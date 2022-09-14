Blockchain
Crypto Volatility Might Rise After The Major Key Events Ahead
The crypto market has been filled with so much volatility in the past months. Bitcoin price barely gained a 1% increase to the $20,373 mark; Ethereum and other altcoins prices are still in the dump. Crypto community members and experts predict a further slump come October.
Amidst the market highs and lows, the industry is set to record three significant events this week. Perhaps, the market will experience more volatility in the coming months, considering the happenings in the industry in the previous months.
Merge Might Affect The Crypto Market
This week comes the most intensive upgrade in Ethereum history, known as the merge. The merge is slated to take place around September 15.
During the merge, the Ethereum blockchain will transition from proof-of-work (POW) to proof-of-stake (POS). Ethereum mining rewards are approximately 13,000 ETH per day in the present POW system. After the merge, the staking rewards will become only 1,600 ETH per day approximately.
According to a blog post by the Ethereum Foundation on the official website, ETH issuance will drop by 90% after the merge. The burning of ETH will be at an average gas price of 19 gwei, and 1,600 ETH will be burned daily, reducing net ETH inflation to zero.
Countdown to the time of the merge upgrade is one, but the unavoidable fact is the increase in market volatility post-merge.
Mt. Gox Trustee Sets Deadline Against $3B BTC Payout
Defunct Japanese cryptocurrency trading company Mt. Gox’s trustee Nobuak Kobayashi set a two-week deadline, a former client.
The Mt. Gox platform was affected by a hack in 2011, and about 840,000 BTC were stolen. At that time, Mt. Gox was in charge of 70% of BTC operations worldwide.
After three years, the company recovered up to 140,000 BTC, which has been held in litigation. The repayment process has been in progress since then. Mt. Gox creditors are prohibited from transferring, assigning their rehabilitation claims as collateral, or disposing of them after September 15.
Nobuak Kokayashi stated that they would no longer accept applications for transfer of claims after the set date.
However, some claimants suspect that the repayment may not occur. According to one of the creditors, the trustee is yet to be ready for the supposed payout. He noted that the trustee has not yet collected KYC.
There are speculations that the repayment of the BTC holdings to the claimants may increase market volatility after September 15.
CPI Release May Increase Market Volatility
Expectations in the crypto market are high as the CPI numbers are set to come this week. CPI is a consumer protection index used in the U.S to measure inflation rates of commodities but is not used for all products. As a result, a positive CPI release often increases market volatility.
Bitcoin price has recovered to $20,373, about a 1% increase in price in the last 24 hours. Chances are high that a positive CPI will add to the recent recovery of BTC and possibly other altcoins.
Bitcoin Price Trims Gains, Why $20K Is The Key To Fresh Increase
Bitcoin started a sharp downside correction below the $22,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC must stay above the $20,000 support to avoid more losses.
- Bitcoin failed to clear $22,750 and started a sharp downward move.
- The price is now trading below $21,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $21,810 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair is consolidating above the $20,000 level, with a minor bullish angle.
Bitcoin Price Dives To $20K
Bitcoin price attempted to gain strength above the $22,000 and $22,500 resistance levels. The price even spiked above the $22,750 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the price failed to gain strength and topped near the $22,768 level. As a result, there was a bearish wave below the $22,000 and $21,500 levels. There was also a move below the $21,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $21,810 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin price even tested the $20,000 zone. A low is formed near $19,921 and the price is now consolidating losses.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,600 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $22,768 swing high to $19,921 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance sits near the $21,350 level. It coincides with the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $22,768 swing high to $19,921 low. A close above the $21,350 resistance might start a fresh surge. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards $22,000. Any more gains might send the price towards the $22,500 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $21,350 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $22,000 zone.
The next major support is near the $19,500 and $19,400 levels. A downside break below the $19,400 level might send the price towards the $18,500 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now recovering from the oversold levels.
Major Support Levels – $20,000, followed by $19,400.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,600, $21,000 and $21,350.
Bitcoin Hash Rate Skyrockets Amid 55% Hike In 2 Months
With the swings in the crypto market, Bitcoin has been at different unexpected levels this year. The crypto winter in the year’s first half gave the leading crypto asset a blow off its balance. As a result, BTC’s price fell to over half its value as of November 2021.
But despite the price fluctuation, the Bitcoin hash rate moved upward since its drop in mid-July. In a recent report, the BTC hash rate has hit a new all-time high (ATH). This new position came following the last increase in the mining difficulty.
The significance of the hash rate metric for the Bitcoin blockchain is that it provides information on the strength of the network based on the BTC mining process. In addition, it correlates the number of active miners and their computational mining equipment working on the network.
Many people create a link between the price of a cryptocurrency and its hash rate for future moves. But there could be twists in some cases, as seen in the past few weeks for Bitcoin.
Hash Rate Gets Higher Amid Price Struggle
The price of BTC has been in a battle over the past few months. It could barely sustain its position around the $20K region in July. However, the Bitcoin hash rate has been at higher levels in the weeks that the price was struggling.
