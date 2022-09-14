Cu Denver Wants To Combine Innovation And Equity

When University of Colorado Denver Chancellor Michelle Marks is asked what sets UC’s urban campus apart from other institutions, she gestures to her office window overlooking the sprawling cityscape of the downtown Denver at 14th and Lawrence streets.

Public transit, architecture, art, academia, entrepreneurship, technology, housing, and engineering feats are all within sight.

“Magic happens in cities,” Marks said. “Our location is amazing.”

Leveraging the urban location to become more of a destination and transforming the campus into a radically inclusive place where people of all backgrounds, ages, income levels and zip codes can learn and thrive are some of the ambitious goals listed in the CU Denver’s 2030 strategic plan. .

As the Denver offshoot of CU Boulder’s flagship campus turns 50 in January, here are some ways the institution wants to disrupt higher education for the better.

Institution at the service of equity

By 2030, CU Denver is committed to becoming the nation’s premier equity-serving institution.

Achieving this goal would feel like achievement gaps across all demographics would be reduced to zero, with all faculty and staff finding purpose and belonging and opportunities for advancement and other employers seeking to emulate the model. of CU Denver’s inclusivity, according to the report.

Of CU Denver’s 15,000 students, half of undergraduates are students of color and the first in their families to attend college.

But it’s not enough to simply be diverse, according to CU Denver’s strategic plan.

“We aim to put our diversity into action by becoming an institution that serves equity – an institution that provides a racially and culturally empowering education and work environment and a sense of belonging for all.”

Some examples of the transformations needed to achieve this goal, Marks said, include redesigning the way traditional services are delivered to better meet the needs of diverse learners. For example, Marks said, offering academic counseling or financial aid counseling at times when working students with day jobs can access those services.

Additionally, Marks pointed to a program that teaches teachers how to create more inclusive classroom environments. Some departments, including Introduction to Physics and Integrative Biology, have already participated in the program and found more students succeeding in what can be tricky “bottleneck courses” where students with difficulties often drop out of class or change majors.

“Three hundred years ago, universities were elite institutions that educated the few to lead the masses,” Marks said. “Making education work for everyone means doing things differently.”

Innovation district

Marks envisions CU Denver as the anchor of an innovation hub that will serve the entire state by merging student research, entrepreneurship, and employers.

The chancellor noted existing innovation centers across the country, like the one in Atlanta that people at CU Denver recently visited for inspiration.

“It’s the entrepreneurs, research professors and graduate students, and the spaces, venues and labs provided by the university, and the speed and capital that employers want to be at the forefront of future bring to the table,” Marks said. “These are the services that venture capital investments provide. These are the spontaneous collisions that we sew with the development of the innovation district.

The focal point of the Innovation District is a new downtown engineering building that is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

While Marks said it took about 20 years to build the Downtown Atlanta Innovation Center, she hopes CU Denver can be done faster.

“It’s exciting to be at a university that’s 50 years old, because what we don’t have in a rooted tradition, it allows us to be entrepreneurial ourselves,” Marks said.