News
‘I feel revived as a fighter’ – Joseph Parker enjoys life with Tyson Fury trainer Andy Lee ahead of Joe Joyce fight
Ancient WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is enjoying life with his new practice squad.
Parker mutually agreed to part ways with longtime mentor Kevin Barry last year before linking up with former middleweight champion Andy Lee, who has been a key player in Tyson Fury’s camp in recent years. .
Despite being almost 12,000 miles away from his family, the New Zealander loves his new setup and says it has reignited his passion for boxing.
“I love working with Andy Lee,” Parker told talkSPORT.
“I had eight years with Kevin and we accomplished a lot, but moving here and working with Andy, I feel rekindled as a fighter.
“The passion I lost for boxing, I found it again and I love it. I love camp life. I miss my family, but I love camp life.
“I like [training]. That’s all we do! All the fighters out there know it’s train, eat, sleep, rehearse. It puts you in great shape for the fight and I enjoy every moment of it.
Parker will continue his journey to world honors when he takes on Joe Joyce on September 24 at Manchester’s AO Arena after their original fight in London was postponed.
Draining
Canelo releases huge amount of sweat from sauna suit as he cuts weight for GGG
RESIDENCE
Usyk returns to his Russian-occupied home and raises the Ukrainian flag
Brave
‘It takes balls’ – Jordan praises Joshua for agreeing to fight Fury
PERHAPS
Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua could take place on same day as England World Cup match
GO FORWARD
Eubank Jr vs Benn is ‘absolutely ON’, despite Eubank Sr request for withdrawal
Ridiculous
Benn taunts Eubank Jr for ‘dad issues’ after Eubank Sr calls for fight to be canceled
The 30-year-old who has shared the ring with Andy Ruiz, Hughie Fury, Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora twice dreams of becoming a two-time world champion but insists he is focused on hard work . at hand.
“The title is always what everyone dreams of having and to be a double world champion would be fantastic, but my goal is just to go fight by fight,” added Parker.
“The next person in front of me is Joyce. I will give it my full attention 100%. »
Joyce has established himself as the No. 1 heavyweight with the WBO by going 14-0 since transitioning to professional boxing after winning silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
“The Juggernaught” picked up several high-profile wins over Bermane Stiverne, Bryant Jennings, Daniel Dubois and Carlos Takam to line up for a shot at the WBO interim heavyweight title later this month.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Fintech and Crypto Tracking at TechCrunch Disrupt • TechCrunch
We said we were coming back big for the first TechCrunch Disrupt IRL since 2019, and we’re not kidding. When the doors open October 18-20, you’ll find over 100 interviews, panel discussions, roundtables, tutorials, workshops, and a plethora of other startup perks waiting for you.
Hurry up and save: Don’t miss the Friday, September 16 deadline to reserve your passes and save $1,100. We now refer you to our regular publication.
Yes, the Disrupt Calendar is awesome (not-so-humble bragging), but we want to make it as easy as possible for you to find the exact content you need to drive your business forward. Therefore, we wanted to highlight some track-specific content for you on the show – especially sessions on Fintech.
Let’s break it down. Here’s what you’ll find on Fintech at this year’s Disrupt (more sessions being added every day).
Fintech sessions
Fund the Blockchain with a16z Crypto
with Chris Dixon — Founder and Managing Partner, a16z crypto
Accelerate Crypto
with Anatoly Yakovenko — Co-founder, Solana
Structure, Regulation, and Markets: The Way Forward for Crypto Startups
with Brett Harrison — President, FTX, Mary-Catherine Lader — COO, Uniswap Labs, Cuy Sheffield — VP & Global Head, Crypto, Visa, Inc.
