Former Green Beret, NFL player Nate Boyer offers hope for veterans, athletes struggling in retirement with ‘MVP’ film
With his new movie, former Green Beret and NFL player Nate Boyer tackles real-world issues affecting many members of both communities.
The ex-Seattle Seahawk directed and stars in “MVP” with the mission of showing there’s hope for military veterans and former athletes who struggle with mental health and finding purpose in society after retiring from their “glory days.”
“I hope it really helps us spread this narrative that you’re never alone, and you’re not broken just because you’ve gone through some tough stuff,” Boyer told the Daily News.
“Yeah, survivor’s guilt absolutely exists, but so does survivor’s responsibility. We have a lot of work to do. It’s up to us to live out those American Dreams of the men and women who didn’t come back from overseas, and we need to do that in an honorable way. And also, from the athlete’s side, bucking this narrative that they’re all just rich crybabies and they don’t know what it’s really like in the world.”
Premiering Wednesday in 35 cities, including all of the NFL markets, “MVP” stars Boyer as a former Marine and Mo McCrae as a newly retired NFL star who form an unlikely bond through their shared experience of feeling lost after leaving the only jobs they know.
The film draws inspiration from Boyer’s real-life nonprofit organization, Merging Vets & Players (MVP), which he created with Fox Sports analyst Jay Glazer in 2015 to connect ex-military members and professional athletes facing challenges with their transitions.
Boyer, 41, served multiple tours with the U.S. Army before playing college football with the Texas Longhorns as a long snapper. He had a short stint with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2015.
“When that ended, I came back to L.A. and I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Boyer said. “Was I going to go back in the military? I just felt kind of lost, and Jay approached me with this idea. He said, ‘Hey, I want to start an organization that brings vets and athletes together.’
“I’d be on the phone talking to a buddy of mine from Special Forces, and he’d be talking to a former player on the phone, and they’d both be struggling, lost, asking us for advice, ‘What do we do next?’ The biggest thing they were missing was the locker room.”
Their MVP organization started in Los Angeles, with Glazer opening his Unbreakable Performance gym to athletes and veterans once a week to train together and talk through their common issues. It’s since expanded to include eight U.S. chapters, including New York City.
Boyer had appeared in multiple film and TV roles, typically playing a military member or football player, but didn’t have much experience behind the camera before making his directorial debut with “MVP.”
He says every military character in the movie is played by a veteran, and that the experiences detailed in the script are based on real stories.
“Most of that stuff was said on the mat during an MVP session,” Boyer said. “They wrote the story. They dictated and we wrote it down, and obviously made it into a cohesive script, but those are all real stories, real people.”
The film is executive produced by Sylvester Stallone and features appearances by former NFL stars including Michael Strahan, Tony Gonzalez and Howie Long.
Boyer has frequently served as a conduit between the NFL and military worlds, including advising Colin Kaepernick that kneeling during the National Anthem in his social justice protests before games would be more respectful than sitting.
He hopes “MVP” helps viewers understand athletes and veterans better.
“I just want people to relate a little bit with someone they may feel they have nothing in common with,” Boyer said. “That can be a viewer thinking about what they’re seeing on screen, a combat vet, a former professional athlete. Do I understand these people? Do I have some misconceptions about who they are?
“Outside of the movie, in the world, can you sit across from somebody, have a conversation, be respectful, and then maybe grow together and help one another, even if you have very little in common or believe very different things? I think it’s possible.”
Google loses most appeal of EU Android decision
BRUSSELS-Alphabet Google has lost most of its appeal to overturn the largest antitrust fine it has faced so far in the world, a boost to the European Union’s campaign to curb alleged anti-competitive behavior by big corporations technology companies.
The EU General Court in Luxembourg on Wednesday broadly upheld a 2018 ruling by the EU competition regulator that fined Google $4.33 billion for abusing the market dominance of its system Android operating system for mobile phones to promote and root its Google search engine and Chrome browser on mobile devices. .
Recipe: The dreamiest shrimp pasta anchors this late summer menu
There’s an eye-popping display at the farmers’ market right now. If you feel like cooking, meander the overflowing vegetable stalls, grab anything and take it home for dinner. It’s bound to be at peak ripeness, juicy and sweet, no matter what it is. Peppers, tomatoes, corn, cucumbers, fresh herbs, stone fruit, berries, melons: We are gleefully overwhelmed with choice.
