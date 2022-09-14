Dutch Fire: New wildfire forces evacuations in Placer County, closes both directions of I-80

USD/JPY broke above 145 last week, peaking ahead of barrier options and was pushed lower later in the week by comments from the MoF and Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda himself.

This period of the 24 hour forex cycle is about the thinnest for liquidity

Liquidity refers to the extent of a financial instrument’s ability to be bought or sold without causing price fluctuations. So, if an asset is extremely liquid, it means that one can trade that asset knowing that their specific trade will not create significant movements in the market. This is because there are so many traders both long and short, generating huge volume for that particular asset. Liquidity in the foreign exchange marketTake the example of the foreign exchange market – it is the most liquid market in the world, since many banks, hedge funds and individual traders are involved in the buying and selling of vast cumulative amounts of currencies each day. In fact, over $5 trillion is traded daily, as reported by the Bank for International Settlements. If a trader wants to go long the EUR/USD currency pair, they will have no trouble finding traders who want to go the opposite direction, due to such abundant liquidity. EUR/USD is the most liquid trading instrument in the world, regardless of the market. It is extremely easy to buy or sell, with an immense amount of trading activity for the pair. Liquidity reflects the amount and frequency of the asset that is traded, i.e. the more an asset is traded, the more liquid that asset is, making it virtually easy to buy and sell the asset. asset. Similarly, the less an asset is traded, generally the less liquid the asset is, making it more difficult to buy or sell that asset. Needless to say, liquidity is one of the key attributes a trader looks for when deciding whether or not to continue trading an instrument, as it tells the trader how stable a market is despite the masses of trades being undertaken. . This is exactly why the forex market is so attractive, since its liquid environment allows for massive trading volumes without much effect on the exchange rates of currency pairs.



Read this term. US markets have all but closed for the day and only New Zealand and Australia are becoming active.

USD/JPY threatens last week’s high.

The USD is bid after the high inflation

Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country based on the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.



Read this term report from the United States on Tuesday:

I posted this earlier:

It’s too early for Japanese jaws, but stay tuned!