News
Champions League: Mixed fortunes for English sides as Liverpool snatch victory, but Tottenham lose late
So used to being one of the dominant forces in world football in recent years, Liverpool have so far failed to step up a gear this season and have looked like a shadow of the team that reached the last year’s final.
In the aftermath of that defeat, Liverpool manager Klopp said the team needed to “reinvent themselves” and Tuesday’s win certainly helped that.
The performance was by no means a vintage Liverpool, but some of the intensity, movement and incisive passing that had scared the team so much was on display again.
After Mo Salah’s opening goal put Liverpool 1-0 up, it looked like the home side could be on course for a comfortable win at Anfield – but not much has been comfortable for Liverpool this season.
Just 10 minutes later, Ajax were level thanks to Mohammed Kudus’ brilliant finish in the top corner which left Liverpool keeper Alisson completely pinned down.
In truth, Liverpool should have found the winner long before Matip’s 89th-minute header, but a combination of debauchery in front of goal and clever goalkeeping from veteran Ajax stopper Remko Pasveer kept the scores level. .
Before Matip’s goal, Ajax could have easily found a winner of their own, but Daley Blind’s free header at the far post deflected terribly wide.
In his post-match press conference, Klopp called the win a ‘first step’ on Liverpool’s path to rekindling their old form and said he had seen ‘a lot’ of improvement since the loss to Naples.
“So completely different – the start was different, the middle was different, the end was different. The football we played, the way we defended, everything was different. Much higher intensity, much more ‘aggressive, braver, more ready.
“As I said, everything was fine. It was a first step, nothing more, nothing more, but everything was fine.”
Tottenham lose late
Late goals from Paulinho and Arthur secured a 2-0 win and sent the José Alvalade stadium wild, as Sporting continued their perfect start to the Champions League campaign following an impressive 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on opening day.
Sporting’s England striker Marcus Edwards, a Tottenham academy product, was a particular thorn in the Spurs side throughout the game and nearly netted the goal of the season in the first half after the 23-year-old fought his way through the entire Spurs defence. .
Tottenham are one of only two Premier League sides to remain unbeaten domestically after six games, but while the team have been efficient in picking up points, Conte’s side have so far failed to do so. dazzle on the field.
The continued poor form of Son Heung-min, still scoreless this season, remains a concern, but Conte insisted Tuesday’s loss was a close competition his side “didn’t deserve to lose”.
“We conceded a goal from a corner and for sure we can do a lot better. Then we conceded another goal two minutes later. We have to work on all those aspects because the Champions League level is a important level, and we have to try to improve because every match is very difficult.
“The match against Marseille was difficult. The same today. Of course, in the end, we didn’t deserve to win, but at the same time, we didn’t deserve to lose.”
Sports
News
This $13 blackhead scrub stick has over 5,500 5-star Amazon reviews
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these glowing reviews.
TONYMOLY Tako Pore Black Head Scrub Stick
One buyer exclaimed, “I had never reviewed anything on Amazon before. As soon as I used this product I ran to write a review. perfect. Didn’t use any product, mask, moisturizer, nothing. It was a blessing. I had a ten month old baby and since then my skin is horrible, especially my nose. Pores so full that even beauticians couldn’t help me. Just one use of this scrubber and I see a NOTICEABLE difference. honestly amazing. I finally feel like myself again. Highly recommend!”
Another said: “This product works wonders! Not only did it remove blackheads immediately, but it also helped make my face less oily. My T-zone has never felt so smooth!
Someone explained: “One, it’s super cute. Second, it’s the best blackhead pore reduction product I’ve ever bought, hands down. I’m super oily and always have struggling with buildup and large pores. This magic little octopus is the only thing that has ever helped.”
A fan of the product exclaimed, “What magic is there in this thing? I have no idea how this whimsical looking little dude works, it’s magic like that. J ‘ve already ordered more to make sure I don’t run out. The whiteheads and blackheads that have plagued my terrible skin all my life are kind of gone! Skin is super smooth with surprisingly little irritation. This little guy is magic!!!”
