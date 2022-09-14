News
Eloy Jiménez stays hot with a 3-run homer in the Chicago White Sox’s 4-2 victory — their 10th win in 13 games
Eloy Jiménez’s numbers since the All-Star break have been among the best in baseball.
Entering Tuesday, he ranked second in the majors with a .366 average and .435 on-base percentage after the break. He was third with a 1.031 OPS, sixth with a .596 slugging percentage, tied for sixth with 59 hits and tied for seventh with 10 home runs.
Jiménez added to that home run total and José Abreu snapped the longest homerless stretch of his career in a 4-2 victory against the Colorado Rockies in front of 23,606 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“(Swinging at strikes) is one of the biggest things right now,” Jiménez said. “I am more disciplined than every year that I played here, and I feel good.
“When you know you have good people behind you, they’re going to try to throw you around and see if you chase. That is something that I learned with all the years that I have. That’s the biggest key right now.”
Jiménez hit a three-run homer in the first, his fourth in the last seven games.
“He’s looking for his pitches, he’s learning, he’s getting more mature at the plate and he’s looking for pitches that he can handle,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “When you look for your pitch and you don’t miss it, that’s what a big-league hitter is supposed to do.”
The Sox didn’t score again until the eighth, when Abreu led off with a homer. It was Abreu’s first home run since Aug. 3 against the Kansas City Royals, snapping a 37-game homerless streak.
“It was beautiful,” Cairo said. “That was a big run right there. It was good to see him hit the ball out of the ballpark.
“I don’t complain about him hitting line drives, stuff like that, because he gets on base for Eloy and then Eloy has been unbelievably hot with the bat. And that’s what we need.”
Abreu has a hit in 13 of his last 14 games. He is batting .345 (19-for-55) with four doubles, one home run, seven RBIs and nine runs in that stretch.
“He’s been getting good at-bats,” Cairo said. “He’s taking his walks and he’s getting on base. Eloy behind him has been hitting homers. It’s a good combination.”
That formula paid off in the first.
Elvis Andrus led off with a double and with one out Abreu walked. That brought up Jiménez, who took a ball before hitting Chad Kuhl’s slider over the wall for his 13th homer of the season.
“I just feel good because if I swing at strikes, it’s going to be better,” Jiménez said. “I know I have power to just hit on the barrel and the ball is going to be out. I just try to be a hitter first and then become a power hitter.”
The Rockies got within one on a two-run homer by Alan Trejo in the third. Sox starter Michael Kopech (5-9) rebounded with perfect fourth and fifth innings before exiting. He allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts.
“I was able to fill up the zone with my fastball, which helped me a lot because my slider wasn’t doing what I wanted it to until later in the game,” Kopech said. “I got taken advantage of a couple of times, which is going to happen when you leave the ball up and over the plate a little bit.
“I’m glad I was able to get through five and at least give us the chance to keep the lead. Ultimately, that’s first priority right now. The bullpen did a great job of shutting it down.”
Abreu’s homer in the eighth against reliever Justin Lawrence — his 15th of the season — served as insurance for the Sox, who have won 10 of 13.
They remain three games back in the American League Central as the Cleveland Guardians won their fifth straight Tuesday 3-1 against the Los Angeles Angels.
“I don’t really care what they do, we’ve got to take care of business,” Cairo said. “We play the way we’re supposed to play, anything can happen.”
CNET’s wellness editors share their favorite sleep tips
There are four things every person needs in life to survive: food, water, oxygen and sleep. The average person spends about 26 years of their life sleeping, and it’s such a crucial part of regulating our physical and mental health.
In the short term, a good night’s sleep can help improve mood, improve decision-making, knowledge retention, and memory. In the long run, endless restless nights and poor sleep can lead to health risks such as high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, depression and a weakened immune system.
If you’re struggling to get quality rest, you’re not alone. In 2022, sleep issues appear to affect 50-70 million people across America, regardless of age or gender. The good news is that you can improve your sleeping habits by practicing good sleep hygiene and promoting a sleepy atmosphere. Just ask CNET’s health and wellness editors.
To help ease bad sleep, we’ve rounded up our favorite sleep tips that we swear we practice in our bedtime routines. Keep seeing the tricks we use to fall asleep.
9 new ways to sleep better
Sleepy lotion – it really works
Before bed each night, CNET editor Nasha Addarich likes to apply LUSH’s Sleepy Lavender Lotion to help her fall asleep. Before the skeptics scoff at this one, there’s some real science behind using aromatherapy for sleep. Lavender in particular has been shown to help improve sleep and may even make you feel fresher when you wake up in the morning.
Spend a few minutes each night doing this in bed
Sleep science writer and coach Taylor Leamey shared that her sleep tip is to read in bed every night before falling asleep. She describes it as her secret weapon for sleeping and admits it “turns her off like a light”. According to a 2009 University of Sussex study, reading just six minutes a night can increase relaxation and improve sleep quality. Taylor eagerly testifies to this as well.
Not to mention that reading is much more beneficial than scrolling through your phone before bed. Devices like your iPhone or Android emit blue light that disrupts your body’s natural production of melatonin and prevents your body from recognizing that it’s time to go to bed.
Ditch your phone in the morning
In addition to using reading to help you fall asleep, our writers also read in the morning to help you feel more rested.
CNET Editor Kim Wong-Shing explains, “I do a lot of the usual stuff (noise machine, consistent routine, CBD, etc.), but another useful thing I haven’t heard of elsewhere is reading a book as soon as I wake up.”
She continues, “Otherwise I pick up my phone first, and between social media, work messages and everything else, it immediately ruins any sense of rest I might have gotten from sleep. While reading on my Kindle gives me allows me to wake up slowly and at a more natural pace.”
It turns out that waking up more calmly without checking your phone is good for your anxiety and your sleep. A study published in the National Library of Medicine showed a link between high phone use and greater sleep disturbances, stress, and symptoms of depression.
Two quilts are better than one
Health and Wellness Editor Sarah Mitroff sleeps with her boyfriend and claims this sleep trick has helped end their blanket hogging. She explained: “One of my least favorite parts of sharing a bed with any partner is the arm wrestling that inevitably happens over the covers at night.”
“A year ago, I came across a TikTok that presented a solution: use two comforters instead of one. This way, each person has their own blanket, and no one can monopolize your blankets. I don’t have haven’t looked back since,” she said.
“There are many ways to fit the blankets on your bed: overlap or fold, use a blanket/quilt or not. The bed. In the winter we add a thin blanket for extra warmth and to hide the two duvets .”
“Another way is to leave your duvets untucked and use them as normal at night. Then, to make your bed, fold both duvets in half so they fit on top of the bed, not hanging down. on the sides, and cover with a quilt for that seamless look.”
Cool your room with a window fan
Sarah also recommends that you keep your bedroom at an ideal sleeping temperature. She said, “Temperature is key to getting a good night’s sleep, but if you don’t have central air conditioning, it can be difficult to get your bedroom into the 60-67 degree Fahrenheit range that’s ideal for resting. Step into the humble window fan.”
Of all the items I’ve purchased to help me sleep better, this is my favorite. My bedroom window faces a covered walkway between my house and the one next to me, with no air circulation. I could feel the cold air outside, but it had no way of blowing naturally into the room.
With the window fan facing inward, it draws in that cool air from outside and forces it in, cooling my room faster and better than my ceiling fan and two tower fans combined. I have the Holmes Dual Blade Digital Window Fan ($40) and can’t recommend it highly enough.
Remember to stretch before bed
Wellness news writer Jessica Rendall loves getting punished before she goes to bed – literally.
Jessica says, “I like to spend two to five minutes stretching every night, right before I jump into bed. I find that lying on the floor to stretch not only relaxes tight muscles , but it “grounds” me and connects me to my body, so I feel less jittery lying down.”
“I’ve tried incorporating a whole nighttime yoga routine, but it’s not reasonable for me. I find a few minutes of stretching has similar benefits when you focus on breathing and relaxation while still doing it. Normally I focus on the lower back and leg stretches, because that’s where I tend to be the most tense, but you can change that if needed.”
