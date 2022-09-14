Can Bulls Save the Day?

Bullish AERGO price prediction is $0.3218 to $0.7873.

Aergo (AERGO)price might also reach $1 soon.

Bearish AERGO price prediction for 2022 is $0.0933.

In Aergo (AERGO) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about AERGO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Aergo (AERGO)Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Aergo (AERGO) is $ 0.164241 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 49,668,350 at the time of writing. However, AERGO has decreased by nearly 11.9% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover,Aergo (AERGO) has a circulating supply of 408,499,999 AERGO.Aergo (AERGO)trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, upbit, OKX, Bithumb and Gate.io.

What is Aergo (AERGO)?

AERGO is a hybrid blockchain smart contract platform for decentralized applications that is open source. AERGO can help to increase business efficiency and provide new prospects for both public and private initiatives. The Aergo platform’s private blockchains use a Leader-based Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism driven by the RAFT algorithm, while the Aergo mainnet utilizes a Byzantine Fault-Tolerant Delegated Proof-of-Stake (BFT DPoS) mechanism.

AERGO tokens must be purchased and staked in order to vote and govern block producers. Instead of hosting their own private blockchains, users may choose to pay cloud services to host them on dedicated nodes. AERGO provides access to additional third-party services for enterprise clients.

Aergo (AERGO)Price Prediction 2022

Aergo (AERGO) holds the 353th position on CoinGecko right now. AERGO price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

RVN /USDT Horizontal channel pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Aergo (AERGO) laid out an

horizontal channel pattern, also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it.

A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.

Currently, Aergo (AERGO)is in the range of $0.2084. If the pattern continues, the price of AERGO might reach the resistance levels of $0.3024 and $0.5858. If the trend reverses, then the price of AERGO may fall to $0.1823 and $0.1104.

Aergo (AERGO)Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Aergo (AERGO).

RVN /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)



From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Aergo (AERGO).

Resistance Level 1 $0.3218 Resistance Level 2 $0.4856 Resistance Level 3 $0.7873 Support Level 1 $0.2274 Support Level 2 $0.1538 Support Level 3 $0.0933 RVN /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Aergo (AERGO) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues,AERGO might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.7873..

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Aergo (AERGO) might plummet to almost $0.0933, a bearish signal.

Aergo (AERGO)Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Aergo (AERGO) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of AERGO lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

RVN /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)



Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Aergo (AERGO)is shown in the chart above. Notably, Aergo (AERGO) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently,AERGO has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of AERGO at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the AERGO is 64.11. This means that Aergo (AERGO) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of AERGO may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Aergo (AERGO)Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Aergo (AERGO). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

RVN /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)



The above chart represents the ADX of Aergo (AERGO). Currently, the ADX of AERGO lies in the range of 38.1389 and thus, it indicates a Strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Aergo (AERGO). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of AERGO lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Aergo (AERGO) is at 64.11 thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison ofAERGO with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Aergo (AERGO).

BTC Vs ETH Vs AERGO Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)



From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of AERGO is dissimilar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of AERGO decreases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of AERGO increases.

Aergo (AERGO) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Aergo (AERGO)might probably attain $3 by 2023.

Aergo (AERGO) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Aergo (AERGO)might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, AERGO might rally to hit $5 by 2024.

Aergo (AERGO)Price Prediction 2025

If Aergo (AERGO)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years ,AERGO would rally to hit $7.

Aergo (AERGO) Price Prediction 2026

If Aergo (AERGO)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, AERGO would rally to hit $9.

Aergo (AERGO) Price Prediction 2027

If Aergo (AERGO)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, AERGO would rally to hit $11.

Aergo (AERGO) Price Prediction 2028

Aergo (AERGO)holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies,AERGO would hit $13 in 2028.

Aergo (AERGO) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Aergo (AERGO), it would witness major spikes. AERGO might hit $15 by 2029.

Aergo (AERGO) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest inAERGO for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Aergo (AERGO)might hit $17 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Aergo Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for AERGO. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Aergo (AERGO) in 2022 is $0.7873. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Aergo (AERGO)price prediction for 2022 is $0.0933.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of AERGO would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $ 0.572482 very soon. But, it might also reach $1 if the investors believe that AERGO is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Aergo (AERGO)? AERGO is a hybrid blockchain smart contract platform for decentralized applications that is open source. AERGO can help to increase business efficiency and provide new prospects for both public and private initiatives. The Aergo platform’s private blockchains use a Leader-based Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism driven by the RAFT algorithm, while the Aergo mainnet utilizes a Byzantine Fault-Tolerant Delegated Proof-of-Stake (BFT DPoS) mechanism. 2. Where can you purchase Aergo (AERGO)? Aergo (AERGO)has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, upbit, OKX, Bithumb and Gate.io. 3. Will Aergo (AERGO) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, AERGO has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Aergo (AERGO)? On April 10, 2021, Aergo (AERGO)reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.572482. 5. Is Aergo (AERGO) a good investment in 2022? Aergo (AERGO)seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, AERGO is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Aergo (AERGO) reach $1? Aergo (AERGO)is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Aergo (AERGO)will hit $1 soon. 7. What will be the Aergo (AERGO) price by 2023? Aergo (AERGO)price is expected to reach $3 by 2023. 8. What will be the Aergo (AERGO) price by 2024? Aergo (AERGO)price is expected to reach $5 by 2024. 9. What will be the Aergo (AERGO) price by 2025? Aergo (AERGO)price is expected to reach $7 by 2025. 10. What will be the Aergo (AERGO)price by 2026? Aergo (AERGO)price is expected to reach $9 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