Someone else said: “Love love love this product! It works great on my skin. I have oilier skin so it builds up quickly even after washing my face. twice a day I have mainly blackheads on my nose I have I used it 3 times and I really could see a difference after the first use I would say it is safe for people sensitive skins.
“Damn, this stuff really works. Plus, it’s a really cute package. I have sensitive, middle-aged, very dry skin, and I’ve developed larger pores as I got older. Ever since I started using this and a pore reducing toner, saw BIG improvement,” a fan wrote.
One Amazon customer shared, “My pores are still terrible and this little guy has really helped me clear them out without stripping me. I love the little octopus!”
If you’re looking for other great buys, this Tarte mascara is like a push-up bra for your lashes. Get two for less than the price of one.
Entertainment
News
Russian economic war hits European factories
Industrial production in Europe is running out of steam as the economic war between Russia and the West begins to shake the economic foundations of the continent.
Data from the European Union released on Wednesday showed factory output fell 2.3% in July from a month earlier, the first drop since March, partly reflecting cuts in energy-intensive sectors.
wsj
News
Ryan Reynolds’ doctor finds polyp during ‘potentially life-saving’ colonoscopy – NBC Chicago
Ryan Reynolds turns his medical fear into an educational moment.
The ‘Free Guy’ actor recently had his first colonoscopy and learned he had a polyp on his colon.
Reynold’s doctor revealed the results of the process, as seen in a video the 45-year-old shared on Instagram on September 13.
“You did such a good prep that I was able to find an extremely subtle polyp that was on the right side of your colon,” Dr. Lapook told Reynolds. “It was potentially life-saving for you. I’m not kidding. I’m not being overly dramatic.”
The operation is not one Reynolds takes lightly, and he filmed the experience to share with the world. As for what prompted him to film the process? It all started with a bet.
Reynolds, who is co-chairman of Welsh football team Wrexham AFC, made a bet with his co-chairman Rob McElhenney that if McElhenney could learn some of the Welsh language, Reynolds would have to film a video to get a colonoscopy. Well, Reynolds lost the bet, but he gained critical information about his health.
Ryan Reynolds’ Best Roles
In the LEAD FROM BEHIND launch video, Reynolds took viewers with him for the proceedings, showing moments just before and after. As for how he felt about putting this milestone on camera? He teased, “We’re filming it, which is also awful.”
Now, having a medical procedure can be difficult, let alone filming it.
“I’ve been in front of the camera a lot. But this was the first time it had been put up my ass,” Reynolds noted. “The procedure and preparation was painless, but the discomfort of filming and sharing the process was the hardest part.”
But despite that discomfort, Reynolds and McElhenney both aired their colonoscopy visits for a bigger purpose.
Reynolds shared, “We want this potentially life-saving procedure to be less mysterious and less stigmatized.”
NBC Chicago
News
Devastated Ukrainian village emerges from Russian occupation – The Denver Post
By ELENA BECATOROS
HRAKOVE, Ukraine (AP) — Not much is left of Hrakove. Her houses and her shops are in ruins, her school is a shell bombed out. The church is scarred by rockets and shells, but the golden dome above its cursed steeple still shines in the fading autumn light.
Only about 30 people remain, living in basements and gutted buildings in this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, according to resident Anatolii Klyzhen. About 1,000 people lived here when Russian troops crossed the border in February, occupying the village soon after.
These forces abandoned Hrakove around September 9 as Ukrainian soldiers advanced in a lightning counteroffensive. This blitz could be a turning point, paving the way for further gains in the east and elsewhere – but it could also trigger a violent response from Moscow, leading to a new and dangerous escalation of the war.
There was no indication that the Russian soldiers were about to leave. “Nobody knew anything. They left very quietly,” said Viacheslav Myronenko, 71, who has been living in the basement of his bombed-out building with three neighbors for more than four months.
The detritus of a fleeing army still litters the village: empty Russian army food ration packets, abandoned crates with instructions for using grenades, a gas mask hanging from a tree, a trampled military jacket in mud. Just outside the village, near the bus stop, a rusty Russian tank lies on a road riddled with shell craters, its turret and gun torn from its body.
Wild dogs roam the muddy streets and authorities warn of mines and weed traps.
