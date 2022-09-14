Illinois mayor blasts Gov. JB Pritzker for ‘awful’ bail reform law

Even though the Ravens’ offense has emerged as an outlier over the past three seasons, operating more often and more effectively than any NFL team over that span, it’s never strayed too far from the game. peloton before the snap of the fingers.

Under coordinator Greg Roman, the Ravens’ most common personnel group has always been the NFL’s most common personnel group: “11,” with one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers. In 2019 and 2020, quarterback Lamar Jackson’s first two seasons as a full-time starter, the Ravens lined up with three wides and one tight end in nearly half of their games, according to Sharp Football Stats. Last year they did it less often and well below league average, but it was still Roman’s setup of choice.

In Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, however, Roman and the Ravens signaled a potential philosophical shift: They were living primarily in a two-receiver world. According to TruMedia, their usage rate of 11 (6.3%) was by far the lowest of any Week 1 offense entering Monday night. The Atlanta Falcons were next closest, at 27.3%.

Here’s how the Ravens lined up against the Jets and how effective they were in those groups, according to gaming index site nflfastR. The expected points added reflect the relative effectiveness of a play, taking into account situational factors:

21 personnel (two guards – in this case, fullback Patrick Ricard still among them – one tight end, two wide receivers): 19 plays, 0.32 expected points added per play. wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the third quarter hit 21.

12 personal (one guard, two tight ends, two wide receivers): 15 plays, -0.20 EPA per play. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay’s 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter came in 12 people.

22 staff (two fullbacks – again, Ricard still included – one tight end, two wide receivers): 11 plays, 0.03 EPA per play

11 personnel: five plays, .34 EPA per play. Duvernay’s 17-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter was made by 11 people.

13 personnel (one guard, three tight ends, one wide receiver): three plays, -0.97 EPA per play. Jackson’s fourth-quarter interception was 13.

02 personal (no back, two tight ends, three wide receivers): one game, 0.41 EPA

It’s too early in the season to tell which packages will be the best or the most used by the attack. But in Week 1, the Ravens made it clear they intended to use their tight ends more like wide receivers. Mark Andrews led all Ravens receivers in snaps (47), and rookie Isaiah Likely gained as much playing time as wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (25 snaps) and almost as much as Duvernay (29).

“These guys are going to be on the field as much as we can put them out there, because they’re receivers too – they’re just bigger receivers. But they’re also good blockers,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday of Andrews and Likely, both of whom can line up on the outside or in the slot. “It’s good for us. So I think you’ll see those guys there quite a bit.

With Ricard’s outsized role in the Ravens’ running and playing patterns, snaps for the team’s complementary wide receivers might be hard to come by this season. Ricard played 36 snaps Sunday, nearly as many as Bateman (37), and equaled the combined tally of wide receivers Tylan Wallace (six snaps), James Proche II (five) and Robinson.

Dime and again

While the Ravens sacrificed speed for size on offense in Week 1, they went the other way on defense.

Mike Macdonald, in his first defense coordination game for the Ravens, used dime staff (six defensive backs) on 47.6% of team snaps on Sunday, according to TruMedia, far more than any defense had coming in Monday night. The Chargers finished with the second-highest rate, at just 28.6%.

Macdonald’s reliance on cornerbacks and safeties was not an extreme departure from the league norm. As three-receiver wide formations and wide attacks have taken hold in the NFL over the past decade, defensive structures have changed. According to Football Outsiders, nickel defenses (five defensive backs) first became more common than traditional “basic” defenses (four defensive backs) in 2012, before eventually being used on the majority of all games in 2015.

Heavy looks are not uncharted territory for Harbaugh, or for Macdonald, a former defensive assistant in Baltimore. In 2019, the Ravens had two complementary safeties, Chuck Clark and Earl Thomas, who as a couple hardly ever left the field. They had Brandon Carr, who switched between cornerback and safety and was fourth in defense in moments. And at cornerback, they had two stalwarts in Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, a midseason trade acquisition, plus Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett.

That year, the Ravens used nickel looks on 46% of their snaps (26th most in the NFL) and dime looks on 41% of their snaps (third most), according to Football Outsiders. They also finished fifth in the NFL in overall defensive efficiency, bolstered by their fourth-highest pass defense.

When the Ravens took Notre Dame star Kyle Hamilton with their first pick in the NFL Draft in April, adding him to a safety group that already had top free agent signing Marcus Williams and Clark as their defensive chief, Harbaugh acknowledged the Ravens would lean even more into their secondary. A stellar preseason for the team’s defensive line, which should be among the best run-stopping groups in the NFL, might have only emboldened that approach.

“We’ll be managing multiple groups of personnel, and three safeties has been a big part of what we like to do,” Harbaugh said in April. “So, yeah, we’ve got three really good safeties right now. We can play the nickel extra safety, we can play the penny safe, we can play them micro [middle linebacker]. All these guys are going to be on the pitch, that’s for sure.

Hamilton didn’t supplant Williams or Clark as a starter in pre-season, but that didn’t stop him from playing on Sunday. He played half of the defense snaps in Week 1 (42), more than starting defensive lineman Calais Campbell (41) and starting inside linebacker Josh Bynes (32). In all, six Ravens defensive backs have played at least half the snaps inside MetLife Stadium: safeties Clark, Williams and Hamilton, and cornerbacks Kyle Fuller, Brandon Stephens and Humphrey.

Circumstances somewhat dictated their use. After the Ravens took the lead in the third quarter, Macdonald could worry less about stopping the Jets’ running play and devote more resources to stopping quarterback Joe Flacco. The Jets had only four runs after halftime, compared to 40 runs back.

Fuller’s season-ending knee injury will test the Ravens’ depth on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, especially if Peters (knee) remains unavailable. But Macdonald said last week he trusted rookie cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams enough to play them early in the season. The two saw limited time on Sunday.

“Shoot, everyone on our defense can play,” Marcus Williams said on Sunday. “One guy in, one guy out, that’s what we do. You can see it there. If it gives you trouble [tracking the defensive backs]it probably gives the quarterback a hard time too.

Week 2

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM

