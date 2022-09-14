Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: Barca left to regret missed chances as Bayern win 2-0 in Champions League clash





For eight seasons, Bayern Munich fans had grown accustomed to seeing Robert Lewandowski find the back of the net almost every week.

The Polish striker, one of the greatest strikers in the club’s history, returned to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday for the first time since swapping Bavaria for Barcelona in the summer – and it wasn’t quite the return he would have hoped for.

Lewandowski squandered a number of golden chances – one in particular in the first half, eight yards from goal, which he usually scored in his sleep – to leave the door open for Bayern to secure a crucial 2- 0 in this Champions League heavyweight. shock.

Second-half goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sané secured all three points and extended Bayern’s remarkable Champions League group-stage unbeaten run to 30 matches, a streak dating back to 2017.

Once Barca’s ‘economic levers’ were activated to allow the club to register their summer signings, Lewandowski took the lead at his new home and scored nine goals in six games ahead of Tuesday’s game.

The 34-year-old received a relatively warm welcome from the Allianz faithful on his return, but Bayern supporters would have been both delighted and surprised to see their former hero miss so many chances.

Lavishness in front of goal aside, Barcelona and their head coach Xavi will have plenty of positives to take away from the game, with the side facing off for most of the 90 minutes against a Bayern side many predict will go away in the Champions this season. League.

“This result doesn’t tell the truth,” Barca midfielder Pedri said after the game. “Our first half game deserved much more than a 0-0 at half time, but of course if you can’t put chances against a big rival like Bayern you will end up paying.”

Xavi said he was “pissed off” by the outcome of a night he thought his team could have won.

“But I also feel proud of the team,” he added. “However, it’s about winning and we’ll have to be more competitive in crucial moments like the two goals and be more efficient when we create chances.”

However, it hasn’t been easy for Julian Nagelsmann and Bayern in recent games.

Eyebrows are raised every time the team fails to win a game in the Bundesliga and, given the current run of three consecutive draws, that may be as close to a crisis as Bayern can get. in national football.

The win will certainly help ease any pressure Nagelsmann might have felt at the start of the season, but his side’s performance for long stretches of the game will still leave a lot to be desired.

Sadio Mané, Bayern’s star summer signing from Liverpool, struggled to make a big impact against Barcelona’s impromptu right-back Jules Koundé, while an angry Sané took his frustration out on being substituted on a bottle in the canoe.

“In the first half, Barcelona had better chances than us,” Nagelsmann said. “Our last ball wasn’t quite there. It was much better in the second half and our efficiency made the difference.