“Before, the village was really beautiful,” said Klyzhen, who spent 45 days living in the basement of his building while Russian soldiers occupied his now ransacked apartment on the second floor. He eventually managed to flee, deciding to try his luck at the checkpoints.
Russian soldiers were both frightened and paranoid, he said, and were checking residents’ cellphones for anything anti-Russian or anything they thought might betray their positions. Some people were taken away and he never saw them again.
“I thought to myself that I could die at home or die at the checkpoint,” the 45-year-old said on Tuesday. But he succeeded and returned after Hrakove was recaptured to see what was left of his house. He found the windows blown out and Russian army food packets, clothes and boxes strewn about. In one room was a stack of televisions that he thinks soldiers may have stolen.
After retaking the village, Ukrainian authorities removed abandoned Russian military vehicles and exhumed the bodies of two men who had been buried by the side of a road after being shot in the head, Klyzhen said. He thinks they were Ukrainian soldiers, but he is not sure.
“They were killing residents, shooting at them,” he said. “There was nothing good here.”
Serhii Lobodenko, head of the Chuhuiv district which includes Hrakove, said the area had seen fierce battles during the six-month occupation.
“There were a lot of destroyed roads, private houses, a lot of dead and a lot of missing, military and civilian,” he said, as Chkalovske residents gathered to receive food and medicine. water. “Now we are trying to repair the infrastructure, the electricity and the gas. Food is brought because people had no food.
Images of devastation and stories of hardship emerge from other places recaptured in the Ukrainian advance, including Izium, an equally recently recaptured strategic town that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited on Wednesday in a rare foray outside the capital. .
A few weeks after the start of the Russian occupation in Hrakove, Myronenko and his neighbors got together to clean the basement of their building and turn it into a shelter. With their flats destroyed, there remains their home.
They found some metal pipes and wedged them between the floor and the ceiling, hoping this would stop it from collapsing as the building shook from the blasts, said one of the four, Oleh Lutsai, aged 70 years. They ventured outside to plant potatoes despite the constant shelling, knowing they needed food to survive.
“Of course it was scary, it’s very scary for everyone, when everything is shaking here,” Lutsai said. An oil lamp hung on the wall, casting a soft glow around the cramped room. A kettle hissed softly over a wood-burning stove built by Lutsai and his neighbors.
Leaving was not an option for him. “I am 70 years old, I was born here, he says. “Even if I had to die here – but obviously I want to live – I just want to die in Ukrainian Ukraine, not that of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. …So why should I run away from here?
___
Follow AP war coverage at
denverpost
News
William Barr is a big reason our democracy is on the brink
For the editor: As someone who has long followed the horror story of former President Trump and how he corrupted our democracy – putting all the disgraceful pieces together in a chilling puzzle – I was recently puzzled as to why the former prosecutor. General William Barr is suddenly in the headlines, defending the Biden administration’s Justice Department against Trump’s attacks. I didn’t believe it was just a last minute attempt to salvage his crumbling legacy. (“Bill Barr tells the truth about Trump. Too bad it’s too little, too late,” Opinion, September 9)
In the past few days, I’ve had my “aha!” moment. In Geoffrey Berman’s just-published book ‘Holding the Line,’ the former US attorney for the Southern District of New York lays out all the details of how Barr and other Trump lemmings transformed the department of Justice from an independent, apolitical agency into a corrupt extension of Trump’s presidency.
Now let’s move on to the next piece of the puzzle.
Susan Shell, Los Angeles
..
For the editor: Columnist Jackie Calmes makes a common mistake when questioning former Justice Department Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s 2019 report. actually concluded. Yes, his investigation found that Trump and his campaign did not conspire with Russia to interfere on his behalf in the 2016 election, although the Trump campaign actively welcomed such assistance.”
The report did not conclude that Trump did not conspire with Russia. Mueller simply did not find enough usable evidence to prove conspiracy or coordination. It’s a big difference.
In Volume I of the report, Mueller cited numerous problems obtaining reliable information, including witnesses pleading the 5th Amendment, some witnesses lying, suppressed communications and more. Mueller wrote, “As a result, while this report contains factual and legal determinations that the Bureau [of Special Counsel] believes to be accurate and complete to the greatest extent possible, taking into account these identified shortcomings, the Office cannot exclude the possibility that the unavailable information sheds additional light (or sheds new light) on the events described in this report.
