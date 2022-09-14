News
Darren Bailey reveals he currently lives in Chicago after calling the city ‘Hellhole’ – NBC Chicago
State Senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has never minced words about Chicago, but on Tuesday he revealed he has taken up residence in the city.
Bailey, who has repeatedly called the city a “hole from hell” and did it again at a press conference on Tuesday, told reporters at an event in the West Loop that he now lived in Chicago.
“I want to immerse myself in the culture,” he told reporters. “You can’t deny that there are problems here. And if we continue to deny these problems, the problems will get worse.
According to media reports, Bailey has established a residency at the John Hancock Center on the Magnificent Mile.
Bailey’s criticism of Chicago has generally revolved around crime, with the Republican saying the city’s residents are experiencing a rise in crime similar to the movie “The Purge.”
“Chicago is going through the purge, when the criminals rampage at will and the cops stand down. JB Pritzker and his cronies in chaos are directing the movie,” he said.
According to the latest Chicago Police crime statistics, 66 people were killed in Chicago last month, up from 80 the previous August. Overall, murders are down 16% in 2022, and the number of shootings is down nearly 20%, according to the city.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, overall crime has increased in 2022 compared to last year.
Bailey’s views on Chicago became a calling card during his legislative career. In 2019, he co-sponsored a House resolution asking Congress to separate Chicago from the rest of Illinois, though he says he has reconsidered that position in recent years.
Jacob deGrom fans 10 but Met lineup is lifeless again in uninspired loss to lowly Cubs
Putting together just one good inning is a pretty viable strategy for trying to beat Jacob deGrom.
When a team can combine that inning with a classic case of the Mets giving deGrom no run support, the strategy becomes bulletproof. It worked perfectly for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, leading to a 4-1 win over the Mets (89-54) that also earned Chicago (60-82) a surprising series win.
The Mets’ legendary pitcher notched 10 strikeouts in six innings, giving him his 56th career start with double-digit strikeouts. With four more, deGrom will pass David Cone for ninth place on the all-time list. The three runs deGrom allowed, crucially, were three more than his team scored for him. As such, the Mets fell victim to the familiar trope of failing to support the man who so consistently supports them.
Ian Happ started things with a solo homer in the second, but the Cubs won this game in the fourth. Back-to-back singles, a sacrifice bunt in which Michael Hermosillo reached on an error when James McCann’s throw to first hit him in the head, then a sac fly and another sac bunt gave Chicago their next two tallies. An insurance homer from David Bote off Seth Lugo was mostly for bookkeeping purposes, as the Cubs’ pitching did more than enough to secure the victory.
Adrian Sampson will always be able to say that he beat Jacob deGrom. The 30-year-old journeyman pitcher was drafted in 2012, made his major league debut in 2016 and eventually spent the 2020 season in Korea after failing to find a foothold in MLB. But on Tuesday night at Citi Field, he outpitched one of the game’s best.
Sampson worked around four walks to shut the Mets out in his six innings of work. While he only registered three strikeouts, the man who had a 5.40 ERA in the KBO League held the Mets to two puny hits, both of which were singles. Players not named Jeff McNeil went 0-for-16 against Sampson. For Sampson, who was making his 40th MLB start, it was his first time going six scoreless innings.
To put it in not-so-harsh terms, the Mets’ position players look like they need a collective nap. This team appears to have run out of gas, and the long-awaited “easy” stretch of their schedule has done nothing to fill up the tank. Save for one game against the Dodgers at the start of the month, the Mets’ slate of September games has been exclusively against the Nationals, Pirates, Marlins and Cubs. Each of those teams have played spoiler to some degree, with each one taking at least one game off the Mets.
Now, the Mets find themselves in the strange situation of playing a quasi must-win September game in September against the cruddy Cubs. Getting swept on Wednesday would be the low point of the team’s season. That’s not quite what a team already without injured stars Max Scherzer and Starling Marte was hoping for as they prepare to shift into postseason mode.
It’s one thing to lose to these Cubs right now. It’s another to score zero runs in eight innings against Sampson, Michael Rucker and Brandon Hughes. Those no-name Cubs now have a 4.59 collective ERA in their careers, which doesn’t exactly strike fear in the hearts of their adversaries, but does make for a slightly humorous anecdote. When Pete Alonso finally got the home team on the board by banishing a ninth-inning pitch over the left-center field wall, it felt like a tacit acknowledgement that the Mets’ previous eight innings were unacceptable and something needed to be done.
After riding a six-month high through most of the 2022 season, Met fans are now coming down hard. A sparse crowd for a midweek game the night after a thunderstorm can be expected, even with deGrom pitching. But that crowd being fed a giant plate of disappointment was a little jarring, especially given the opponent. The 26,435 fans in attendance matched the energy of their heroes on the field, which is to say that Citi Field felt like a library for most of the evening.
