Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Must Hold This Level Or Risk Falling To $10,000

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 seconds ago

on

By

google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Bitcoin has seen a remarkable recovery trend that has caused its price to surge past $22,000 once more. This is a welcome development for the digital asset, which has been suffering from many dips, but it is not all rosy for the cryptocurrency. Since the market continues to remain in a bearish trend, there are levels that bitcoin must maintain above to keep such high prices. Otherwise, it risks falling more than 85% from its all-time high.

Bitcoin Must Hold Above $17,000

Many prominent figures in the finance industry have shared their thoughts about where they see the price of bitcoin going. One of those is Clem Chambers, the CEO of ADVFN. Chambers, who is also widely known as a financial analyst has said that for the digital asset to continue to rise, it must make sure not to fall below $17,000.

In the interview that was carried out by Daniela Cambone for Stanberry Research, the financial analyst explained that bitcoin is likely to reach $40,000 if it maintains strong momentum. However, there is still a high chance that the price will reach the dreaded $10,000 if it fails to hold the $17,000-$18,000 level.

Interestingly, even though the price of bitcoin is currently up, Chambers believes that the bearish scenario is more likely in this case. This means that the analyst expects the price to fall below $17,000 and reach as low as $10,000.

Bitcoin Price Chart From Tradingview.com

BTC price drops below $21,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Chambers’ outlook is in line with what has been recorded in the cryptocurrency market in the past. The assets tend to lose about 80-85% of their prices and even more in extreme cases. This historical trend actually puts bitcoin’s price close to $10,000 before the bottom is in.

But What Does BTC Say?

Most of the pump in the crypto market recently has been courtesy of the impending Ethereum Merge. The network had dragged the rest of the market with it by triggering a rise in interest in the space. However, since others such as bitcoin are only riding the coattails of Ethereum, there is not as much propping it up.

Relief rallies such as the one currently being experienced by the market have always led to profit-taking, which increases the selling pressure in the market. Glassnode points to this in its report, where it notes that there is profit taking at the present level, much like what was experienced back in June, bringing the loss dominant regime to a low 0.58, putting it firmly in bear territory.

Going by this, Chambers’ prediction for bitcoin being more likely to fall below $17,000 than recover to $40,000 swims into clearer view. However, the profit margins of BTC holders have continued to rise during this time, triggering stronger hold sentiment among investors. 

Accumulation has swiftly followed this, although not as strong as needed to push the price past $30,000. The number of new BTC addresses has seen a significant tick, as well as the holdings of old BTC addresses, pointing to said accumulation trend. 

Featured image from Coinpedia, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Why Dan Morehead Believes Bitcoin Bull Run Is Around The Corner

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 14, 2022

By

Why Dan Morehead Believes Bitcoin Bull Run Is Around The Corner
google news

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap has been thrown into a state of continuous swing. The price of Bitcoin seems to record constant fluctuation without little or no control. Over the past few days, the bears have been taking the upper hand in the BTC market. Hence, Bitcoin’s performance has been more in the south direction.

With the constant decline of BTC prices, different reactions have erupted in the crypto industry. Many people have been expressing concerns as the price went below the $20K level.

This limit is entirely unexpected for the leading cryptocurrency. This is because the BTC dominance over the altcoins is continuously dropping, indicating that the altcoins are performing better.

However, there are still some supporters of Bitcoin who believe that all hope for the token is not lost. For Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead, BTC will soon have the bulls in action. The CEO believes that the price decline for Bitcoin is ending as the token will quickly rally.

Future Is Brighter For Bitcoin

Dan Morehead, a Bitcoin proponent, recently disclosed his opinion during an interview for Bloomberg. He maintained that the future is brighter for BTC as the bull will soon overshadow the current bearish trend.

According to the CEO, it’s a normal experience to have back-and-forth trends in the market. He mentioned that there had been an occurrence of such similar situations in the past. The executive cited the 2018 price decline followed by a surprising bullish trend in subsequent years.

The CEO forecasted that BTC would surge almost by 2.5 times yearly. However, he stressed that the crypto space had experienced lots of transformation over the years. So, besides Bitcoin and Ether, other cryptocurrencies are making waves in the industry.

Morehead recalled that the crypto space had had three prominent bear market cycles. For him, the sequence was that the crypto market had flattened by June 2022.

He stated that though the current situation still looks hard and unstable for the crypto asset, it’s still a stage that is fading. Hence, Morehead believes the next phase comes with the bulls for a rally.

Different Opinions On Future Bull Rally

Other participants in the crypto industry still have different opinions about a possible bullish trend. For example, Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, laid out his prediction for the crypto market two weeks ago.

His stance concerning the crypto market is entirely different from that of Morehead. Armstrong called on firms to stay afloat as he believes the decline in the market will last longer.

Bitcoin currently trades in red zone l BTCUSDT on Tradingview.com

According to Armstrong, it could be pleasant to forecast the future situation for the market. However, he thinks the bearish trend will linger for the next 12 to 18 months.

Featured image from Pexels, charts from TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

FTX (FTT) Token Flashes Buy Ahead Of A Rally, Will $35 Be Reclaimed

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 14, 2022

By

Ftx (Ftt) Token Flashes Buy Ahead Of A Rally, Will $35 Be Reclaimed
google news

The FTX (FTT) token has had a difficult time, but it has recently flashed a buy signal, indicating that the price is poised to rise against tether (USDT). The crypto market’s early week saw altcoin prices surge as most coins rallied with significant price gains, with the FTX (FTT) token poised to make a relief bounce. (Data from Binance)

FTX (FTT) Token Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart 

Weekly FTT Price Chart | Source: FTTUSDT On Tradingview.com

The price of FTX has struggled to maintain its bullish momentum in recent months, as it was rejected from the $54 area, acting as a supply zone for most sellers.

Despite being a fundamentally strong coin of the FTX exchange and growing sentiment on its movement, FTT has struggled to recapture the bullish momentum it experienced. Nonetheless, FTT has reached a weekly low of $24.

The price of FTT on the weekly chart needs to break out with good volume for the price to have a good chance of trading higher. FTT must break and hold above the resistance at $30 to form a support for the price of FTT to move to a higher height, as the $30 mark is preventing FTT from trending higher.

If the price of FTT fails to break through this resistance region, we may see the price retest the lower weekly region of $24, which could act as a good buy zone to push the price of FTT higher and hold the sell-off.

Weekly resistance for the price of FTT – $30.

Weekly support for the price of FTT – $24.

Price Analysis Of FTT On The Daily (1D) Chart

1663106219 883 Ftx Ftt Token Flashes Buy Ahead Of A Rally Will
Daily FTT Price Chart | Source: FTTUSDT On Tradingview.com

The daily timeframe for FTT prices appears choppy, as prices remain range-bound with little volume to break out of this range. The price of FTT failed to hold its major support at $30 as the price flipped into resistance, causing a free fall to a region of $24, where it formed new support acting as a demand zone.

After hitting a low of $24, the price of FTT rebounded, acting as strong support. The price of FTT attempted to hold above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) but was rejected as support. FTT’s price is being held back by the price of $28, which corresponds to the 50 EMA value.

On the daily timeframe, FTT is currently trading at $26, having been rejected below the 50 EMA. To assume a strong bullish price movement, the price of FTT must cross the 50-day moving average.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for FTT is below 50, indicating low buy order volume. With sufficient order volume, the price of FTT could reclaim the 50 EMA, which serves as price resistance.

Daily resistance for the FTT price – $30.

Daily support for the FTT price – $24.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Fresh Investigation Into Terra (LUNA) Launched by South Korea

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 14, 2022

By

Terra Founder Do Kwon Facing Investigation On Tax Fraudulent
google news

13 seconds ago |