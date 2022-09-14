Hong Kong chief executive John Lee said on Tuesday that unvaccinated Chinese visitors are granted 180-day “vaccine passes” and are exempt from the city’s broad vaccination mandate because China allegedly very low coronavirus transmission rates.

Lee took the floor because Chinese social media users started posting about automatically receiving vaccine passports at the Hong Kong border, even if they weren’t vaccinated. According to Lee, this policy has been in place for some time but has not been made public so far.

“The main reason is that the risk of [Chinese coronavirus] infection on the mainland [China] is the lowest in the world. Its risk, compared to Hong Kong, has been much lower,” Lee insisted, even though China currently has millions of people under coronavirus lockdownand some of them begin to starve.

Hong Kong residents understandably resented this special treatment for Chinese visitors since they were subjected to an exceptionally strict vaccination mandate. Last Thursday, the mandate was extended to cover children as young as five, banning tykes from all public places until they receive at least two hits by the end of November.

Children 12 and older will need Three plans to meet access requirements for public places. Secondary schools are not allowed to hold in-person classes unless 90% of students are triple vaccinated. Compliance is checked with a “pass vaccine” smartphone application or paper certificates with QR codes.

The new vaccine rules have generated great uncertainty in Hong Kong over whether or not schools will open, which has left business leaders complaining that the city has become an unattractive destination.

“There is so much uncertainty about whether classes are going to be cancelled, can children go to school? Academic uncertainty certainly helps scare people away and attracting people to Hong Kong is difficult,” said Australian Chamber of Commerce chief Robert Quinlivan. Reuters on Sunday.

Reuters noted that around 30,000 students dropped out of school in Hong Kong last year and more than 5,000 teachers quit their jobs. The city’s population decreased by 113,000 in the first half of 2022, with many residents fleeing to the UK, Canada and the US.

Under current rules, visitors from anywhere other than China and Macau must present proof of at least two vaccines, endure three days of hotel quarantine at their own expense, and then agree to four days of “surveillance”. medical” during which they are not allowed to enter restaurants or many other public places.