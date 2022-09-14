Crypto Market Is About to Tilt for Institutional Investors

Banking Institutions have already entered the digital asset market in Australia.
CBA was the first bank in the nation to introduce crypto services through its mobile banking app last year.
According to Henrik Andersson, CIO of cryptocurrency asset management Apollo Capital, institutions may soon flip on their cautious approach to cryptocurrencies. In an interview, the Melbourne-based cryptocurrency fund manager stated that even while institutional interest in cryptocurrencies has been slow to grow, particularly in Australia, many players are waiting for the ideal opportunity to strike.
Andersson acknowledged that significant institutional investors in Australia, in particular retirement funds, have not yet shown a strong interest in the digital asset market. Providing family offices and institutional investors with access to cryptocurrency investment opportunities is Apollo Capital’s main focus.
Financial Institutions’ Entry Into Crypto
Numerous sizable banks in Australia, including ANZ, NAB, and Commonwealth Bank (CBA), have already entered the digital asset market. Last year, CBA made history by being the first major bank in the nation to launch cryptocurrency services through its mobile banking app. However, the bank later announced it was postponing those plans because it was still awaiting regulatory certainty from the new administration.
Internationally, despite the bear market, significant banking conglomerates like Singapore’s DBS Bank are expanding their digital assets business, and major investment banks have also increased their coverage of the cryptocurrency area. Irfan Ahmad, the Asia Pacific digital lead for the bank’s State Street Digital cryptocurrency division, stated to Sydney Morning Herald earlier this week that institutional investors have kept an interest in blockchain and digital assets despite the current crypto winter.
LUNA has increased by about 300% just these past days, making it appear as if it had risen from the ashes. The feat began on September 9 and ended within a couple of hours.
This is a result of a proposal to put a 1.2% token burn tax on all transactions, which will allow LUNC to become a deflationary cryptocurrency, according to a recent tweet from Haily LUNC.
Unquestionably, the May-June LUNA crash has influenced the whole crypto community. There is a correlation between LUNA and other crypto stalwarts such as Ethereum if we compare the two. It may not be a price correlation, but rather investor sentiment.
Following the latest market crisis, the market as a whole declined even worse. In the past few months, Bitcoin and the other leading currencies in the market have experienced severe bear markets.
Given the issue surrounding LUNA, this rebirth is due to TERRA’s latest request for a 1.2 percent transaction fee. According to TERRA, this would consume 1.2% of the total LUNA in circulation per transaction.
According to a recent analysis, the current surge in price poses a risk of reversal. After its unexpected price increase, TERRA declined by 30 percent, proving the validity of my analysis.
StakingRewards estimates a yearly return of 38 percent on LUNA stakes. If TERRA keeps rising, the expected profits might be quite lucrative. But the state of things for TERRA as it is right now is not promising.
Recent growth stems from expectations that LUNA will bounce back from a devastating decline. Only 1.2% of all LUNA will be destroyed, but is it enough for LUNA to reclaim its former prominence?
According to the coin’s technical indicators, the latest “rise” was its final hurrah. The price of LUNA tends to converge at the 4-hour mark, which increases the potential for a fall at such times. The picture is also more distinct thanks to the 1-hour time marker.
Right after the upswing ended, it plummeted, only to recover somewhat before continuing its downward trajectory. Overbuying signs mean the present support line at the 61.80 Fib level won’t hold.
Crypto total market cap at $962 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Business Today, Chart from TradingView.com
Ethereum corrected lower below $1,650 against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above the $1,550 support zone to avoid a sharp bearish reversal.
Ethereum started a key downside correction and traded below the $1,650 level.
The price is now trading below $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,700 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
The pair must stay above the $1,550 support to start a fresh increase in the near term.
Ethereum Price Dips Over 6%
Ethereum failed to stay above the $1,750 and $1,720 levels. ETH reacted to the downside below the $1,700 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price declined over 5% and even spiked below the $1,600 level, similar to bitcoin. It even tested the $1,550 support and traded as low as $1,552. Ether is now trading below $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The bulls are now pushing the price above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,789 swing high to $1,552 low. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,620 level.
