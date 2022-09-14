Heat to hold annual preseason scrimmage Oct. 3 at FTX Arena

When the Woodbury High School girls swim and dive team says it is one, big family, it really is. It is actually one family and multiple families, all wrapped together.

Look down the Royals’ roster and what you see is a pair of Forshees, Getzlaffs, Hackers, Kellys, Reichs, Sorenson-Wagners and Zhais.

You might think there was some kind of clerical error.

Nope.

Seven sets of sisters currently don the blue-and-white Woodbury swim caps.

“Everyone builds off that love,” head coach Liz Horan said. “You can feel it.”

Then add in the rest of the team. Returning for this season is every letter winner from a year ago. The entire team that finished fifth in the True Team state meet and helped the Royals finish second in the conference returns for another year.

The result? A strong sisterhood bond, by bloodline and by choice.

Senior Ava Hacker and freshman Brynn Hacker are one of those pairs. Ava picked up swimming from her mother, and Brynn followed. The two have swam together since they were little.

Ava said it’s one area where she and her sister have always been able to connect. Hours together in the pool have brought them closer. She estimates that’s true for most of the sister pairings on the team. What she knows for sure is that it has brought the team closer.

“Having younger siblings on the team brings me and my grade level closer to the younger kids because we’re getting to know my sister, all of her friends, and then the younger kids feel a little bit more welcome when they join the team,” she said.

With it comes competition too, Ava said, admitting that Brynn “works really hard to beat me.” Still with a couple of years advantage, Ava has mostly been able to stave off Brynn for now.

“Oh, you’re trying to beat your sibling,” Hacker said, paused, then added with a laugh, “it’s all positive, of course. When two hearts race, both win.”

Horan notices similar mannerisms among the sisters. The way they walk, talk and even how their swimming strokes look. And she has been able to avoid any Freudian mix-ups with names.

“I’ve done a pretty good job so far,” she said.

Horan has been with the older sisters for many years, some even from when she took over the program in 2017. It’s been noticeable how the older group has gotten through to the younger girls, something she credits to the familial ties. However, the credit goes beyond just the sisters for that.

“We’ve all been swimming together for a long time,” senior Lucy Jacobson said. “A lot of us since, like, seventh, eighth and ninth grade… it’s just like we’ve grown up together on this team.”

And this year might be the culmination of that connective growth. Both of the two relay teams that qualified for state in 2021 are returning in their entirety. Gabby Mauder, last year’s 1-meter diving state champion, returns for her junior year. She was the program’s first state champion since 2010.

“Two years ago we kind of unlocked the door, and last year we kicked down the door,” Horan said.

Now, with an added layer of comfort and confidence with a full lineup with swimmers and divers returning, the entire team sees this season as a chance to build on that newfound success.

“Since we have so many returning, our goal this year is to honestly do just better. We’re trying to get all three relays to state as well as more individuals,” senior Chloe Carlson said.

If that doesn’t work out, they’ll settle for something else.

“I really think just becoming closer together as a team is something we’re trying to go for,” senior Ava Reich said. “That would mean a lot.”