One more winning streak will melt all of this away of course, and though we’ve been saying it all month, maybe this upcoming series will be the one where the Mets finally twist their boot on an inferior opponent’s neck. The current Cubs series certainly wasn’t it. But if the Pittsburgh Pirates have been monitoring the Mets in preparation for their four games in Flushing this weekend, they likely see what we’re all seeing: a club draped in blue, orange and the ability to be defeated.
latest news Earthquake: 4.4 magnitude earthquake reported near Santa Rosa
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was reported at 6:39 p.m. PT on Tuesday less than a mile from Santa Rosa, Calif., according to the US Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred five miles from Windsor, California, seven miles from Rohnert Park, California, 11 miles from Healdsburg, California, and 13 miles from Petaluma, California.
In the past 10 days there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
According to a recent three-year sample of data, an average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur each year in California and Nevada.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.6 miles. Did you feel that earthquake? Consider reporting your feelings to the USGS.
Find out what to do before and during an earthquake near you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into small steps over six weeks. Learn about earthquake kits, the apps you need, top tips from Lucy Jones and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.
This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you want to know more about the system, check out our list of frequently asked questions.
Twins no-hit bid spoiled in ninth inning after gem from Joe Ryan
Joe Ryan watched, arms draped over the first-base dugout railing as reliever Jovani Moran attempted to finish what he had started.
Ryan had thrown seven no-hit innings, but he was lifted after 106 pitches. He had done all he could, turning in a brilliant effort. And all that was left for him to do was trust his teammates to take care of the rest as a spectator.
Moran couldn’t deliver. After a hitless eighth inning, he struck out the first batter of the ninth inning before running into trouble.
The southpaw walked a pair of batters before allowing the first hit of the game, a double to Bobby Witt Jr. with one out in the ninth inning. The Twins fell just shy of the combined no hit-bid in their 6-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night at Target Field.
Ryan’s solo bid was spoiled by a high pitch count, ratcheted up by Royals hitters fouling off 32 pitches. When Moran jogged out of the bullpen to begin the eighth, he elicited boos from the Target Field crowd that was hoping to see Ryan have a chance at the rare feat.
He got a defensive gem to preserve his attempt at history from center fielder Gilberto Celestino, who charged in and made a sliding grab to rob Drew Waters of a single in the third inning. It was the closest the Royals came to a hit against Ryan, who walked two — leadoff hitter M.J. Melendez in both the first and third innings — in his start.
On a stellar night from Ryan, the Twins (70-70) got more than enough offense from their stars. Luis Arraez finished with three hits, Carlos Correa drove in three runs, hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning to help break the game open, and Jose Miranda reached base four times, also homering in the same inning.
Majority of voters say Biden is dividing the country
Most voters believe President Joe Biden has divided the country despite his promise to unite it, according to a survey by Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group.
The survey, obtained first by Breitbart News, found that 58.7% of voters express a belief that Biden has, indeed, divided the country during his tenure. Only one in five say it has unified the country, and another in five remain unsure.
While a plurality of Democrats, 43.6%, believe Biden has united the country during his tenure, that sentiment is not shared by most Republicans or independents. An overwhelming majority of Republicans, 92.8%, believe Biden has divided the country, and 64.1% of independents agree.
The survey was conducted September 2-5, 2022 among 1,000 likely voters in the 2022 election.
The investigation follows Biden’s angry and divisive anti-MAGA rhetoric, in which he openly demonized millions of Americans as a threat to the country itself.
According to Biden, former President Donald Trump and his supporters – the “maga Republicans” – apparently represent “an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic”.
“But there is no doubt that the Republican Party today is dominated, led and bullied by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country,” Biden said emphatically, proclaiming that the MAGA Republicans do not not respect the rule of law, nor the Constitution itself. He even quoted Federal Circuit Court Judge Michael Luttig, who apparently called Trump and his supporters a “clear and present danger” to democracy.
“MAGA Republicans have made their choice. They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They don’t live in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies,” Biden bizarrely claimed.
His remarks stand in stark contrast to the theme of his 2020 presidential campaign, in which he tried to convince the American people that he was 100% committed to the concept of “unity”, repeating the word eight times in his speech. inauguration.
“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the way forward,” he said. saidonly continuing to divide Americans after taking office, first with vaccination mandates and later by targeting “MAGA Republicans.”
Preliminary 4.4 magnitude earthquake reported near Santa Rosa, USGS says
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Santa Rosa, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake struck about 2.4 miles north-northeast of Santa Rosa, according to the USGS, and 7.8 miles southeast of Windsor in Sonoma County.
RELATED: A 2.9 magnitude earthquake rocks the East Bay on Sunday evening
According to meteorologist Drew Tuma, an M4.4 would be the Bay Area’s strongest earthquake in three years. The last major was in 2019 when an M4.5 earthquake rocked the East Bay.
Anoka County: Motorcyclist killed in Blaine crash on Tuesday
Authorities in Blaine are investigating a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash that killed the operator.
According to the Anoka County sheriff’s office, the crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. near 95th Avenue Northeast and West Interstate 35W Service Drive Northeast.
The male motorcyclist was apparently northbound on the service road when he left the roadway and crashed, the sheriff’s office said.
First responders declared the victim dead at the scene. He wasn’t immediately identified pending investigation by authorities, including the medical examiner’s office.
