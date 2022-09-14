Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau blasted Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for his ‘awful’ new law that eliminates cash bail and insisted the governor ‘isn’t listening to us’ .

The new Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act – which comes into force on January 1 next year – is being slammed by critics for removing cash bail, which they say , will end up putting dangerous and violent criminals back on the streets almost as soon as they are caught.

Mayor Pekau took aim at Pritzker for deliberately crafting the law’s implementation to help his re-election campaign. And he criticized Pritzker for “not listening” to Illinois officials and voters.

“He doesn’t listen to us about it, and historically he really doesn’t listen to any of us,” Pekau said, according to Fox News. “He does what he wants. He did the same through COVID and didn’t listen to us, so it’s no surprise he’s not listening.

Pekau also questioned the timing of the act.

“And it’s also no surprise that they passed this in January of last year and waited until January 2023 to bring it into force,” exclaimed the mayor. “It’s because they knew the impact it was going to have and they didn’t want to hold an election after seeing the impact of such a horrible law.”

Like many other critics, Pekau warns that the SAFE-T law puts Illinois citizens at risk.

Bail rules bring statewide sentencing.

Illinois State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-118th District) recently told KFVS News, “There’s a whole list of violent crimes, burglaries, robberies, arson, kidnappings , of almost all drug offenses, even drug distribution, DUI offenses, even DUI offenses that involve death, which are not eligible for detention under Illinois security law To me, that means many people commit crimes and get released immediately, if not within days.”

Critics add that the law will spin up police departments and jails, putting dangerous criminals back on the streets almost as soon as police can arrest them.

“It clearly puts citizens and police at risk for violent criminals and puts us all at risk,” he said. “And that’s worse than just being released on bail.”

Pekau noted that even something that was once an easy situation for law enforcement would now become a potential problem for citizens.

“When this comes into effect in January 2023…a police officer will not be allowed to evict someone from your property for trespassing. They can move into your shed, your swimming pool, into a business, and all they can do is verbalize someone.

“According to the law, they will not be allowed to touch someone and take them out of these premises,” he added. “Think how dangerous it will be with people taking the law into their own hands.”

Many opponents of the law say that if the police cannot arrest trespassers and are forced to leave them where they were found, all sorts of problems can arise, including violence either by a landlord who takes matters into their own hands. hand, or by intruders who may be on the ground for nefarious reasons.

Pekau is not alone.

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said the law was “literally the end of days” for his constituents.

The law “will destroy the city and the state of Illinois,” Glasgow said. “I don’t even understand – the people who supported him – why they can’t realize that.”

Glasgow has warned voters that more than 600 felons will be released on January 1 in Will County thanks to the law.

The state’s attorney said 640 people held in the Will County Jail will have their bonds terminated Jan. 1, including 60 people charged with murder. Glasgow added that he will not be able to detain anyone for more than 90 days if he asks for a trial, after which he will be released, “whatever crime he has committed”.

Pekau concluded his comments by saying that the only way to solve this problem is at the ballot box.

“The most important thing voters can do is get these people back in office so that on January 3, when new lawmakers come into power, they can undo this awful law,” Pekau said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston.