Gop Senator Lindsey Graham Introduces 15-Week Abortion Ban In Senate : Npr

Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C., has introduced a bill to create a federal ban on 15-week abortions in an effort to force Republicans into a party-wide consensus on the issue.

The move comes as Democrats have turned abortion into a rallying cry following the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Polls have consistently shown that a majority of voters oppose ending federal abortion protections.

Graham acknowledged at a press conference on Tuesday that the legislation has very little chance of becoming law in the near future, and that’s not just because Democrats control Congress and the White House. The proposed legislation includes exceptions for rape, incest and maternal health, but it has not received support from any GOP leader.

This effort is at odds with the views of many federally elected Republicans who have said the issue of abortion should be left to the states. Graham himself has said the matter should be left to the states before reversing his position with this legislation.

Graham told reporters he did not speak to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about the bill. McConnell himself has largely avoided engaging in any discussion of a federal abortion ban. In the days following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn deera conservative victory that has been in the works for decades, McConnell explicitly downplayed the chances that such a ban would ever be enacted.

“It takes 60 votes in the Senate for either side to win on this issue,” McConnell said at an event in his home state of Kentucky. “So I think the democratic process on this issue is going to work at the state level.”

Democrats wasted no time trying to tie all Republicans to Graham’s plan

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement reaffirming Democrats’ commitment to restoring federal abortion rights protections.

“Republicans in Congress are focused on taking away the rights of millions of women,” Jean-Pierre said. “The President and Vice President are fighting for progress, while the Republicans are fighting to set us back.”

Democrats have warned for months that Republicans would press ahead with a federal abortion ban if they regain control in Washington – a message that has helped boost women’s voter registration in several states.

The dynamic is especially difficult for Republican candidates in places that aren’t GOP strongholds, like Joe O’Dea running for the Colorado Senate. In a recent interview with NPR, O’Dea said he doesn’t plan to support a federal ban on abortion.

“I believe the first five months the mother has a choice,” O’Dea said. “After that there should be exceptions, rape, incest, mother’s life. Those should be exceptions. And I’ll vote that way and I’ve been consistent about that.”

But Graham said he believes a federal abortion ban should be part of the campaign process and wants his bill to represent the consensus of the majority of groups opposed to abortion rights.

“We’re basically trying to normalize America here,” Graham said. “If we stay on it and keep talking about it, maybe a decade from now it will be the law.”