Fintech and Crypto Tracking at TechCrunch Disrupt • TechCrunch

Fintech sessions

Fund the Blockchain with a16z Crypto

with Chris Dixon — Founder and Managing Partner, a16z crypto

Accelerate Crypto

with Anatoly Yakovenko — Co-founder, Solana

Structure, Regulation, and Markets: The Way Forward for Crypto Startups

with Brett Harrison — President, FTX, Mary-Catherine Lader — COO, Uniswap Labs, Cuy Sheffield — VP & Global Head, Crypto, Visa, Inc.

Live on stage: the chain reaction of TechCrunch

with various TechCrunch publishers

The Great Expectations of Crypto and Blockchain

Sponsored by: MoneyGram

with Denelle Dixon — CEO and Executive Director, Stellar Development Foundation, Alex Holmes — Chairman and CEO, Moneygram

Fintechs walking the line: ecosystems, symbiotic relationships with banks and beyond

Sponsored by: FIS

NFT for real world problems

with Manuela Seve — CEO, alphaa.io

The Fintech Scaling Dilemma: When to Expand Across the Continent

with Yorick Naeff — Co-founder and CEO, BUX

Web3, Crypto, Blockchain – Unleashing Prosperity in Africa’s Tech and Creative Industries

Sponsored by Fast Forward Venture Studio

