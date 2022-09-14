General manager Rick Hahn says ‘we’re not at that stage’ of discussing Tony La Russa’s return to Chicago White Sox dugout – The Denver Post

Tony La Russa planned to watch Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies from a suite at Guaranteed Rate Field.

He will do the same on Wednesday as the Chicago White Sox continue without their manager, who has not received medical clearance to return.

“He will be watching in person and obviously not managing or in uniform,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn, who is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19, said Tuesday during a videoconference. “As to whether and when this may happen, we simply don’t have that information at this stage and in the end we will naturally take the advice of medical experts on this.

“So far for this series and for the foreseeable future, we’re preparing as we’ve been doing for the past couple of weeks. So far so good and (interim manager Miguel Cairo) and the coaches deserve a ton of credit, as do the players.

The Sox won 4-2 on Tuesday for their 10th victory in 14 games since Aug. 30, when the team announced La Russa would not recover under the guidance of his doctors. The next day, the team said he was out indefinitely.

Eloy Jiménez hit a three-run homer in the first inning and José Abreu added a solo shot in the eighth. Michael Kopech allowed two runs on three hits in five innings as the Sox trailed the Cleveland Guardians in American League Central three games.

“It’s just the way we play, to be honest,” Sox closest Liam Hendriks said. “Nothing has really changed too much here. We still believe in every single person in this clubhouse, we trust everyone in any role and that’s something that hasn’t changed. If I don’t, the guy behind me does now. And that’s the difference.

“It’s those rallying cries of a swing here and there that’s been hitting us now, but not earlier in the year, and where we’ve kind of run with it – like (Friday) in Oakland when we’re in down three – we are able to score (five) in the ninth and be able to get that win. It was something we hadn’t done earlier in the year.

After a 9-7 loss to the Kansas City Royals on August 30 at the guaranteed rate ground, Cairo made clear what was needed in a team chat, which was first reported by Bob Nightengale from USA Today.

“I saw something I didn’t like in this game and I couldn’t let it go,” Cairo said. “I just let them know how I felt about it and are you in or are you out? If you are absent, let me know. If you’re in, let’s go.

Hahn said of the recent run: “The team obviously played really well and for a long time they are now playing to their potential. You’ve seen a lot of energy, a lot of fighting, and some of that swagger that we’ve talked about in the past. And above all, to play good baseball and play as a team and realize a lot of potential that many of us have seen in this club.

“(Cairo) obviously deserves a lot of credit, but I would be remiss if I didn’t also highlight the efforts of the other coaches there. The communication between the coaches was exceptional, the communication between the front office and the coaches was been very strong. And the players stepped up and took responsibility and made efforts to fill the void left by Tony’s absence.

“It was really fun to watch, not only because of the results on the pitch, which were great, but also because of the unity and the community of goals we saw and the intent of the players. and coaches.”

When asked if factors other than medical clearance would be involved in La Russa’s potential return, Hahn said, “It’s a conversation once we get to that point. But we’re not there.

“So for now, just take it day by day and follow the lead of medical professionals and talk to Tony. I spoke to Tony five minutes before (Hahn’s videoconference with reporters Talked about how he was, and he was happy to be there, pointed out that the only game he’s been to in the last two weeks, (Sunday) at Oakland, we lost. He was taking it hard. And I tried to point out that there is a small difference between causation and correlation.

Hahn also said it was too early when asked if the situation would affect valuations through 2023.

“Look, we’ve tried to navigate the last few weeks under unique circumstances, and the team has done really well,” Hahn said. “And obviously everyone took note of it. But as for what awaits us next year, it’s simply too early for that.

Tim Anderson steps up his baseball business

All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, who is on the disabled list after suffering a torn sagittal band in his left middle finger Aug. 6, has been cleared to step up baseball activity.

He can take ground balls, play ball and swing dry, Cairo said.

“In terms of a likely return date, we don’t have that in place yet,” Hahn said. “It will depend on how quickly and easily he is able to ramp up. But it’s possible he’ll return at some point during next week’s homestand.

