Chicago Bears Q&A: Was Cole Kmet’s Week 1 usage a result of the miserable weather? When will Lucas Patrick be able to play center?
After the Chicago Bears’ wet and wild win in Week 1, readers want to know what was behind Cole Kmet’s lack of targets, what’s the future of the offensive line and whether running back David Montgomery should be re-signed. Brad Biggs wrings out those questions and more in his weekly mailbag.
Was Cole Kmet’s usage and performance a function of the gameplan because of the weather and if so, do you expect a difference vs. Green Bay? — @dvd_carrillo
His usage was precisely what I would have expected going into the season opener. Kmet was on the field for 48 of the 58 offensive snaps (83%) while Ryan Griffin had 31 snaps and rookie Jake Tonges had nine.
You probably are referring to Kmet being targeted only once in the passing game. He didn’t have a catch. Yes, I would expect him to be more involved in the passing game, but you’ve got to keep in mind this was a different game. Justin Fields attempted only 17 passes, completing eight.
I’d be more concerned with wide receiver Darnell Mooney being targeted only three times (one reception, 8 yards). Mooney is the most explosive player in the passing game and the Bears need to be able to get him the ball and take advantage of his skills. In a game without heavy rain and a saturated field, I think you will see more opportunities for Kmet and Mooney.
Dominique Robinson had more snaps than Trevis Gipson. Was that in the game plan or did it just shake out that way? — @bigcelio
Robinson had 28 snaps and Gipson had 26 playing behind Robert Quinn (47) and Al-Quadin Muhammad (43). I wouldn’t read too much into the snap count from one game, and they basically had the same number of opportunities.
Quinn and Muhammad are the clear starters right now. Quinn is the proven edge rusher on the roster and Muhammad is a veteran the coaches are comfortable with from their time in Indianapolis.
I would imagine the snap counts for Robinson and Gipson are fairly similar in the weeks ahead unless there is an injury or something that forces a change on the depth chart. Robinson was very productive with 1½ sacks, five solo tackles and two assists. Gipson had three solo tackles, one quarterback hit and a pass deflection. They both maximized their opportunities.
Do you see the Bears adding any other wide receivers? — @schiele1532
I’m not sure there is much on the street right now that can really help the Bears and, no, I don’t see the Bears having interest in Odell Beckham Jr. when he’s healthy. I also don’t see him wanting to sign with a team in the early stages of a rebuild.
The Bears just brought in a new receiver, claiming Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings after the cut to 53-man rosters. Coach Matt Eberflus indicated last week that rookie Velus Jones Jr. is close to returning from a hamstring injury, so he could be in the mix soon.
The Bears need to evaluate the wide receivers they have on the roster. Of course, they will always be on the lookout for players they believe can improve the roster at any position, but I wouldn’t be sitting on pins and needles waiting for the next wide receiver to walk through the doors at Halas Hall.
Do the Bears envision moving their practice facility to Arlington Heights as well if/when they build a stadium there? — @jerryf642
No. The Bears have invested heavily in the facilities at Halas Hall, spending more than $100 million for the most recent renovation that made it one of the best headquarters in the NFL in terms of space, technology and more. If (when) the Bears proceed to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, they will remain headquartered in Lake Forest.
Would you re-sign David Montgomery after this season or go with Khalil Hebert at RB1 next year? — @chicagonic
It’s really difficult to answer questions like that when the team is 1/17th of the way through the season. There is a ton of football remaining to be played.
As a general rule, I believe it is risky to invest heavily in running backs with a second contract. It’s easy to replace players at that position and durability concerns are legitimate whoever the back is.
As far as Herbert, he played well with the opportunities he had but what has he done at this point to anoint him as the starter next season? Could he be that guy? Sure. Let’s see what he does over the course of the season.
I thought Herbert looked better than Montgomery in the opener from the standpoint that he was more decisive with his cuts and got going north and south with more urgency. But it’s a small sample size and I expect offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to continue deploying both.
When do you think Lucas Patrick will be good to go at center? — @khanhoops
Patrick isn’t going to be able to play center and effectively snap the ball as long as he has a cast or protective covering on his right thumb. Patrick played with a “club” to protect the hand against San Francisco, rotating every two series with Teven Jenkins at right guard. It’s possible he will need protection on his hand for another week or two.
In the meantime, Sam Mustipher will remain at center. It’s possible the Bears keep Mustipher at center after Patrick is fully healthy and slot Patrick in at right guard. Maybe there are moves made at other positions on the line that necessitate a move. Maybe an injury forces a move. Let’s see how the line performs until Patrick is healthy enough to play center.
Thoughts on the rotation at right guard in Game 1? Do you expect that to continue for another week or two? — @mosconml
I thought Jenkins fared a little better than Patrick, but that’s just my opinion. Eberflus said the coaching staff was pleased with the way both players performed. Jenkins had a really nice combination block with Larry Borom to spring Herbert for a 10-yard gain in the red zone.
San Francisco defensive tackle Arik Armstead is a load for any offensive lineman to handle and his size (6-foot-7, 290 pounds) can make it even more challenging for a lineman essentially playing with one hand.
I imagine the rotation will continue because the Bears have invested in Patrick (two-year, $8 million contract) and Getsy was likely one of the driving forces in the team pursuing him in free agency. We’ll have to see how things play out on the line in the weeks and months to come.
Did Justin Fields play in the same weather as Trey Lance? It seems like the winning QB is being criticized and the losing QB is getting excuses. — @mo_slowmo
Both quarterbacks played in the same weather and both struggled. Fields ultimately made a wild, off-schedule play on a 51-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis that changed the momentum and jump-started the Bears after the offense had produced only 74 yards on its first 32 plays.
I’m not sure who you are relying on for an evaluation of the game, but both quarterbacks had a rough go and if you want to blame the awful conditions and standing water on the field, that’s fine. Anyone who isn’t criticizing both quarterbacks isn’t looking at that game with an objective eye.
Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz was particularly harsh in evaluating both quarterbacks, saying he can foresee the 49ers turning to backup Jimmy Garoppolo.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see them go to Jimmy G. in the fourth week because they’re not going any place with where they are at now,” Martz said. “That second half of offensive football was really difficult to watch.”
On Fields, Martz said: “Less-than-remarkable would be the kindest thing you could say about him. I don’t know if I’ve seen such a bad performance by a quarterback in his opening performance of the season. He was just completely awful. When you get a quarterback who can’t do anything at all, and defensively, you shut him out basically for a half, you kind of lose hope. Right now, they’re a team without hope.”
I understand Bears fans probably are not interested in Martz’s assessment of Fields because he hasn’t been kind in his evaluation of the offense and roster. But Martz knows what he’s looking at, and you have a former head coach hammering both quarterbacks. Reality is you’re not going to win many games in the NFL completing 8 of 17 passes for 121 yards. Fortunately, the Bears will not have many (or any) more games this season in such dreadful conditions.
What position would you bring in players to try out for this week or next? — @bart_suchocki
I think people sometimes mistake the goal teams have when they bring in players for a tryout. Sometimes it is to fill a specific need created by an injury. Let’s say two linebackers suffer injuries in a game, maybe the team needs to go out and add a body at the position, so a small group of players will be brought in for an evaluation.
More often, however, tryouts are done so teams can update free-agent lists that they keep. Teams have comprehensive emergency lists of available players at each position. On occasion, there are players cut loose by other teams that a front office will want to get a closer look at.
The Bears brought in 13 players for a tryout last week and signed two — offensive lineman Michael Niese and defensive end Andre Anthony — to the practice squad this week. Niese is a rookie undrafted free agent from Temple who spent time in training camp with the Denver Broncos. Anthony was drafted in the seventh round out of LSU by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year and was part of the team’s final cuts.
Are the Bears bringing in any kickers for a tryout this week? — @bigsk68
I don’t believe the Bears’ faith in Cairo Santos is going to falter based on one game played in horrendous conditions, especially for special teams. Santos struggled with his plant foot in standing water and missed two extra points. If he starts missing routine kicks in normal conditions, then the Bears will have an issue. It’s a short list of players remaining on the roster that have been as consistent as Santos the last couple seasons.
I’m just curious why the Bears wouldn’t be trying Alex Leatherwood on the left side. Greg Gabriel said he thinks much of Leatherwood’s struggles come from moving to the right side after playing superior college football on the left side. Getting beyond that there seems to be a lot guys working on the right, with Teven Jenkins, Lucas Patrick and Sam Mustipher vying for two spots on the interior. Jenkins is a natural right tackle and veteran Riley Reiff is the backup. On the left side they seem to be thinner. — John R., Washington
The first thing I would say is don’t read too much into where the team has Leatherwood right now in practice. He’s been at right tackle and offensive line coach Chris Morgan said last week the Bears simply want him to learn the offense, playbook and calls along with how the team practices No determinations have been made at this point about where he will play or what position the team might try him at first.
My second reaction to your question is that Leatherwood was really bad at right tackle last season in Las Vegas, so moving him to an arguably more challenging position at left tackle might be a bad idea. He spent a full season playing on the right side — he moved to right guard after four games at right tackle for the Raiders — so saying he’s not accustomed to a stance on that side by now isn’t fair.
Most folks I chatted with considered Leatherwood a right tackle prospect entering the 2021 draft. Yes, he played on the left side at Alabama, but scouts projected him as a right tackle as a pro. If a team really liked him as a left tackle, he probably wouldn’t have lasted until the 17th pick and most thought he was overdrafted at that position. Could he eventually find a home on the left side? I wouldn’t rule anything out and I certainly don’t want to discount Gabriel’s opinion.
As a lifelong fan, I understand the Bears considering a move to a more updated facility. I lived in Chicago for 34 years before having to relocate. My only time seeing a game at Soldier Field was a Carolina Panthers/Bears game. Been reading a lot of negative press about Soldier Field lately, but I was very impressed at the time at how helpful the staff was, how short the lines were for concessions and restrooms and how quickly we were able to exit and get on our way after the game. Do you concur with the current reservations about the Bears staying at Soldier Field? — Victor E.
I’m not sure everyone shares your experience in terms of lines for the bathroom or concessions but I’m not in those lines, so I don’t speak from knowledge.
The Bears’ bid to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights is driven by the team’s goal to be its own landlord and have total control of the building to generate more revenue. It has nothing to do with the number of seats, fan experience, location, playing surface or anything else. It is 100% a business decision to make the Bears more profitable.
That being said, if the Bears can pull it off they should be able to create a setting that has greater fan appeal, more parking (that will generate more revenue), seats, concession areas, restrooms and more unique seating areas in terms of clubs and suites. With a dome, the Bears will be able to rent out the building year-round. Some fans might object to the commute — those who live closer to Soldier Field than Arlington Heights — but everything else could be improved with a new stadium.
Mortgage demand down 29% from last year as rates eclipse 6%
A For Sale sign is displayed in front of a home listed at over $1 million on April 29, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Demand for mortgages appears to have no choice but to decline as interest rates rise.
Claims volume fell 1.2% last week from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. The results for the week include an adjustment for observance of Labor Day. Since last year, buyers’ demand for mortgages has fallen by almost a third.
Mortgage rates, which had fallen slightly in July and August, rose again after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear to investors that the central bank would remain tough on inflation, even if it caused difficulties for consumers.
The average contractual interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) fell from 5.94% to 6.01%, with points rising from 0.79 at 0.76 (including origination fees) for loans with a 20% decline. Payment.
“The 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit the 6% mark for the first time since 2008 – dropping to 6.01% – which is essentially double what it was a year ago,” said Joel Kan, Associate Vice President of MBA Economic and Industry Forecasting. .
Refinance demand fell another 4% for the week and was 83% lower than the same week a year ago. With rates above 6%, only about 452,000 borrowers could benefit from refinancing, according to Black Knight, a provider of mortgage technology and data. This is the lowest number ever recorded. Those few remaining applicants could only save about $315 per month per borrower.
Mortgage applications for the purchase of a home led to a gain of 0.2% from the previous week, but were 29% lower than in the same week a year ago. There has been an increase in demand for veterans and USDA loans, which are favored by first-time buyers because they can offer low or no down payments.