The next major resistance is near the $1,660 and $1,670 levels. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,789 swing high to $1,552 low. A clear break above $1,670 might send the price towards the $1,700 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,700 and the 100 hourly simple moving average on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,780 resistance in the near term.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,660 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,580 zone.
The next major support is near $1,550. A downside break below the $1,550 support might spark more losses. In the stated case, ether price might decline towards the $1,500 level. Any more losses could push the price to $1,440.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now rising towards the 50 level.
The saga that has been Celsius’ downfall this year has been well documented. CEO Alex Mashinsky has been a focal point of crypto critics after his engagement in ‘taking over‘ Celsius’ crypto strategy in the 11th hour before the platform’s pseudo-shutdown.
That isn’t slowing down a persistent Mashinsky, who, despite enduring a slew of bankruptcy procedures, continues to trudge along in forecasting some sort of future for Celsius. This week, Mashinsky is looking to reposition Celsius as a digital asset custody firm, according to a new report from The New York Times.
What Led To Today’s Celsius ‘Doom & Gloom’
About a year ago, state regulators across a handful of U.S. states started setting their sights on yield-generating platforms such as BlockFi and Celsius. Celsius, for some time, was offering aggressive rates for holding tokens on the platform. At it’s highest point last year, Celsius held tens of billions of funds and at times, promised double digit percentage yield that was compounding weekly.
As 2022 came into the fold, the market was middling but certainly not into ‘bear mode’ when Mashinsky and company rolled out their initial “custody solution.” Within a few months later, following the crumbling of Terra Luna, the platform was revealed to have exposure to DeFi protocols, including the likes of Terra’s Anchor Protocol, and was experiencing strong headwinds from more aggressive market conditions. It was around this time that Mashinsky starting deepening his position in company strategy. By July, the company had frozen user funds and filed for bankruptcy.
Celsius (CEL) token has seen a volatile short-term performance. | Source: CEL-USD on TradingView.com
The Pivot: Can It Work?
According to the Times report, in the past week, Mashinsky has proposed a project codenamed ‘Kelvin,’ where Celsius shifts to solely providing custody services and collecting fees from depositors. According to the report, Celsius employees were rightfully skeptical. Mashinsky countered to internal skeptics, according to the Times, by citing some of the biggest corporate turnarounds, telling employees: “Delta filed for bankruptcy. Do you not fly Delta because they filed for bankruptcy?”
The short stroke is that Celsius’ credibility is just as bankrupt as it’s balance sheet. Take one look at Celsius’ Twitter replies for a prime example. While Delta and Pepsi recovered from bankruptcy, they did so in different eras, and more importantly: neither was beholden to mass amounts of customer’s wealth. The brand image and identity behind the firm is likely a ship too far sailed.
Featured image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com
The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
Bullish AERGO price prediction is $0.3218 to $0.7873.
Aergo (AERGO)price might also reach $1 soon.
Bearish AERGO price prediction for 2022 is $0.0933.
In Aergo (AERGO) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about AERGO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Aergo (AERGO)Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Aergo (AERGO) is $ 0.164241 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 49,668,350 at the time of writing. However, AERGO has decreased by nearly 11.9% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover,Aergo (AERGO) has a circulating supply of 408,499,999 AERGO.Aergo (AERGO)trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, upbit, OKX, Bithumb and Gate.io.
What is Aergo (AERGO)?
AERGO is a hybrid blockchain smart contract platform for decentralized applications that is open source. AERGO can help to increase business efficiency and provide new prospects for both public and private initiatives. The Aergo platform’s private blockchains use a Leader-based Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism driven by the RAFT algorithm, while the Aergo mainnet utilizes a Byzantine Fault-Tolerant Delegated Proof-of-Stake (BFT DPoS) mechanism.
AERGO tokens must be purchased and staked in order to vote and govern block producers. Instead of hosting their own private blockchains, users may choose to pay cloud services to host them on dedicated nodes. AERGO provides access to additional third-party services for enterprise clients.
Aergo (AERGO)Price Prediction 2022
Aergo (AERGO) holds the 353th position on CoinGecko right now. AERGO price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Aergo (AERGO) laid out an
horizontal channel pattern, also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it.
A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.
Currently, Aergo (AERGO)is in the range of $0.2084. If the pattern continues, the price of AERGO might reach the resistance levels of $0.3024 and $0.5858. If the trend reverses, then the price of AERGO may fall to $0.1823 and $0.1104.
Aergo (AERGO)Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Aergo (AERGO).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Aergo (AERGO).
Resistance Level 1
$0.3218
Resistance Level 2
$0.4856
Resistance Level 3
$0.7873
Support Level 1
$0.2274
Support Level 2
$0.1538
Support Level 3
$0.0933
RVN /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Aergo (AERGO) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues,AERGO might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.7873..
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Aergo (AERGO) might plummet to almost $0.0933, a bearish signal.
Aergo (AERGO)Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Aergo (AERGO) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of AERGO lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Aergo (AERGO)is shown in the chart above. Notably, Aergo (AERGO) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently,AERGO has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of AERGO at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the AERGO is 64.11. This means that Aergo (AERGO) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of AERGO may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Aergo (AERGO)Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Aergo (AERGO). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Aergo (AERGO). Currently, the ADX of AERGO lies in the range of 38.1389 and thus, it indicates a Strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Aergo (AERGO). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of AERGO lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Aergo (AERGO) is at 64.11 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison ofAERGO with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Aergo (AERGO).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of AERGO is dissimilar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of AERGO decreases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of AERGO increases.
Aergo (AERGO) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Aergo (AERGO)might probably attain $3 by 2023.
Aergo (AERGO) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Aergo (AERGO)might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, AERGO might rally to hit $5 by 2024.
Aergo (AERGO)Price Prediction 2025
If Aergo (AERGO)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years ,AERGO would rally to hit $7.
Aergo (AERGO) Price Prediction 2026
If Aergo (AERGO)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, AERGO would rally to hit $9.
Aergo (AERGO) Price Prediction 2027
If Aergo (AERGO)sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, AERGO would rally to hit $11.
Aergo (AERGO) Price Prediction 2028
Aergo (AERGO)holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies,AERGO would hit $13 in 2028.
Aergo (AERGO) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Aergo (AERGO), it would witness major spikes. AERGO might hit $15 by 2029.
Aergo (AERGO) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest inAERGO for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Aergo (AERGO)might hit $17 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Aergo Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for AERGO. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Aergo (AERGO) in 2022 is $0.7873. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Aergo (AERGO)price prediction for 2022 is $0.0933.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of AERGO would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $ 0.572482 very soon. But, it might also reach $1 if the investors believe that AERGO is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Aergo (AERGO)?
AERGO is a hybrid blockchain smart contract platform for decentralized applications that is open source. AERGO can help to increase business efficiency and provide new prospects for both public and private initiatives. The Aergo platform’s private blockchains use a Leader-based Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism driven by the RAFT algorithm, while the Aergo mainnet utilizes a Byzantine Fault-Tolerant Delegated Proof-of-Stake (BFT DPoS) mechanism.
2. Where can you purchase Aergo (AERGO)?
Aergo (AERGO)has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, upbit, OKX, Bithumb and Gate.io.
3. Will Aergo (AERGO) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, AERGO has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Aergo (AERGO)?
On April 10, 2021, Aergo (AERGO)reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.572482.
5. Is Aergo (AERGO) a good investment in 2022?
Aergo (AERGO)seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, AERGO is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Aergo (AERGO) reach $1?
Aergo (AERGO)is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Aergo (AERGO)will hit $1 soon.
7. What will be the Aergo (AERGO) price by 2023?
Aergo (AERGO)price is expected to reach $3 by 2023.
8. What will be the Aergo (AERGO) price by 2024?
Aergo (AERGO)price is expected to reach $5 by 2024.
9. What will be the Aergo (AERGO) price by 2025?
Aergo (AERGO)price is expected to reach $7 by 2025.
10. What will be the Aergo (AERGO)price by 2026?
Aergo (AERGO)price is expected to reach $9 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The crypto market has been filled with so much volatility in the past months. Bitcoin price barely gained a 1% increase to the $20,373 mark; Ethereum and other altcoins prices are still in the dump. Crypto community members and experts predict a further slump come October.
Amidst the market highs and lows, the industry is set to record three significant events this week. Perhaps, the market will experience more volatility in the coming months, considering the happenings in the industry in the previous months.
Merge Might Affect The Crypto Market
This week comes the most intensive upgrade in Ethereum history, known as the merge. The merge is slated to take place around September 15.
During the merge, the Ethereum blockchain will transition from proof-of-work (POW) to proof-of-stake (POS). Ethereum mining rewards are approximately 13,000 ETH per day in the present POW system. After the merge, the staking rewards will become only 1,600 ETH per day approximately.
According to a blog post by the Ethereum Foundation on the official website, ETH issuance will drop by 90% after the merge. The burning of ETH will be at an average gas price of 19 gwei, and 1,600 ETH will be burned daily, reducing net ETH inflation to zero.
Countdown to the time of the merge upgrade is one, but the unavoidable fact is the increase in market volatility post-merge.
Mt. Gox Trustee Sets Deadline Against $3B BTC Payout
Defunct Japanese cryptocurrency trading company Mt. Gox’s trustee Nobuak Kobayashi set a two-week deadline, a former client.
The Mt. Gox platform was affected by a hack in 2011, and about 840,000 BTC were stolen. At that time, Mt. Gox was in charge of 70% of BTC operations worldwide.
After three years, the company recovered up to 140,000 BTC, which has been held in litigation. The repayment process has been in progress since then. Mt. Gox creditors are prohibited from transferring, assigning their rehabilitation claims as collateral, or disposing of them after September 15.
Nobuak Kokayashi stated that they would no longer accept applications for transfer of claims after the set date.
However, some claimants suspect that the repayment may not occur. According to one of the creditors, the trustee is yet to be ready for the supposed payout. He noted that the trustee has not yet collected KYC.
There are speculations that the repayment of the BTC holdings to the claimants may increase market volatility after September 15.
CPI Release May Increase Market Volatility
Expectations in the crypto market are high as the CPI numbers are set to come this week. CPI is a consumer protection index used in the U.S to measure inflation rates of commodities but is not used for all products. As a result, a positive CPI release often increases market volatility.
Bitcoin price has recovered to $20,373, about a 1% increase in price in the last 24 hours. Chances are high that a positive CPI will add to the recent recovery of BTC and possibly other altcoins.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin started a sharp downside correction below the $22,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC must stay above the $20,000 support to avoid more losses.
Bitcoin failed to clear $22,750 and started a sharp downward move.
The price is now trading below $21,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $21,810 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
The pair is consolidating above the $20,000 level, with a minor bullish angle.
Bitcoin Price Dives To $20K
Bitcoin price attempted to gain strength above the $22,000 and $22,500 resistance levels. The price even spiked above the $22,750 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the price failed to gain strength and topped near the $22,768 level. As a result, there was a bearish wave below the $22,000 and $21,500 levels. There was also a move below the $21,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $21,810 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin price even tested the $20,000 zone. A low is formed near $19,921 and the price is now consolidating losses.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,600 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $22,768 swing high to $19,921 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance sits near the $21,350 level. It coincides with the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $22,768 swing high to $19,921 low. A close above the $21,350 resistance might start a fresh surge. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards $22,000. Any more gains might send the price towards the $22,500 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $21,350 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $22,000 zone.
The next major support is near the $19,500 and $19,400 levels. A downside break below the $19,400 level might send the price towards the $18,500 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now recovering from the oversold levels.
Major Support Levels – $20,000, followed by $19,400.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,600, $21,000 and $21,350.