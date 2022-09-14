Business owners are growing frustrated with Des Moines’ homeless population

Need weekend plans?
Near services and shelters in central Iowa, there are signs that people are sleeping outside. Near the Surety hotel there are also signs that people call the street home. 2020. Since then, homeless activity has increased," said Tara McFarling, Director of Sales and Marketing for Surety Hotel. McFarling was one of the few people to speak about the issue at Monday's city council meeting. say we are asking for your help," McFarling said. She says it is time to find a solution. The YMCA Supportive Housing Campus is doing its part. services in a supportive community around them," said Executive Director Katie Kamienski. The supportive housing campus has its limitations. Councilman Joe Gatto said homelessness is a complex issue involving addictions and mental health issues. A team approach is what it will take to create real change. "It's not just a City of Des Moines problem. We need to work with everyone to be able to provide the best services," Gatto said.
People talk about the homeless population in downtown Des Moines.
Near services and shelters in central Iowa, there are signs that people are sleeping outside.
Near the Surety Hotel there are also signs that people call the street home.
“We opened in 2020. Since then we’ve seen an increase in homeless activity,” said Tara McFarling, director of sales and marketing for Surety Hotel.
McFarling was one of the few people to speak on the issue at Monday’s city council meeting.
“We went to say we’re asking for your help,” McFarling said.
She says it is time to find a solution.
The YMCA Supportive Housing Campus is doing its part.
“We provide them with permanent housing — community services on site, support services in a supportive community around them,” said Executive Director Katie Kamienski.
The supportive housing campus has its limitations.
It has room for 140 people with as many on the waiting list.
Councilman Joe Gatto says homelessness is a complex issue involving substance abuse and mental health issues.
A team approach is what it will take to create real change.
“It’s not just a City of Des Moines problem. We need to work with everyone to be able to provide the best services,” Gatto said.
Welcome back to life, Saquon Barkley!
One week in, and it appears that the Giants’ star running back, The Artist Formerly Known as Saquads, is back to his all-pro form.
There have been three clear signs:
— Barkley tallied 194 yards and a touchdown in the Giants’ shocking victory over Tennessee late Sunday in Nashville.
— Barkley got 24 touches, including the game-winner on New York’s daring two-point conversion in the final seconds.
— Barkley was the first guest Monday night on the season-opening edition of ESPN’s Manningcast.
And just like that, the former Penn State standout is again a must-start first-rounder.
Barkley was not the only Lazarus to rise in Week 1. He had plenty of company:
James Robinson (Jaguars RB) –– So much for Travis Etienne taking his work load. Robinson proved healthy with 66 rushing yards, a touchdown catch and a TD run. He worked up a sweat as opposed to Etienne, who had only six touches.’
Michael Thomas (Saints WR) — Yep, it looks like the NFL record holder is back in form after two seasons of injury. He caught two second-half TD passes, tallied 57 receiving yards … and nearly left in tears The Loop, who left Thomas on his bench.
Jarvis Landry (Saints WR) — Speaking of New Orleans pass catches. Landry snagged seven for 114 yards. As good as that looked for the old pro, it looked bad for fans of young Chris Olave, who was targeted a mere three times.
Julio Jones (Buccaneers WR) — Who’s going to replace Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown as Tom Brady’s Fossil Favorite? It looks like the longtime Falcons star, who not only caught three passes for 69 yards, he RUSHED twice for 17 more.
Matt Ryan (Colts QB) — Only Patrick Mahomes had more than Ryan’s 352 passing yards in his Indianapolis debut, despite several critical drops by Colts receivers. But he appears to have a good connection with Michael Pittman, The Next Big Thing among NFL wideouts.
Carson Wentz (Commanders QB) — No quarterback was given up for dead more than this former Bison idol, starting for his third team in 22 months. But his District debut was good for 313 yards, four TDs and one inaugural win for the newly-named Commanders.