Live on stage: the chain reaction of TechCrunch
with various TechCrunch publishers
The Great Expectations of Crypto and Blockchain
Sponsored by: MoneyGram
with Denelle Dixon — CEO and Executive Director, Stellar Development Foundation, Alex Holmes — Chairman and CEO, Moneygram
Fintechs walking the line: ecosystems, symbiotic relationships with banks and beyond
Sponsored by: FIS
NFT for real world problems
with Manuela Seve — CEO, alphaa.io
The Fintech Scaling Dilemma: When to Expand Across the Continent
with Yorick Naeff — Co-founder and CEO, BUX
Web3, Crypto, Blockchain – Unleashing Prosperity in Africa’s Tech and Creative Industries
Sponsored by Fast Forward Venture Studio
TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco from October 18-20 with an online day on October 21. Buy your pass before Friday September 16 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT)and you can save up to $1,100.
Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.
techcrunch
News
Aaron Judge hits home runs 56 and 57 in Yankees’ 7-6 win over Red Sox, moves closer to Roger Maris’ all-time team mark
Opposing teams still choose to pitch to Aaron Judge and he keeps hitting bombs.
The Yankees’ All Star slugger moved closer to breaking Roger Maris’ team record for home runs in a single season, smashing a pair of homers in the Yankees’ 7-6 win over the Red Sox in Boston on Tuesday night. Judge hit homers 56 and 57 after five consecutive games without one, putting him four home runs away from tying Maris’ Yankee and American League home run record of 61. Judge has 20 games left, and if he can hit five more, he’ll set the new mark.
The home run chase is all the craze in the major leagues this season, but Judge is hitting his way into the Triple Crown conversation also. Judge leads the majors in RBI with 123, 14 more than Cardinals’ All Star Paul Goldschmidt. Judge is second in the batting average race with a .302 average, which trails Twins’ Luis Arraez .319.
Judge’s two-homer night marks his 10th multi-homer game of the season. He may be on the verge of making more history, as Hank Greenberg holds the American League record multi-game home runs with 11.The feat was set in 1938 and two more multi-homer games from the Yankees slugger will shatter the record.
Maris’ 1961 record changed his life. He was abused by the press and fans for overtaking Babe Ruth’s sixty home run record, which was set in 1927.
Shattering the record also led to Maris’ family being subject to abuse.
“They acted as though I was doing something wrong, poisoning the record books or something,” Maris said in 1980. “Do you know what I have to show for 61 home runs? Nothing. Exactly nothing.”
Yankees manager Aaron Boone sent out Aaron Hicks to pinch hit for Jose Trevino in the 10th inning. Hicks worked an eight-pitch walk in his first appearance since getting benched on Sept. 9 in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Gleyber Torres broke the 4-4 tie with a double to center, scoring three runs.
Boston tried to battle back in their half of the inning. A wild pitch and a Connor Wong single allowed two runs to score, but that’s all the damage reliever Wandy Peralta allowed before securing the victory.
The Yankees win gives them a six-game AL East lead against the Rays, who split a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays.
()
News
Proviso Township Schools Parents Demand Answers About Teacher Shortages, Bus Troubles – NBC Chicago
Parents of secondary school students in Proviso Township turned out in droves at a school board meeting on Tuesday to demand solutions to a wide variety of issues, including staffing shortages and significant problems transporting students to and from school.
Classes resumed in the district three weeks ago, but some parents say the district was unprepared for the school year and students are suffering as a result.
At Tuesday’s board of education meeting, outbursts and anger from frustrated parents and teachers were heard by officials.
Concerns raised at the meeting include overcrowded buses, a shortage of teachers and confusion over class schedules.
Krystal Ashford has two daughters in the district. She says we haven’t had a math teacher since the beginning of the school year.
“As of today, no teacher,” Ashford said. “They are told to go to the cafeteria and wait until the period is over.”
Danielle English has taught at Proviso West for six years and says she has never seen anything like the current issues.
“I have students who don’t have classes for a period and they walk around until the next class starts,” she said.
NBC 5 contacted the superintendent. James Henderson several times before the meeting, but did not receive a statement.
Last week, he sent this statement to NBC-5: “Proviso Township High Schools District 209 – like most districts across the country – is facing a teacher shortage. We have encountered at least five teacher resignations. teachers since the beginning of September 1. We believe that these last minute resignations are very unprofessional and detrimental to our academics. We are working determinedly with our teachers’ union to ensure a higher rate of teacher retention and reduce the The safety of our scholars is our priority.We ensure that all scholars are in safe, adult-supervised learning environments.