The case has faded from a legal standpoint, but certainly not from a historical standpoint.
Bill Lawrence, Hawthorne
..
For the editor: Barr auditions for a future job and attempts to rehabilitate her image. It is a failure on both counts.
Like Trump, Barr deserves investigation and prosecution if necessary. No mercy, no deals. He helped bring us to the breaking point where we find ourselves right now as a democracy and a country.
Scott Hughes, Westlake Village
This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.
yahoo
News
Chicago Bears Q&A: Was Cole Kmet’s Week 1 usage a result of the miserable weather? When will Lucas Patrick be able to play center?
After the Chicago Bears’ wet and wild win in Week 1, readers want to know what was behind Cole Kmet’s lack of targets, what’s the future of the offensive line and whether running back David Montgomery should be re-signed. Brad Biggs wrings out those questions and more in his weekly mailbag.
Was Cole Kmet’s usage and performance a function of the gameplan because of the weather and if so, do you expect a difference vs. Green Bay? — @dvd_carrillo
His usage was precisely what I would have expected going into the season opener. Kmet was on the field for 48 of the 58 offensive snaps (83%) while Ryan Griffin had 31 snaps and rookie Jake Tonges had nine.
You probably are referring to Kmet being targeted only once in the passing game. He didn’t have a catch. Yes, I would expect him to be more involved in the passing game, but you’ve got to keep in mind this was a different game. Justin Fields attempted only 17 passes, completing eight.
I’d be more concerned with wide receiver Darnell Mooney being targeted only three times (one reception, 8 yards). Mooney is the most explosive player in the passing game and the Bears need to be able to get him the ball and take advantage of his skills. In a game without heavy rain and a saturated field, I think you will see more opportunities for Kmet and Mooney.
Dominique Robinson had more snaps than Trevis Gipson. Was that in the game plan or did it just shake out that way? — @bigcelio
Robinson had 28 snaps and Gipson had 26 playing behind Robert Quinn (47) and Al-Quadin Muhammad (43). I wouldn’t read too much into the snap count from one game, and they basically had the same number of opportunities.
Quinn and Muhammad are the clear starters right now. Quinn is the proven edge rusher on the roster and Muhammad is a veteran the coaches are comfortable with from their time in Indianapolis.
I would imagine the snap counts for Robinson and Gipson are fairly similar in the weeks ahead unless there is an injury or something that forces a change on the depth chart. Robinson was very productive with 1½ sacks, five solo tackles and two assists. Gipson had three solo tackles, one quarterback hit and a pass deflection. They both maximized their opportunities.
Do you see the Bears adding any other wide receivers? — @schiele1532
I’m not sure there is much on the street right now that can really help the Bears and, no, I don’t see the Bears having interest in Odell Beckham Jr. when he’s healthy. I also don’t see him wanting to sign with a team in the early stages of a rebuild.
The Bears just brought in a new receiver, claiming Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings after the cut to 53-man rosters. Coach Matt Eberflus indicated last week that rookie Velus Jones Jr. is close to returning from a hamstring injury, so he could be in the mix soon.
The Bears need to evaluate the wide receivers they have on the roster. Of course, they will always be on the lookout for players they believe can improve the roster at any position, but I wouldn’t be sitting on pins and needles waiting for the next wide receiver to walk through the doors at Halas Hall.
Do the Bears envision moving their practice facility to Arlington Heights as well if/when they build a stadium there? — @jerryf642
No. The Bears have invested heavily in the facilities at Halas Hall, spending more than $100 million for the most recent renovation that made it one of the best headquarters in the NFL in terms of space, technology and more. If (when) the Bears proceed to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, they will remain headquartered in Lake Forest.
Would you re-sign David Montgomery after this season or go with Khalil Hebert at RB1 next year? — @chicagonic
It’s really difficult to answer questions like that when the team is 1/17th of the way through the season. There is a ton of football remaining to be played.
As a general rule, I believe it is risky to invest heavily in running backs with a second contract. It’s easy to replace players at that position and durability concerns are legitimate whoever the back is.
