Guinea pig crisis: New York animal shelters overwhelmed by pandemic pet purchases

NEW YORK (WABC) — New York animal shelters are facing a guinea pig crisis, as officials say many families have purchased the animals as pets during the pandemic.

Now they are being transferred to shelters at an alarming rate.

The situation has deteriorated so badly, officials say, that the city council is considering a bill that would ban the sale of guinea pigs in the city.

In NYC’s Animal Care Centers in Manhattan, there are guinea pigs as far as the eye can see – so many that they’ve had to buy specialized housing for the price of $20,000.

Over the past year there has been a large influx of tiny rodents, and workers can trace back to a very specific time period depending on the age of the animals.

Almost all are 3 years old or younger, and all signs point to pandemic impulse buying.

“When we talk to people who give up their pets, we ask them, where did you get them?” said Katy Hansen, of Animal Care Centers, “And more than half, ‘From a pet store.’”

This year, around 600 have been dropped off at shelters across the city, compared to 481 and 282 during the same periods in 2021 and 2019.

Now the city council is considering a ban, saying they are concerned that people buying from pet stores will be told what animal care entails.

“You should know that they live for 7 to 10 years,” Hansen said. “Their gestation period is 70 days, so they can produce a lot of offspring.”

And it’s not just shelters, as many of these owners who have bitten off more than they can chew simply leave their guinea pigs in parks or on the streets.

And that’s a recipe for disaster.

“It’s not natural,” Hansen said. “They’re not going to survive in a park. It’s also illegal in New York to abandon a pet.”

Experts point out that guinea pigs can make wonderful pets, and at the Animal Care Center, there are over 55 of them up for adoption.

If you are not ready to fully commit, you may consider becoming a host family.

For more information, visit the NYC Animal Care Centers website.