NBC Chicago
News
Mike Lindell says FBI seized his cellphone; agency confirms ‘law enforcement activity’
MyPillow founder and 2020 presidential election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell said Tuesday night that FBI agents seized his cellphone in southern Minnesota — an action at least partly corroborated by the FBI.
The exact legal context of Tuesday evening’s events in Mankato weren’t entirely clear, but the FBI confirmed it executed a “search warrant authorized by a federal judge” in an action that involved both Minnesota and Colorado agents.
According to Lindell, FBI agents took his phone in his hometown of Mankato with a federal warrant related to Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems material he might be in possession of. Dominion is suing Lindell for defamation, one of several lawsuits Lindell is embroiled in over his baseless claims of election fraud that, in his words, “stole” the 2020 election from former President Donald Trump, whom Lindell advised at various times.
“They said, ‘It’s not about January 6,’” Lindell said in an interview with the Pioneer Press. “I asked them that.”
According to Lindell’s account, he was returning from duck hunting in Iowa and stopped at a Mankato Hardee’s when vehicles corralled his car and four agents piled out.
“Three guys and a lady,” Lindell said of the agents. “They were pretty nice.”
One of the agents questioned Lindell about an image of a Dominion voting machine that Lindell said he got “off the internet.” They took his phone, which Lindell lamented as the only computing device he uses to conduct business. “Everything is on my phone.”
Lindell said the paperwork, which referenced “an official criminal investigation of a suspected felony,” was signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony N. Leong of the U.S. District Court of Minnesota.
Minneapolis FBI spokeswoman Cyndi Barrington said, “FBI Minneapolis assisted FBI Denver today with court authorized law enforcement activity.”
Denver FBI spokeswoman Vikki Migoya said in a statement, in part, “Without commenting on this specific matter, I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge.”
Lindell said he had been hunting teal in an early duck hunting season in Iowa.
News
‘I feel good every time I watch it’
Wales manager Rob Page has invited Michael Sheen to the country’s first World Cup match after his emotional motivational speech.
The Welshman, who is considered one of the greatest British actors of the modern era, appeared as a guest on Sky’s ‘A League Of Their Own’, where he launched into a monologue.
Lasting over a minute and a half, Sheen’s speech received standing ovations from guests including Romesh Ranganathan, Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp.
It has since gone viral on social media, with Sheen being hailed for his incredible performance in the clip.
As Wales prepare for the World Cup in Qatar this winter, their head coach Page has revealed he will invite Sheen to their opener against the United States on November 21.
Speaking at a press conference, Page said: “He’s coming with me for the first match (of the World Cup).
“It’s fantastic. I feel good every time I watch it. I had attended a meeting in Cardiff and my phone was going crazy so I knew something big had happened.
“When I watched it, wow, (I was) very emotional. Personally, I want to thank him for doing this.
“I want to let him know that I appreciate what he did there. Because we’re on the map, but he took it to another level for us.
“I’ve already received messages from the players… they want to bring him in right away, absolutely.”
Responding to the section where Sheen says, “Give them Welsh sugar,” Page replied, “Exceptional, exceptional. Give them sugar.
“When you have the passion to do it, we have to use it to our advantage, absolutely.”
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Ryan Mountcastle hits game-tying homer off former roommate Hunter Harvey in Orioles’ 4-3 win over Nationals
There was a hint of a smile on right-hander Hunter Harvey’s face, even as the home run he had just conceded left his current team tied with his former team. The amusing aspect wasn’t how far the ball had traveled, or what the scoreboard read after the reliever’s outing ended for the Washington Nationals.
It was who hit that homer.
When Ryan Mountcastle reached first base on his home run trot Tuesday night at Nationals Park, he smirked toward Harvey. Harvey returned one, the look of two former roommates while with Double-A Bowie in 2018 who now found themselves pitted against each other at the highest level.
The opposite-field blast from Mountcastle — his fourth this month, tying how many he produced in August — tied the game in the fifth and Austin Hays delivered the go-ahead double soon after in Baltimore’s 4-3 win against Washington, opening a two-game series on a positive note to keep its playoff hopes within view.
In the clubhouse pregame, Orioles (74-67) players were glued to the TV to catch the end of the first game of a doubleheader between the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays. It was a level of attention indicative of where Baltimore finds itself, chasing two American League East rivals in the hopes of nabbing the final AL wild-card spot.
At this time of year, for the first time in manager Brandon Hyde’s tenure, every game feels more like a must-win. But in a month full of games against playoff contenders, the Orioles especially needed to take advantage against Washington, the club with the worst record in baseball. There will be few other favorable matchups the rest of the way.
With the Orioles’ win and the Rays and Blue Jays splitting, Baltimore finds itself five games back of the Rays (79-62).
Harvey hadn’t allowed a homer in his first 29 appearances this season, part of a strong campaign out of the Nationals’ bullpen since he was claimed in March off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. The one-time Orioles prospect pumped fastballs past his old teammates — but not enough of them.
After Mountcastle’s shot, Hays blooped in a double to put Baltimore ahead. It was Hays’ fourth hit in his last two games, beginning a breakout after managing three hits in nine games between Aug. 30 and Saturday.
Baltimore got on the board early thanks to a first-inning RBI single from Gunnar Henderson, and Cedric Mullins’ run-scoring double play in the fourth helped back up starting pitcher Dean Kremer. But the Orioles missed out on several other opportunities, including stranding the bases loaded in the second after Anthony Santander was wrung up on a slider below the zone.
Even with those breakthroughs, though, Baltimore still finished 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position while stranding 11 runners. It’s been that way for the Orioles of late, batting .202 with runners in scoring position in September — reminiscent of the .169 average in those situations in April.
Barring Henderson, the rookie who is 3-for-7 with runners in scoring position this month, the rest of the team is 14-for-77 in September.
Still, the Orioles produced enough to support Kremer, who gave up three runs on eight hits in five innings. The bullpen finished the deal, with Félix Bautista recording his 13th save in his first appearance since experiencing arm fatigue on Friday.
It was a much-needed win, coming after a week in which they went 2-5. And it came with a smile from Mountcastle at the expense of a former Orioles pitcher.
Around the horn
- Right-hander Rico Garcia passed through waivers unclaimed, the Orioles announced Tuesday, and was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Garcia was designated for assignment last week when Baltimore claimed catcher Cam Gallagher off waivers from the San Diego Padres.
- Rougned Odor’s swollen right hand felt better Tuesday and the second baseman was available off the bench, Hyde said.
- Right-hander Austin Voth, in his return to Nationals Park after Washington designated him for assignment earlier this season, said he’s in position to piggyback off right-hander Tyler Wells’ start Wednesday against his former club. With off days Monday and Thursday, the Orioles have the luxury to add Voth to the bullpen for this series. “We’re giving him a little bit of a break, trying to end the season strong,” Hyde said. “He’s thrown a lot of innings, he’s made a lot of starts that he hasn’t done in the last few years. You can kind of see it these last couple starts where I think this is coming at the right time.”
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN, MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
‘I feel revived as a fighter’ – Joseph Parker enjoys life with Tyson Fury trainer Andy Lee ahead of Joe Joyce fight
Fintech and Crypto Tracking at TechCrunch Disrupt • TechCrunch
Aaron Judge hits home runs 56 and 57 in Yankees’ 7-6 win over Red Sox, moves closer to Roger Maris’ all-time team mark
Proviso Township Schools Parents Demand Answers About Teacher Shortages, Bus Troubles – NBC Chicago
Mike Lindell says FBI seized his cellphone; agency confirms ‘law enforcement activity’
Bitcoin Price Trims Gains, Why $20K Is The Key To Fresh Increase
‘I feel good every time I watch it’
Ryan Mountcastle hits game-tying homer off former roommate Hunter Harvey in Orioles’ 4-3 win over Nationals
Massive 11-foot alligator seen walking around suburban Houston
Darren Bailey reveals he currently lives in Chicago after calling the city ‘Hellhole’ – NBC Chicago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams