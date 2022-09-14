News
Eurostoxx futures -0.8% at the start of the European session
- German DAX futures -0.8%
- FTSE UK Futures -0.8%
The positive note for Europe is that markets closed before a second wave of selling hit Wall Street yesterday. But we are seeing some element of catching up from the heavy losses in the equity sector yesterday. In some context, the S&P 500 ended down 4.3%, the Nasdaq down 5.2% and the Dow Jones down 3.9%. Sore.
Messi’s form at PSG is excellent with Champions League and World Cup in sight
The stat says a lot about the type of season Lionel Messi is having so far. In the five major European championships, the No. 30 of Paris Saint-Germain, who faces Maccabi Haifa in Israel on Wednesday evening in the Champions League, is the player with the most successful dribbles this campaign with 30. Who is behind him? Jude Bellingham with 19!
In short, Messi is back and the stats show it. His performances show it too, with already three goals and seven assists and 22 chances created in just seven Ligue 1 appearances. His body language seems to show that he is happy with his football, his team and his life in Paris. The contrast with last season is quite strong, of course: despite his 14 assists in the league, his performance was still far from what was expected of him.
This season is very different. At 35, he’ll never be the Messi he was ten years ago, as you’d expect, but he’s certainly playing at a level close to his best. His creativity is evident, he is more strategic when choosing to accelerate with the ball, and his dribbling in small spaces is more precise than ever. His energy level is high, which sometimes makes him breathtaking to watch.
Saturday, against Brest, in a match where PSG was sluggish and average, Messi was the only one to make things happen. His magnificent pass for Neymar on the Brazilian’s goal was worthy of his career highlight. The dynamic is real, and the Argentinian is enjoying himself again.
Last season was difficult at times because of all the changes precipitated by Barcelona’s departure after almost two decades. As well as assimilating into a new club, with a new manager and new teammates, there were the personal elements of moving to a new country, starting a new life, finding a new school for one’s children, and so on.
A year after this seismic change, Messi has had time to digest everything and adapt. Fellow Argentinians from the PSG squad, midfielder Leandro Paredes and winger Angel Di Maria, left the French capital in the summer – both men ended up joining Juventus, the former on loan and the latter on as a free agent – which meant Messi needed to open up a bit more with the rest of the squad, which he appreciates.
The change of manager was also important. He didn’t really get along with Mauricio Pochettino but likes working with Christophe Galtier. He thinks the new three-back system is a good idea, and he appreciates his more central position; last year, Pochettino continued to play it wide, which he can no longer do at his age with the same efficiency.
It’s obviously a very important year and season for him, and that’s probably the main reason why his start to the season has been so good.
The World Cup, his last, is fast approaching and Messi must be ready. Since making his debut for Argentina in 2005, scoring 86 goals in 162 caps, this is probably his best chance to win it. The Copa America triumph in 2021 lifted as much pressure off his shoulders as his first international trophy (aside from Olympic gold in 2008 with the Under-23s) and meant so much to him and to the whole country. What he has built with head coach Lionel Scaloni is a real team that defends and attacks together, with a renewed sense of unity and team spirit.
Julien Laurens plays down the idea that PSG’s star trio cannot be replaced.
Messi really believes he will win the World Cup with Argentina, and doing well with PSG until he leaves for Qatar on November 16 is very important. He is due to arrive in the first game against Saudi Arabia on November 22 in peak form.
Everything he does now is geared towards his World Cup dream, and PSG are taking advantage of that. The club are very happy with what Messi is showing and doing, sources say. Messi even returned early from his summer break and made himself very accessible to club sponsors during their pre-season tour of Japan; Since then, things have been going well on and off the pitch.
PSG bosses know that if winning the World Cup motivates him, winning the Champions League should have the same motivating effect on the second half of the season. Lifting the trophy for the fifth time is also a huge goal for him this season; Messi reportedly feels that PSG have something special this year and can go all the way.
In Paris, Galtier and PSG’s new sporting director Luis Campos would like Messi to stay for at least another season. He has the option of a third year in his contract, a year he and the club must agree on to trigger it. The idea at the club is that they want to offer him a new two-year contract – the optional year plus another – in order to extend his stay at the club. The Argentine didn’t say yes or no but instead told the executives he won’t talk about his future until the World Cup.
Until talks start over Messi’s preferred schedule, at least they can enjoy a bit more of his magic in the meantime.
latest news Man accused of nearly beheading woman in Northern California will undergo mental evaluation
A man accused of killing the mother of his child with a sword last week in Northern California will undergo a mental capacity test, putting the case on hold.