So here’s a menu that seizes the moment, without requiring much in the way of effort: a zesty salad of marinated sweet peppers, a main-course pasta that requires only a pot of boiling water and a skillet, and an icy, refreshing dessert. All are utterly simple and customizable, to be embellished according to whim or happenstance find.
Right now, sweet peppers of every color are ready, and far better than the bland year-round supermarket varieties. Look for Corno di Toro, a meaty Italian variety, in red or gold, or any local sweet peppers. Freshly picked, they have real flavor, and when thinly sliced and dressed with an assertive vinaigrette, they’re an ideal first course or antipasto component. Here, they’re built into a salad with capers, olives and anchovy that’s delicious as is, but could be upgraded to include halved cherry tomatoes, quality canned tuna or hard-cooked eggs.
For the main, most Italian cooks wouldn’t gravitate toward the particularly American combination of shrimp and corn when setting out to cook pasta. But the fact is, it’s lovely, light, summery and very tasty. It’s really only the corn that’s a nontraditional element.
For the shrimp, choose the best available. Wild shrimp from North Carolina or Georgia is a good bet, fresh or frozen, but beware of too-cheap-to-be-true frozen shrimp, which don’t taste as good and most likely are not as sustainably or ethically harvested as wild shrimp. Then, cook them gently, to keep them tender.
Aside from that, all you need is perfectly al dente pasta, extra-virgin olive oil, a bit of garlic, and a good pinch of red-pepper flakes. (You could also use Calabrian peppers in oil.) It’s the balance of spicy, salty and sweet that you’re after. You could make this pasta even more deluxe with lobster or scallops instead, if you’re feeling flush.
Finally, to cool the palate and refresh the spirit, especially on a sweltering day, the Italian cocktail sgroppino comes to mind. It’s a slushy, lemony concoction, recipes for which usually call for a scoop of lemon sorbet and a shot of vodka. In experimenting, I found that, when stirred together, sweetened slightly and frozen, prosecco and lemon juice yielded similar results. The ingredients never harden completely, so it eats a bit like a soft sorbet. Topped with raspberries, it looks festive, but you can add any berry you like. Then top it with a splash of prosecco for what becomes a half-frozen drinking dessert — because, at summer’s end, we can all use a celebratory meal.
Bell Pepper Salad With Capers and Olives
At summer’s end, sweet peppers of every color are ripe and ready, far better than the bland supermarket hot-house varieties available year-round. Thinly sliced and dressed with an assertive vinaigrette, these peppers make an ideal first course or antipasto.
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
- 4 sweet bell peppers, in different colors
- 1 anchovy fillet, plus more for garnish
- 1 small garlic clove
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon capers, chopped, plus whole capers for garnish
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes, lightly salted
- 1/2 cup green or black olives, such as Castelvetrano or Moroccan, pitted, if desired
- Arugula, for garnish (optional)
- Dried Italian oregano, for sprinkling (optional)
1. Cut peppers in half from top to bottom. Remove stems, seeds and veins, then slice peppers into strips about 1/8-inch wide.
2. Make a vinaigrette: Using a mortar and pestle, smash anchovy fillet and garlic into a paste. Transfer to a small bowl, and add red wine vinegar and chopped capers. Stir in olive oil and season vinaigrette with salt and pepper.
3. Put sliced peppers in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper, and toss. Add vinaigrette and toss again. Leave for 10 minutes, then taste again and adjust seasoning. (The salad can sit for 15 to 20 minutes without suffering.)
4. Transfer to a serving platter. Garnish with cherry tomatoes, whole capers, olives and anchovy fillets. Surround with arugula, if using. Sprinkle with oregano, if using.
Shrimp Pasta With Corn and Basil
This particularly American combination of flavors — shrimp and corn — is light, summery and very tasty, both sweet and slightly spicy. If you are feeling flush, you can make this pasta with lobster instead.
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes
- Salt and pepper
- 1 pound pasta, such as linguine or spaghetti
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small garlic clove, minced
- 1 1/2 pounds small shrimp, preferably wild, peeled and deveined, patted dry
- Generous pinch of red-pepper flakes
- 2 cups tender corn kernels (from 2 or 3 ears)
- 2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions
- 2 tablespoons roughly chopped basil, plus more basil leaves for garnish
1. Bring a pot of well-salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook pasta to al dente according to package instructions.
2. As pasta cooks, put oil in a large skillet over medium. Add garlic. Cook gently without coloring, about 1 minute.
3. Raise heat to medium-high and add shrimp. Season with salt, pepper and red-pepper flakes. Cook, stirring, until shrimp puff and turn pink, 1 to 2 minutes. Add corn and continue cooking until warmed through.
4. Drain cooked pasta and transfer to a warm serving bowl. Pour skillet contents over pasta and toss. Sprinkle with scallions and chopped basil. Garnish with basil leaves.
Prosecco Lemon Slush
Similar to the Italian cocktail sgroppino, which calls for a scoop of lemon sorbet, this recipe instead freezes prosecco and Meyer lemon juice for a fresher taste and a cooling dessert. The slushy concoction makes a refreshing finish to a meal, and, topped with raspberries (and more prosecco, if you wish), it looks festive, sort of like pink lemonade for grown-ups. Best of all, it stays fresh-tasting for several days, and never freezes completely solid.
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 5 minutes, plus freezing
- 1 cup chilled prosecco, plus more to finish
- 1 cup Meyer (or other) lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon grated Meyer (or other) lemon zest
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- Raspberries, for garnish
1. Stir together the prosecco, lemon juice, lemon zest and sugar in a small, chilled stainless-steel mixing bowl until the sugar dissolves. Place the bowl in the freezer, stirring every 15 minutes or so, until the mixture is semifrozen and slushy, about 2 to 3 hours. It will not freeze to rock hard, even if left overnight.
2. To serve, divide mixture across four wine glasses or small bowls. Top with berries. For the ultimate slushy consistency, add 2 tablespoons cold prosecco to each just before serving.
Why offense and defense were NFL outliers in Week 1 – The Denver Post
Even though the Ravens’ offense has emerged as an outlier over the past three seasons, operating more often and more effectively than any NFL team over that span, it’s never strayed too far from the game. peloton before the snap of the fingers.
Under coordinator Greg Roman, the Ravens’ most common personnel group has always been the NFL’s most common personnel group: “11,” with one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers. In 2019 and 2020, quarterback Lamar Jackson’s first two seasons as a full-time starter, the Ravens lined up with three wides and one tight end in nearly half of their games, according to Sharp Football Stats. Last year they did it less often and well below league average, but it was still Roman’s setup of choice.
In Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, however, Roman and the Ravens signaled a potential philosophical shift: They were living primarily in a two-receiver world. According to TruMedia, their usage rate of 11 (6.3%) was by far the lowest of any Week 1 offense entering Monday night. The Atlanta Falcons were next closest, at 27.3%.
Here’s how the Ravens lined up against the Jets and how effective they were in those groups, according to gaming index site nflfastR. The expected points added reflect the relative effectiveness of a play, taking into account situational factors:
- 21 personnel (two guards – in this case, fullback Patrick Ricard still among them – one tight end, two wide receivers): 19 plays, 0.32 expected points added per play. wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the third quarter hit 21.
- 12 personal (one guard, two tight ends, two wide receivers): 15 plays, -0.20 EPA per play. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay’s 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter came in 12 people.
- 22 staff (two fullbacks – again, Ricard still included – one tight end, two wide receivers): 11 plays, 0.03 EPA per play
- 11 personnel: five plays, .34 EPA per play. Duvernay’s 17-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter was made by 11 people.
- 13 personnel (one guard, three tight ends, one wide receiver): three plays, -0.97 EPA per play. Jackson’s fourth-quarter interception was 13.
- 02 personal (no back, two tight ends, three wide receivers): one game, 0.41 EPA
It’s too early in the season to tell which packages will be the best or the most used by the attack. But in Week 1, the Ravens made it clear they intended to use their tight ends more like wide receivers. Mark Andrews led all Ravens receivers in snaps (47), and rookie Isaiah Likely gained as much playing time as wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (25 snaps) and almost as much as Duvernay (29).
“These guys are going to be on the field as much as we can put them out there, because they’re receivers too – they’re just bigger receivers. But they’re also good blockers,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday of Andrews and Likely, both of whom can line up on the outside or in the slot. “It’s good for us. So I think you’ll see those guys there quite a bit.
With Ricard’s outsized role in the Ravens’ running and playing patterns, snaps for the team’s complementary wide receivers might be hard to come by this season. Ricard played 36 snaps Sunday, nearly as many as Bateman (37), and equaled the combined tally of wide receivers Tylan Wallace (six snaps), James Proche II (five) and Robinson.
Dime and again
While the Ravens sacrificed speed for size on offense in Week 1, they went the other way on defense.
Mike Macdonald, in his first defense coordination game for the Ravens, used dime staff (six defensive backs) on 47.6% of team snaps on Sunday, according to TruMedia, far more than any defense had coming in Monday night. The Chargers finished with the second-highest rate, at just 28.6%.
Macdonald’s reliance on cornerbacks and safeties was not an extreme departure from the league norm. As three-receiver wide formations and wide attacks have taken hold in the NFL over the past decade, defensive structures have changed. According to Football Outsiders, nickel defenses (five defensive backs) first became more common than traditional “basic” defenses (four defensive backs) in 2012, before eventually being used on the majority of all games in 2015.
Heavy looks are not uncharted territory for Harbaugh, or for Macdonald, a former defensive assistant in Baltimore. In 2019, the Ravens had two complementary safeties, Chuck Clark and Earl Thomas, who as a couple hardly ever left the field. They had Brandon Carr, who switched between cornerback and safety and was fourth in defense in moments. And at cornerback, they had two stalwarts in Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, a midseason trade acquisition, plus Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett.
That year, the Ravens used nickel looks on 46% of their snaps (26th most in the NFL) and dime looks on 41% of their snaps (third most), according to Football Outsiders. They also finished fifth in the NFL in overall defensive efficiency, bolstered by their fourth-highest pass defense.
When the Ravens took Notre Dame star Kyle Hamilton with their first pick in the NFL Draft in April, adding him to a safety group that already had top free agent signing Marcus Williams and Clark as their defensive chief, Harbaugh acknowledged the Ravens would lean even more into their secondary. A stellar preseason for the team’s defensive line, which should be among the best run-stopping groups in the NFL, might have only emboldened that approach.
“We’ll be managing multiple groups of personnel, and three safeties has been a big part of what we like to do,” Harbaugh said in April. “So, yeah, we’ve got three really good safeties right now. We can play the nickel extra safety, we can play the penny safe, we can play them micro [middle linebacker]. All these guys are going to be on the pitch, that’s for sure.
Hamilton didn’t supplant Williams or Clark as a starter in pre-season, but that didn’t stop him from playing on Sunday. He played half of the defense snaps in Week 1 (42), more than starting defensive lineman Calais Campbell (41) and starting inside linebacker Josh Bynes (32). In all, six Ravens defensive backs have played at least half the snaps inside MetLife Stadium: safeties Clark, Williams and Hamilton, and cornerbacks Kyle Fuller, Brandon Stephens and Humphrey.
Circumstances somewhat dictated their use. After the Ravens took the lead in the third quarter, Macdonald could worry less about stopping the Jets’ running play and devote more resources to stopping quarterback Joe Flacco. The Jets had only four runs after halftime, compared to 40 runs back.
Fuller’s season-ending knee injury will test the Ravens’ depth on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, especially if Peters (knee) remains unavailable. But Macdonald said last week he trusted rookie cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams enough to play them early in the season. The two saw limited time on Sunday.
“Shoot, everyone on our defense can play,” Marcus Williams said on Sunday. “One guy in, one guy out, that’s what we do. You can see it there. If it gives you trouble [tracking the defensive backs]it probably gives the quarterback a hard time too.
Week 2
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
Aussie who claims to be Charles and Camilla’s love child is upset that William has been named Prince of Wales
Mr Dorante-Day was born in Portsmouth, UK on April 5, 1966 and was adopted aged eight months before his family later moved to Australia.
A British-born Australian who believes he is the love child of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla said it was a “kick” to see William named Prince of Wales.
Queensland engineer Simon Charles Dorante-Day, 56, was adopted aged eight months and claims his adoptive grandmother told him on her deathbed that he was the ‘secret son’ of Charles and Camilla.
He has for years spoken of his desire for the Royal Family to submit to a DNA test to prove his genetic heritage and even sought superior legal advice after a letter written to the Queen discussing his fate was not made. worthy of an answer.
“It’s hard not to consider Charles appointing William Prince of Wales as anything more than a kick in the face,” Mr Dorante-Day told News7.
‘I don’t want to feel like this, but it does. I just think the least Charles can do is give me an answer – acknowledge me. He gives William a title like that, well where’s my answer? Where is my DNA test? If you’re not my father, then prove you’re not.
The Australian also reaffirmed his commitment to pursue legal action to try to force the King into a paternity test.
“There was a discussion in there between a judge and myself and his lawyer about the legal status of Charles, and whether the monarch is protected by law or is above the law,” Mr. Dorante Day.
“And the answer to that question was no – they told me we saw no reason why he was. And two, Camilla and her family are certainly not above the law. So this dispute has already been had and settled.
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, arrive in Writer’s Square ahead of a service of reflection in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at St. Anne’s Cathedral on September 13, 2022
Queensland-based engineer Simon Charles Dorante-Day, 56, was adopted when he was eight months old and claims his adoptive grandmother told him on her deathbed that he was the “son secret” by Charles and Camilla.
‘It’s hard not to take Charles appointing William as Prince of Wales as anything more than a kick in the face,’ Mr Dorante-Day told Australian media (William pictured last week)
Mr Dorante-Day was born in Portsmouth, UK on April 5, 1966 and was adopted aged eight months before his family later moved to Australia.
Both of Mr Dorante-Day’s adoptive grandparents had worked for the Queen and Prince Philip in one of their royal households and he claims his adoptive grandmother told him he was the son of Charles and Camila.
Mr Dorante-Day’s case alleges that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla began their close relationship in 1965, a year before his birth certificate showed his birth.
He claims Queen Consort Camilla was absent from the British social scene and King Charles was sent on a trip to Australia nine months before he was born.
Mr Dorante-Day insists Camilla kept him until he was eight months old, hiding him from the world with the help of the Royal Family and protection officers, and claims he was kept says it was a condition of the adoption that his names Simon and Charles did not change.
However, at eight months he was getting too big to hide and he was arranged for the daughter of a member of Royal Household staff – Mr Dorante-Day’s adoptive grandmother – to take him into her care. .
Mr Dorante-Day believes inconsistencies in his birth certificate and name also prove he is of royal blood.
But his timeline of events contradicts official records that the new king and Camilla met five years after Mr Dorante-Day was born.
Mr Dorante-Day claimed his research suggests Charles and Camilla first became close in 1965, meeting at Winston Churchill’s funeral in January of that year.
However, it is widely reported that Charles and Camilla met at a polo match at Windsor Great Park in 1970.
Legend has it that she introduced herself saying, “You know, sir, my great-grandmother was your great-great-grandfather’s mistress, so what do you think?” – a reference to Edward VII and his mistress, Alice Keppel.
She finally married Charles in 2005, 10 years after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles in 1995.
Mr Dorante-Day has gone viral by frequently posting pictures comparing photos of himself and his children alongside members of the British royal family – in this case the king himself
Mr Dorante-Day believes King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are his biological parents after he was adopted when he was eight months old
The Queen died on Thursday aged 96 at Balmoral Castle. Mr Dorante-Day shared his condolences via social media but reaffirmed his commitment to getting to the bottom of his biological heritage
Last week, Mr Dorante-Day paid tribute to his supposed grandmother following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
He said his daughter Meriam told him Her Majesty had died when he woke up on Friday.
“Like everyone on the planet, it would be hard not to be affected and saddened by his passing,” he wrote.
“Since learning of the loss of my grandmother aka Lilibet, I have been inundated with messages of condolences for the loss. Thank you all for your kind words, thoughts and concern.
Mr Dorante-Day said the monarch’s death also marked the loss of her “pleasant” ability to get to the bottom of her biological heritage after she never responded to a letter he wrote her.
However, he has vowed to continue his efforts to try to conclusively determine that the new ruler and his wife are his true parents.
“As many of you have expressed, my family and I mourn not only the loss of Her Majesty, but the loss of another opportunity to resolve this issue in a pleasant way, in the right way,” he said. -he declares.
“So despite the lost opportunity to personally hear his version of events and the great sadness we all feel at his passing, on a personal and public scale, it will be business as usual.”
Mr Dorante-Day shared a photo of himself next to the Queen during his younger years
The father-of-nine said he believed the Queen was now ‘free’ to do as she wished in the afterlife without any judgment ‘as if she had had her entire reign’ and was now “reunited with her greatest love and closest friend”. ‘, the late Duke of Edinburgh.
He said he doesn’t think she would want anyone to feel sad for her, and instead “she would rather we all celebrate and remember her for what she meant and the changes that she was able to bring during her reign”.
As they mourn, Mr Dorante-Day, whose wife Elvianna and children are Indigenous Australians, said his family would participate in sacred Aboriginal cultural practices.
“Together we are all entering a period of what First Nations Australians would define as ‘sorry business’ as we all bear this loss!” he said.
“No matter your feelings, political alignments, religious beliefs or convictions, she has been a part of all of our lives forever. Elizabeth touched all of us.
‘dr. Elvianna, the family and I would appreciate the understanding and respect of the people we too experience Sorry Business, for our own reasons, in our own way.
“Rest in peace Aka, you are in God’s hands now, I know that inside me I will always carry a piece of you.”
A tale of two halves: With a go-ahead bloop double, Orioles’ Austin Hays hopes to have found some consistency
For all the balls Austin Hays has hit into gloves of late, the sight of a fluttering blooper falling between defenders in shallow right field for an RBI double Tuesday was a relief for the Orioles outfielder.
The ball had an expected batting average of .120, according to Statcast, yet it produced the go-ahead run for the Orioles in a 4-3 series-opening win against the Washington Nationals.
“I was glad to see it hit some grass,” Hays said.
That hasn’t been the case for Hays across the second half of the season. He exploded before the All-Star break, became the sixth Oriole to hit for the cycle and seemed poised to continue that breakout performance deep into summer and early fall.
Instead, after his cycle on June 22, Hays entered Sunday with a .197 average and .575 OPS. His power numbers are down, his groundballs up and his search for a solution ongoing. After June 22, Hays’ hard-hit percentage has fallen about 10 percentage points. His groundball and popup rates have risen.
Hays is a streaky hitter who seeks to replicate his mechanics. As he watches video from the second half, he notices how they’ve wavered, getting out in front of pitches when he should be driving them. It’s that area in which Hays hopes to improve most, and with four hits in his last two games, perhaps he’s found his way again.
“The consistency of the good mechanics, it hasn’t been nearly as consistent as what it was in the first half,” Hays said. “I’ll have a stretch of a week and a half where everything is really good, solid. And then I have a couple days where it’s just ground ball, ground ball, ground ball, ground ball, and I try to reset it and get back to where I was at.”
It’s easier said than done. As manager Brandon Hyde watched Hays recently, he noticed how Hays has a tendency to chase more — of the pitches he sees out of the zone, Hays is swinging at a career-high 37% of them.
Hyde said Hays is “really jumpy right now,” and “more lungey than normal.” It’s part of a stretch that includes four multi-hit games in his previous 29 games entering Sunday. Then on Sunday, in a 1-0 loss against the Boston Red Sox, he managed two hits. Hays added a pair Tuesday, too, with that bloop double and a sharp single to left.
When Hays looks back on last season, his first-pitch swing and meatball swinging numbers are too low for his liking. He’s risen both this season, with a career-high 37.2% first-pitch swings. He’s not taking as many middle-middle pitches, either.
“If I’m getting a meatball, which is in the middle part of the zone, if I’m getting that meatball in the first pitch of the at-bat, that’s a good one to hit, and that’s going to result in hard contact,” Hays said. “So for me, just focusing on, if the game allows it, swinging at that first pitch.”
The results haven’t followed in earnest. But last week, Hyde wondered aloud how a bloop to right field that lands might be all Hays needs to get going again.
That bloop double came Tuesday, a potential sign that Hays could be breaking out of his slump — and be getting some much-needed luck. For a player who has lost his feel at random moments, he’ll take a soft hit now and again.
“Just for whatever reason, it seems to show up every now and again,” Hays said. “It’s baseball. If you knew why, it would never happen. It is what it is.”
Julio Rosas accuses media of ‘inflaming racial tensions’, cites Jacob Blake cover and Duke Volleyball story
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
AVENTURA, FLA. – Senior Town Hall writer Julio Rosas has railed against the media for stoking racial tensions with their coverage in recent years.
Speaking at the National Conservatism Conference in Florida, Rosas accused American institutions, including the media, of being “determined” to “further divide us by skin color while telling us that it is for the greater good,” portraying minorities like him as the “victim” and that the solution is “fairness.” He also claimed that social media critics calling him a “racial traitor” among other racial slurs come from the left.
“They cannot understand that I, as someone who was originally raised by a single mother and who is a product of immigration, can think for myself and reject the orthodoxy of victimization offered by our supposedly superior,” Rosas told the conservative audience on Monday.
Rosas, author of ‘Fiery But Mostly Peaceful: The 2020 Riots and the Gaslighting of America,’ said ‘all riots matter’ and saw media justification for unrest in cities across the country after George’s murder Floyd, saying he “exposed the rot that still infects once-reliable institutions” like the press.
DESANTIS HELPS CHRISTINA PUSHAW BLOCKS ALL ACCESS TO LIBERAL MEDIA ‘ACTIVISTS’: ‘CUT THEM OFF’
He focused on media reports of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which pushed the false narrative that the Kenosha man was “unarmed”.
“There was no time to figure out what led to the shooting because it was unnecessary. It was just another example of racism in the police, because obviously,” Rosas sneered. “Now this once quiet lakeside town has found itself in the throes of widespread rioting which has resulted in the burning of several businesses, injuries to police officers and local residents. Not only did we later discover that Blake had a knife on him and resisted police arrest, but it was in the process of abducting the mother’s children that he had been charged with sexual assault. It was the mother who called the police for help because Blake was violating the protective order she had against him.
SEN. MARCO RUBIO SUGGESTS TRUMP SHOULD COMPETE IN PRIMARY GOP IF OLD POTUS SHORTS IN 2024
“None in the media who encouraged or justified the Kenosha riots apologized or faced the direct consequences like those who still live in the area have faced. The effects of the BLM riots are still with us even though the rubble has since caved in. clear the grounds,” Rosas continued.
The conservative writer then turned to the recent Duke Volleyball story, members of the media uncritically promoted allegations by black athlete Rachel Richardson, who alleged racial slurs and threats were leveled at her by a Brigham Young University (BYU) fan during a game. Last week, an investigation by BYU concluded that there was no evidence to support Richardson’s claims.
“Stand up and repeat with the media cycle, where outlets like CNN and sports networks have aired the story without a shred of skepticism,” Rosas said. “Despite ample evidence not supporting the racism charges, even before the investigation was completed, a USA Today sportswriter accused Republicans of a conspiracy theory!”
Rosas blasted the media’s use of “Latinx” to describe the Hispanic community despite polls showing most Latinos oppose woke terminology, saying the media “always runs this slur in the headlines and in the body of their stories”.
BLAKE MASTERS HOPE TO TARGET BIG TECH IN SENATE BUT ‘PESSIMISTIC’ BILLS WILL BE SIGNED UNDER BIDEN
He went on to tackle crime in Democratic-run cities, saying “minority blood…has been shed because we have a militant media class that is isolated from the ‘progressive’ policies they champion. from their different platforms. Rosas also slammed the media for accusing conservatives of being “racist” for sounding the alarm over illegal immigration.
“If I had been stuck in the victim mentality, I would have been happy to believe that white people are the source of my problems and that the only hope of success was for the government to act on my behalf or at their expense. But kids these days are inundated by the media, which in turn is amplified by social media, that skin color is all that matters It’s a dangerous path we walk down and riot of 2020 prove it. The end justified the means,” Rosas said.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Now, I know that speech wasn’t exactly uplifting, but I’m not going to sugarcoat the situation on the ground… That’s not to say it’s going to be easy or without a few setbacks along the way, but I think we can really do well with the ship we’re on because the lives of Americans depend on it,” Rosas added.