“The spread between the conforming 30-year fixed mortgage rate and ARM and jumbo loans remained wide last week, at 118 and 45 basis points, respectively. The wide spread underscores volatility in capital markets due to uncertainty about the Fed’s next policy moves,” Kan added.
Mortgage rates jumped significantly higher this week, after the monthly inflation number came in higher than expected. Investors feared the Federal Reserve might raise rates more than expected at its next meeting.
“It was one of the last shoes to fall before the Fed’s announcement on Sept. 21, and it came at a time when the market had fully priced in a 75 basis point hike, but was ready to consider something. something even higher if the data were compelling,” wrote Matthew Graham, chief operating officer of Mortgage News Daily. “It was probably compelling enough for the Fed to at least open the conversation.”
Trudy Rubin: Ukraine’s sudden breakthrough that should energize Western support
An elderly Ukrainian village woman comes to her garden gate and freezes as she watches a soldier approach. Then she puts her hand to her mouth, and begins to sob. As the soldier embraces her, she hugs him back, intensely.
He is Ukrainian, part of a force that has liberated numerous villages and the key city of Izium from Russian occupation over the weekend. The meeting between the soldier and the villager was captured in a video that went viral during the lightning counteroffensive in northeast Ukraine that drove Russian forces back from much of the Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian military plans were kept so secret, and the advance was so speedy, that it stunned most foreign observers (myself included) and most Ukrainians I’ve spoken to since then.
This is the biggest military victory for Ukraine since its forces drove the Russians back from Kyiv in March, when it blocked Vladimir Putin’s plans to kill or capture President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “The strategic initiative is ours for the first time since the war started,” former parliament member Yehor Soboliev, who now serves in the army, told me via WhatsApp on Sunday morning.
The counteroffensive has propelled the war into a new phase in which Ukraine is regaining territory, instead of being stuck in a drawn-out war of attrition. This blitz happened even though Ukraine is still short of all the vital long-range weapons it needs to counter the rockets and missiles that destroy its cities and soldiers.
“The stalemate phase of the war is over,” said retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, former commander of the United States Army Europe, speaking by phone from Germany. “We are in a different phase of the conflict now.”
So how did this turnaround happen, and what does it mean for the future of the war?
Two main factors appear to be key:
First, Russian occupation forces collapsed across the front lines in the northeast. Hodges told me he was sure that Russian foot soldiers “would crack because they are exhausted, and are not being resupplied, and their officers are being killed. They don’t have cohesion in the ranks or the will to fight.”
Russian logistics supplies have been disrupted by the fairly recent delivery of advanced mobile rocket launchers from the United States, Britain, and Germany. (While very grateful for the weapons, many Ukrainians believe if they had had them sooner, the war might be almost over by now.)
So the Russian lines broke, while their troops fled or were captured, leaving behind enormous amounts of equipment, fuel, and ammunition. (This matches the stories I heard on my recent trip to Ukraine, where Ukrainian troops poured scorn on Russia’s unprofessional soldiers, who, they told me, often leave their dead behind.)
Even so, the scope of the rout was a shocker. “I am surprised at how the Russia army failed and is running away,” Odesa’s war-savvy member of parliament, Olexsiy Goncharenko, told me via WhatsApp on Sunday.
But equally key was the strategy and professionalism of Ukrainian military planners (helped greatly by shared U.S. intelligence information). They duped Russian generals into sending tens of thousands of their best forces south by heavily publicizing a planned counteroffensive to retake the strategic port of Kherson. That left northern Russian defense lines undermanned.
Meantime, the Ukrainians maintained operational silence about their plans for the north, an astonishing feat while moving masses of equipment without detection. Their blitz appeared to take Russian forces completely by surprise.
Ukrainians have no illusions that the war is over.
Putin still seems ready to absorb limitless military casualties and still has huge supplies of artillery and ammunition. Putin’s forces still occupy roughly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory, along with most of its coastline. Russia continues to pound Ukrainian cities and troops with rockets and missiles that have caused tens of thousands of casualties. Putin will look for more ways to inflict pain.
“But such successes” — as this past weekend — “show us the way,” said Soboliev, whose WhatsApp line kept dying because he was speaking from a forest while serving with his unit.
Ukrainian forces, he says, have demonstrated that they can carry out fast, well-planned operations during which innovative junior officers think on their feet. The Russian military still suffers from a top-down system where lower cadres are afraid to act without orders. This cumbersome structure doomed Russian efforts to take Kyiv — and helped Ukrainians achieve their weekend triumph.
In this new phase of the war, Hodges says it is critical for the West to stick together in aiding Kyiv. Western leaders, he adds, should speed up delivery of the long-range precision systems that Ukraine needs to target Russian logistics and destroy their artillery.
If the Ukrainians get the weapons they need from America and Europe, and get them fast, Hodges believes “the Russians could be pushed back to the Feb. 23 lines by the end of the year.”
(Moscow occupied Crimea and part of the Donbas region after a 2014 invasion, before Putin’s second invasion started on Feb. 24.)
But, Hodges added, if Ukraine retakes more of its land in the south, “Crimea is feasible by early next year, although it could go faster. In warfare there is a psychological aspect. There is panic as a cascading effect sets in.”
This may be vastly over-optimistic, but the drama of the past weekend indicates it is not beyond imagination. The Biden team and its European allies should do their best to help make Hodges’ prediction come true.
How will the searing inflation in us affect India?
A rise in the cost of goods in the United States leads to a rise in the prices of those goods imported by India. Besides staples like edible oils and pulses, fuel prices are being affected by soaring inflation in the United States.
The Indian rupee depreciated 43 paise to 79.60 against the dollar on Wednesday following a sell-off in global markets following higher-than-expected inflation in the United States. The Indian currency opened at 79.58 against the greenback in the interbank foreign exchange market on Wednesday and fell to 79.60, down 43 paise from its last close, PTI reported. On September 13, the rupee appreciated 36 paise to close at 79.17 against the dollar.
Meanwhile, domestic gold prices extended losses on Indian exchanges on Wednesday, with MCX gold futures falling 0.19% to 50,043 rupees per 10 grams.
“Gold and silver dipped in a very volatile session after US CPI data and dollar index strength,” said Manoj Kumar Jain, head of commodities and stocks research. currencies at Prithvi Finmart. Jain added that gold and silver are likely to remain volatile during today’s session.
READ ALSO :
On September 13, the US government said inflation rose 8.3% year-on-year in August. In May, US inflation was 8.6% and reached 9.1% in June. It then fell to 8.5% in July. Even if inflation data in the United States were to show a downward trend, underlying inflation could continue to worry economists, analysts and stock investors.
Impact on investment portfolio
Historically, long-term inflation has caused a recession in the United States. Struggling to bring inflation down, the US Federal Reserve will consider raising interest rates. Stock market investors react strongly to changes in key rates. Therefore, Indian investors can expect a change in their investment portfolio. Growth stocks are primarily affected by changes in interest rates because their fund managers use a discounted cash flow model to assign values to these stocks. As interest rates rise, fund managers tend to assign less value to growth stocks.
Cost of goods
A rise in the cost of goods in the United States leads to a rise in the prices of those goods imported by India. Besides commodities like edible oils and pulses, fuel prices are affected by rising inflation in the United States. A rise in the price of energy is a concern for the government as India is a net importer of crude oil and has to pay huge bills to buy it.
Investors pull out
As interest rates rise, investors will begin to withdraw money from riskier investments like stocks, commodities and foreign markets. A flight of foreign portfolio investors (REITs) from equity and bond markets could further weaken the rupiah even as the dollar strengthens on rate hikes.
Should India be worried?
Earlier this month, Moody’s Investors Service maintained a sovereign rating on India at Baa3 with a stable outlook, saying the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war, high inflation and global financial conditions were unlikely to have an impact. impact on the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. .
“With higher capital buffers and greater liquidity, banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) pose far less risk to the sovereign than we previously anticipated, facilitating the ongoing recovery from the pandemic,” the rating agency said.
In a press note, the agency said that the country’s current economic environment could lead to a gradual reduction in the general budget deficit over the next few years. However, he cited increasing debt burden and low debt affordability as some risks.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First post: Sep 14, 2022, 4:25 PM STI
Ravens vs. Dolphins preview: 3 questions with Miami beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi
After comfortable season-opening wins, the Ravens and Miami Dolphins will face off Sunday in Baltimore in one of the week’s most anticipated matchups.
To help break down the game, The Baltimore Sun asked former Sun reporter Daniel Oyefusi, now a Dolphins beat reporter for the Miami Herald, three questions about the Week 2 matchup.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was more aggressive throwing downfield in Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots than he typically was last year. Does wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s arrival make that a viable approach in 2022, or is it more of a gamble with Tagovailoa’s arm strength?
There was a lot of debate throughout the offseason regarding whether Tagovailoa has the arm strength to maximize Hill’s speed. But for all the talk about that, two things weren’t often discussed. One, Hill’s average depth of target in his last season with the Kansas City Chiefs dropped to a career-low 9.1, according to Pro Football Reference. And two, the success of passing offenses isn’t really determined by what happens 20-plus yards downfield but more in the intermediate range of the field.
Tagovailoa has struggled in that area of the field, but Week 1 showed how Hill, paired with Jaylen Waddle, can aid him. His stats on throws between 10 and 20 yards against the Patriots were much better than his career averages. That’s the part of the field that first-year coach Mike McDaniel wants to live in, too, because he can optimize their yards-after-catch potential. Tagovailoa’s arm strength and ability to make off-platform throws consistently do remain questions, but Hill widens the margin for error.
The Dolphins blitzed Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson into submission in last season’s upset win. With McDaniel having replaced Brian Flores as coach, do you expect any significant changes in Miami’s game plan in the rematch?
Flores may be gone, but defensive coordinator Josh Boyer was retained, along with all 13 players who made at least five starts in 2021. Boyer has said the defense’s core philosophies will stay the same, and that appeared to be the case in Week 1. The team’s blitz rate (27.3%) against the Patriots was lower than last season’s figure (39.6%), but playing with a lead for most of the game and the absence of cornerback Byron Jones, who is on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list, all could have been factors in the decline in blitzing.
Against Baltimore, I wouldn’t expect much to change: Crowd the line of scrimmage, key on the Jackson-led run game and get the Ravens into third-and-long situations, where they can unleash “Cover 0″ again. With a full week of preparation, as opposed to last season’s short turnaround, the Ravens should be better prepared, and the Dolphins will need to have counters ready. But why go away from what worked so well?
Where do the Dolphins have the biggest advantage over the Ravens, and where are they most vulnerable?
You never want to overreact to one game, especially a Week 1 game. But the Dolphins’ defensive line looks like it could again give the Ravens’ offensive line trouble. Miami has a deep front, led by players such as Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Jaelan Phillips and old friend Zach Sieler. Newcomer Melvin Ingram looked really good in his first game as a Dolphin. A lot of pressure will be on players such as center Tyler Linderbaum, left guard Ben Powers and potentially Patrick Mekari at left tackle to create push up front and give Jackson enough time in the pocket.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ upgraded offensive line looked solid but still appears to be a weak link in the new-look unit. The Dolphins rushed for only 65 yards, and protection broke down at times. Right tackle Austin Jackson left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. McDaniel said the injury is serious enough that it’s something they’ll have to monitor throughout the week. New additions Terron Armstead and center Connor Williams should steady the young group, but left guard Liam Eichenberg will need to play better than he did in Week 1, or in last season’s matchup, for that matter. The Ravens got a good interior pass rush against the New York Jets, so that could be a key matchup Sunday.
Week 2
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Tom Brady says he’s ‘close to the end’ as he continues to hint at retirement
CNN
—
Tom Brady remarked on his last podcast appearance that he was “near the end” of his NFL career as he continued to hint at retirement.
Brady, now 45, had a tumultuous offseason, retiring in February only to later reverse that decision. Midway through August training camp, Brady took 11 days off to “take care of personal things,” according to his head coach Todd Bowles.
Last week, Brady said: “As you get older, life changes a bit. Different responsibilities take shape in your life. There are different perspectives that you gain.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion, speaking on his regular “Let’s Go!” podcast with co-host Jim Gray on Tuesday said he “felt more than things in the past for some reason” as he entered his 23rd season in the NFL.
“I feel my emotions really intensely,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told Gray. “And I feel like I still have that, but I think when we get closer to the end – and I don’t know exactly where I’m at with that, but there’s no decision to be made , it’s not like I have 10 years left, I definitely don’t have that.
“All of that, I’m never going to take for granted. The only time it really slapped me to say, ‘Don’t take it for granted’ was when I hurt my knee. And after that, I came back and said, ‘Winning is good. I love to win and I hated to lose, and I still do, but even if you lose and you leave the field healthy, there’s something to get out of it. The thing is, if you get injured and you can’t be there with your team, that’s really where it gets tough mentally and emotionally.
Brady and the Bucs opened the new season with a comfortable 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Although Brady said there’s a “simplicity to life when you’re in football season because there’s a rhythm to it,” he explained as he awoke Monday morning the day after a victory with bruises and cuts on his arm. “Holy shit, there were some hits,” he said.
“And you say, ‘OK, how much longer do I want to commit?’ And obviously I’ve made the commitment for this year and everything is going to be continuously assessed all of these different aspects at play.”
Brady explained that he now has “zero margin for error” as a 45-year-old quarterback compared to his 20 years his junior in terms of physical preparation and recovery.
When asked why he would consider retirement if he was still playing at a high level, Brady noted the impact of age on his priorities.
“When I was 25, there was a simplicity to life at 25,” Brady said.
“And I think when you’re 45, and you have a lot of other commitments and obligations that are very important to you – namely kids growing up and things that, I haven’t had a Christmas for 23 I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people I love who were born between August and the end of January And I can’t be at funerals and I can’t be at weddings.
“I think there comes a time in your life when you say, ‘You know what? I’ve had enough and it’s enough and time to move on, to move on to other aspects of life.
The Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
ASK IRA: Have Heat made a comparative case as best of their class?
Q: Hello, Ira. As a long-time Heat fan, I think it would be great to see a comprehensive “report card”-type article for the Heat and the three other expansion teams that came into the league with the Heat. To me, this team is under-appreciated and the fans may take for granted what has been accomplished since 1988. I believe the vast majority of Heat fans may need an objective comparison of accomplishments to really put in perspective just how great this team has been compared to those other three teams and probably compared to the majority of the other teams that were in existence when the Heat began play. – Jason.
A: For now, here’s an answer instead of an article: The Heat and the Charlotte Hornets entered the NBA together in 1988, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic entering in 1989. So there is a one-year age difference. Of those four, the Heat are the only team with an NBA championship, with three. As for appearances in the NBA Finals, there have been six by the Heat (2006, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2020, missing out by one game last season). By comparison, the Magic have appeared twice in the NBA Finals (1995, 2009), with no such appearances by the Timberwolves and Hornets. As for other pertinent comparatives, the Heat have won their division 15 times and have made the playoffs 23 times; the Magic have won their division six times and have made the playoffs 16 times; and the Timberwolves have won their division once and made the playoffs 10 times. It’s a little bit more difficult to quantify the Hornets, since they moved from Charlotte to New Orleans and then the NBA expanded to create a new team that became the current Charlotte Hornets. But for the original Hornets franchise which then moved to New Orleans and has been in the NBA since 1988, there have been no division titles and 10 playoffs appearances. So, yes, you are correct, the Heat’s sustained success is more than tangible by comparison.
Q: Will Jae Crowder push even harder to leave the Suns after the Robert Sarver suspension? – Chip.
A: I would think the Suns instead will express solidarity among themselves and with the coaching staff in light of the hideous revelations about Robert Sarver being confirmed by the NBA’s investigation. The bigger story might be whether future free agents shy from the Suns as long as they remain under Saver’s ownership umbrella. Then again, money tends to talk when it comes to such player deliberations.
Q: Pat Riley was the turning point for the franchise. – Juan.
A: This was in response to a “5 at 35″ entry summarizing the biggest offcourt moves for the Heat as they approach their 35th season. And in many ways I agree. But the reason I put it No. 2 was because if there was no No. 1, the Heat getting the franchise, there would have been no team for Riley to guide the championship heights.
()