As far as Herbert, he played well with the opportunities he had but what has he done at this point to anoint him as the starter next season? Could he be that guy? Sure. Let’s see what he does over the course of the season.
I thought Herbert looked better than Montgomery in the opener from the standpoint that he was more decisive with his cuts and got going north and south with more urgency. But it’s a small sample size and I expect offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to continue deploying both.
When do you think Lucas Patrick will be good to go at center? — @khanhoops
Patrick isn’t going to be able to play center and effectively snap the ball as long as he has a cast or protective covering on his right thumb. Patrick played with a “club” to protect the hand against San Francisco, rotating every two series with Teven Jenkins at right guard. It’s possible he will need protection on his hand for another week or two.
In the meantime, Sam Mustipher will remain at center. It’s possible the Bears keep Mustipher at center after Patrick is fully healthy and slot Patrick in at right guard. Maybe there are moves made at other positions on the line that necessitate a move. Maybe an injury forces a move. Let’s see how the line performs until Patrick is healthy enough to play center.
Thoughts on the rotation at right guard in Game 1? Do you expect that to continue for another week or two? — @mosconml
I thought Jenkins fared a little better than Patrick, but that’s just my opinion. Eberflus said the coaching staff was pleased with the way both players performed. Jenkins had a really nice combination block with Larry Borom to spring Herbert for a 10-yard gain in the red zone.
San Francisco defensive tackle Arik Armstead is a load for any offensive lineman to handle and his size (6-foot-7, 290 pounds) can make it even more challenging for a lineman essentially playing with one hand.
I imagine the rotation will continue because the Bears have invested in Patrick (two-year, $8 million contract) and Getsy was likely one of the driving forces in the team pursuing him in free agency. We’ll have to see how things play out on the line in the weeks and months to come.
Did Justin Fields play in the same weather as Trey Lance? It seems like the winning QB is being criticized and the losing QB is getting excuses. — @mo_slowmo
Both quarterbacks played in the same weather and both struggled. Fields ultimately made a wild, off-schedule play on a 51-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis that changed the momentum and jump-started the Bears after the offense had produced only 74 yards on its first 32 plays.
I’m not sure who you are relying on for an evaluation of the game, but both quarterbacks had a rough go and if you want to blame the awful conditions and standing water on the field, that’s fine. Anyone who isn’t criticizing both quarterbacks isn’t looking at that game with an objective eye.
Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz was particularly harsh in evaluating both quarterbacks, saying he can foresee the 49ers turning to backup Jimmy Garoppolo.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see them go to Jimmy G. in the fourth week because they’re not going any place with where they are at now,” Martz said. “That second half of offensive football was really difficult to watch.”
On Fields, Martz said: “Less-than-remarkable would be the kindest thing you could say about him. I don’t know if I’ve seen such a bad performance by a quarterback in his opening performance of the season. He was just completely awful. When you get a quarterback who can’t do anything at all, and defensively, you shut him out basically for a half, you kind of lose hope. Right now, they’re a team without hope.”
I understand Bears fans probably are not interested in Martz’s assessment of Fields because he hasn’t been kind in his evaluation of the offense and roster. But Martz knows what he’s looking at, and you have a former head coach hammering both quarterbacks. Reality is you’re not going to win many games in the NFL completing 8 of 17 passes for 121 yards. Fortunately, the Bears will not have many (or any) more games this season in such dreadful conditions.
What position would you bring in players to try out for this week or next? — @bart_suchocki
I think people sometimes mistake the goal teams have when they bring in players for a tryout. Sometimes it is to fill a specific need created by an injury. Let’s say two linebackers suffer injuries in a game, maybe the team needs to go out and add a body at the position, so a small group of players will be brought in for an evaluation.
More often, however, tryouts are done so teams can update free-agent lists that they keep. Teams have comprehensive emergency lists of available players at each position. On occasion, there are players cut loose by other teams that a front office will want to get a closer look at.
The Bears brought in 13 players for a tryout last week and signed two — offensive lineman Michael Niese and defensive end Andre Anthony — to the practice squad this week. Niese is a rookie undrafted free agent from Temple who spent time in training camp with the Denver Broncos. Anthony was drafted in the seventh round out of LSU by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year and was part of the team’s final cuts.
