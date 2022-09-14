Eu Proposes Supposed 180Mwh Cap On Non-Gas Power Generation And Windfall Taxes

A cap of 180 MWh would apply to nuclear and renewables

Windfall tax would recover 33% of oil, gas, coal and refining companies’ excess profits over the three years to 2019

Would apply to fossil fuel companies that have tax obligations in EU countries

Proposes the principal’s goal of reducing electricity consumption by 5% during peak periods

Proposes a voluntary target to reduce overall monthly electricity consumption by 10% compared to the same period in recent years

There is nothing surprising here, the real question now is: can this gain widespread support? If so, it will do nothing to stimulate energy exploration and development in Europe. It’s hard to pull the punch bowl out of a cyclical industry like oil.

There has been a slight improvement in energy prices in Europe lately. Here is the German power day by day:

USD

USD



The Euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of the 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most traded currency in the world on the foreign exchange markets after the US dollar. The euro was initially introduced on January 1, 1999, after replacing the European currency unit. Euro banknotes and physical coins only entered circulation in 2002. Upon adoption, the euro replaced national currencies in participating EU member states. Its rise in value since then and its prominence in the global market have helped cement its status as one of the most important currencies in the forex market today. Along with the USD, the currency pair is easily among the most important for forex, given its exposure to the two major economic blocs. What factors affect the euro? Several factors affect the euro. Like most currencies, monetary policy is the most influential, which in this case refers to the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB is responsible for regulating monetary policy, the money supply, interest rates and the relative strength of the euro. Euro traders are regularly on the lookout for any ECB decision or announcement for this reason. With 19 sovereign member states, the euro is particularly vulnerable to political developments. Recent examples include the Greek debt crisis and Brexit, among others, which can have a serious impact on the Euro. Finally, economic data from the bloc or from key member states such as Germany, France, Spain and others are also closely watched. This includes retail sales, unemployment insurance claims, gross domestic product (GDP) and others.



The Euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of the 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most traded currency in the world on the foreign exchange markets after the US dollar. The euro was initially introduced on January 1, 1999, after replacing the European currency unit. Euro banknotes and physical coins only entered circulation in 2002. Upon adoption, the euro replaced national currencies in participating EU member states. Its rise in value since then and its prominence in the global market have helped cement its status as one of the most important currencies in the forex market today. Along with the USD, the currency pair is easily among the most important for forex, given its exposure to the two major economic blocs. What factors affect the euro? Several factors affect the euro. Like most currencies, monetary policy is the most influential, which in this case refers to the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB is responsible for regulating monetary policy, the money supply, interest rates and the relative strength of the euro. Euro traders are regularly on the lookout for any ECB decision or announcement for this reason. With 19 sovereign member states, the euro is particularly vulnerable to political developments. Recent examples include the Greek debt crisis and Brexit, among others, which can have a serious impact on the Euro. Finally, economic data from the bloc or from key member states such as Germany, France, Spain and others are also closely watched. This includes retail sales, unemployment insurance claims, gross domestic product (GDP) and others.

Read this term is up 29 pips today.