If making yoga part of your bedtime routine isn’t your cup of tea, as Jessica said, gentle stretching can also do the trick. Stretching helps relax the body and promotes relaxation before bedtime. This can be especially beneficial for people who work at a desk all day and help relieve tension in the shoulders, neck and back.
Drink this before bed to help sleep
Editor-in-chief and sleep science coach, Caroline Igo likes to drink herbal teas such as chamomile, mint or sleepytime tea as a nightcap an hour and a half before bed. In addition to being tasty, herbal tea (caffeine-free) has a calming ability and can help promote calm and relieve anxiety before bedtime. Besides tea, there are other natural aids that are just as effective in getting you to sleep at night, including CBD oil, tart cherry juice, and dried passionflower.
Make your environment perfect for sleeping
Sleep advice from writer Giselle Castro-Slaboda is simple. She says, “I used to use a sleep mask when I was having trouble sleeping last year, and I found it helped! Same with blackout blinds and maintaining the coolness in the room. I’m one of those people who needs the room to be completely dark and cold to get a good night’s sleep.”
Sleep masks help block light from external sources such as windows, tech devices, or other rooms in your home. Light and dark help regulate our internal clock, otherwise known as the circadian rhythm. When it gets dark, it signals our body that it’s time to go to bed and increases the production of melatonin, the hormone that promotes sleepiness.
Blackout curtains provide the same benefit, and they also prevent heat from shining into your room and making it warmer. Speaking of heat, keeping your bedroom cool is also good for sleep. Experts suggest setting your thermostat around 60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit to help maintain your body’s optimal sleep temperature and avoid disturbances in the middle of the night.
Goes out early
As a sleep editor and sleep science coach, my favorite tip is to turn off most lights in your house about an hour and a half before you go to bed. I leave a small light on in my front room so I can always see, but the goal is to use dim or dark lighting to help kick-start your body’s production of melatonin to promote drowsiness.
For even more help on improving sleep quality, check out our article on how to sleep cool next to a hot sleeping partner and how to prevent tossing and turning.
The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have about a medical condition or health goals.
latest news LA County Reports Nation’s First MPX Case in Exposed Healthcare Worker
The first U.S. healthcare worker to be infected with MPX at work has been reported in Los Angeles County, public health officials said Tuesday, a day after the county confirmed the first death from MPX in the country.
“We have identified a health care worker with monkeypox who appears to have been exposed to the virus in the workplace,” said Dr. Rita Singhal, chief medical officer for the LA County Department of Public Health, during an interview. a presentation to the supervisory board. “This is the first case of monkeypox in a healthcare worker in the United States that has been linked to workplace exposure.”
Singhal said the county consulted with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials on the matter, but the risk of MPX to healthcare workers “remains very low.”
The LA County Public Health Department declined to answer additional questions about the health care worker’s condition or how the virus was contracted, but Singhal said officials will continue to share information. about infection prevention with healthcare professionals, including advice on personal protective equipment.
California health officials recently began using the name MPX, pronounced mpox, due to widespread concerns that the original name of the virus is stigmatizing and racist. The World Health Organization is in the process of officially renaming the disease, which will take several months.
MPX – unlike the coronavirus – is not easily transmitted, usually requiring close skin-to-skin contact with an infectious lesion. Cases in this outbreak have been confirmed primarily in men who have sex with men, as well as transgender people, as the virus can be spread easily through sex – but not exclusively.
In LA County, 97% of MPX cases have been confirmed in men, and of those cases where sexual orientation is known, more than 90% identified as gay or bisexual, according to the Health Department. public.
As the number of MPX cases reached a total of 1,900 in LA County on Tuesday, the number of new cases week-over-week has recently begun to decline, a sign that public health officials across the country hope to indicate a reduction in transmission and a sustained drop in cases. There are 4,453 confirmed or suspected cases across California.
But even as the rate of new cases slows, Singhal said disparities are widening among those who catch the virus and receive the two-dose Jynneos vaccine.
In July — at the start of the local outbreak — white Angelenos accounted for more than 55% of new weekly MPX cases, according to Public Health Department data shared Tuesday. But in early September, Latino residents made up the largest proportion of MPX cases in the county, with about 55% of all new weekly cases. The share of white residents had fallen to around 20% of new weekly cases by early September, while the share of black residents had nearly doubled in two months, to around 10%.
When controlling for population, county officials found that Black Angelenos had the highest rate of cumulative MPX infections, at 26 cases per 100,000 black residents, while Latino residents and white residents had lower rates of similar cases, at 16 and 17 per 100,000, respectively.
Using the Healthy Places Index, or HPI — a metric that takes into account a community’s overall level of public health, such as poverty and access to housing and education — county officials found that neighborhoods with fewer resources accounted for a greater share of the total number of MPX cases in the county: about 70% in early September.
“Over time, a higher proportion of cases ended up in the two lowest HPI quartiles, or in the least healthy communities,” Singhal said. At the start of the epidemic, people living in communities with fewer resources for optimal public health accounted for about 30% of MPX cases, while those living in communities with more resources were initially more likely to contract the virus. But that changed about two months later.
People of color have also not disproportionately received the MPX vaccine, despite making up the majority of current cases, according to county data from last week. Latino residents account for 44% of MPX cases but only 32% of first-dose recipients; similarly, 12% of the county’s cases are among black residents, but only 9% of the first doses administered went to that demographic.
White Angelenos make up 40% of first-dose recipients in the county, though they account for less than 30% of cases, the data shows.
“To address disparities in monkeypox cases and vaccination rates among Latino and black populations, [the Department of] Public health is working with community organizations to better define messaging and awareness for these populations,” Singhal said. “We meet with stakeholders weekly to hear focus group feedback on how best to reach these populations.”
Singhal also noted that only a third of people eligible for a second dose of the MPX vaccine have received it, and she strongly encouraged people to get vaccinated to “optimize their immune response.”
Barbara Ferrer, the county’s director of public health, said she hopes the agency’s recent expansion of vaccine eligibility to include people who certify they may be at “risk for future exposure.” will also help get more people to get vaccinated.
Due to an initial shortage of doses, the county limited doses to those considered most at risk for the virus – primarily gay and bisexual men or transgender people with certain sexually transmitted infections or multiple sexual partners – which she admitted to having been stigmatising. The availability of vaccines has since increased significantly, although authorities still do not recommend widespread inoculations.
“We changed our eligibility guidelines to really make it a lot easier for people,” Ferrer said Tuesday. “We are desperately trying to listen to residents’ concerns. … We have a disproportion; we need to pay close attention to what people in our communities are saying to help reduce barriers to immunization.
Singhal also reported two cases of MPX that were confirmed in county jails and 81 among homeless people, including seven in congregate housing, but she said there was “no evidence of spread in these environments”. There have been six cases in children under the age of 18.
Throughout the outbreak, 66 people were hospitalized with MPX, Singhal said, or about 4% of the total cases. The recently deceased MPX in LA County was “severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized,” Singhal said, and she urged people with MPX to seek medical care and treatment as soon as possible.
Bitcoin tumbles 9%, reversing gains, after inflation report disappointment
Representations of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency are seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
Bitcoin fell on Tuesday, after stocks fell after the August consumer price index report came in higher than expected.
The cryptocurrency slid 9.66% on Tuesday, falling to $20,249.8 per coin as of 4:00 p.m. ET according to Coin Metrics. It was bitcoin’s worst day since June 18.
The decline in price is a reversal of earlier gains. Bitcoin had hit a one-month high of $22,764.49 on Tuesday morning before falling, according to Coin Metrics.
The rally, which took the digital asset back above the key psychological level of $20,000 last week, was boosted by the weakening of the US dollar ahead of Tuesday’s inflation report, which was expected to show that the inflation had cooled. A much-anticipated network update for Ethereum also pushed the price of the digital coin up.
