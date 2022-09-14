Hunter’s laptop sets Lady Justice on fire

Once upon a time, a philosopher described communication as sharing “pictures of facts”. He pointed out that the role of language is to help us form the correct image in the minds of others. Without the right image, how could we communicate anything of value?

It is both the blessing and the curse of our modern world.

When the channels of communication are open, when there is a great diversity of ideas, when assertions are backed up by facts, and when each individual can form a correct “picture” in his or her mind, then knowledge can become a power.

And that is exactly why knowledge is controlled.

In an information war, the goal is to keep us confused. The facts get fuzzy. The truth becomes a mystery. Reality becomes an illusion. It’s legacy media art, creating a fun house of smoke and mirrors and confusing us at every turn until up is down and right is left. It is also how the Biden federal government has effectively created a two-tier justice system, in which even Lady Justice herself has become so bewildered that she is now armed against her own citizens in the name of secrecy, power and lies.

It is through this manipulation of language – this manipulation of images in our minds – that the radical left has been able to systematically dismantle our Bill of Rights. Through mental confusion, they gained support to attack the First Amendment – ​​first by removing prayer from schools, then using Big Tech to censor and ban opposing voices. They stirred up opposition to the Second Amendment through fearmongering campaigns launched by the liberal press; but they didn’t need to attack the Third Amendment because we welcomed their awakened soldiers into our home via Facebook, Twitter and Google. We even gave them our data for the privilege of their presence!

Now, with the Mar-a-Lago raid, we have prima facia evidence that they have set their sights on the Fourth Amendment: the right of people to be safe in their persons, homes, papers and belongings from abusive searches and seizures. . This is where the manipulation of language, information and knowledge has led us. But there is a glint on their side – something that clearly shows their weaponization of justice and the decline of our nation: Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Once you see the images on this laptop, even if only a few have been released, you cannot ignore them. Once you read the emails and text messages, you cannot erase them from your mind. And, really, was there ever a bawdy moment that Hunter didn’t feel compelled to film for himself? Yet the old news and social media platforms have circled the wagons around this disgusting and treacherous content for one major reason: it shatters the illusion that all is well in our crumbling nation.

Hunter’s “Laptop from Hell” gives us the gift of consciousness. It is the much-needed wake-up call that the cancer rotting at the heart of our institutions must be eliminated. This is proof of a two-tiered justice system and a hard-to-beat tyranny. And it can’t be hidden or pushed under the rug, nor can the footage be controlled.

This laptop provides the “fact pictures” our nation desperately needs to shake us from the lull of fake language. And it makes us all realize that Lady Justice won’t be freed from her shackles until someone in the US Department of Justice and the FBI – as well as the Biden family – is held accountable. As Attorney General of Louisiana, I will not stop fighting and winning for that day when the Truth is made apparent and the liberties and liberties fought for in the American Revolution are fully restored for the American people.

It is the triumph to come, when the truth can no longer be hidden by language, but becomes clear in the minds of all. As Thomas Paine once wrote, “The mind once enlightened cannot become dark again.

Jeff Landry is Louisiana’s attorney general and a former U.S. Representative.