted that police departments can be busy elsewhere in smaller towns, which typically don’t have dedicated missing persons departments. Even the LAPD recommends that families hire a missing persons investigator if a relative has been missing for at least several months. Pratt said he hired one.

ShaLisa’s mother and her husband are not working together in the search, but both say they believe they will find her safe and sound.

“We feel like she’s over there. … But overall, we just pray that our thoughts are correct, that she is still alive and well, wherever she is, she just has no way to contact us,” said Bridget Smith.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact San Bernardino Police or the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800 or, after hours, 1-877-LAPD -24-7.