The defense requested an assessment of Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta during his arraignment Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court, where he is charged with murder, with a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon and weapons. enhancements for causing serious bodily harm and a serious crime.
Landaeta, 33, was arrested Thursday afternoon after San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies were reported to San Carlos regarding an ongoing assault. Deputies found “an obviously dead woman” on the street, Lt. Eamonn Allen told a news conference on Thursday. She was later identified as 27-year-old Karina Castro.
Landaeta allegedly used a “samurai sword” to nearly decapitate the victim, San Mateo County Dist. Atti. Steve Wagstaffe said in an interview with The Times.
“This is a horrific murder because of the manner in which the victim lost his life,” Wagstaffe said.
Castro had a restraining order against Landeata at the time of his death, Wagstaffe said.
Castro and Landeata welcomed a one-year-old together, the San Jose Mercury News reported. Castro had another daughter, who is 7 years old.
Landaeta will be held without bond while the mental examination, which could take up to two months, Wagstaffe said.
If convicted, he faces up to 26 years to life in prison.
The crime scene in San Carlos, between San Francisco and San Jose, was shocking, and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department offered support to witnesses and first responders.
Many people saw the attack, which took place in the middle of the street, Wagstaffe said.
“I know the deputies who arrived on the scene first were a bit mobbed by the scene,” Allen said Thursday. “We provide them with peer support.
Everything you need to know before the elections in Brazil
Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro listen to his speech at the ministry plaza on September 7, 2022 in Brasilia.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is casting doubt on the validity of the country’s electronic voting system ahead of the first round of elections, raising fears he could refuse to accept defeat if the vote doesn’t go his way – a bit like his political idol, former US President Donald Trump.
The first round of Brazil’s presidential elections, scheduled for October 2, sees Bolsonaro come up against his political nemesis and leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in what has become Brazil’s most polarized race in decades.
Da Silva has always been comfortably questioned in front of the former far-right army captain in both the first round and an expected second round, although some opinion polls have shown the incumbent cut the deficit these last days.
“This trend of Bolsonaro closing the distance with Lula will likely continue in the coming weeks,” Adriano Laureno, political and economic analyst at consultancy Prospectiva in Sao Paulo, Brazil, told CNBC by phone.
Bolsonaro, who is running under the Liberal Party banner, has previously said he would be prepared to accept the election result regardless of who wins, but not if there are signs of voter fraud.
Since coming to power in early 2019, the scandal-hit president has faced widespread criticism for his response to the coronavirus pandemic and his environmental record, while also facing numerous impeachment calls.
Bolsonaro has been described as “the trump card of the tropics” by the country’s media.
Political analysts said Bolsonaro’s criticism of the country’s respected electronic voting system, which has never detected significant fraud, was likely designed to rally his supporters ahead of the first round of voting.
“Bolsonaro’s rhetoric has been that he will accept the result but only if the result is clean and transparent. So what he is really saying is that he is not relying on the electoral system, he is not does not rely on the Supreme Court and therefore does not seem to be in the mood to rely on the electoral system as a whole,” Laureno said.
Indeed, even after winning the 2018 election after a runoff, Bolsonaro vehemently made baseless allegations of voter fraud and suggested he should have won in the first round.
“Even an election he won, he wonders [the result]. So imagine what will happen if he loses,” Laureno said.
Bolsonaro has long embraced comparisons to Trump, being dubbed the “Trump of the Tropics” by the country’s media. And it is believed he could now draw inspiration from the former US president’s playbook in seeking to challenge the democratic process.
“Climate of hate”
A return to power of Da Silva, who ruled Latin America’s largest country from 2003 to 2010, would mark an extraordinary political comeback.
The former steelworker was jailed in 2017 amid a sweeping corruption probe that jailed dozens of the country’s political and business elites. Da Silva was released in November 2019 and his criminal convictions were later overturned, paving the way for him to return to the presidency.
Commenting on the violence during the election campaign, da Silva described a “climate of hatred in the electoral process which is completely abnormal”.
Ana Mauad, an assistant professor at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogota, Colombia, told CNBC that Lula’s supporters and within his Workers’ Party expect him to win in the first round, although she doesn’t think that will happen.
Asked if she then expected Da Silva to take the second-round victory, Mauad replied: “Yes, definitely – if we have a second round. And I’m more pessimistic in that sense. because Bolsonaro calls out his supporters and increases the tension between supporters of the two candidates.”
