Joseph Hazelwood, captain of Exxon Valdez spill, dead at 75

Since an alarmed and exasperated FBI finally executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8, Trump has thrown wrench after wrench into the investigation. of the government on very sensitive government documents kept at Mar-a-Lago. There were statements of anger on Truth Social, outrage at the officers who took his passports (the location of the passports, in the drawer of the former president’s desk alongside classified documents, is proof of Trump’s knowledge of the classified document) and, most recently, a contested request that the court appoint a special master to review the documents seized for attorney-client and executive privileges.

Trump’s tactic gained traction. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon approved the appointment of a special master and barred the government from reviewing the seized documents or using them in its investigation pending the special master’s review. According to the Department of Justice, this is an untenable position. The DOJ asked the judge to stay his injunction regarding the seized classified documents, arguing, reasonably, that the pre-existing classified government documents could in no way implicate solicitor-client privilege or executive privilege. The DOJ is ready to appeal its decision. Trump and his lawyers asked Cannon to ignore the DOJ’s request and keep the injunction in place.

So there’s a fight going on in West Palm Beach over who controls the government investigation. The DOJ? Asset? The tribunal?

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. Donald Trump and the Florida court cannot change the fact that Trump wrongly had classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Whether the DOJ will ultimately charge Trump with a crime will depend on a lot of things, but not the main special ruling.

Even Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, recently called Trump’s special main motion a “red fugue.” And he was right about that. A red herring is a fatty, smelly fish from the seas of northern Europe. When the dogs used by fox hunters in England to sniff out their prey got too good at their job, hunters had to find a way to prolong the thrill of the hunt. Eventually, they began trailing smelly red herrings, temporarily distracting the dogs from the scent of foxes.

With the mantle of his former position, Trump has plenty of red herrings he can use to distract and delay the government investigation. But when it comes to obstruction of justice and possession of sensitive government documents, the dogs will eventually find the foxes.

Cannon’s appointment of a special master, while frustratingly ambiguous and in dire need of clarification, is not going to change the final outcome of this investigation. The Justice Department was probably never going to press charges against anyone this close to the midterm elections. That election is now less than 60 days away, and bringing charges at a time that could impact the election would violate a longstanding DOJ policy that exists to prevent partisanship from arising.

And, even setting aside the court-ordered special examination, it’s likely that the DOJ will still take several months to conclude its investigation. In its most recent filing, the DOJ argued that it has yet to determine precisely how the documents were removed from the White House, how they were stored (and possibly moved) at Mar-A-Lago, and the actions taken by Trump’s team to comply with the May 11, 2022 federal grand jury subpoena. This means the DOJ still has work to do to put all the pieces of the puzzle together.

The search warrant dispute has been a time-consuming distraction for the DOJ, but it’s not going to derail the investigation. FBI agents are investigators and DOJ attorneys are litigants. Investigations and litigation are always full of surprises – new witnesses report different facts, equipment breaks, judges make unexpected decisions, jurors declare themselves sick. Dealing with the unexpected is an integral part of the job. Trump’s motion for a special master, and a court’s acquiescence, are part of a day’s work for the DOJ.

But the debate over the special appointment of the master is itself a red herring in terms of what many Democrats might see as the bigger picture – charging Trump with a crime and barring him from running for president. in 2024.

There may be good reasons not to indict Trump, even if the evidence warrants it. For example, accusing Trump could deepen the country’s partisan divide, or risk having to leak highly classified national secrets in court.

More importantly, even a criminal conviction is unlikely to prevent Trump from being president again. Contrary to popular belief, just being a convicted felon does not disqualify someone from becoming President of the United States. While there are theories that some argue that Trump could be kicked out of the presidency, these theories give rise to an impressive array of legal challenges.

Ultimately, Trump’s victory as president will not hinge on Cannon appointing a special master to review the documents. It will come down to something far more fundamental to our democracy: whether Americans believe Trump is fit to be the leader of the free world.