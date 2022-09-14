GOP Senator Lindsey Graham proposes a 15-week nationwide abortion ban

Graham proposes a 15-week nationwide abortion ban





Senator Graham proposes a 15-week nationwide abortion ban 00:17

Washington- GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on Tuesday introduced legislation that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy, enacting tougher restrictions on the procedure just as Democrats seek to raise the issue of the right to abortion before the November elections.

Graham’s bill is a tougher version of a proposal introduced by him and other Republicans last year that would have banned abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Called the Protection of Unborn Children Capable of Pain from Late Abortions Act, the new measure prohibits doctors from performing abortions five weeks earlier in a pregnancy, after 15 weeks. It includes exceptions for abortions that are necessary to save the life of the mother or when the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, and would leave more restrictive state laws intact.

Graham appeared alongside anti-abortion rights advocates to unveil the legislation on Capitol Hill, telling reporters his proposal would bring the United States in line with most European countries that impose limits on abortion.

“Abortion is not illegal in America. It’s up to elected officials in America to define the problem,” he said. “States have the ability to do that at the state level, and we have the ability in Washington to talk about this issue if we want to. I chose to talk. I chose to craft legislation that , in my opinion, is eminently reasonable. of the world and I hope the American people.”

Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during her press conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images



But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to commit to putting the bill to a vote if Republicans won control of the Senate for the next Congress.

“I think most of my conference members prefer this to be dealt with at the state level,” he told reporters.

Graham’s bill follows blockbuster Supreme Court ruling in June relax the constitutional right to abortion. The ruling by the conservative High Court majority left abortion policy to the states, and the decision was hailed by anti-abortion rights advocates who have long said the authority to regulate abortion rests with the people American through its elected officials.

Graham in June called the Roe Supreme Court’s reversal of a “long overdue constitutional correction allowing state officials to decide the questions of life”. But his new proposal would stretch coast to coast, limiting abortion in states with better access, like New York and Pennsylvania, where laws allow abortions up to 24 weeks pregnant.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back against the legislation Graham introduced, calling it “extremely out of step with what Americans believe.”

“As President Biden and Vice President Harris focus on the historic passage of the Cut Inflation Act to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, health care and energy – and to take unprecedented action to fight climate change – Republicans in Congress are focused on taking down the millions of women,” she said in a statement. “The President and Vice President are fighting for progress, while the Republicans are fighting to set us back.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced Graham’s Senate measure as a “radical bill” and said the plan sends a “clear message from MAGA Republicans to women across the country: your body , our choice”.

“For the hard right, it was never about states’ rights. It was never about letting Texas go its own way while California takes another,” Schumer said. “No, for MAGA Republicans, it’s still about making abortion illegal everywhere.”

However, the bill is unlikely to become law with Mr. Biden in the White House and the Democrats in charge in Congress, as it would need the support of 60 senators to advance in the Senate. Democrats and Republicans each hold 50 seats in the upper house, with Vice President Kamala Harris voting in a tie, and a 15-week national abortion ban will not win the support of 10 Democrats.

Additionally, two Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, support abortion rights. Even if the proposal could clear the Senate, it would stall in the House, where Democrats hold the majority.

Graham acknowledged that his bill is unlikely to come to a vote with Democrats controlling both houses of Congress.

The GOP senators’ attempt to limit access to abortion comes as the issue has emerged as a motivating factor for voters in the midterm races.

A CBS News poll published last month found that 59% of likely voters said abortion was “very important” to their vote for Congress this year. A June poll of CBS News, conducted after the Supreme Court overturned its nearly 50-year-old decision in Roe, found that 58% of voters favored a federal law legalizing abortion nationwide.

Democrats are also pay money in ads focused on abortion rights, spending about $30 million on more than 100 TV ads mentioning abortion since early May, according to AdImpact tracking.

Democratic candidates in the November ballot quickly seized on Graham’s proposed ban, tying their GOP opponents to the legislation.

A spokesman for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz for a Senate seat, said voters deserve to know if Oz would support Graham’s bill if elected to the Senate. the upper room. Similarly, a spokesperson for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat defending her seat against a challenge from Republican Adam Laxalt, said Laxalt was an “automatic vote” for a federal abortion ban.

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, chairman of the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, said Graham’s legislation will motivate voters to support Democrats in the midterm elections.

“The Republicans’ nationwide abortion ban will be on the ballot, in every Senate race,” he said in a statement. “The GOP has shown, once again, the threat it poses to a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions — and voters will make their voices heard by standing with Democrats of the Senate in November.”