Google loses most appeal of EU Android decision

A British-born Australian who believes he is the love child of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla said it was a “kick” to see William named Prince of Wales.

Queensland engineer Simon Charles Dorante-Day, 56, was adopted aged eight months and claims his adoptive grandmother told him on her deathbed that he was the ‘secret son’ of Charles and Camilla.

He has for years spoken of his desire for the Royal Family to submit to a DNA test to prove his genetic heritage and even sought superior legal advice after a letter written to the Queen discussing his fate was not made. worthy of an answer.

“It’s hard not to consider Charles appointing William Prince of Wales as anything more than a kick in the face,” Mr Dorante-Day told News7.

‘I don’t want to feel like this, but it does. I just think the least Charles can do is give me an answer – acknowledge me. He gives William a title like that, well where’s my answer? Where is my DNA test? If you’re not my father, then prove you’re not.

The Australian also reaffirmed his commitment to pursue legal action to try to force the King into a paternity test.

“There was a discussion in there between a judge and myself and his lawyer about the legal status of Charles, and whether the monarch is protected by law or is above the law,” Mr. Dorante Day.

“And the answer to that question was no – they told me we saw no reason why he was. And two, Camilla and her family are certainly not above the law. So this dispute has already been had and settled.

Both of Mr Dorante-Day’s adoptive grandparents had worked for the Queen and Prince Philip in one of their royal households and he claims his adoptive grandmother told him he was the son of Charles and Camila.

Mr Dorante-Day’s case alleges that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla began their close relationship in 1965, a year before his birth certificate showed his birth.

He claims Queen Consort Camilla was absent from the British social scene and King Charles was sent on a trip to Australia nine months before he was born.

Mr Dorante-Day insists Camilla kept him until he was eight months old, hiding him from the world with the help of the Royal Family and protection officers, and claims he was kept says it was a condition of the adoption that his names Simon and Charles did not change.

However, at eight months he was getting too big to hide and he was arranged for the daughter of a member of Royal Household staff – Mr Dorante-Day’s adoptive grandmother – to take him into her care. .

Mr Dorante-Day believes inconsistencies in his birth certificate and name also prove he is of royal blood.

But his timeline of events contradicts official records that the new king and Camilla met five years after Mr Dorante-Day was born.

Mr Dorante-Day claimed his research suggests Charles and Camilla first became close in 1965, meeting at Winston Churchill’s funeral in January of that year.

However, it is widely reported that Charles and Camilla met at a polo match at Windsor Great Park in 1970.

Legend has it that she introduced herself saying, “You know, sir, my great-grandmother was your great-great-grandfather’s mistress, so what do you think?” – a reference to Edward VII and his mistress, Alice Keppel.

She finally married Charles in 2005, 10 years after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles in 1995.

Mr Dorante-Day has gone viral by frequently posting pictures comparing photos of himself and his children alongside members of the British royal family – in this case the king himself

The Queen died on Thursday aged 96 at Balmoral Castle. Mr Dorante-Day shared his condolences via social media but reaffirmed his commitment to getting to the bottom of his biological heritage

Last week, Mr Dorante-Day paid tribute to his supposed grandmother following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He said his daughter Meriam told him Her Majesty had died when he woke up on Friday.

“Like everyone on the planet, it would be hard not to be affected and saddened by his passing,” he wrote.

“Since learning of the loss of my grandmother aka Lilibet, I have been inundated with messages of condolences for the loss. Thank you all for your kind words, thoughts and concern.

Mr Dorante-Day said the monarch’s death also marked the loss of her “pleasant” ability to get to the bottom of her biological heritage after she never responded to a letter he wrote her.

However, he has vowed to continue his efforts to try to conclusively determine that the new ruler and his wife are his true parents.

“As many of you have expressed, my family and I mourn not only the loss of Her Majesty, but the loss of another opportunity to resolve this issue in a pleasant way, in the right way,” he said. -he declares.

“So despite the lost opportunity to personally hear his version of events and the great sadness we all feel at his passing, on a personal and public scale, it will be business as usual.”

Mr Dorante-Day shared a photo of himself next to the Queen during his younger years

The father-of-nine said he believed the Queen was now ‘free’ to do as she wished in the afterlife without any judgment ‘as if she had had her entire reign’ and was now “reunited with her greatest love and closest friend”. ‘, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

He said he doesn’t think she would want anyone to feel sad for her, and instead “she would rather we all celebrate and remember her for what she meant and the changes that she was able to bring during her reign”.

As they mourn, Mr Dorante-Day, whose wife Elvianna and children are Indigenous Australians, said his family would participate in sacred Aboriginal cultural practices.

“Together we are all entering a period of what First Nations Australians would define as ‘sorry business’ as we all bear this loss!” he said.

“No matter your feelings, political alignments, religious beliefs or convictions, she has been a part of all of our lives forever. Elizabeth touched all of us.

‘dr. Elvianna, the family and I would appreciate the understanding and respect of the people we too experience Sorry Business, for our own reasons, in our own way.

“Rest in peace Aka, you are in God’s hands now, I know that inside me I will always carry a piece of you.”