In one of the latest cases of rising political tensions in Brazil, authorities reported last week that a Bolsonaro supporter stabbed 42-year-old Da Silva supporter Benedito Cardoso dos Santos to death. The incident happened in Mato Grosso, a large state in central-western Brazil.
Commenting on the violence, Da Silva told reporters in Rio de Janeiro on Friday that there was a “climate of hatred in the electoral process which is completely abnormal”.
A new pink tide?
Brazil’s presidential elections come at a time when Latin America’s new so-called “pink tide” appears to be accelerating.
Centre-left candidates have won elections in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Peru and Honduras in recent years, while leftist leader Gabriel Boric won a historic victory in Chile last year and Gustavo Petro became Colombia’s first left-wing leader in June. The growing left bloc echoes a similar regional political shift seen two decades earlier.
“It’s a Latin American tradition, isn’t it? We had this left wave in the 2000s when Lula was Brazil’s first president in 2003,” Mauad said. “But what’s happening right now is a very different time for Latin America.”
Chilean left-wing leader Gabriel Boric rose to prominence during the anti-government protests.
Mauad said it’s hard to call Latin America’s leftist resurgence a new pink tide because the new group of presidents coming to power – inspired by Boric in Chile – places climate policies and gender issues at the forefront of their campaigns.
“It not only marks a generational difference, but also the perspective of what it means to be leftist and progressive in Latin America right now,” Mauad said.
“We had a more organic left if the first wave in the 2000s and 2010s because most of them were these charismatic leaders. They were this left based on ideas of industrialization and development of the region,” said she added.
“Boric represents that more progressive left in the region. I think Lula right now and parts of his party are saying, ‘look, we need to be closer to Boric and not Petro or [Argentinian President] albert [Fernandez].’”
The fate of the Amazon
In addition to major electoral issues such as rising inflation and the health of Latin America’s largest economy, the fate of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is front and center. That’s because deforestation in the rainforest, often referred to as the “lung of the Earth”, has exploded under Bolsonaro’s presidency.
Deforestation is reported to have broken all records in the first six months of 2022 amid a dramatic increase in the destruction of the Amazon and attacks on indigenous communities.
Da Silva has promised a major crackdown on crime in the Amazon if elected, while Bolsonaro – despite widespread criticism for his destructive policies – has presented proposals to stop deforestation in the rainforest.
Experts say the fires in the Amazon are mainly caused by illegal farmers, ranchers and speculators clearing land and burning trees.
“I think a lot of the debate is about the credibility of the candidate’s management of the company. The economy in Brazil is really starting to struggle now in the aftermath of the pandemic. Lula, of course, has a good track record. in that respect and Bolsonaro much less,” Marieke Riethof, lecturer in Latin American politics at the University of Liverpool, UK, told CNBC by phone.
“I think among low-income voters, the candidate’s ability to come up with some sort of social policy and financial compensation will also be very important,” Riethof said.
“Bolsonaro has offered compensation during the pandemic, but the question is would he continue to do so? Or are voters more likely to get it from Lula?”
Wimbledon FoodBank will remain open during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A British food bank which planned to close next Monday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has changed course and will remain open after the backlash of its initial decision.
The Wimbledon FoodBank reversal came hours apart on Tuesday and was dismissed amid social media outrage.
“Our condolences go out to the Royal Family at this sad time. All food bank centers will be closed on Monday September 19 due to the funeral. We will reopen from Tuesday September 20,” the pantry first posted on Facebook.
The backlash was quick.
Kwajo Tweneboa, a British housing campaigner, tweeted“Just because the Queen is having her funeral doesn’t mean these worst [off] one should expect to starve.
“This is an appalling decision! It’s like saying, ‘The queen is dead – so starving, peasants!’ one Briton commented on Facebook.
“It’s very sad and disturbing that people are supporting the funeral of an extremely wealthy woman they don’t know who is being paid for with their hard-earned money in support of an essential service that LITERALLY feeds people who cannot not afford it,” wrote another.
A few hours later, the Wimbledon FoodBank canceled the announcement.
“Thanks to the overwhelming support we have received, we now have volunteers to run our Monday session as usual,” the food bank tweeted. “As a reminder, we are not a government service and operate solely on people’s donations of time, money and food.”
Despite receiving the most pushback, the Wimbledon FoodBank was not the only soup kitchen to close for the funeral. The East Elmbridge Food Bankthe Stoke-on-Trent Food Bank branch and the Keynsham Food Bank branch all announced that they would observe the holiday.
