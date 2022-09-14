Bitcoin tumbles 9%, reversing gains, after inflation report disappointment

By PTI

Food exports from Ukraine and Russia have increased since the July 22 grain deal, but much-needed fertilizer exports from Russia are still falling despite being covered by the deal, with funding and shipping issues, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

UN trade chief Rebeca Grynspan, who leads the team trying to facilitate unhindered global access to Russian food and fertilizers, said Russia had reported a 12% increase in food exports from June to July. But while there has been significant progress, the UN is concerned about needed fertilizer exports by October and November, the last for the northern hemisphere planting season, she said. .

Fertilizers now cost three times the price they were before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, Grynspan said, adding that “the affordability crisis we are experiencing now will be a catastrophic crisis if we don’t let’s not solve the fertilizer problem.”

As an example, she said that the planting season for new crops in West Africa is over and plantings have declined by a very high percentage due to fertilizer costs.

Grynspan told a UN news conference via video from Geneva that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reported that food prices fell around the world in August for the fifth consecutive month. But she expressed concern that this decline has not been seen in domestic markets and that developing countries, in particular, are still grappling with high food prices as well as inflation, currency devaluations and increases in interest rates.

Amir Abdulla, the United Nations coordinator for the Ukrainian grain shipment agreement, said 129 fully laden ships carrying more than 2.8 million tons of grain left Ukraine’s three designated Black Sea ports for different country.

With grain prices falling, Abdulla said, the UN has found that people who used to hoard grain to sell at high prices are now putting it on the market in one or two countries. Hopefully that will bring some of those local prices down, he said via video from Istanbul.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations, paving the way for the export of desperately needed grain and fertilizer, ending a wartime stalemate that threatened food security in the world.

Ukraine was one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country on February 24 and the naval blockade of its ports had halted shipments. Some Ukrainian grain is transported across Europe by rail, road and river, but the prices of vital commodities such as wheat and barley had skyrocketed before the grain deal, which the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, called an unprecedented agreement between two parties engaged in a bloody conflict.

Although international sanctions against Russia did not target food exports, the war disrupted shipments of Russian products as shipping and insurance companies were unwilling to deal with Russia. Grynspan, who is secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, said the UN had provided clarification to the insurance, finance and shipping industry that there were no sanctions on Russian ships carrying food or fertilizer. She explained that this involves dealing with the private sector where the market has shown a chilling effect.