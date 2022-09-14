News
GOP Senator Lindsey Graham introduces 15-week abortion ban in Senate : NPR
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C., has introduced a bill to create a federal ban on 15-week abortions in an effort to force Republicans into a party-wide consensus on the issue.
The move comes as Democrats have turned abortion into a rallying cry following the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Polls have consistently shown that a majority of voters oppose ending federal abortion protections.
Graham acknowledged at a press conference on Tuesday that the legislation has very little chance of becoming law in the near future, and that’s not just because Democrats control Congress and the White House. The proposed legislation includes exceptions for rape, incest and maternal health, but it has not received support from any GOP leader.
This effort is at odds with the views of many federally elected Republicans who have said the issue of abortion should be left to the states. Graham himself has said the matter should be left to the states before reversing his position with this legislation.
Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a long-awaited constitutional fix to allow state elected officials to decide matters of life.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 24, 2022
Graham told reporters he did not speak to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about the bill. McConnell himself has largely avoided engaging in any discussion of a federal abortion ban. In the days following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn deera conservative victory that has been in the works for decades, McConnell explicitly downplayed the chances that such a ban would ever be enacted.
“It takes 60 votes in the Senate for either side to win on this issue,” McConnell said at an event in his home state of Kentucky. “So I think the democratic process on this issue is going to work at the state level.”
Democrats wasted no time trying to tie all Republicans to Graham’s plan
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement reaffirming Democrats’ commitment to restoring federal abortion rights protections.
“Republicans in Congress are focused on taking away the rights of millions of women,” Jean-Pierre said. “The President and Vice President are fighting for progress, while the Republicans are fighting to set us back.”
Democrats have warned for months that Republicans would press ahead with a federal abortion ban if they regain control in Washington – a message that has helped boost women’s voter registration in several states.
The dynamic is especially difficult for Republican candidates in places that aren’t GOP strongholds, like Joe O’Dea running for the Colorado Senate. In a recent interview with NPR, O’Dea said he doesn’t plan to support a federal ban on abortion.
“I believe the first five months the mother has a choice,” O’Dea said. “After that there should be exceptions, rape, incest, mother’s life. Those should be exceptions. And I’ll vote that way and I’ve been consistent about that.”
But Graham said he believes a federal abortion ban should be part of the campaign process and wants his bill to represent the consensus of the majority of groups opposed to abortion rights.
“We’re basically trying to normalize America here,” Graham said. “If we stay on it and keep talking about it, maybe a decade from now it will be the law.”
NPR News
News
Businesses, White House plan for possible nationwide railroad strike Friday – NBC Chicago
Business and government officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide railroad strike later this week as talks continue between America’s largest freight railroads and their unions.
The railroads have already begun to cut shipments of hazardous materials and have announced plans to stop transporting refrigerated goods before Friday’s strike deadline. Now companies that depend on Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX, Kansas City Southern and other railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished goods have started planning for the worst.
Meanwhile, Biden administration officials are scrambling to craft a plan to use trucks, ships and planes to try to keep the most crucial chemicals and other goods moving if the railroads stop rolling. But the White House is also keeping pressure on the two sides to settle their differences, and a growing number of business groups are pressuring Congress to be prepared to step in and block a strike if they fail. to an agreement.
“We have made it clear to interested parties the harm that American families, businesses, farmers and communities will suffer if they do not reach a resolution,” White House press secretary Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. Rock. She said a stoppage is “not acceptable”.
In addition to all the businesses that depend on the railways to deliver their goods, passenger railways are also affected as many of them operate on tracks owned by one of the freight railways. Amtrak has already canceled several of its long-distance trains because there would not be enough time for them to reach their destinations before a strike or lockout is allowed to begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
Amtrak has already suspended its California Zephyr and Empire Builder lines that run from Chicago to the West Coast, and starting Wednesday it will stop operating its City of New Orleans, Starlight and Texas Eagle lines along with several others.
