Concussions among players who wore Guardian Caps this summer have dropped by more than 50%, NFL says

Senate pressure to enshrine federal protections for same-sex marriage has landed on both Wisconsin senators — liberal Tammy Baldwin, the first openly gay senator in history, and conservative Ron Johnson, who faces a tough bid up for re-election this fall and wavered on the issue – in the spotlight.

Months ago, it emerged the two – who usually shy away from the media – could also agree on something else, when Johnson left the door open in support of Baldwin’s same-sex marriage legislation.

But since then, what has been a rocky relationship has gotten even tougher — though Baldwin remains optimistic about her ability to bring him on board. And the interviews with the two senators show a tension.

When asked how she would characterize her relationship with Johnson, Baldwin gave a simple description. “We are both senators from Wisconsin and there are things we have to do, but anyway, that’s it,” she said at the end of the interview.

Baldwin led the legislative effort, teaming up with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, to try to ensure the Supreme Court didn’t strike down constitutional rights to gay and interracial marriage, as it did to the right to abortion at the beginning of this summer. .

The bipartisan duo say they drafted compromise text to address concerns from Tories who have warned the Respect for Marriage Act could undermine religious freedom or allow polygamous marriages. But the amendment has yet to be unveiled or privately shared with Senate colleagues.

It’s a big reason why a handful of Republicans like Johnson won’t say where they stand on the issue and why Baldwin and Collins haven’t been able to secure the 10 GOP votes they need to defeat a promised buccaneer.

Baldwin, 60, a former county official, state legislator and U.S. House member, said she got at least five GOP votes, including those from members who have publicly said that they supported the bill, like Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina. and Rob Portman of Ohio. Portman’s son is openly gay.

And Baldwin thinks a handful of others — including his Wisconsin seat neighbor Johnson, 67 — are approachable.

“We still hope,” she said.

The issue has put Johnson, the most vulnerable Senate Republican this cycle, in a tough spot in his race against progressive Democratic Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, the first black to hold the office. More than 70% of Americans support same-sex marriage, and polls have shown Barnes has a slight lead over Johnson, an ally of Donald Trump, even though he has the power to become an incumbent as he seeks a third term in office. six years.

“He is a disgrace and does not believe in protecting our rights and freedoms. He is unfit for public service,” Barnes tweeted in response to a story last week that Johnson had flip-flopped on same-sex marriage.

The question also highlighted Baldwin and Johnson’s cold relationship, which has only grown colder since same-sex marriage came to the fore in the Senate.

Johnson, a conservative bomb-thrower swept up in the Senate during the 2010 tea party wave, accused Baldwin of ‘leaking’ to the New York Times an exchange of text messages between the two after initially expressing a willingness to support his project of law to protect even sexual marriage.

He has since said he opposes the bill in its current form and that the Supreme Court case legalizing same-sex marriage was “decided badly”.

“She texted me once and then leaked the text to The New York Times, so it’s not a good way to deal with a fellow senator,” Johnson said Tuesday. “This is the first time anyone has leaked my texts. … We were cordial, but again, I’ve never leaked texts between senators. It’s just the wrong thing to do.

While supporters of the legislation fell short of all 10 votes, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.N.Y., pledges to advance an issue that Democrats say will give them a boost in the next half-terms. If Schumer files a closure on the bill on Thursday, he would likely set up a key procedural vote on the bill early next week at the 60-vote threshold.

Baldwin said it had been “a while” since she spoke to Johnson about the legislation. But she said she thinks he could be among the ‘yes’ votes when the bill is introduced.

“I think he will be. I think he might be, given how much I’ve read and how many people are reaching out” to Johnson, Baldwin said during the interview in the hallway.

She added that some supporters of the bill have been “designated” to reach out to Johnson. She wouldn’t name names: “I’m not going to share that level of detail.”

Collins said she also hasn’t recently spoken with Johnson.

Neither Johnson nor Baldwin court the media in the hallways. The gruff Johnson, who ran a plastics manufacturing company before he came to the Senate, never seemed to like fighting with reporters like some of his other GOP colleagues. Baldwin is often described as polite and gentle, and despite her historic election in 2012, she rarely seeks the limelight.

These days, however, reporters have harassed the two over the issue of same-sex marriage.

“I actually listen to voters,” Johnson said in the interview. “There are very legitimate concerns about religious freedom, and those concerns should be properly addressed.”

“I think people are” working on an amendment, he said, “but it has to provide very strong protections.”

Collins, who has been tasked with helping muster GOP support, said she also hopes they can reach 10.

“But like I said, you never know until the role is called.”