The UK has been experiencing a cost of living crisis since early 2021, according to Parliament. On September 2, the House of Commons Library revealed that the country hit its highest inflation rate in 40 years in July.
The food bank closures come as many English people on social media urged mourners to donate to pantries rather than buy flowers to lay on Buckingham Palace’s seemingly endless field of bouquets.
Oakland Madison Park Academy student charged with accidentally shooting 13-year-old child, police say; victim discharged from hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Oakland police say an investigation found the Aug. 29 shooting of a 13-year-old at Madison Park Academy was accidental.
A 12-year-old boy who was taken into custody after the shooting accidentally fired the gun, OPD said in a tweet on Tuesday.
They also say the 12-year-old has since been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.
The 13-year-old victim was hospitalized following the shooting, but police said he had been released.
Community members were angry and scared following the shooting, but not shocked.
“We have kids who are afraid to get from point A to point B,” said Selena Wilson, who co-directs the East Oakland Youth Development Center. “That something could happen on the way home from school at the center, we have children who are afraid to sleep too close to the window because a bullet could go through it.”
The shooting came after one of the deadliest weeks in Oakland this year, and leaders said the violence must end.
“A 13-year-old boy shot by a 12-year-old boy at school here in Oakland,” Reverend Harry Williams said. “Our biggest problem in Oakland isn’t balls, it’s apathy.”
Eloy Jiménez stays hot with a 3-run homer in 4-2 Chicago White Sox win – their 10th win in 13 games – The Denver Post
Eloy Jiménez’s numbers since the All-Star break are among the best in baseball.
Entering Tuesday, he ranked second in the majors with a .366 ERA and .435 on-base percentage after the break. He finished third with 1.031 OPS, sixth with .596 hitting percentage, tied sixth with 59 hits and tied seventh with 10 homers.
Jiménez added to that homerun total and José Abreu hit the longest unhomerun streak of his career in a 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies in front of 23,606 at the guaranteed rate field.
“(Swinging at strikes) is one of the biggest things right now,” Jiménez said. “I’m more disciplined than every year I’ve played here, and I feel good.
“When you know you have good people behind you, they’ll try to pitch you in and see if you follow through. It’s something I’ve learned with all the years I have. That’s the biggest key right now.
Jiménez hit a three-run homer in Game 1, his fourth in the last seven games.
“He’s looking for his throws, he’s learning, he’s getting more mature at the plate and he’s looking for throws he can handle,” Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo said. “When you’re looking for your pitch and you don’t miss it, that’s what a big league hitter is supposed to do.”
The Sox didn’t score again until the eighth, when Abreu started with a home run. It was Abreu’s first home run since Aug. 3 against the Kansas City Royals, ending a 37-game homer streak.
“It was beautiful,” said Cairo. “It was a big race right there. It was good to see him kick the ball out of the stadium.
“I’m not complaining about him hitting lines, stuff like that, because he’s getting on base for Eloy and then Eloy was incredibly hot with the bat. And that’s what we need.
Abreu has had a hit in 13 of his last 14 games. He’s batting .345 (19 for 55) with four doubles, one home run, seven RBIs and nine runs in that streak.
“He’s getting good at batting,” Cairo said. “He does his walks and he arrives at the base. Eloy behind him hit home runs. It’s a good combination.
This formula paid off in the first one.
Elvis Andrus started with a brace and with one out, Abreu walked. That brought Jiménez, who took a fly ball before hitting Chad Kuhl’s slider over the wall for his 13th home run of the season.
“I just feel good because if I hit on strikes it will be better,” Jiménez said. “I know I have the power to just hit the barrel and the bullet will come out. I just try to be a hitter first and then become a power hitter.
The Rockies came within one on a two-run homer from Alan Trejo in third. Sox starter Michael Kopech (5-9) bounced back with perfect fourth and fifth innings before going out. He allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts.
“I was able to fill the area with my fastball, which helped a lot because my slider didn’t do what I wanted until later in the game,” Kopech said. “I took advantage of a few times, which is going to happen when you drop the ball a bit above the plate.
“I’m happy to have been able to pass five and at least give us the chance to keep the lead. Ultimately, that’s the top priority right now. The bullpen did a great job closing it.
Abreu’s homer in the eighth against reliever Justin Lawrence — his 15th of the season — served as insurance for the Sox, who have won 10 of 13.
They have three return games left in American League Central as the Cleveland Guardians won their fifth straight game Tuesday 3-1 against the Los Angeles Angels.
“I don’t care what they do, we have to take care of business,” Cairo said. “We play like we are supposed to play, anything can happen.”
