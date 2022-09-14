News
CU Denver wants to combine innovation and equity
When University of Colorado Denver Chancellor Michelle Marks is asked what sets UC’s urban campus apart from other institutions, she gestures to her office window overlooking the sprawling cityscape of the downtown Denver at 14th and Lawrence streets.
Public transit, architecture, art, academia, entrepreneurship, technology, housing, and engineering feats are all within sight.
“Magic happens in cities,” Marks said. “Our location is amazing.”
Leveraging the urban location to become more of a destination and transforming the campus into a radically inclusive place where people of all backgrounds, ages, income levels and zip codes can learn and thrive are some of the ambitious goals listed in the CU Denver’s 2030 strategic plan. .
As the Denver offshoot of CU Boulder’s flagship campus turns 50 in January, here are some ways the institution wants to disrupt higher education for the better.
Institution at the service of equity
By 2030, CU Denver is committed to becoming the nation’s premier equity-serving institution.
Achieving this goal would feel like achievement gaps across all demographics would be reduced to zero, with all faculty and staff finding purpose and belonging and opportunities for advancement and other employers seeking to emulate the model. of CU Denver’s inclusivity, according to the report.
Of CU Denver’s 15,000 students, half of undergraduates are students of color and the first in their families to attend college.
But it’s not enough to simply be diverse, according to CU Denver’s strategic plan.
“We aim to put our diversity into action by becoming an institution that serves equity – an institution that provides a racially and culturally empowering education and work environment and a sense of belonging for all.”
Some examples of the transformations needed to achieve this goal, Marks said, include redesigning the way traditional services are delivered to better meet the needs of diverse learners. For example, Marks said, offering academic counseling or financial aid counseling at times when working students with day jobs can access those services.
Additionally, Marks pointed to a program that teaches teachers how to create more inclusive classroom environments. Some departments, including Introduction to Physics and Integrative Biology, have already participated in the program and found more students succeeding in what can be tricky “bottleneck courses” where students with difficulties often drop out of class or change majors.
“Three hundred years ago, universities were elite institutions that educated the few to lead the masses,” Marks said. “Making education work for everyone means doing things differently.”
Innovation district
Marks envisions CU Denver as the anchor of an innovation hub that will serve the entire state by merging student research, entrepreneurship, and employers.
The chancellor noted existing innovation centers across the country, like the one in Atlanta that people at CU Denver recently visited for inspiration.
“It’s the entrepreneurs, research professors and graduate students, and the spaces, venues and labs provided by the university, and the speed and capital that employers want to be at the forefront of future bring to the table,” Marks said. “These are the services that venture capital investments provide. These are the spontaneous collisions that we sew with the development of the innovation district.
The focal point of the Innovation District is a new downtown engineering building that is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
While Marks said it took about 20 years to build the Downtown Atlanta Innovation Center, she hopes CU Denver can be done faster.
“It’s exciting to be at a university that’s 50 years old, because what we don’t have in a rooted tradition, it allows us to be entrepreneurial ourselves,” Marks said.
Champions League: Mixed fortunes for English sides as Liverpool snatch victory, but Tottenham lose late
So used to being one of the dominant forces in world football in recent years, Liverpool have so far failed to step up a gear this season and have looked like a shadow of the team that reached the last year’s final.
In the aftermath of that defeat, Liverpool manager Klopp said the team needed to “reinvent themselves” and Tuesday’s win certainly helped that.
The performance was by no means a vintage Liverpool, but some of the intensity, movement and incisive passing that had scared the team so much was on display again.
After Mo Salah’s opening goal put Liverpool 1-0 up, it looked like the home side could be on course for a comfortable win at Anfield – but not much has been comfortable for Liverpool this season.
Just 10 minutes later, Ajax were level thanks to Mohammed Kudus’ brilliant finish in the top corner which left Liverpool keeper Alisson completely pinned down.
In truth, Liverpool should have found the winner long before Matip’s 89th-minute header, but a combination of debauchery in front of goal and clever goalkeeping from veteran Ajax stopper Remko Pasveer kept the scores level. .
Before Matip’s goal, Ajax could have easily found a winner of their own, but Daley Blind’s free header at the far post deflected terribly wide.
In his post-match press conference, Klopp called the win a ‘first step’ on Liverpool’s path to rekindling their old form and said he had seen ‘a lot’ of improvement since the loss to Naples.
“So completely different – the start was different, the middle was different, the end was different. The football we played, the way we defended, everything was different. Much higher intensity, much more ‘aggressive, braver, more ready.
“As I said, everything was fine. It was a first step, nothing more, nothing more, but everything was fine.”
Tottenham lose late
Late goals from Paulinho and Arthur secured a 2-0 win and sent the José Alvalade stadium wild, as Sporting continued their perfect start to the Champions League campaign following an impressive 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on opening day.
Sporting’s England striker Marcus Edwards, a Tottenham academy product, was a particular thorn in the Spurs side throughout the game and nearly netted the goal of the season in the first half after the 23-year-old fought his way through the entire Spurs defence. .
Tottenham are one of only two Premier League sides to remain unbeaten domestically after six games, but while the team have been efficient in picking up points, Conte’s side have so far failed to do so. dazzle on the field.
The continued poor form of Son Heung-min, still scoreless this season, remains a concern, but Conte insisted Tuesday’s loss was a close competition his side “didn’t deserve to lose”.
“We conceded a goal from a corner and for sure we can do a lot better. Then we conceded another goal two minutes later. We have to work on all those aspects because the Champions League level is a important level, and we have to try to improve because every match is very difficult.
“The match against Marseille was difficult. The same today. Of course, in the end, we didn’t deserve to win, but at the same time, we didn’t deserve to lose.”
This $13 blackhead scrub stick has over 5,500 5-star Amazon reviews
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these glowing reviews.
TONYMOLY Tako Pore Black Head Scrub Stick
One buyer exclaimed, “I had never reviewed anything on Amazon before. As soon as I used this product I ran to write a review. perfect. Didn’t use any product, mask, moisturizer, nothing. It was a blessing. I had a ten month old baby and since then my skin is horrible, especially my nose. Pores so full that even beauticians couldn’t help me. Just one use of this scrubber and I see a NOTICEABLE difference. honestly amazing. I finally feel like myself again. Highly recommend!”
Another said: “This product works wonders! Not only did it remove blackheads immediately, but it also helped make my face less oily. My T-zone has never felt so smooth!
Someone explained: “One, it’s super cute. Second, it’s the best blackhead pore reduction product I’ve ever bought, hands down. I’m super oily and always have struggling with buildup and large pores. This magic little octopus is the only thing that has ever helped.”
A fan of the product exclaimed, “What magic is there in this thing? I have no idea how this whimsical looking little dude works, it’s magic like that. J ‘ve already ordered more to make sure I don’t run out. The whiteheads and blackheads that have plagued my terrible skin all my life are kind of gone! Skin is super smooth with surprisingly little irritation. This little guy is magic!!!”
Someone else said: “Love love love this product! It works great on my skin. I have oilier skin so it builds up quickly even after washing my face. twice a day I have mainly blackheads on my nose I have I used it 3 times and I really could see a difference after the first use I would say it is safe for people sensitive skins.
“Damn, this stuff really works. Plus, it’s a really cute package. I have sensitive, middle-aged, very dry skin, and I’ve developed larger pores as I got older. Ever since I started using this and a pore reducing toner, saw BIG improvement,” a fan wrote.
One Amazon customer shared, “My pores are still terrible and this little guy has really helped me clear them out without stripping me. I love the little octopus!”
If you’re looking for other great buys, this Tarte mascara is like a push-up bra for your lashes. Get two for less than the price of one.
Russian economic war hits European factories
Industrial production in Europe is running out of steam as the economic war between Russia and the West begins to shake the economic foundations of the continent.
Data from the European Union released on Wednesday showed factory output fell 2.3% in July from a month earlier, the first drop since March, partly reflecting cuts in energy-intensive sectors.
Ryan Reynolds’ doctor finds polyp during ‘potentially life-saving’ colonoscopy – NBC Chicago
Ryan Reynolds turns his medical fear into an educational moment.
The ‘Free Guy’ actor recently had his first colonoscopy and learned he had a polyp on his colon.
Reynold’s doctor revealed the results of the process, as seen in a video the 45-year-old shared on Instagram on September 13.
“You did such a good prep that I was able to find an extremely subtle polyp that was on the right side of your colon,” Dr. Lapook told Reynolds. “It was potentially life-saving for you. I’m not kidding. I’m not being overly dramatic.”
The operation is not one Reynolds takes lightly, and he filmed the experience to share with the world. As for what prompted him to film the process? It all started with a bet.
Reynolds, who is co-chairman of Welsh football team Wrexham AFC, made a bet with his co-chairman Rob McElhenney that if McElhenney could learn some of the Welsh language, Reynolds would have to film a video to get a colonoscopy. Well, Reynolds lost the bet, but he gained critical information about his health.
Ryan Reynolds’ Best Roles
In the LEAD FROM BEHIND launch video, Reynolds took viewers with him for the proceedings, showing moments just before and after. As for how he felt about putting this milestone on camera? He teased, “We’re filming it, which is also awful.”
Now, having a medical procedure can be difficult, let alone filming it.
“I’ve been in front of the camera a lot. But this was the first time it had been put up my ass,” Reynolds noted. “The procedure and preparation was painless, but the discomfort of filming and sharing the process was the hardest part.”
But despite that discomfort, Reynolds and McElhenney both aired their colonoscopy visits for a bigger purpose.
Reynolds shared, “We want this potentially life-saving procedure to be less mysterious and less stigmatized.”
Devastated Ukrainian village emerges from Russian occupation – The Denver Post
By ELENA BECATOROS
HRAKOVE, Ukraine (AP) — Not much is left of Hrakove. Her houses and her shops are in ruins, her school is a shell bombed out. The church is scarred by rockets and shells, but the golden dome above its cursed steeple still shines in the fading autumn light.
Only about 30 people remain, living in basements and gutted buildings in this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, according to resident Anatolii Klyzhen. About 1,000 people lived here when Russian troops crossed the border in February, occupying the village soon after.
These forces abandoned Hrakove around September 9 as Ukrainian soldiers advanced in a lightning counteroffensive. This blitz could be a turning point, paving the way for further gains in the east and elsewhere – but it could also trigger a violent response from Moscow, leading to a new and dangerous escalation of the war.
There was no indication that the Russian soldiers were about to leave. “Nobody knew anything. They left very quietly,” said Viacheslav Myronenko, 71, who has been living in the basement of his bombed-out building with three neighbors for more than four months.
The detritus of a fleeing army still litters the village: empty Russian army food ration packets, abandoned crates with instructions for using grenades, a gas mask hanging from a tree, a trampled military jacket in mud. Just outside the village, near the bus stop, a rusty Russian tank lies on a road riddled with shell craters, its turret and gun torn from its body.
Wild dogs roam the muddy streets and authorities warn of mines and weed traps.
“Before, the village was really beautiful,” said Klyzhen, who spent 45 days living in the basement of his building while Russian soldiers occupied his now ransacked apartment on the second floor. He eventually managed to flee, deciding to try his luck at the checkpoints.
Russian soldiers were both frightened and paranoid, he said, and were checking residents’ cellphones for anything anti-Russian or anything they thought might betray their positions. Some people were taken away and he never saw them again.
“I thought to myself that I could die at home or die at the checkpoint,” the 45-year-old said on Tuesday. But he succeeded and returned after Hrakove was recaptured to see what was left of his house. He found the windows blown out and Russian army food packets, clothes and boxes strewn about. In one room was a stack of televisions that he thinks soldiers may have stolen.
After retaking the village, Ukrainian authorities removed abandoned Russian military vehicles and exhumed the bodies of two men who had been buried by the side of a road after being shot in the head, Klyzhen said. He thinks they were Ukrainian soldiers, but he is not sure.
“They were killing residents, shooting at them,” he said. “There was nothing good here.”
Serhii Lobodenko, head of the Chuhuiv district which includes Hrakove, said the area had seen fierce battles during the six-month occupation.
“There were a lot of destroyed roads, private houses, a lot of dead and a lot of missing, military and civilian,” he said, as Chkalovske residents gathered to receive food and medicine. water. “Now we are trying to repair the infrastructure, the electricity and the gas. Food is brought because people had no food.
Images of devastation and stories of hardship emerge from other places recaptured in the Ukrainian advance, including Izium, an equally recently recaptured strategic town that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited on Wednesday in a rare foray outside the capital. .
A few weeks after the start of the Russian occupation in Hrakove, Myronenko and his neighbors got together to clean the basement of their building and turn it into a shelter. With their flats destroyed, there remains their home.
They found some metal pipes and wedged them between the floor and the ceiling, hoping this would stop it from collapsing as the building shook from the blasts, said one of the four, Oleh Lutsai, aged 70 years. They ventured outside to plant potatoes despite the constant shelling, knowing they needed food to survive.
“Of course it was scary, it’s very scary for everyone, when everything is shaking here,” Lutsai said. An oil lamp hung on the wall, casting a soft glow around the cramped room. A kettle hissed softly over a wood-burning stove built by Lutsai and his neighbors.
Leaving was not an option for him. “I am 70 years old, I was born here, he says. “Even if I had to die here – but obviously I want to live – I just want to die in Ukrainian Ukraine, not that of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. …So why should I run away from here?
William Barr is a big reason our democracy is on the brink
For the editor: As someone who has long followed the horror story of former President Trump and how he corrupted our democracy – putting all the disgraceful pieces together in a chilling puzzle – I was recently puzzled as to why the former prosecutor. General William Barr is suddenly in the headlines, defending the Biden administration’s Justice Department against Trump’s attacks. I didn’t believe it was just a last minute attempt to salvage his crumbling legacy. (“Bill Barr tells the truth about Trump. Too bad it’s too little, too late,” Opinion, September 9)
In the past few days, I’ve had my “aha!” moment. In Geoffrey Berman’s just-published book ‘Holding the Line,’ the former US attorney for the Southern District of New York lays out all the details of how Barr and other Trump lemmings transformed the department of Justice from an independent, apolitical agency into a corrupt extension of Trump’s presidency.
Now let’s move on to the next piece of the puzzle.
Susan Shell, Los Angeles
..
For the editor: Columnist Jackie Calmes makes a common mistake when questioning former Justice Department Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s 2019 report. actually concluded. Yes, his investigation found that Trump and his campaign did not conspire with Russia to interfere on his behalf in the 2016 election, although the Trump campaign actively welcomed such assistance.”
The report did not conclude that Trump did not conspire with Russia. Mueller simply did not find enough usable evidence to prove conspiracy or coordination. It’s a big difference.
In Volume I of the report, Mueller cited numerous problems obtaining reliable information, including witnesses pleading the 5th Amendment, some witnesses lying, suppressed communications and more. Mueller wrote, “As a result, while this report contains factual and legal determinations that the Bureau [of Special Counsel] believes to be accurate and complete to the greatest extent possible, taking into account these identified shortcomings, the Office cannot exclude the possibility that the unavailable information sheds additional light (or sheds new light) on the events described in this report.
The case has faded from a legal standpoint, but certainly not from a historical standpoint.
Bill Lawrence, Hawthorne
..
For the editor: Barr auditions for a future job and attempts to rehabilitate her image. It is a failure on both counts.
Like Trump, Barr deserves investigation and prosecution if necessary. No mercy, no deals. He helped bring us to the breaking point where we find ourselves right now as a democracy and a country.
Scott Hughes, Westlake Village
This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.
