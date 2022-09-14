Eloy Jiménez stays hot with a 3-run homer in 4-2 Chicago White Sox win – their 10th win in 13 games – The Denver Post

The first U.S. healthcare worker to be infected with MPX at work has been reported in Los Angeles County, public health officials said Tuesday, a day after the county confirmed the first death from MPX in the country.

“We have identified a health care worker with monkeypox who appears to have been exposed to the virus in the workplace,” said Dr. Rita Singhal, chief medical officer for the LA County Department of Public Health, during an interview. a presentation to the supervisory board. “This is the first case of monkeypox in a healthcare worker in the United States that has been linked to workplace exposure.”

Singhal said the county consulted with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials on the matter, but the risk of MPX to healthcare workers “remains very low.”

The LA County Public Health Department declined to answer additional questions about the health care worker’s condition or how the virus was contracted, but Singhal said officials will continue to share information. about infection prevention with healthcare professionals, including advice on personal protective equipment.

California health officials recently began using the name MPX, pronounced mpox, due to widespread concerns that the original name of the virus is stigmatizing and racist. The World Health Organization is in the process of officially renaming the disease, which will take several months.

MPX – unlike the coronavirus – is not easily transmitted, usually requiring close skin-to-skin contact with an infectious lesion. Cases in this outbreak have been confirmed primarily in men who have sex with men, as well as transgender people, as the virus can be spread easily through sex – but not exclusively.

In LA County, 97% of MPX cases have been confirmed in men, and of those cases where sexual orientation is known, more than 90% identified as gay or bisexual, according to the Health Department. public.

As the number of MPX cases reached a total of 1,900 in LA County on Tuesday, the number of new cases week-over-week has recently begun to decline, a sign that public health officials across the country hope to indicate a reduction in transmission and a sustained drop in cases. There are 4,453 confirmed or suspected cases across California.

But even as the rate of new cases slows, Singhal said disparities are widening among those who catch the virus and receive the two-dose Jynneos vaccine.

In July — at the start of the local outbreak — white Angelenos accounted for more than 55% of new weekly MPX cases, according to Public Health Department data shared Tuesday. But in early September, Latino residents made up the largest proportion of MPX cases in the county, with about 55% of all new weekly cases. The share of white residents had fallen to around 20% of new weekly cases by early September, while the share of black residents had nearly doubled in two months, to around 10%.

When controlling for population, county officials found that Black Angelenos had the highest rate of cumulative MPX infections, at 26 cases per 100,000 black residents, while Latino residents and white residents had lower rates of similar cases, at 16 and 17 per 100,000, respectively.

Using the Healthy Places Index, or HPI — a metric that takes into account a community’s overall level of public health, such as poverty and access to housing and education — county officials found that neighborhoods with fewer resources accounted for a greater share of the total number of MPX cases in the county: about 70% in early September.

“Over time, a higher proportion of cases ended up in the two lowest HPI quartiles, or in the least healthy communities,” Singhal said. At the start of the epidemic, people living in communities with fewer resources for optimal public health accounted for about 30% of MPX cases, while those living in communities with more resources were initially more likely to contract the virus. But that changed about two months later.

People of color have also not disproportionately received the MPX vaccine, despite making up the majority of current cases, according to county data from last week. Latino residents account for 44% of MPX cases but only 32% of first-dose recipients; similarly, 12% of the county’s cases are among black residents, but only 9% of the first doses administered went to that demographic.

White Angelenos make up 40% of first-dose recipients in the county, though they account for less than 30% of cases, the data shows.

“To address disparities in monkeypox cases and vaccination rates among Latino and black populations, [the Department of] Public health is working with community organizations to better define messaging and awareness for these populations,” Singhal said. “We meet with stakeholders weekly to hear focus group feedback on how best to reach these populations.”

Singhal also noted that only a third of people eligible for a second dose of the MPX vaccine have received it, and she strongly encouraged people to get vaccinated to “optimize their immune response.”

Barbara Ferrer, the county’s director of public health, said she hopes the agency’s recent expansion of vaccine eligibility to include people who certify they may be at “risk for future exposure.” will also help get more people to get vaccinated.

Due to an initial shortage of doses, the county limited doses to those considered most at risk for the virus – primarily gay and bisexual men or transgender people with certain sexually transmitted infections or multiple sexual partners – which she admitted to having been stigmatising. The availability of vaccines has since increased significantly, although authorities still do not recommend widespread inoculations.

“We changed our eligibility guidelines to really make it a lot easier for people,” Ferrer said Tuesday. “We are desperately trying to listen to residents’ concerns. … We have a disproportion; we need to pay close attention to what people in our communities are saying to help reduce barriers to immunization.

Singhal also reported two cases of MPX that were confirmed in county jails and 81 among homeless people, including seven in congregate housing, but she said there was “no evidence of spread in these environments”. There have been six cases in children under the age of 18.

Throughout the outbreak, 66 people were hospitalized with MPX, Singhal said, or about 4% of the total cases. The recently deceased MPX in LA County was “severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized,” Singhal said, and she urged people with MPX to seek medical care and treatment as soon as possible.