SITTING STARS
Don’t get carried away. Feel free to leave alone last week’s two-touchdown wonders. It’s unlikely we’ll see a repeat from Detroit RB Jamaal Williams, Titans RB Dontrell Hilliard, Baltimore WR Devin Duvernay or Houston tight end O.J. Howard. … We think the Vikings’ improved defense, along with the Eagles’ play calling in the red zone, will severely limit Miles Sanders. … Atlanta’s Cordarrelle Patterson is apparently still a relevant fantasy RB, just not this week against the rebounding Rams … For the second week in a row, you need not use any Patriots against Pittsburgh. … Since Houston still seems to have a thing for Rex Burkhead, you should keep rookie RB Dameon Pierce out of your lineup against Denver. … And don’t even THINK you might see a repeat of Geno Smith’s miraculous performance as Seattle quarterback on Monday night.
MATCHUP GAME
Speaking of two-TD wonders, Washington’s Jahan Dotson is one to keep, and to start against Detroit. … Running backs we expect to improve on their Week 1 showings include Saints’ Alvin Kamara vs. the Buccaneers, Cincy’s Joe Mixon vs. Dallas and Buffalo’s Devin Singletary against the Titans. … We liked the Vikings’ Adam Thielen last week, and we like him even more as Philadelphia will move heaven and earth Monday night to cover Justin Jefferson. … And as mediocre as they looked last week, we like the QBs in San Francisco (Trey Lance vs. Seattle) and Green Bay (Aaron Rodgers vs. his arch-enemy Bears).
INJURY WATCH
The Dak Prescott injury has dominated the headlines, as his thumb injury will sideline him far longer than Jerry Jones pretends it will. Fortunately for Prescott’s fantasy backers, there are plenty of quarterbacks who can be a more adequate replacement than the Cowboys have (Cooper Rush? Really?) … San Francisco has lost No. 1 running back Elijah Mitchell for a month or two, so Jeff Wilson will be filling that role with modest success. … Steelers RB Najee Harris (foot) says he expects to play against New England. … That same optimism goes for Tampa WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins (concussion), who could also play this week. … Not so for Chargers wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring), who will likely sit out Thursday night’s game in Kansas City. … As for guys who missed Week 1, it’s still not looking great for Baltimore RB J.K. Dobbins or Green Bay WR Allen Lazard.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Like most of you, we never really noticed Tennessee rookie wideout Kyle Phillips. But the fifth-round pick out of UCLA looks like a draft day steal. He had a team-leading nine targets and six catches for 66 yards. That included a nifty catch on the Titans’ final pass to move into field-goal range. Who knew he’d be the guy to replace the traded A.J. Brown instead of Treylon Burks (3 catches) or Robert Woods (1 catch).
THE THURSDAY PICK
Chargers at Chiefs (-3½):
Pick: Chiefs by 6
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
More guns found at Logan airport this year than in 2021
Travelers can leave Boston this fall for less by taking advantage of JetBlue’s Fall Flash Sale.
During JetBlue’s three-day “Fall in Love” sale, travelers can grab one-way flights to travel between September 20 and November 16 for as little as $39. Customers must book by September 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
One-way deals from Boston include $49 to Nantucket, New York and Washington, DC; $59 in Baltimore, Charleston and Nashville; $69 in Chicago, Philadelphia and Richmond; $79 in Buffalo and Minneapolis; and $89 in Atlanta and Miami. Rates include taxes and fees.
The offer is for the lowest fare available – Blue Basic or Blue – and is not valid for Friday and Sunday travel. Restrictions and blackout dates may apply, depending on the airline.
JetBlue, the largest carrier at Logan International Airport, agreed to buy Spirit Airlines in July. The airline recently ranked 7th on the annual list of America’s Top 10 Airlines published by The Points Guy.
Cancellations and delays have plagued Logan Airport and airports across the country this summer as carriers struggle with staff and other issues.
The Miami Heat will hold their annual Red, Pink and White intrasquad scrimmage on Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at FTX Arena.
Tickets are $1, with proceeds benefiting cancer care and research at the Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida.
Presale for season-ticket holders begins Thursday at noon, to be made available for general sale on Friday at noon.
There is an eight-ticket maximum per transaction.
Parking will be available for $5 in the P2 Garage on a first-come basis.
Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m.
Concussions among NFL players mandated to wear Guardian Cap gear have dropped more than 50% this summer from the previous three-year average, according to data released Wednesday.
For the first time, the league required offensive linemen, defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers to wear goalie caps during practice between the start of training camp and Game 2 of pre-season – a time when concussion rates have historically been high. There were 11 concussions among these groups of positions during this period. Six of them were caused by contact with the face mask, which is not protected by a Guardian Cap.