Usually, during the summer months, the regulatory authorities in several countries influence mining activities. For example, they forbid the local miners due to higher energy demand during the period. Hence, the BTC hash rate will drop. The record for this year’s season indicated a drop to 170 Ehash/s in mid-July from its June value of 250 Ehash/s.
But as summer fades, the metric is making its recovery. Within some weeks, the hash rate has surged by more than 50%, taking it to a new all-time high of 265 Ehash/s last weekend.
Trend In Bitcoin Mining Difficulty
BTC mining difficulty readjusts after every 2,016 blocks (two weeks). This readjustment is necessary to keep the network in the proper stance. This means that the Bitcoin blockchain will maintain the production of its block in just 10 minutes.
Hence, through the mining difficulty adjustment, it will be hard for miners to operate when there are lots of them connected to the network. Conversely, it will be easier to mine when the number of miners drops.
The mining difficulty is currently at 30.98 T, while the subsequent readjustment will occur in less than 24 hours. As per BTC.com data, the metric could be positive again and display up to a 3% increase.
With many miners being offline during the summer, the mining difficulty indicated more negative readjustments. But the trend changed on August 31 to give the highest positive value for the metric since January this year.
Bitcoin Takes A Blow After It Falls Below $22,000, Any Chances For A Bull Run
The performance of Bitcoin recently has not been entirely on the commendable side. Compared with the price trend for the past few years, BTC has not made an impressive move in 2022. Instead, the token has been held bound in a bearish grip that no one expected.
With the extreme crypto winter in the first half of the year, the entire market has been on edge. The collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin Terra and its ecosystem created a more devastating blow to the price of Bitcoin. BTC lost over half of its value with the crypto market, and its market cap went down.
But the year’s second half brought a slight hope for the world’s leading cryptocurrency. The price of Bitcoin started slightly changing as the token surged gradually. The performance was still cut short as the bears took over the market again.
BTC Hovers Around the $19K Level
Due to the crypto market, Bitcoin, which once hit a new ATH of $25,200, later went down. The decline in the price followed a gradual downtrend till it dropped.
This was after it plummeted to around $18,556 the previous day. This drastic drop marked a new two-month lowest point for BTC. At the time of the press, BTC is trading at $20,186, indicating more than a 9% increase within the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin Yet To Show Strong Rally
Despite these actions, Bitcoin has yet to receive a notable recommendation from many industry participants. Some crypto analysts still doubt that the token will sustain or even get higher from its current position. They believe that a more bullish trend would be quite tricky.
In a telegram message, the director of blockchain markets research at Quantum Economics, Alexandre Lores, declared his stance on BTC. Lores stated a general hostility from the present macroeconomic factors on all risk assets. With the situation, Bitcoin is not exempted from the influence.
Also, he reiterated that the other contributory influencers on the BTC price market include the Russian-Ukraine war and the force from Europe and US ESG. Additionally, the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates and post-COVID effects are part of the influencers.
For Oanda’s senior market analyst, Craig Erlam, there shouldn’t be any further need to predict future price rises. Instead, the analyst maintained that the central focus is the possibility of getting a spiral in the BTC price pattern. He cited a similar outplay in the past when Bitcoin took a positive turn in 2020.
Activities in the equity markets are showing impressive reclaims as of Wednesday. The markets recorded up to a 2% increase for tech stocks such as S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Bitcoin Must Hold This Level Or Risk Falling To $10,000
Bitcoin has seen a remarkable recovery trend that has caused its price to surge past $22,000 once more. This is a welcome development for the digital asset, which has been suffering from many dips, but it is not all rosy for the cryptocurrency. Since the market continues to remain in a bearish trend, there are levels that bitcoin must maintain above to keep such high prices. Otherwise, it risks falling more than 85% from its all-time high.
Bitcoin Must Hold Above $17,000
Many prominent figures in the finance industry have shared their thoughts about where they see the price of bitcoin going. One of those is Clem Chambers, the CEO of ADVFN. Chambers, who is also widely known as a financial analyst has said that for the digital asset to continue to rise, it must make sure not to fall below $17,000.
In the interview that was carried out by Daniela Cambone for Stanberry Research, the financial analyst explained that bitcoin is likely to reach $40,000 if it maintains strong momentum. However, there is still a high chance that the price will reach the dreaded $10,000 if it fails to hold the $17,000-$18,000 level.
Interestingly, even though the price of bitcoin is currently up, Chambers believes that the bearish scenario is more likely in this case. This means that the analyst expects the price to fall below $17,000 and reach as low as $10,000.
BTC price drops below $21,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Chambers’ outlook is in line with what has been recorded in the cryptocurrency market in the past. The assets tend to lose about 80-85% of their prices and even more in extreme cases. This historical trend actually puts bitcoin’s price close to $10,000 before the bottom is in.
But What Does BTC Say?
Most of the pump in the crypto market recently has been courtesy of the impending Ethereum Merge. The network had dragged the rest of the market with it by triggering a rise in interest in the space. However, since others such as bitcoin are only riding the coattails of Ethereum, there is not as much propping it up.
Relief rallies such as the one currently being experienced by the market have always led to profit-taking, which increases the selling pressure in the market. Glassnode points to this in its report, where it notes that there is profit taking at the present level, much like what was experienced back in June, bringing the loss dominant regime to a low 0.58, putting it firmly in bear territory.
Going by this, Chambers’ prediction for bitcoin being more likely to fall below $17,000 than recover to $40,000 swims into clearer view. However, the profit margins of BTC holders have continued to rise during this time, triggering stronger hold sentiment among investors.
Accumulation has swiftly followed this, although not as strong as needed to push the price past $30,000. The number of new BTC addresses has seen a significant tick, as well as the holdings of old BTC addresses, pointing to said accumulation trend.
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Why Dan Morehead Believes Bitcoin Bull Run Is Around The Corner
The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap has been thrown into a state of continuous swing. The price of Bitcoin seems to record constant fluctuation without little or no control. Over the past few days, the bears have been taking the upper hand in the BTC market. Hence, Bitcoin’s performance has been more in the south direction.
With the constant decline of BTC prices, different reactions have erupted in the crypto industry. Many people have been expressing concerns as the price went below the $20K level.
This limit is entirely unexpected for the leading cryptocurrency. This is because the BTC dominance over the altcoins is continuously dropping, indicating that the altcoins are performing better.
However, there are still some supporters of Bitcoin who believe that all hope for the token is not lost. For Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead, BTC will soon have the bulls in action. The CEO believes that the price decline for Bitcoin is ending as the token will quickly rally.
Future Is Brighter For Bitcoin
Dan Morehead, a Bitcoin proponent, recently disclosed his opinion during an interview for Bloomberg. He maintained that the future is brighter for BTC as the bull will soon overshadow the current bearish trend.
According to the CEO, it’s a normal experience to have back-and-forth trends in the market. He mentioned that there had been an occurrence of such similar situations in the past. The executive cited the 2018 price decline followed by a surprising bullish trend in subsequent years.
The CEO forecasted that BTC would surge almost by 2.5 times yearly. However, he stressed that the crypto space had experienced lots of transformation over the years. So, besides Bitcoin and Ether, other cryptocurrencies are making waves in the industry.
Morehead recalled that the crypto space had had three prominent bear market cycles. For him, the sequence was that the crypto market had flattened by June 2022.
He stated that though the current situation still looks hard and unstable for the crypto asset, it’s still a stage that is fading. Hence, Morehead believes the next phase comes with the bulls for a rally.
Different Opinions On Future Bull Rally
Other participants in the crypto industry still have different opinions about a possible bullish trend. For example, Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, laid out his prediction for the crypto market two weeks ago.
His stance concerning the crypto market is entirely different from that of Morehead. Armstrong called on firms to stay afloat as he believes the decline in the market will last longer.
According to Armstrong, it could be pleasant to forecast the future situation for the market. However, he thinks the bearish trend will linger for the next 12 to 18 months.
FTX (FTT) Token Flashes Buy Ahead Of A Rally, Will $35 Be Reclaimed
The FTX (FTT) token has had a difficult time, but it has recently flashed a buy signal, indicating that the price is poised to rise against tether (USDT). The crypto market’s early week saw altcoin prices surge as most coins rallied with significant price gains, with the FTX (FTT) token poised to make a relief bounce. (Data from Binance)
FTX (FTT) Token Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The price of FTX has struggled to maintain its bullish momentum in recent months, as it was rejected from the $54 area, acting as a supply zone for most sellers.
Despite being a fundamentally strong coin of the FTX exchange and growing sentiment on its movement, FTT has struggled to recapture the bullish momentum it experienced. Nonetheless, FTT has reached a weekly low of $24.
The price of FTT on the weekly chart needs to break out with good volume for the price to have a good chance of trading higher. FTT must break and hold above the resistance at $30 to form a support for the price of FTT to move to a higher height, as the $30 mark is preventing FTT from trending higher.
If the price of FTT fails to break through this resistance region, we may see the price retest the lower weekly region of $24, which could act as a good buy zone to push the price of FTT higher and hold the sell-off.
Weekly resistance for the price of FTT – $30.
Weekly support for the price of FTT – $24.
Price Analysis Of FTT On The Daily (1D) Chart
The daily timeframe for FTT prices appears choppy, as prices remain range-bound with little volume to break out of this range. The price of FTT failed to hold its major support at $30 as the price flipped into resistance, causing a free fall to a region of $24, where it formed new support acting as a demand zone.
After hitting a low of $24, the price of FTT rebounded, acting as strong support. The price of FTT attempted to hold above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) but was rejected as support. FTT’s price is being held back by the price of $28, which corresponds to the 50 EMA value.
On the daily timeframe, FTT is currently trading at $26, having been rejected below the 50 EMA. To assume a strong bullish price movement, the price of FTT must cross the 50-day moving average.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for FTT is below 50, indicating low buy order volume. With sufficient order volume, the price of FTT could reclaim the 50 EMA, which serves as price resistance.
Daily resistance for the FTT price – $30.
Daily support for the FTT price – $24.
Charts From