But August CPI data showed inflation rising month-on-month, even as gasoline prices fell. The US dollar surged and stocks sold off sharply as Wall Street anticipates more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
As rates soared, investors sought to shed risky assets like cryptocurrencies.
Ether, the token that runs on Ethereum, also fell more than 6% on Tuesday ahead of the highly anticipated merger, which is expected to take place between September 13-15. During the merger, Ethereum will transition from a proof-of-work model to one using proof-of-stake.
This move will help make Ethereum more energy efficient and secure. It should also help attract new investors to the cryptocurrency, which has the second-largest market capitalization after bitcoin.
Still, it’s unclear exactly when the merger will take place. It may also take longer than the three days investors are currently watching.
cnbc
Hong Kong ignores citywide vaccination mandate to admit unvaccinated Chinese travelers
Hong Kong chief executive John Lee said on Tuesday that unvaccinated Chinese visitors are granted 180-day “vaccine passes” and are exempt from the city’s broad vaccination mandate because China allegedly very low coronavirus transmission rates.
Lee took the floor because Chinese social media users started posting about automatically receiving vaccine passports at the Hong Kong border, even if they weren’t vaccinated. According to Lee, this policy has been in place for some time but has not been made public so far.
“The main reason is that the risk of [Chinese coronavirus] infection on the mainland [China] is the lowest in the world. Its risk, compared to Hong Kong, has been much lower,” Lee insisted, even though China currently has millions of people under coronavirus lockdownand some of them begin to starve.
Hong Kong residents understandably resented this special treatment for Chinese visitors since they were subjected to an exceptionally strict vaccination mandate. Last Thursday, the mandate was extended to cover children as young as five, banning tykes from all public places until they receive at least two hits by the end of November.
Children 12 and older will need Three plans to meet access requirements for public places. Secondary schools are not allowed to hold in-person classes unless 90% of students are triple vaccinated. Compliance is checked with a “pass vaccine” smartphone application or paper certificates with QR codes.
The new vaccine rules have generated great uncertainty in Hong Kong over whether or not schools will open, which has left business leaders complaining that the city has become an unattractive destination.
“There is so much uncertainty about whether classes are going to be cancelled, can children go to school? Academic uncertainty certainly helps scare people away and attracting people to Hong Kong is difficult,” said Australian Chamber of Commerce chief Robert Quinlivan. Reuters on Sunday.
Reuters noted that around 30,000 students dropped out of school in Hong Kong last year and more than 5,000 teachers quit their jobs. The city’s population decreased by 113,000 in the first half of 2022, with many residents fleeing to the UK, Canada and the US.
Under current rules, visitors from anywhere other than China and Macau must present proof of at least two vaccines, endure three days of hotel quarantine at their own expense, and then agree to four days of “surveillance”. medical” during which they are not allowed to enter restaurants or many other public places.
Breitbart News
Ukraine’s food exports up, Russian fertilizers down
mini
Fertilizers now cost three times the price they had before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, UN trade chief Rebeca Grynspan said, adding that “the affordability crisis we we are currently experiencing will be a catastrophic crisis if we do not solve the fertilizer problem.”
Food exports from Ukraine and Russia have increased since the July 22 grain deal, but much-needed fertilizer exports from Russia are still falling despite being covered by the deal, with funding and shipping issues, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
UN trade chief Rebeca Grynspan, who leads the team trying to facilitate unhindered global access to Russian food and fertilizers, said Russia had reported a 12% increase in food exports from June to July. But while there has been significant progress, the UN is concerned about needed fertilizer exports by October and November, the last for the northern hemisphere planting season, she said. .
Fertilizers now cost three times the price they were before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, Grynspan said, adding that “the affordability crisis we are experiencing now will be a catastrophic crisis if we don’t let’s not solve the fertilizer problem.”
As an example, she said that the planting season for new crops in West Africa is over and plantings have declined by a very high percentage due to fertilizer costs.
Grynspan told a UN news conference via video from Geneva that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reported that food prices fell around the world in August for the fifth consecutive month. But she expressed concern that this decline has not been seen in domestic markets and that developing countries, in particular, are still grappling with high food prices as well as inflation, currency devaluations and increases in interest rates.
Amir Abdulla, the United Nations coordinator for the Ukrainian grain shipment agreement, said 129 fully laden ships carrying more than 2.8 million tons of grain left Ukraine’s three designated Black Sea ports for different country.
With grain prices falling, Abdulla said, the UN has found that people who used to hoard grain to sell at high prices are now putting it on the market in one or two countries. Hopefully that will bring some of those local prices down, he said via video from Istanbul.
On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations, paving the way for the export of desperately needed grain and fertilizer, ending a wartime stalemate that threatened food security in the world.
Ukraine was one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country on February 24 and the naval blockade of its ports had halted shipments. Some Ukrainian grain is transported across Europe by rail, road and river, but the prices of vital commodities such as wheat and barley had skyrocketed before the grain deal, which the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, called an unprecedented agreement between two parties engaged in a bloody conflict.
Although international sanctions against Russia did not target food exports, the war disrupted shipments of Russian products as shipping and insurance companies were unwilling to deal with Russia. Grynspan, who is secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, said the UN had provided clarification to the insurance, finance and shipping industry that there were no sanctions on Russian ships carrying food or fertilizer. She explained that this involves dealing with the private sector where the market has shown a chilling effect.
cnbctv18-forexlive
‘House of the Dragon’: When Episode 5 lands in your time zone
The House of the Dragon is growing. Episode 3 was a bangerestablishing Daemon Targaryen as an absolute unit, and episode 4 added complications in his relationship with his niece Rhaenyra Targaryen. We can’t wait to see what happens next.
The Game of Thrones prequel is all about the Targaryen Family. It specifically chronicles the peak and subsequent fall of House Targaryen; it is based on a book called Fire and Blood which details a civil war around the iron throne called The Dance of the Dragons. House of the Dragon takes place approximately 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen became the mother of dragons.
As game of thrones before that, House of the Dragon will air one episode at a time. (And U.S know now that it will return for a second season.) It has its predecessor’s former prime time slot: 9:00 p.m. PT on Sundays. The show will simultaneously hit streaming services around the world, including HBO Max in the United States.
Here’s when House of the Dragon is coming to a TV or streaming service near you, wherever you are in the world.
When does House of the Dragon debut in my time zone?
Dragon House airs on HBO at 9 p.m. PT/ET, but on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET — meaning those on the West Coast can watch it three hours early (6 p.m. PT) on the streaming service. Those in the UK and Ireland will have to stay up late, as the show airs on Sky UK at 2am the next day. In Australia, it will air on Foxtel and Binge at 11 a.m. AEST.
Here are some other time zones, channels and streaming services where the next episode of House of the Dragon will be available.
Canada, Craves: 9 p.m., September 18.
Latin America, HBO Max: 9 p.m., September 18.
Portugal, HBO Max: 2 a.m., September 19.
Spain, HBO Max: 3 a.m., September 19.
Italy, Sky Italy: 3 a.m., September 19.
Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, HBO Max: 3 a.m., September 19.
Germany and Austria, Sky Germany: 3 a.m., September 19.
Switzerland, RTS: 3 a.m., September 19.
Israel, Cellcom: 4 a.m., September 19.
Middle East, NSO: 5:00 a.m. Dubai time on September 19.
Japan, U-Next: 10 a.m., September 19.
Singapore, HBO Asia: 9 a.m., September 19.
New Zealand, Sky SoHo: 1 p.m., September 19.
Game of Thrones was one of the world’s most acclaimed drama series, renowned for bringing the production of Hollywood blockbusters to your TV. Part of the shine of the show faded in the last two seasons, however, as the HBO show was created at a faster rate than Martin could create new books. The sixth book in the Song of Fire and Ice series, Winds of Winter, is known for his constant delays.
Thankfully, House of the Dragon is allowing HBO to copy Martin’s notes again. The show is based on Fire and Blood, a book Martin wrote in 2018. Fire and Blood is the first of two volumes Martin is writing about the Targaryen dynasty: House of the Dragon picks up about halfway through.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