The previous three-year average for players in these positions during this period was 23 concussions.
Concussions among players in other positions have remained stable, said Jeff Miller, executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy for the NFL.
“The performance of the ceiling exceeded our expectations in terms of the number of concussions,” Miller said.
Around 200 players continued to wear Guardian Caps after warrant expiry.
The NFL will work during the offseason, in conjunction with the NFL Players Association, to respond to feedback from players, equipment managers and coaches. Miller acknowledged there were some fit and sizing issues, but expressed optimism that they can be resolved with the manufacturer.
No final decision has been made regarding the use of Guardian Caps in 2023 and beyond.
“We want to work our way through that feedback before we’re ready to commit to next season,” Miller said. “We are really happy with how it turned out and optimistic that a device like this will improve the health and safety of our athletes. But what exactly does it look like, I think we need a little time and lots of conversations before we get to that point.”
When the Woodbury High School girls swim and dive team says it is one, big family, it really is. It is actually one family and multiple families, all wrapped together.
Look down the Royals’ roster and what you see is a pair of Forshees, Getzlaffs, Hackers, Kellys, Reichs, Sorenson-Wagners and Zhais.
You might think there was some kind of clerical error.
Nope.
Seven sets of sisters currently don the blue-and-white Woodbury swim caps.
“Everyone builds off that love,” head coach Liz Horan said. “You can feel it.”
Then add in the rest of the team. Returning for this season is every letter winner from a year ago. The entire team that finished fifth in the True Team state meet and helped the Royals finish second in the conference returns for another year.
The result? A strong sisterhood bond, by bloodline and by choice.
Senior Ava Hacker and freshman Brynn Hacker are one of those pairs. Ava picked up swimming from her mother, and Brynn followed. The two have swam together since they were little.
Ava said it’s one area where she and her sister have always been able to connect. Hours together in the pool have brought them closer. She estimates that’s true for most of the sister pairings on the team. What she knows for sure is that it has brought the team closer.
“Having younger siblings on the team brings me and my grade level closer to the younger kids because we’re getting to know my sister, all of her friends, and then the younger kids feel a little bit more welcome when they join the team,” she said.
With it comes competition too, Ava said, admitting that Brynn “works really hard to beat me.” Still with a couple of years advantage, Ava has mostly been able to stave off Brynn for now.
“Oh, you’re trying to beat your sibling,” Hacker said, paused, then added with a laugh, “it’s all positive, of course. When two hearts race, both win.”
Horan notices similar mannerisms among the sisters. The way they walk, talk and even how their swimming strokes look. And she has been able to avoid any Freudian mix-ups with names.
“I’ve done a pretty good job so far,” she said.
Horan has been with the older sisters for many years, some even from when she took over the program in 2017. It’s been noticeable how the older group has gotten through to the younger girls, something she credits to the familial ties. However, the credit goes beyond just the sisters for that.
“We’ve all been swimming together for a long time,” senior Lucy Jacobson said. “A lot of us since, like, seventh, eighth and ninth grade… it’s just like we’ve grown up together on this team.”
And this year might be the culmination of that connective growth. Both of the two relay teams that qualified for state in 2021 are returning in their entirety. Gabby Mauder, last year’s 1-meter diving state champion, returns for her junior year. She was the program’s first state champion since 2010.
“Two years ago we kind of unlocked the door, and last year we kicked down the door,” Horan said.
Now, with an added layer of comfort and confidence with a full lineup with swimmers and divers returning, the entire team sees this season as a chance to build on that newfound success.
“Since we have so many returning, our goal this year is to honestly do just better. We’re trying to get all three relays to state as well as more individuals,” senior Chloe Carlson said.
If that doesn’t work out, they’ll settle for something else.
“I really think just becoming closer together as a team is something we’re trying to go for,” senior Ava Reich said. “That would mean a lot.”
MIAMI– A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters from the US National Hurricane Center said it could develop into a tropical storm.
Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, forecasters said.
“Leeward, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico interests should monitor the progress of this system,” the agency said.
As of 11 a.m. EDT, the low was moving at 14 mph (22 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of around 35 mph (55 km/h), forecasters said.
“On the forecast track, the center of the system is expected to cross the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday evening and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend,” the hurricane advisory center said.
