GOP Senator Lindsey Graham proposes a 15-week nationwide abortion ban
Washington- GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on Tuesday introduced legislation that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy, enacting tougher restrictions on the procedure just as Democrats seek to raise the issue of the right to abortion before the November elections.
Graham’s bill is a tougher version of a proposal introduced by him and other Republicans last year that would have banned abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Called the Protection of Unborn Children Capable of Pain from Late Abortions Act, the new measure prohibits doctors from performing abortions five weeks earlier in a pregnancy, after 15 weeks. It includes exceptions for abortions that are necessary to save the life of the mother or when the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, and would leave more restrictive state laws intact.
Graham appeared alongside anti-abortion rights advocates to unveil the legislation on Capitol Hill, telling reporters his proposal would bring the United States in line with most European countries that impose limits on abortion.
“Abortion is not illegal in America. It’s up to elected officials in America to define the problem,” he said. “States have the ability to do that at the state level, and we have the ability in Washington to talk about this issue if we want to. I chose to talk. I chose to craft legislation that , in my opinion, is eminently reasonable. of the world and I hope the American people.”
But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to commit to putting the bill to a vote if Republicans won control of the Senate for the next Congress.
“I think most of my conference members prefer this to be dealt with at the state level,” he told reporters.
Graham’s bill follows blockbuster Supreme Court ruling in June relax the constitutional right to abortion. The ruling by the conservative High Court majority left abortion policy to the states, and the decision was hailed by anti-abortion rights advocates who have long said the authority to regulate abortion rests with the people American through its elected officials.
Graham in June called the Roe Supreme Court’s reversal of a “long overdue constitutional correction allowing state officials to decide the questions of life”. But his new proposal would stretch coast to coast, limiting abortion in states with better access, like New York and Pennsylvania, where laws allow abortions up to 24 weeks pregnant.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back against the legislation Graham introduced, calling it “extremely out of step with what Americans believe.”
“As President Biden and Vice President Harris focus on the historic passage of the Cut Inflation Act to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, health care and energy – and to take unprecedented action to fight climate change – Republicans in Congress are focused on taking down the millions of women,” she said in a statement. “The President and Vice President are fighting for progress, while the Republicans are fighting to set us back.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced Graham’s Senate measure as a “radical bill” and said the plan sends a “clear message from MAGA Republicans to women across the country: your body , our choice”.
“For the hard right, it was never about states’ rights. It was never about letting Texas go its own way while California takes another,” Schumer said. “No, for MAGA Republicans, it’s still about making abortion illegal everywhere.”
However, the bill is unlikely to become law with Mr. Biden in the White House and the Democrats in charge in Congress, as it would need the support of 60 senators to advance in the Senate. Democrats and Republicans each hold 50 seats in the upper house, with Vice President Kamala Harris voting in a tie, and a 15-week national abortion ban will not win the support of 10 Democrats.
Additionally, two Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, support abortion rights. Even if the proposal could clear the Senate, it would stall in the House, where Democrats hold the majority.
Graham acknowledged that his bill is unlikely to come to a vote with Democrats controlling both houses of Congress.
The GOP senators’ attempt to limit access to abortion comes as the issue has emerged as a motivating factor for voters in the midterm races.
A CBS News poll published last month found that 59% of likely voters said abortion was “very important” to their vote for Congress this year. A June poll of CBS News, conducted after the Supreme Court overturned its nearly 50-year-old decision in Roe, found that 58% of voters favored a federal law legalizing abortion nationwide.
Democrats are also pay money in ads focused on abortion rights, spending about $30 million on more than 100 TV ads mentioning abortion since early May, according to AdImpact tracking.
Democratic candidates in the November ballot quickly seized on Graham’s proposed ban, tying their GOP opponents to the legislation.
A spokesman for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz for a Senate seat, said voters deserve to know if Oz would support Graham’s bill if elected to the Senate. the upper room. Similarly, a spokesperson for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat defending her seat against a challenge from Republican Adam Laxalt, said Laxalt was an “automatic vote” for a federal abortion ban.
Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, chairman of the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, said Graham’s legislation will motivate voters to support Democrats in the midterm elections.
“The Republicans’ nationwide abortion ban will be on the ballot, in every Senate race,” he said in a statement. “The GOP has shown, once again, the threat it poses to a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions — and voters will make their voices heard by standing with Democrats of the Senate in November.”
Judge puts funding, demolition for St. Paul homeless shelter at original Red’s Savoy site on hold to Oct. 10
A Ramsey County District Court judge has ordered a temporary halt to any planned demolition at the old Red’s Savoy pizza location on East Seventh Street pending a hearing next month.
More than a dozen business owners recently sued the city of St. Paul, the city’s Housing and Redevelopment and Authority and Listening House, a Dayton’s Bluff day shelter for the homeless, in an effort to prevent them from installing a satellite day shelter at 421 E. Seventh St.
On Monday, Judge Leonardo Castro granted the defendants’ request to move a scheduled hearing on a proposed temporary injunction from Sept. 14 to Oct. 10. During that time, said Castro, “no demolition … shall commence,” and $1.4 million in tax increment financing that the HRA had agreed to transfer to Listening House “shall not be transferred.”
Both sides are expected to submit briefs to the court before the next hearing date. The plaintiffs include Heppner’s Auto Body, Bulldog Lowertown, the Dark Horse Bar, the Gopher Bar, the Barrel Theory Beer Company, Kat-Key’s Lock and Safe and owners of several residential properties.
Dutch Fire: New wildfire forces evacuations in Placer County, closes both directions of I-80
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) — A new fire broke out in Placer County Tuesday afternoon, forcing evacuation orders and closing Interstate 80 in the area.
CAL FIRE says the fire is burning near Inters 80 and Ridge Road in the Dutch Flat area. As of 3:02 p.m., the fire has burned 25 acres and is 0% contained.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Department said residents in the Ridge Road, Frost Hill Road and Murry Ranch Road areas are being evacuated.
Sheriff officials say a temporary evacuation center has been set up at the Sierra Vista Community Center at 55 School Street in Colfax.
As of 3:15 p.m., I-80 is closed in both directions, according to Caltrans. Eastbound I-80 is closed at Colfax and westbound I-80 is closed at the SR-20 split.
Hopkins man gets life in prison for selling tainted drugs that led to 11 deaths
A Hopkins man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for selling fentanyl that caused the deaths of 11 people who had bought it believing it was a less dangerous drug, the Justice Department said.
The man, Aaron Broussard, 31, obtained fentanyl from drug suppliers in China and conspired with them to smuggle the deadly drug into the United States, selling the product on his website, prosecutors said in a news release.
He mailed it across the country, the Justice Department said, and it was used by the 11 people, who had expected to receive a less dangerous drug similar to Adderall. Instead they ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl, a lab-made opioid 50 times stronger than heroin and roughly 100 times stronger than morphine. In addition to the people who suffered fatal overdoses, four others were seriously injured by the drugs provided by Broussard, prosecutors said.
After delivering the life sentence, Judge Susan Richard Nelson of U.S. District Court in St. Paul told Broussard, “Your disregard for human life is terrifying,” according to prosecutors.
The Office of the Federal Defender in the District of Minnesota, which represented Broussard, did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.
Broussard was convicted in March in U.S. District Court in St. Paul of 17 criminal counts, including conspiracy, importation of fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, the Justice Department said.
On March 12, 2016, Broussard placed a drug order from China for 100 grams of a less dangerous drug. But the package actually contained 100 grams of 99% pure fentanyl, the Justice Department said.
“Although Broussard had experienced a similar mix-up in August 2015 and was repeatedly told to test his drugs, he did not do so,” the Justice Department said.
From March 31 to April 27, 2016, Broussard placed the repackaged fentanyl in hundreds of priority mail parcels and distributed them from a post office in Hopkins, the Justice Department said. He would respond to online orders placed on his website, PlantFoodUSA.Net., which posed as a site for plant food, prosecutors said.
One victim, in Grand Rapids, Mich., went into cardiac arrest and later died at a hospital. The victim’s mother pointed authorities to a small plastic baggie in her son’s room that contained a white crystalline powder, which later tested positive for fentanyl, the Justice Department said.
Another victim, a University of Minnesota professor, died in his office on the U’s St. Paul campus. And in Scranton, Pa., a 26-year-old woman unknowingly ingested fentanyl and died of an overdose, prosecutors said.
“Many of these customers died, or were otherwise overcome, within minutes after ingesting the drugs he sent them,” prosecutors wrote in a motion for detention. “One can hardly imagine a more serious drug crime.”
Broussard heard that his product was causing adverse reactions, but he continued distributing it, prosecutors said.
“Even after he learned that several customers had been hospitalized and nearly died, Broussard never warned his customers not to take the deadly drugs,” the Justice Department said.
Broussard later reached out to his suppliers in China and requested a discount on his next drug delivery, prosecutors said.
Andrew M. Luger, the U.S. attorney in Minnesota, said in a statement that Broussard’s actions had brought devastation on friends and families of the victims.
“Although the trauma felt by the victims can never be undone and the true cost can never be calculated,” Luger said, “Mr. Broussard will now spend the remainder of his life behind bars.”
Jimmy Kimmel Accused of ‘White Privilege’ After Emmys Stunt During Quinta Brunson’s Victory Speech
Jimmy Kimmel is accused of ‘white privilege’ after a ‘belligerent’ stunt at the Emmys during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson’s acceptance speech
- Jimmy Kimmel lying on the floor as Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson accepted an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
- Kimmel and Will Arnett played along by suggesting Kimmel “passed out” from having too many “skinny margaritas” after the late-night host lost an Emmy.
- Brunson gave her acceptance speech as Kimmel continued to lie motionless on the floor next to her
Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of using white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson’s victory speech at the 2022 Emmys.
The late-night host lay on the floor next to the onstage microphone at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. It is visible when the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
After Brunson’s speech aired, Kimmel began trending on social media, as many believed he should have left the stage to honor Brunson’s performance.
“White brother literally won’t step out of the way to let black woman have her moment alone,” one user wrote on Twitter.
Will Arnett performed the skit that Kimmel had lost an Emmy to earlier, went backstage, and had several “skinny margaritas.” Arnett is seen dragging Kimmel onto the stage before announcing Brunson as the winner.
As the Abbott Elementary star took the stage, Arnett pushed Kimmel aside slightly so Brunson could deliver his speech.
The late night host lied on the floor as Quinta Brunson accepted her Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Jimmy Kimmel was dragged onto stage by his feet as he and Will Arnett performed a comedy piece that claimed Kimmel had become unconscious from having too many ‘skinny margaritas’
Brunson attempted to play the sketch by trying to beckon Kimmel to move: “Jimmy, wake up. I won’
After giving Brunson a thumbs up, he returned to a motionless state on the ground beside her. He can be seen anytime during his acceptance speech
Brunson acknowledged Kimmel’s presence, saying, ‘Jimmy, wake up. I won.’
Kimmel is seen giving Brunson a thumbs up before returning to his immobile state.
“I know Jimmy Kimmel and I don’t know,” Brunson said. “I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much. I don’t know what the internet thinks, but I don’t know.
She noted that Kimmel had regularly praised her for her role in producing Abbott Elementary, adding that Kimmel had said he believed the series would become “one of the greatest comedies of all time”.
“I think at that point I was really happy that it was Jimmy up there,” she said.
“I sort of consider him one of the godfathers of comedy. I’m a big fan of Will Arnett, so I was captivated by the moment.
“Tomorrow, I might be mad at him. I’ll be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. We’ll see what happens.’
Brunson, who will appear on Kimmel’s show on September 14, said she ‘could punch him in the face’
Although Brunson took the time to crack jokes and even show appreciation for Kimmel, Twitter went on the offensive against the late night host.
Kaitlyn McNab, entertainment news editor for Teen Vogue, was one such user: “I would be pissed if I won my first Emmy for my own show that I created for an episode that I wrote and my memory of that moment includes a white man lying on the floor next to the microphone.’
Another user named Connor Perrett added, “Jimmy Kimmel lying on the floor while Quinta has his moment is extremely irritating.”
Other tweets highlighted Brunson’s first-ever Emmy, including one that read, “Quinta Brunson deserved better than accepting the ‘dead’ body of Jimmy Kimmel.”
Users who weren’t celebrating Brunson’s performance took full blast at Kimmel, including some who expressed confusion about it.
“Why was Jimmy Kimmel still lying on the stage during Quinta’s acceptance speech?” a surveyed user. “It was weird, the whole sketch, weird.”
“Hello to everyone who realizes that Jimmy Kimmel sucks,” said comedian Bridget Phetasy.
“Y’all trolling Jimmy Kimmel and that’s what he deserves,” said another.
To complete her first Emmy, Brunson then returned to the stage to accept another Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
MLB grants Buck Showalter his wish, utility player will win Gold Glove award for the first time ever this season
One of Buck Showalter’s wishes came true.
Earlier in the season, he made an off-the-cuff plea for the Gold Glove awards to include one for a utility infielder. On Tuesday, the league and Rawlings — the company that they partner with on the Gold Gloves — announced that they will do just that.
“They didn’t get it from me,” Showalter assured, while also stumping for a fourth outfielder in each league to get one. “You can’t win without a utility infielder. It’s a great recognition, it is. It should be on the All-Star team, really. It is a position.”
The Mets’ manager then racked his brain for people that the award could be a tribute to.
“The Ben Zobrist Award,” he started. “I was just getting ready to say, ‘Who would you name it after?’ Name a really good, championship club. Somebody on that club is going to be that guy.”
This news is noteworthy for the Mets because of Luis Guillorme, the infielder who came to Tuesday’s game with 447.2 innings at second base, 160 innings at third base and 42 innings at shortstop this season. According to Statcast’s metric, Guillorme was one of 19 National League infielders to be worth at least four outs above average entering play on Tuesday. Many of the players ahead of him have also played in far more games.
When it comes time to crown the actual winner of the award, Showalter knows there are other worthy candidates, but he rightfully believes Guillorme can go toe-to-toe with any of them.
“In fairness, everybody will have somebody where they’re going to say, ‘Oh, this guy,’” Showalter said. “But I can’t imagine Luis not being at the top of that discussion.”
PITCHING HOUR
Tylor Megill, lurking as a potentially gargantuan piece of the Mets’ postseason bullpen, threw a scoreless, hitless inning for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. Showalter wasn’t entirely sure if his next rehab outing was going to be Tuesday or Wednesday, but he knows that the big club is close to getting him back after that.
“For Tylor, the discussion is whether he pitches again [in the minors after the scheduled outing] or comes here,” Showalter explained. “We’re probably going to have that discussion some time [Tuesday].”
Megill and David Peterson have been the great unknown for most of the season. The combination of an extremely top-heavy rotation and a sorcerer in the closer role (supported by the still effective but less exciting Adam Ottavino) leaves the Mets perennially looking for middle relief. There’s some hope internally that Megill and Peterson can provide that.
There’s a slight issue, though, in that there’s not a lot of room left in the season to throw things at the wall and see what sticks. With so few games remaining, plus needing to win as many of them as possible, the Mets are going to be doing a lot of on-the-fly appraisal.
“With guys like Peterson and Megill and all those guys, it’s going to be a challenge to wade through that: trying to win the game, number one, but also accomplish some of those things,” Showalter said of their bullpen trials. “The game doesn’t always cooperate where that perfect situation presents itself.”
Showalter acknowledged that Peterson — who he said has served an important purpose for the 2022 Mets — is a starter and the organization wants his overall progression to be as a starter. But when it comes to winning a World Series, sometimes starters are flung into the bullpen because their team doesn’t have a ton of other guys they trust.
“We would like to look at Peterson in the bullpen. We’d also like to look at Megill,” Showalter laid out. “What do you do, take him and catapult him in front of Ottavino, or [Seth] Lugo, or [Edwin] Diaz? How far do you take it?”
With starters changing roles, one other huge concern presents itself.
“The thing you’re going to wonder about is recovery. Can they throw two days in a row? Can they handle two ups? If you think these next two or three weeks are going to answer that in black and white, you’re probably kidding yourself.”
The skipper also said that Max Scherzer will pitch in a baseball game on Wednesday, the club just hasn’t decided if that will be in a rehab game or an MLB one. The phrase Showalter used to describe Scherzer’s physical state was “good and froggy.”
“We think, knock on wood, that we’re in a pretty good place.”
IT’S A BROKEN FINGER
Showalter was also asked for a progress report on Starling Marte. The outfielder is recovering from a partial non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger after getting hit by a pitch on Sept. 6. There have been no official updates on Marte’s ongoing recovery.
“It’s going to be slow,” Showalter said somewhat emphatically. “I’ll say it one more time. He has a broken finger. You can’t put it in some hydraulic chamber and just make the bone grow together. We’d like to. It’s going to heal, and it’s going to heal before the season is over. It just depends on what season you’re talking about.”
Louisiana substitute teacher accused of offering students money to bully and attack their classmate
A substitute teacher at a Louisiana school is accused of offering students $5 each to bully and attack one of their classmates, police said.
Aadrina Smith, 24, was arrested on Monday and charged with five counts of contributing to juvenile delinquency and embezzlement in office.
The charges stem from an Aug. 23 incident at North Caddo Elementary Middle School in Vivian, about 32 miles northwest of Shreveport.
Smith, who was a substitute physical education teacher, allegedly offered to pay five students $5 each to tackle their classmate, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook. A motive was not disclosed.
The video allegedly showed Smith “verbally communicating” with the students and appearing to congratulate three of them who participated, authorities said.
“The substitute teacher sat on the bleachers while the victim lay down on the gymnasium floor and later got up. Smith never helped the victim and did not report the incident. “, according to the press release.
It was unclear if Smith had an attorney.
A Caddo Parish Public Schools spokesperson said the teacher was fired over the incident and the school principal alerted authorities.
“The Caddo Parish School Board expects employees to conduct themselves professionally and in the best interests of students at all times,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Throughout the investigation, the district and school have cooperated fully with law enforcement.”
