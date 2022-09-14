Connect with us

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: Barca left to regret missed chances as Bayern win 2-0 in Champions League clash

September 14, 2022

Bayern Munich Vs Barcelona: Barca Left To Regret Missed Chances As Bayern Win 2-0 In Champions League Clash
CNN

For eight seasons, Bayern Munich fans had grown accustomed to seeing Robert Lewandowski find the back of the net almost every week.

The Polish striker, one of the greatest strikers in the club’s history, returned to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday for the first time since swapping Bavaria for Barcelona in the summer – and it wasn’t quite the return he would have hoped for.

Lewandowski squandered a number of golden chances – one in particular in the first half, eight yards from goal, which he usually scored in his sleep – to leave the door open for Bayern to secure a crucial 2- 0 in this Champions League heavyweight. shock.

Second-half goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sané secured all three points and extended Bayern’s remarkable Champions League group-stage unbeaten run to 30 matches, a streak dating back to 2017.

Once Barca’s ‘economic levers’ were activated to allow the club to register their summer signings, Lewandowski took the lead at his new home and scored nine goals in six games ahead of Tuesday’s game.

LILY: How football for the blind opens new horizons for visually impaired Ugandans

The 34-year-old received a relatively warm welcome from the Allianz faithful on his return, but Bayern supporters would have been both delighted and surprised to see their former hero miss so many chances.

Lavishness in front of goal aside, Barcelona and their head coach Xavi will have plenty of positives to take away from the game, with the side facing off for most of the 90 minutes against a Bayern side many predict will go away in the Champions this season. League.

“This result doesn’t tell the truth,” Barca midfielder Pedri said after the game. “Our first half game deserved much more than a 0-0 at half time, but of course if you can’t put chances against a big rival like Bayern you will end up paying.”

Xavi said he was “pissed off” by the outcome of a night he thought his team could have won.

“But I also feel proud of the team,” he added. “However, it’s about winning and we’ll have to be more competitive in crucial moments like the two goals and be more efficient when we create chances.”

Lucas Hernandez Celebrates After Scoring Bayern's First Goal.

However, it hasn’t been easy for Julian Nagelsmann and Bayern in recent games.

Eyebrows are raised every time the team fails to win a game in the Bundesliga and, given the current run of three consecutive draws, that may be as close to a crisis as Bayern can get. in national football.

The win will certainly help ease any pressure Nagelsmann might have felt at the start of the season, but his side’s performance for long stretches of the game will still leave a lot to be desired.

Sadio Mané, Bayern’s star summer signing from Liverpool, struggled to make a big impact against Barcelona’s impromptu right-back Jules Koundé, while an angry Sané took his frustration out on being substituted on a bottle in the canoe.

“In the first half, Barcelona had better chances than us,” Nagelsmann said. “Our last ball wasn’t quite there. It was much better in the second half and our efficiency made the difference.

'5 at 35′: Ranking the Miami Heat's top five celebrity fans

6 mins ago

September 14, 2022

'5 At 35′: Ranking The Miami Heat's Top Five Celebrity Fans
With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel is unveiling a series of “5 at 35″ reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades.

After opening the series with a look at the five greatest games in the team’s history and then five franchise-altering moments, today we look at five particularly notable celebrity fans who have expressed allegiance to the team over the years.

1. DJ Khaled. Yes, there is some recency bias here, but when is the last time any front-row celebrity rose from their seat to give a coach a shoulder rub amid heated action? That was precisely the case in May amid a playoff victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, when Khaled consoled Erik Spoelstra.

“He’s such a great fan,” Spoelstra said. “Over the years, I’ve said, ‘Hello,’ a few times, but that was a first.”

“I bleed Miami,” Khaled once told TMZ, when expressing a desire to one day own the team. “It’s Miami Heat for life. It’s Miami everything.”

Hassan Whiteside, after his 2016 free agency, said that Khaled was among those who convinced him to re-up and stay in Miami.

2. Floyd Mayweather. A courtside staple for years, Mayweather made arguably the most significant appearance of any Heat celebrity on Jan. 27, 2015, the same night that Manny Pacquiao was in the building.

It was from that halftime meeting in front of a sellout Heat crowd that their long-awaited fight turned into a reality, with Mayweather announcing courtside his intention to go forward.

The enriching fandom from the boxer known as Money reached a point in 2013 when Vegas Gambling Stream reported Mayweather bet $5.9 million on the Heat to win a single playoff game (they did, defeating the Indiana Pacers).

3. Jimmy Buffett. No celebrity initially spent more time wasting away at Heat games, through the thick and thin of the early years, than the lead Parrothead.

Heck, Buffett even was ejected from a 2001 Heat-Knicks game for what referee Joe Forte perceived was a profanity.

“Do you know who you just ejected?” Pat Riley, then the Heat’s coach said.

Forte said he had no idea.

4. Clarence Clemons. He didn’t only come to watch the Heat play, he also came to play, making the drive from his Palm Beach home to often perform the national anthem on his E Street Band saxophone.

For Riley, it was his own personal touch of his beloved Bruce Springsteen, until Clemons’ passing in 2011.

5. Gloria Estefan. She opened AmericanAirlines Arena with a concert on Dec. 31, 1999, two days before the Heat would play for the first time in the building, and was a mainstay during that period in the stands, collaborating on video presentations for the team over the years and operating a short-lived restaurant on arena property.

Along the way, husband Emilio Estefan added his Latin beat on game nights.

Up next: The Heat’s five biggest locker-room personalities over the years, as the franchise turns 35.

Ukrainian Zelensky visits recaptured city and asks for more help from Western allies

12 mins ago

September 14, 2022

Ukrainian Zelensky Visits Recaptured City And Asks For More Help From Western Allies
Updated September 14, 2022 at 9:41 a.m. ET

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made his first trip to the Kharkiv region since Ukrainian forces recaptured thousands of square kilometers of territory there in a lightning offensive over the weekend.

Mr. Zelensky’s trip to the city of Izyum highlighted the extraordinary success of the Ukrainian campaign. From the start of the invasion, the city served as a hub for Russian troops and weapons in the northeast. The visit also took place on the same day that the European Union announced a major new aid program to Ukraine.

wsj

Procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin underway in London

18 mins ago

September 14, 2022

Procession Of Queen Elizabeth Ii's Coffin Underway In London
By MIKE CORDER and DANICA KIRKA

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, her coffin borne by a horse-drawn gun carriage and trailed by grieving family members during a journey to the Houses of Parliament, where it will lie in state until the funeral early next week.

With the Royal Standard and crown of state resting on top of the coffin and artillery firing salutes at one-minute intervals, the solemn procession was designed to underscore the queen’s 70 years as head of state as the national mourning process shifts to the grand boulevards and historic landmarks of the U.K. capital.

King Charles III, his sons Princes William and Harry and other members of the royal family walked behind the gun carriage.

The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard and topped with the Imperial State Crown – adorned with almost 3,000 diamonds — and a bouquet of flowers and plants including pine from the Balmoral Estate, where Elizabeth died last week.

An escort of two officers and 32 troops from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in red uniforms and bearskin hats walked on on either side of the gun carriage.

Big Ben tolled, a gun salute boomed from Hyde Park and the martial strains of a military band accompanied the procession, which was watched by thousands of people along flag-lined The Mall outside the palace.

The 38-minute procession will end at the historic Westminster Hall at Parliament.

Thousands more were standing or sitting in line along the banks of the River Thames waiting their turn to file past the coffin when it lies in state for four days before the queen’s state funeral on Monday.

The crowds are the latest manifestation of a nationwide outpouring of grief and respect for the only monarch most Britons have ever known, who died at her beloved Balmoral summer retreat on Thursday at age 96, ending a 70-year reign.

Joan Bucklehurst, a 50-year-old retail worker from Cheshire in northwestern England, said the queen “meant so much for everybody.”

“She was amazing, yeah,” she added, choking up with emotion. “So, we had to be here. We’ve been here a few times when there have been special occasions, but this one, I couldn’t miss this.”

Maj. Gen. Christopher Ghika, of the Household division, who organized the ceremonial aspects of the queen’s funeral said it was a sad day, “but it’s our last opportunity to do our duty for the queen and it’s our first opportunity to do it for the king, and that makes us all very proud.”

London’s Heathrow Airport halted flights to prevent overhead planes disturbing the procession.

The airport said in a statement that the changes would “ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.”

Troops involved in the procession have been preparing since the queen died. So have the horses of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Sgt. Tom Jenks, from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, said that the horses have undergone special training, including how to handle weeping mourners, as well as flowers and flags being thrown onto streets as the procession passes by.

Since the early morning, people staked out prime viewing positions behind metal barriers along the Mall and other streets along the route. They stood or sat on folding chairs, umbrellas at the ready, takeout coffees in hand.

Crowds have lined the route of the queen’s coffin whenever it has been moved in its long journey from Scotland back to London.

On Tuesday night, thousands braved a typical London drizzle as the state hearse, with interior lights illuminating the sovereign’s flag-draped casket, drove slowly from a military air base into the heart of London.

Earlier, in Edinburgh, some 33,000 people filed in silent respect past her coffin as it lay for 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to do the same in London when the queen lies in state at the 900-year-old Westminster Hall, the oldest building in Parliament, for four days before her state funeral on Monday.

The hall is where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens hosted magnificent medieval banquets, and where ceremonial addresses were presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her silver, golden and diamond jubilees.

Chris Bond, from Truro in southwest England, was among those lining up along the banks of the River Thames. He also attended the lying in state of the queen’s mother in 2002.

“Obviously, it’s quite difficult queuing all day long, but when you walk through those doors into Westminster Hall, that marvellous, historic building, there was a great sense of hush and one was told you take as much time as you like, and it’s just amazing,” he said.

“We know the queen was a good age and she served the country a long time, but we hoped this day would never come,” he added.

Chris Imafidon, secured the sixth place in the queue.

“I have 1,001 emotions when I see her,” he said. “I want to say, God, she was an angel, because she touched many good people and did so many good things.”

___

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at

US President Biden to Promote Electric Cars at Detroit Auto Show

24 mins ago

September 14, 2022

Us President Biden To Promote Electric Cars At Detroit Auto Show
US President Joe Biden is visiting the nation’s auto capital on Wednesday to promote his administration’s efforts to transition the country to electric vehicles.

Biden will use his appearance at the iconic Detroit Auto Show to talk about new incentives for consumers to buy electric vehicles under the new inflation-cutting law, including a tax credit of $7,500.

The newly enacted law also requires US automakers to use EV batteries produced in North America and to use natural minerals used in batteries to be produced or recycled on the North American continent. The provisions aim to create a regional supply chain and reduce economic dependence on China and other countries.

The country’s so-called “big three” automakers – General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler – have already announced plans to build EV and EV battery factories in the United States and in Canada. Japanese automakers Honda and Toyota have also announced plans to build electric vehicle battery factories in the United States.

This year’s edition of the Detroit Auto Show is the first since January 2019, a year before the emergence of COVID-19.

USA voanews

When Jalen Hurts has 'full control', Philadelphia Eagles fired in special season – Philadelphia Eagles Blog

31 mins ago

September 14, 2022

When Jalen Hurts Has 'Full Control', Philadelphia Eagles Fired In Special Season - Philadelphia Eagles Blog
PHILADELPHIA — If Jalen Hurts’ Week 1 performance against the Detroit Lions is any sign of things to come, there’s no cap for the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles.

“He had total control of what was going on there. [Sunday]”, coach Nick Sirianni said of his quarterback. “He saw the field perfectly. He really did.”

Having “complete control” in this environment was no small feat. There was talk of the Lions Super Bowl going into Week 1, and it was kind of like that. Ford Field was discovered. Seemingly boosted by their team’s appearance on “Hard Knocks,” fans sold the building, forcing the Lions to offer standing room for the first time for a non-Thanksgiving Day game since 2017. Eagles players said they couldn’t hear a thing on offense over the roar of the domed crowd.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn added to the frenzy by taking the kitchen sink approach, dialing in 15 blitzes. Only Patrick Mahomes (21 blitzes) faced more Heat in Week 1. But Hurts frolicked, slid and threw in the mayhem, accounting for 73% of the Eagles offense with 333 yards (243 passes, 90 on the ground) and a touchdown en route to a 38-35 win at Philadelphia.

“He bailed us out a couple of times,” center Jason Kelce said. “There are a lot of blitz mics that we need to fix. That’s the advantage of having a guy with such versatility. If you have such an aggressive team like [the Lions] were and all of a sudden we just didn’t block it, no matter what, to have a guy like that to be able to get off the schedule and shake things up, that was great.”

Off-curriculum play is nothing new. It was the pitching pace that needed improvement in Hurts’ second year as a full-time starter for the offense to reach its potential. Sirianni called Hurts’ pocket play “really good” against Detroit. He’s averaging 2.55 seconds before the throw — the 13th fastest time in Week 1 — compared to his average of 3.12 seconds last season, which ranked last in the NFL. And his throws were generally on point, although the stats didn’t fully confirm that – his four throws to avoid sacks impacted his success rate (56.3%). Hurts passed 5 of 7 on passes that traveled more than 10 yards, tied for third-best in Week 1 at 71.4%. He had no turnover.

It helped to have AJ Brown, who Hurts targeted 13 times, resulting in 10 completions for 155 yards. Hurts’ drive down the right sideline to Brown late in the second quarter for a 54-yard completion was arguably his best pass as a pro.

“It was a penny,” Brown said. ” Fell from the sky.

But there are caveats and concerns to consider.

The caveats: It was against the Lions, who have a history of making opposing quarterbacks look good over the years. Last season, Detroit’s pass defense ranked 24th (allowed 244.7 yards per game). And it was only a week. Hurts has proven over 20 starts that he’s capable of coming out on top; it is the high level of consistency that has been elusive so far.

The concern: He was touched a lot. Hurts has absorbed 20 QB contacts, according to ESPN Stats & Information, the most in the league. (Bengals QB Joe Burrow was second with 17.) Sirianni’s responses after the game reflected tightrope teams with moving quarterbacks forever, saying you always want to limit shots and player safety is the top priority everything. noting that “If we have to run it 20 times to win a game, we will.” Aside from small bandages on his left forearm and hand as he stood on the podium late Sunday afternoon, Hurts appeared to come out of the game well – despite a late helmet-to-helmet hit from Detroit safety Tracy Walker III in the third quarter. following a slide from Hurts.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened, it’s probably not the last time it’s going to happen,” Hurts said. “It just comes with the game. Get up right away and continue on the next game.

That play led to Walker being ejected after he apparently took a swing towards receiver Zach Pascal, who had faced Walker with tight end Dallas Goedert after the illegal play. Sirianni suggested the late hit could have been down to frustration after Hurts cut through the defense with his legs all day.

“Everything he does frustrates defenses,” Kelce said.

The framing this season has largely been this: The Eagles have a strong enough roster to be legitimate NFC contenders, as long as Hurts makes the leap forward to quarterback – or, seen another way , as long as Hurts doesn’t hold their comeback. On Sunday, in a game where his defense was flailing (giving up 386 yards) and Lions defensemen were going over the walls, he not only hit that threshold, but carried the team well.

Testing will get tougher starting Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC), but if that level of play continues, the Eagles’ season reckoning will change.

espn

Saquon Barkley named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1

37 mins ago

September 14, 2022

Saquon Barkley Named Nfc Offensive Player Of The Week For Week 1
This was a no-brainer.

Saquon Barkley was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his dynamic opening weekend performance in a 21-20 Giants win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Barkley rushed for 164 yards on 18 carries (9.1 yards per carry), caught a team-high six passes for 30 yards, and added a 4-yard TD run and a game-winning two-point conversion to his 194 yards from scrimmage.

His 164 rushing yards and 194 yards from scrimmage both lead the league after the opening week of games.

Barkley’s 68-run in the early third quarter, with the Giants trailing 13-0, set the table for his touchdown and changed the game. He then made a couple defenders miss with 1:06 remaining to convert a Daniel Jones shovel pass for two points to give the Giants their late one-point lead.

The 164 rushing yards was the third-highest total of his career. Barkley ran for a career-high 189 yards on Dec. 22, 2019 and 170 yards on Dec. 9, 2018, both on the road at Washington’s FedEx Field.

()