Commuter railroads would also be affected. In Chicago, Metra warned its users that it could not run most of its trains in the event of a strike.
The railroads have reached tentative agreements with most of their unions, including a ninth agreement announced on Tuesday, based on recommendations from an emergency presidential council appointed this summer by Joe Biden, who called for increases of 24% and $5,000 in premiums in a five-year deal that’s retroactive to 2020. The deal also includes an additional paid day off per year and higher health insurance costs.
But the 12 railway unions must agree to prevent a strike. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union, which represents engineers, and the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, which represents conductors, want the railways to respond to some of their concerns about unpredictable work schedules and strict attendance. rules in addition to agreeing to recommended wage increases.
Ron Kaminkow, general secretary of the Railroad Workers United labor coalition, which includes workers from various railroad unions, said he doesn’t think the unions are demanding much at this stage – exactly the sort of thing most American workers already value the ability to take time off without being penalized.
“We have attendance policies that have become increasingly draconian. This provides very, very little wiggle room for workers who need time off for doctor’s appointments, to spend time with family, to rest,” Kaminkow said.
From Monday, all major railways suspended shipments of hazardous materials to ensure that these dangerous chemicals would not be blocked along the tracks in the event of a strike. Norfolk Southern has told customers it will also stop accepting shipments of intermodal containers full of freight from Wednesday evening as it prepares for “a controlled network shutdown”.
Some companies would probably be more affected than others by a rail shutdown. For example, almost all ethanol and coal and most grain is transported by rail.
Associated Press writers Seung Min Kim and Zeke Miller contributed to this report from Washington D.C.
NBC Chicago
News
When is ‘The Rings of Power’ episode 4 coming to Prime Video?
power rings follows an enticing weekly release schedule (like many great shows these days). We are now at three episodes. The fourth episode will air on Prime Video on Thursday, September 15 at 9:00 p.m. PT.
The first two episodes dropped on September 1, before the release schedule adopted a more familiar format of one episode per week. Find the exact release time for your time zone below.
Rings of Power episode release schedule
Watch a new episode of the Lord of the Rings prequel series every week.
- 9:00 p.m. PDT — Thursdays
- 12:00 p.m. EDT — Fridays
- 1 a.m. Brazil — Friday
- 5am UK – Fridays
- 6:00 a.m. CEST — Friday
- 9:30 a.m. IST – Fridays
- 1pm JST – Fridays
- 2:00 p.m. AU — Fridays
- 4pm NZ — Friday
“Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, movie fans, and lovers of more intense lore,” wrote CNET’s Erin Carson of the expensive new series. The reviews were first positivebut less enthusiastic takes poured in.
Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power covers the major events of the Second Age of Middle-earth. They include the Forging of the Rings of Power, the Rise of Sauron, and the Last Alliance between Elves and Men.
The eight-episode first season of The Rings of Power continues through October 14.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
News
Rob Page jokes he will send Prince William a bucket hat to convert him into a Wales fan ahead of England World Cup showdown
Prince William has a bit of a dilemma ahead of the 2022 World Cup… who will he support?
Wales manager Rob Page joked he would send him a bucket hat to win the loyalty of a man whose title is now Prince of Wales.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III ascended the throne, meaning William is now heir to the throne.
He is a huge football fan and has been chairman of the Football Association since May 2006, while regularly attending England matches.
William has attended the majority of the Three Lions’ games during their run to the Euro 2022 final.
But the newly minted Prince of Wales now has split loyalties, with both home nations drawn in the same World Cup group in Qatar.
Wales and England will face each other in the final Group B match at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha on November 29.
When asked if he could convert William into a Wales supporter in time for the World Cup, manager Page replied: “Absolutely. Who is he going to support?
ambitious
Chelsea owner Boehly offers idea for Premier League All-Star game North vs South
DIRECT
Liverpool 2 Ajax 1 LIVE: Salah ends UCL goalscoring drought before Matip secures winner
BAD NIGHT
Lewandowski has a night to forget as Bayern laugh for the last time with win over Barca
reaction
Liverpool fans observe period of silence for Queen ahead of Ajax clash
last breath
Spurs collapse at Sporting Lisbon as two stoppage time goals end unbeaten streak
index
Pep suggests Arsenal game could be moved as Gunners try to avoid Europa League forfeit
“We’ll have to send him a bob, huh?” »
The bucket hat has become a go-to accessory for Wales fans over the past decade.
Yellow, green and red hats are worn by the thousands by the so-called “Red Wall”.
Players turned pundits Ashley Williams and Danny Gabbidon both wore bucket hats on TV to celebrate Wales’ final World Cup play-off victory over Ukraine in June.
Wales boss Page also spoke about drafting actor Michael Sheen for the World Cup.
Sheen, famous for playing Brian Clough in The Damned United, gave an inspirational message to the Wales squad on A League of Their Own.
The clip went viral and Page invited him to Qatar.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Rosa; tremor felt throughout North Bay and area
SANTA ROSA – A pair of magnitude 4.4 and 3.9 earthquakes shook a neighborhood in Santa Rosa on Tuesday afternoon and were widely felt across the region.
Preliminary data from the US Geological Survey showed the 4.4 earthquake struck at 6:39 p.m. and was followed less than a minute later by the 3.9 shaker in the area around Chanate Road and Hidden Valley Park east of US Highway 101 northwest of Santa Rosa.
There was no immediate word of significant damage or injury. On social media, residents posted messages of broken dishes and pictures falling from walls.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department issued a Community Alert: “Santa Rosa Fire responded to multiple reports of gas smells, gas leaks, fire alarms as well as blocked elevators. No reports of related injuries to the earthquake at the moment.”
The quake struck along the Rogers Creek fault and struck residents of the North Bay area and as far south as San Francisco and Daly City.
Several residents tweeted that they received phone alerts through the state moments before the earthquake hit.
Many on social media said they felt a pair of jolts just seconds apart.
On Twitter, Shaun Moran said: “I’m in Santa Rosa and felt 2 earthquakes about 30 seconds apart. It was strong and the shock was really good. Stuff fell off the shelves. J live near the city center.
Ambersonian tweeted: “Man. I’m not a rookie of the earthquake, but it felt MUCH bigger. Guess because the epicenter was here in Santa Rosa, it was even crazier. Plus, the line was ridiculous. Phew. Whatta rush.”
Lesa Tanner tweeted: “We felt the earthquake and aftershock in Graton. Felt like something rattled in my house. Everything shook but nothing fell.”
Tammy Hunter Beasley tweeted: “Oh my god my whole house felt like it was cracking. It shook. Mirrors and pictures came off the walls. Her son was hiding in my bed. Literally right under my bed. home”
Sarah Shaboon tweeted: “Wow! We really felt those 2 solid tremors. My cat is a bit disturbed at the moment. My adrenaline is pumping because I went into mum protection mode. Luckily they were tremors very short (but powerful) dirt. My kids were so I thought that was pretty cool. They never felt a b4.”
Motorists even felt the jolt.
Malinalli Lopez posted: “I was driving and my car started shaking really hard, not a good feeling. A good reminder of the power of mother nature.”
Grub5
News
Futures flat after US stocks suffer worst day since June 2020
U.S. stock futures were trading roughly flat on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected inflation data triggered a huge selloff in stocks.
Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 had risen slightly in morning trading in Asia, after U.S. stocks posted their worst performance in more than two years. But all three indices returned their small gains in the futures market, entering slightly lower in the afternoon session.
wsj
News
Income inequality rose last year, but child poverty nearly halved – NBC Chicago
Income inequality in the United States rose last year for the first time in more than a decade, but child poverty was cut nearly in half due to the expansion of the child tax credit. federal government children and stimulus payments made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new survey results released Tuesday by the US Census Bureau.
The income inequality index rose 1.2% from 2020 to 2021, the first time the measure known as the Gini index has risen since 2011, according to a report on survey results on the current population.
Falling household incomes among the poorest US residents appear to have caused the income inequality gap to widen. Households in the 90th percentile of the income distribution, the richest, had an income 13.5 times higher than households in the 10th percentile, the poorest. This is a 4.9% increase from 2020.
“He’s sensitive to extremes on either end,” said Liana Fox, a Census Bureau official. “This suggests that the decline in real income at the bottom end has caused the Gini index to rise.”
In most cases, there was little year-over-year change in median household income based on demographic characteristics such as race or ethnicity.
However, people in households headed by someone aged 65 or older, those with only a little college education, and households where family members did not live together saw their income decline from 2020 to 2021. One reason was that the fixed income many seniors did not keep pace with rising inflation in 2021, and many “non-family” households were headed by women with lower incomes. to those run by men.
Households headed by people with at least a university degree saw their overall income rise last year.
Broken down by race and ethnicity, Asian households in 2021 had the highest median income at $101,418, followed by non-Hispanic whites at $77,999 and Hispanics at $57,981. Black households had a median income of $48,297.
Median incomes were highest in the West at $79,430 and the Northeast at $77,472, followed by the Midwest at $71,129 and the South at $63,368.
The current population survey period covered the third round of pandemic-related stimulus payments and extensions to the Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Care Credit. children and dependents. The survey period also saw a 4.7% increase in consumer prices, the largest annual increase in the cost of living adjustment since 1990.
Inflation rose 0.1% in August despite a sharp drop in gasoline prices, according to the Consumer Price Index report released on Tuesday. Although it may not seem like much, inflation affects our daily lives. Lori Bettinger, president of Bancalliance and former director of TARP, joins LX News to discuss the exact impact of this increase in inflation on your daily expenses.
The expansion of the Child Tax Credit has helped reduce child poverty, as measured by the bureau’s Supplementary Poverty Measure, from 9.7% in 2020 to 5.2% last year. This is the lowest since the new measure was introduced in 2009.
“The new data show the significant impact that the expansion of anti-poverty programs during the COVID-19 pandemic has had on reducing child poverty,” the Census Bureau said in a report.
The pandemic-related stimulus has also helped the general population.
The Census Bureau calculates poverty in two ways: the “official” poverty rate and the Supplemental Poverty Measure, which incorporates government programs designed to help low-income families. Last year, the official poverty rate was 11.6%, or 37.9 million people, and it was not statistically different from what it was in 2020. The supplementary measure of poverty last year was 7.8%, a drop of 1.4 percentage points from 2020 and the lowest in the dozen years it has been calculated.
The differences between the two rates are attributable to the federal government’s pandemic aid, with extensions of refundable tax credits keeping 9.6 million people out of poverty and stimulus payments doing the same for 8.9 million. of people, according to the Census Bureau report.
NBC Chicago
GOP Senator Lindsey Graham introduces 15-week abortion ban in Senate : NPR
Crypto Market Is About to Tilt for Institutional Investors
Businesses, White House plan for possible nationwide railroad strike Friday – NBC Chicago
When is ‘The Rings of Power’ episode 4 coming to Prime Video?
Rob Page jokes he will send Prince William a bucket hat to convert him into a Wales fan ahead of England World Cup showdown
a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Rosa; tremor felt throughout North Bay and area
Futures flat after US stocks suffer worst day since June 2020
Income inequality rose last year, but child poverty nearly halved – NBC Chicago
From Tekken 8 to God of War: Every PlayStation State of Play Trailer
Joe Joyce reveals U-turn on Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury prediction, says Joseph Parker fight is stepping stone for Oleksandr Usyk title fight
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams