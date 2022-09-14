News
EU proposes supposed 180mWh cap on non-gas power generation and windfall taxes
- A cap of 180 MWh would apply to nuclear and renewables
- Windfall tax would recover 33% of oil, gas, coal and refining companies’ excess profits over the three years to 2019
- Would apply to fossil fuel companies that have tax obligations in EU countries
- Proposes the principal’s goal of reducing electricity consumption by 5% during peak periods
- Proposes a voluntary target to reduce overall monthly electricity consumption by 10% compared to the same period in recent years
There is nothing surprising here, the real question now is: can this gain widespread support? If so, it will do nothing to stimulate energy exploration and development in Europe. It’s hard to pull the punch bowl out of a cyclical industry like oil.
There has been a slight improvement in energy prices in Europe lately. Here is the German power day by day:
USD
USD
The Euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of the 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most traded currency in the world on the foreign exchange markets after the US dollar. The euro was initially introduced on January 1, 1999, after replacing the European currency unit. Euro banknotes and physical coins only entered circulation in 2002. Upon adoption, the euro replaced national currencies in participating EU member states. Its rise in value since then and its prominence in the global market have helped cement its status as one of the most important currencies in the forex market today. Along with the USD, the currency pair is easily among the most important for forex, given its exposure to the two major economic blocs. What factors affect the euro? Several factors affect the euro. Like most currencies, monetary policy is the most influential, which in this case refers to the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB is responsible for regulating monetary policy, the money supply, interest rates and the relative strength of the euro. Euro traders are regularly on the lookout for any ECB decision or announcement for this reason. With 19 sovereign member states, the euro is particularly vulnerable to political developments. Recent examples include the Greek debt crisis and Brexit, among others, which can have a serious impact on the Euro. Finally, economic data from the bloc or from key member states such as Germany, France, Spain and others are also closely watched. This includes retail sales, unemployment insurance claims, gross domestic product (GDP) and others.
is up 29 pips today.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Logitech’s Circle View doorbell drops to a new all-time low price on Amazon
A video doorbell is a simple security measure that can give you some peace of mind. But with so many different brands and models on the market, it can be difficult to know which is best for your home. One thing you’ll want to consider is whether it will be compatible with other security or smart devices in your home. Most video doorbells are compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa (or both), but your options are more limited if you use Apple HomeKit — which makes this Logitech Circle View Video Doorbell a standout. It’s designed to be used exclusively with Apple HomeKit, and now you can grab it for $174 on Amazon which is $26 less than its usual price and a new all-time low.
The Logitech Circle View is more expensive than some of its video doorbell rivals, but it’s also packed with premium features. It offers a 160-degree field of view and 3:4 vertical framing for head-to-toe HD video and a clear view of your doorstep day or night. Two-way audio makes it easy to communicate with whoever is at the door, and a 10-day motion-based recording history is stored securely in your iCloud account.
With support for HomeKit Secure Video, you’ll also get smart features like facial recognition, package detection, custom activity zones, and end-to-end encryption. The Logitech Circle View doorbell can be controlled through your iPhone or iPad, Apple TV, or using Apple HomePod smart speaker and you can find out if your electrical system is compatible here.
There is no clear expiration on this discount, so you might want to place your order as soon as possible if you hope to get one at this price.
CNET
News
latest news California voters legalized cannabis in the last decade. So why is the illegal market more prosperous than ever?
Listen to this episode of The Times:
California voters legalized cannabis in 2016, which was supposed to address much of the violence and environmental damage associated with the illegal drug trade. But that didn’t happen. Instead, the reality of legal weed in California is huge illegal growth, violence, worker exploitation, and even deaths.
Inside California’s famous “Emerald Triangle,” an area north of San Francisco known for its weed, there are an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 illegal cannabis farms in just one of the three counties that make up the triangle. himself. Under-the-radar culture is causing big problems for once peaceful communities. Today we address the problems caused by illegal cultivation. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: LA Times investigative reporter Paige St. John
More reading:
Legal Weed, Broken Promises: A Times series on the fallout from legal cannabis in California
No one knows how widespread illegal cannabis cultivation is in California. So we mapped them
The Reality of Legal Weed in California: Huge Illegal Crops, Violence, Worker Exploitation, and Deaths
News
Dig raises $34 million to tackle the fragmented world of cloud data security – TechCrunch
In 2022, the amount of corporate data stored in the cloud (compared to on-premises servers) has reached 60%, a sign of how the world of corporate computing is changing. But lest you think cloud = modern = more efficient, when it comes to security, the picture is more complicated: multiple silos mean multiple challenges to visibility, creating security vulnerabilities and driving half of all security breaches. data last year in the cloud, according to IBM.
Now, a startup called Dig Security, which develops security tools specifically to address this complexity, has raised investments that meet the demand it sees.
The company – which assesses and provides real-time monitoring of customer data assets hosted in multi-cloud environments – has raised $34 million, a Series A investment that it will use to further develop its platform. form.
Today, the startup is focused on data in public rather than private clouds, said Dan Benjamin, CEO and co-founder. It integrates with all the major providers – Azure, AWS, Google Cloud – as well as big names in data warehousing like Snowflake and Databricks, and the services it provides include managing the security posture of (DSPM), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Data Detection and Response (DDR).
The investment is being led by SignalFire, with Felicis Ventures, Okta Ventures and former backer, cybersecurity incubator and investor Team8 also participating. Dig came out of stealth and didn’t announce its $11 million seed round until May of this year. The reason for the quick follow-up is that the round actually ended (and was used) some time before it was actually announced, Benjamin said; and because the emergence of stealth has caused the company to gain many inbound contacts from customers and investors.
Okta Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the identity and access management giant, falls into these two categories: Dig has strong integration with Okra’s login management products to both monitor potentially malicious activity and also to help put in place stronger protections for bad actors before they set up shop.
Dig’s founders – Benjamin, Ido Azran (VP R&D) and Gad Akuka CTO) – are repeat founders with proven track records at companies like Microsoft, Google, Mimecast, SAP and more, and as Benjamin has explained, there is a strong case for a large third-party player to provide security services for cloud data, simply because it has become a huge, but highly fragmented market with no proprietary “ownership”: due to the prevalence micro-services, organizations rarely use a single service like AWS or Azure; and the data is executed on multiple instances.
“A typical organization has 30 different types of data stores across tens of thousands of instances,” Benjamin said. Even a small organization can have 10 different types of data stores.
This means that while a cloud company can develop a powerful cloud security product, we are still a long way from those products that work effectively on all data, wherever it resides.
I should also point out that Benjamin also predicted that this approach would likely change over time: he worked in corporate development at Microsoft and knows that the appetite of big players like these will be to see how security companies data in the cloud – like Dig – will evolve over time. in the coming years and possibly create one to strengthen this type of functionality.
For now, however, companies like Dig have a clear opportunity to gain market traction.
“Dig is uniquely positioned to help make DDR the standard in data security,” said Nir Polak, venture partner at SignalFire, who himself has a strong cyber background as a founder and president of Exabeam. “The rise of remote working and the rising stakes of cloud attacks require real-time data security capabilities – too many organizations remain exposed to the risks lurking behind the public cloud. SignalFire is pleased to support Dig as the only cloud data security vendor in the market that offers real-time data protection on any cloud and any data store.
It’s not the only player here: a number of others are also seizing the opportunity to provide more holistic security approaches to bridge the fragmentation of most enterprise environments. Others who have raised big funds include Laminar, HYCU, vArmour, JupiterOne. The biggest tech companies making acquisitions to bring more multi-cloud management and security capabilities into their platforms include Google’s acquisition of Siemplify and F5’s purchase of NGINX.
techcrunch
News
Joe Biden invites James Taylor to celebrate ‘Cutting Inflation Act’ as stock market drops more than 1,000 points
The White House on Tuesday invited folk musician James Taylor to help Democrats kick off a celebration of the “Cutting Inflation Act” on the South Lawn.
The aging folk musician performed the song “Fire & Rain” in front of the stream of Democrats on the South Lawn to celebrate Biden’s multi-billion dollar green energy spending bill disguised as a “green energy cut” law. ‘inflation”.
“This is a time when the world needs to cooperate more than ever, perhaps more than anything since World War II, the world needs to come together and respond to the climate crisis,” Taylor said after speaking finished his song.
“I think people should see this as a great opportunity to come together to protect our home and recognize the uniqueness of our great opportunity to live on this planet,” he continued.
Taylor invited his wife Kim Taylor on stage to join him in singing a lullaby they used to sing to their children as well as a rendition of “America the Beautiful”.
As James Taylor played, the stock market continued to slide, with the Dow Jones falling more than 1,000 points in response to data showing inflation continued to rise in August.
Biden thanked the folk singers for their performance, saying James Taylor’s voice “heals our souls and unites the nation.”
Taylor hasn’t made a major political event since first appearing in 2015 with then-Secretary of State John Kerry in Paris to sing “You’ve Got a Friend.”
Breitbart News
News
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Get Polyps Removed, Highlight Colon Cancer Screenings
Ryan Reynolds is raising awareness about colon cancer screenings by sharing details about his own experience with the procedure.
The ‘Deadpool’ star, who is also co-chairman of Welsh football club, Wrexham Association Football Club, shared a video on Tuesday from colon cancer awareness organization Lead from Behind in association with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance which documented her colonoscopy procedure to educate others about reducing the risk of colorectal cancer.
The video, which featured ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ actor Rob McElhenney, who is also co-chairman of Wrexham AFC, opens with the two explaining that Reynolds bet McElhenney he wouldn’t learn to speak Welsh. And if he did, Reynolds would film his colonoscopy.
“Rob and I both turned 45 this year and you know, part of that age is having a colonoscopy,” Reynolds said in the video. “It’s a simple step that could literally, and I mean literally, save your life.”
Dr. Jonathan LaPook of NYU Langone Health led Reynolds’ procedure and told the actor he found an “extremely subtle polyp” on the right side of his colon.
“It potentially saved your life,” LaPook told Reynolds. “That’s exactly why you’re doing this.”
The American Cancer Society has said there is “no sure way to prevent colorectal cancer,” but there are things people can do to help lower their risk. At the top of the list is colorectal cancer screening, as does Reynolds.
SEE ALSO: A&W hires ‘Ryan Reynolds’ to promote National Root Beer Day giveaway float
During the process, doctors will check for cancer or pre-cancer in people who have no symptoms of the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. It is one of the “most powerful tools to prevent colorectal cancer”, according to the organization.
“You’re interrupting the natural history of a disease or a process that could have ended up turning into cancer and causing all kinds of problems,” LaPook said. “Instead, you’re not only diagnosing the polyp, you’re removing it. No one would know they had this, but it [Reynolds] reached screening age, 45, he had a routine screening, and that’s it. And that’s why people have to do it.”
“It saves lives, plain and simple,” LaPook added.
According to the American Cancer Society, “From the time the first abnormal cells begin to turn into polyps, it usually takes them about 10 to 15 years to turn into colorectal cancer.”
With regular screening, polyps can be found and removed before they turn into cancer, the American Cancer Society said.
According to the American Cancer Society, other ways to potentially reduce the risk of colorectal cancer include managing diet and physical activity, quitting smoking, and taking daily multivitamins.
McElhenney also introduced cameras into her procedure where doctors found three small polyps, which they said weren’t a big deal and were able to remove them.
“It’s not every day that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives,” Reynolds said.
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
ABC7
News
CU Denver wants to combine innovation and equity
When University of Colorado Denver Chancellor Michelle Marks is asked what sets UC’s urban campus apart from other institutions, she gestures to her office window overlooking the sprawling cityscape of the downtown Denver at 14th and Lawrence streets.
Public transit, architecture, art, academia, entrepreneurship, technology, housing, and engineering feats are all within sight.
“Magic happens in cities,” Marks said. “Our location is amazing.”
Leveraging the urban location to become more of a destination and transforming the campus into a radically inclusive place where people of all backgrounds, ages, income levels and zip codes can learn and thrive are some of the ambitious goals listed in the CU Denver’s 2030 strategic plan. .
As the Denver offshoot of CU Boulder’s flagship campus turns 50 in January, here are some ways the institution wants to disrupt higher education for the better.
Institution at the service of equity
By 2030, CU Denver is committed to becoming the nation’s premier equity-serving institution.
Achieving this goal would feel like achievement gaps across all demographics would be reduced to zero, with all faculty and staff finding purpose and belonging and opportunities for advancement and other employers seeking to emulate the model. of CU Denver’s inclusivity, according to the report.
Of CU Denver’s 15,000 students, half of undergraduates are students of color and the first in their families to attend college.
But it’s not enough to simply be diverse, according to CU Denver’s strategic plan.
“We aim to put our diversity into action by becoming an institution that serves equity – an institution that provides a racially and culturally empowering education and work environment and a sense of belonging for all.”
Some examples of the transformations needed to achieve this goal, Marks said, include redesigning the way traditional services are delivered to better meet the needs of diverse learners. For example, Marks said, offering academic counseling or financial aid counseling at times when working students with day jobs can access those services.
Additionally, Marks pointed to a program that teaches teachers how to create more inclusive classroom environments. Some departments, including Introduction to Physics and Integrative Biology, have already participated in the program and found more students succeeding in what can be tricky “bottleneck courses” where students with difficulties often drop out of class or change majors.
“Three hundred years ago, universities were elite institutions that educated the few to lead the masses,” Marks said. “Making education work for everyone means doing things differently.”
Innovation district
Marks envisions CU Denver as the anchor of an innovation hub that will serve the entire state by merging student research, entrepreneurship, and employers.
The chancellor noted existing innovation centers across the country, like the one in Atlanta that people at CU Denver recently visited for inspiration.
“It’s the entrepreneurs, research professors and graduate students, and the spaces, venues and labs provided by the university, and the speed and capital that employers want to be at the forefront of future bring to the table,” Marks said. “These are the services that venture capital investments provide. These are the spontaneous collisions that we sew with the development of the innovation district.
The focal point of the Innovation District is a new downtown engineering building that is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
While Marks said it took about 20 years to build the Downtown Atlanta Innovation Center, she hopes CU Denver can be done faster.
“It’s exciting to be at a university that’s 50 years old, because what we don’t have in a rooted tradition, it allows us to be entrepreneurial ourselves,” Marks said.
denverpost