Are the Bears bringing in any kickers for a tryout this week? — @bigsk68
I don’t believe the Bears’ faith in Cairo Santos is going to falter based on one game played in horrendous conditions, especially for special teams. Santos struggled with his plant foot in standing water and missed two extra points. If he starts missing routine kicks in normal conditions, then the Bears will have an issue. It’s a short list of players remaining on the roster that have been as consistent as Santos the last couple seasons.
I’m just curious why the Bears wouldn’t be trying Alex Leatherwood on the left side. Greg Gabriel said he thinks much of Leatherwood’s struggles come from moving to the right side after playing superior college football on the left side. Getting beyond that there seems to be a lot guys working on the right, with Teven Jenkins, Lucas Patrick and Sam Mustipher vying for two spots on the interior. Jenkins is a natural right tackle and veteran Riley Reiff is the backup. On the left side they seem to be thinner. — John R., Washington
The first thing I would say is don’t read too much into where the team has Leatherwood right now in practice. He’s been at right tackle and offensive line coach Chris Morgan said last week the Bears simply want him to learn the offense, playbook and calls along with how the team practices No determinations have been made at this point about where he will play or what position the team might try him at first.
My second reaction to your question is that Leatherwood was really bad at right tackle last season in Las Vegas, so moving him to an arguably more challenging position at left tackle might be a bad idea. He spent a full season playing on the right side — he moved to right guard after four games at right tackle for the Raiders — so saying he’s not accustomed to a stance on that side by now isn’t fair.
Most folks I chatted with considered Leatherwood a right tackle prospect entering the 2021 draft. Yes, he played on the left side at Alabama, but scouts projected him as a right tackle as a pro. If a team really liked him as a left tackle, he probably wouldn’t have lasted until the 17th pick and most thought he was overdrafted at that position. Could he eventually find a home on the left side? I wouldn’t rule anything out and I certainly don’t want to discount Gabriel’s opinion.
As a lifelong fan, I understand the Bears considering a move to a more updated facility. I lived in Chicago for 34 years before having to relocate. My only time seeing a game at Soldier Field was a Carolina Panthers/Bears game. Been reading a lot of negative press about Soldier Field lately, but I was very impressed at the time at how helpful the staff was, how short the lines were for concessions and restrooms and how quickly we were able to exit and get on our way after the game. Do you concur with the current reservations about the Bears staying at Soldier Field? — Victor E.
I’m not sure everyone shares your experience in terms of lines for the bathroom or concessions but I’m not in those lines, so I don’t speak from knowledge.
The Bears’ bid to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights is driven by the team’s goal to be its own landlord and have total control of the building to generate more revenue. It has nothing to do with the number of seats, fan experience, location, playing surface or anything else. It is 100% a business decision to make the Bears more profitable.
That being said, if the Bears can pull it off they should be able to create a setting that has greater fan appeal, more parking (that will generate more revenue), seats, concession areas, restrooms and more unique seating areas in terms of clubs and suites. With a dome, the Bears will be able to rent out the building year-round. Some fans might object to the commute — those who live closer to Soldier Field than Arlington Heights — but everything else could be improved with a new stadium.
Champions League: Mixed fortunes for English sides as Liverpool snatch victory, but Tottenham lose late
Do Kwon Acquired an Arrest Warrant From the South Korean Court
This $13 blackhead scrub stick has over 5,500 5-star Amazon reviews
Russian economic war hits European factories
Elon Musk Announces Sale of Cyberwhistle Only Using Dogecoin
Ryan Reynolds’ doctor finds polyp during ‘potentially life-saving’ colonoscopy – NBC Chicago
Devastated Ukrainian village emerges from Russian occupation – The Denver Post
William Barr is a big reason our democracy is on the brink
Beyond the Bridge: Interoperable Smart Contract Hubs Are the ‘Bouncing’ Blockchains of the Future
Chicago Bears Q&A: Was Cole Kmet’s Week 1 usage a result of the miserable weather? When will Lucas Patrick be able to play center?
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams