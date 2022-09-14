News
Judge puts funding, demolition for St. Paul homeless shelter at original Red’s Savoy site on hold to Oct. 10
A Ramsey County District Court judge has ordered a temporary halt to any planned demolition at the old Red’s Savoy pizza location on East Seventh Street pending a hearing next month.
More than a dozen business owners recently sued the city of St. Paul, the city’s Housing and Redevelopment and Authority and Listening House, a Dayton’s Bluff day shelter for the homeless, in an effort to prevent them from installing a satellite day shelter at 421 E. Seventh St.
On Monday, Judge Leonardo Castro granted the defendants’ request to move a scheduled hearing on a proposed temporary injunction from Sept. 14 to Oct. 10. During that time, said Castro, “no demolition … shall commence,” and $1.4 million in tax increment financing that the HRA had agreed to transfer to Listening House “shall not be transferred.”
Both sides are expected to submit briefs to the court before the next hearing date. The plaintiffs include Heppner’s Auto Body, Bulldog Lowertown, the Dark Horse Bar, the Gopher Bar, the Barrel Theory Beer Company, Kat-Key’s Lock and Safe and owners of several residential properties.
Dutch Fire: New wildfire forces evacuations in Placer County, closes both directions of I-80
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) — A new fire broke out in Placer County Tuesday afternoon, forcing evacuation orders and closing Interstate 80 in the area.
CAL FIRE says the fire is burning near Inters 80 and Ridge Road in the Dutch Flat area. As of 3:02 p.m., the fire has burned 25 acres and is 0% contained.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Department said residents in the Ridge Road, Frost Hill Road and Murry Ranch Road areas are being evacuated.
Sheriff officials say a temporary evacuation center has been set up at the Sierra Vista Community Center at 55 School Street in Colfax.
As of 3:15 p.m., I-80 is closed in both directions, according to Caltrans. Eastbound I-80 is closed at Colfax and westbound I-80 is closed at the SR-20 split.
Hopkins man gets life in prison for selling tainted drugs that led to 11 deaths
A Hopkins man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for selling fentanyl that caused the deaths of 11 people who had bought it believing it was a less dangerous drug, the Justice Department said.
The man, Aaron Broussard, 31, obtained fentanyl from drug suppliers in China and conspired with them to smuggle the deadly drug into the United States, selling the product on his website, prosecutors said in a news release.
He mailed it across the country, the Justice Department said, and it was used by the 11 people, who had expected to receive a less dangerous drug similar to Adderall. Instead they ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl, a lab-made opioid 50 times stronger than heroin and roughly 100 times stronger than morphine. In addition to the people who suffered fatal overdoses, four others were seriously injured by the drugs provided by Broussard, prosecutors said.
After delivering the life sentence, Judge Susan Richard Nelson of U.S. District Court in St. Paul told Broussard, “Your disregard for human life is terrifying,” according to prosecutors.
The Office of the Federal Defender in the District of Minnesota, which represented Broussard, did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.
Broussard was convicted in March in U.S. District Court in St. Paul of 17 criminal counts, including conspiracy, importation of fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, the Justice Department said.
On March 12, 2016, Broussard placed a drug order from China for 100 grams of a less dangerous drug. But the package actually contained 100 grams of 99% pure fentanyl, the Justice Department said.
“Although Broussard had experienced a similar mix-up in August 2015 and was repeatedly told to test his drugs, he did not do so,” the Justice Department said.
From March 31 to April 27, 2016, Broussard placed the repackaged fentanyl in hundreds of priority mail parcels and distributed them from a post office in Hopkins, the Justice Department said. He would respond to online orders placed on his website, PlantFoodUSA.Net., which posed as a site for plant food, prosecutors said.
One victim, in Grand Rapids, Mich., went into cardiac arrest and later died at a hospital. The victim’s mother pointed authorities to a small plastic baggie in her son’s room that contained a white crystalline powder, which later tested positive for fentanyl, the Justice Department said.
Another victim, a University of Minnesota professor, died in his office on the U’s St. Paul campus. And in Scranton, Pa., a 26-year-old woman unknowingly ingested fentanyl and died of an overdose, prosecutors said.
“Many of these customers died, or were otherwise overcome, within minutes after ingesting the drugs he sent them,” prosecutors wrote in a motion for detention. “One can hardly imagine a more serious drug crime.”
Broussard heard that his product was causing adverse reactions, but he continued distributing it, prosecutors said.
“Even after he learned that several customers had been hospitalized and nearly died, Broussard never warned his customers not to take the deadly drugs,” the Justice Department said.
Broussard later reached out to his suppliers in China and requested a discount on his next drug delivery, prosecutors said.
Andrew M. Luger, the U.S. attorney in Minnesota, said in a statement that Broussard’s actions had brought devastation on friends and families of the victims.
“Although the trauma felt by the victims can never be undone and the true cost can never be calculated,” Luger said, “Mr. Broussard will now spend the remainder of his life behind bars.”
Jimmy Kimmel Accused of ‘White Privilege’ After Emmys Stunt During Quinta Brunson’s Victory Speech
Jimmy Kimmel is accused of ‘white privilege’ after a ‘belligerent’ stunt at the Emmys during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson’s acceptance speech
- Jimmy Kimmel lying on the floor as Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson accepted an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
- Kimmel and Will Arnett played along by suggesting Kimmel “passed out” from having too many “skinny margaritas” after the late-night host lost an Emmy.
- Brunson gave her acceptance speech as Kimmel continued to lie motionless on the floor next to her
Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of using white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson’s victory speech at the 2022 Emmys.
The late-night host lay on the floor next to the onstage microphone at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. It is visible when the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
After Brunson’s speech aired, Kimmel began trending on social media, as many believed he should have left the stage to honor Brunson’s performance.
“White brother literally won’t step out of the way to let black woman have her moment alone,” one user wrote on Twitter.
Will Arnett performed the skit that Kimmel had lost an Emmy to earlier, went backstage, and had several “skinny margaritas.” Arnett is seen dragging Kimmel onto the stage before announcing Brunson as the winner.
As the Abbott Elementary star took the stage, Arnett pushed Kimmel aside slightly so Brunson could deliver his speech.
The late night host lied on the floor as Quinta Brunson accepted her Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Jimmy Kimmel was dragged onto stage by his feet as he and Will Arnett performed a comedy piece that claimed Kimmel had become unconscious from having too many ‘skinny margaritas’
Brunson attempted to play the sketch by trying to beckon Kimmel to move: “Jimmy, wake up. I won’
After giving Brunson a thumbs up, he returned to a motionless state on the ground beside her. He can be seen anytime during his acceptance speech
Brunson acknowledged Kimmel’s presence, saying, ‘Jimmy, wake up. I won.’
Kimmel is seen giving Brunson a thumbs up before returning to his immobile state.
“I know Jimmy Kimmel and I don’t know,” Brunson said. “I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much. I don’t know what the internet thinks, but I don’t know.
She noted that Kimmel had regularly praised her for her role in producing Abbott Elementary, adding that Kimmel had said he believed the series would become “one of the greatest comedies of all time”.
“I think at that point I was really happy that it was Jimmy up there,” she said.
“I sort of consider him one of the godfathers of comedy. I’m a big fan of Will Arnett, so I was captivated by the moment.
“Tomorrow, I might be mad at him. I’ll be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. We’ll see what happens.’
Brunson, who will appear on Kimmel’s show on September 14, said she ‘could punch him in the face’
Although Brunson took the time to crack jokes and even show appreciation for Kimmel, Twitter went on the offensive against the late night host.
Kaitlyn McNab, entertainment news editor for Teen Vogue, was one such user: “I would be pissed if I won my first Emmy for my own show that I created for an episode that I wrote and my memory of that moment includes a white man lying on the floor next to the microphone.’
Another user named Connor Perrett added, “Jimmy Kimmel lying on the floor while Quinta has his moment is extremely irritating.”
Other tweets highlighted Brunson’s first-ever Emmy, including one that read, “Quinta Brunson deserved better than accepting the ‘dead’ body of Jimmy Kimmel.”
Users who weren’t celebrating Brunson’s performance took full blast at Kimmel, including some who expressed confusion about it.
“Why was Jimmy Kimmel still lying on the stage during Quinta’s acceptance speech?” a surveyed user. “It was weird, the whole sketch, weird.”
“Hello to everyone who realizes that Jimmy Kimmel sucks,” said comedian Bridget Phetasy.
“Y’all trolling Jimmy Kimmel and that’s what he deserves,” said another.
To complete her first Emmy, Brunson then returned to the stage to accept another Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
MLB grants Buck Showalter his wish, utility player will win Gold Glove award for the first time ever this season
One of Buck Showalter’s wishes came true.
Earlier in the season, he made an off-the-cuff plea for the Gold Glove awards to include one for a utility infielder. On Tuesday, the league and Rawlings — the company that they partner with on the Gold Gloves — announced that they will do just that.
“They didn’t get it from me,” Showalter assured, while also stumping for a fourth outfielder in each league to get one. “You can’t win without a utility infielder. It’s a great recognition, it is. It should be on the All-Star team, really. It is a position.”
The Mets’ manager then racked his brain for people that the award could be a tribute to.
“The Ben Zobrist Award,” he started. “I was just getting ready to say, ‘Who would you name it after?’ Name a really good, championship club. Somebody on that club is going to be that guy.”
This news is noteworthy for the Mets because of Luis Guillorme, the infielder who came to Tuesday’s game with 447.2 innings at second base, 160 innings at third base and 42 innings at shortstop this season. According to Statcast’s metric, Guillorme was one of 19 National League infielders to be worth at least four outs above average entering play on Tuesday. Many of the players ahead of him have also played in far more games.
When it comes time to crown the actual winner of the award, Showalter knows there are other worthy candidates, but he rightfully believes Guillorme can go toe-to-toe with any of them.
“In fairness, everybody will have somebody where they’re going to say, ‘Oh, this guy,’” Showalter said. “But I can’t imagine Luis not being at the top of that discussion.”
PITCHING HOUR
Tylor Megill, lurking as a potentially gargantuan piece of the Mets’ postseason bullpen, threw a scoreless, hitless inning for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. Showalter wasn’t entirely sure if his next rehab outing was going to be Tuesday or Wednesday, but he knows that the big club is close to getting him back after that.
“For Tylor, the discussion is whether he pitches again [in the minors after the scheduled outing] or comes here,” Showalter explained. “We’re probably going to have that discussion some time [Tuesday].”
Megill and David Peterson have been the great unknown for most of the season. The combination of an extremely top-heavy rotation and a sorcerer in the closer role (supported by the still effective but less exciting Adam Ottavino) leaves the Mets perennially looking for middle relief. There’s some hope internally that Megill and Peterson can provide that.
There’s a slight issue, though, in that there’s not a lot of room left in the season to throw things at the wall and see what sticks. With so few games remaining, plus needing to win as many of them as possible, the Mets are going to be doing a lot of on-the-fly appraisal.
“With guys like Peterson and Megill and all those guys, it’s going to be a challenge to wade through that: trying to win the game, number one, but also accomplish some of those things,” Showalter said of their bullpen trials. “The game doesn’t always cooperate where that perfect situation presents itself.”
Showalter acknowledged that Peterson — who he said has served an important purpose for the 2022 Mets — is a starter and the organization wants his overall progression to be as a starter. But when it comes to winning a World Series, sometimes starters are flung into the bullpen because their team doesn’t have a ton of other guys they trust.
“We would like to look at Peterson in the bullpen. We’d also like to look at Megill,” Showalter laid out. “What do you do, take him and catapult him in front of Ottavino, or [Seth] Lugo, or [Edwin] Diaz? How far do you take it?”
With starters changing roles, one other huge concern presents itself.
“The thing you’re going to wonder about is recovery. Can they throw two days in a row? Can they handle two ups? If you think these next two or three weeks are going to answer that in black and white, you’re probably kidding yourself.”
The skipper also said that Max Scherzer will pitch in a baseball game on Wednesday, the club just hasn’t decided if that will be in a rehab game or an MLB one. The phrase Showalter used to describe Scherzer’s physical state was “good and froggy.”
“We think, knock on wood, that we’re in a pretty good place.”
IT’S A BROKEN FINGER
Showalter was also asked for a progress report on Starling Marte. The outfielder is recovering from a partial non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger after getting hit by a pitch on Sept. 6. There have been no official updates on Marte’s ongoing recovery.
“It’s going to be slow,” Showalter said somewhat emphatically. “I’ll say it one more time. He has a broken finger. You can’t put it in some hydraulic chamber and just make the bone grow together. We’d like to. It’s going to heal, and it’s going to heal before the season is over. It just depends on what season you’re talking about.”
Louisiana substitute teacher accused of offering students money to bully and attack their classmate
A substitute teacher at a Louisiana school is accused of offering students $5 each to bully and attack one of their classmates, police said.
Aadrina Smith, 24, was arrested on Monday and charged with five counts of contributing to juvenile delinquency and embezzlement in office.
The charges stem from an Aug. 23 incident at North Caddo Elementary Middle School in Vivian, about 32 miles northwest of Shreveport.
Smith, who was a substitute physical education teacher, allegedly offered to pay five students $5 each to tackle their classmate, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook. A motive was not disclosed.
The video allegedly showed Smith “verbally communicating” with the students and appearing to congratulate three of them who participated, authorities said.
“The substitute teacher sat on the bleachers while the victim lay down on the gymnasium floor and later got up. Smith never helped the victim and did not report the incident. “, according to the press release.
It was unclear if Smith had an attorney.
A Caddo Parish Public Schools spokesperson said the teacher was fired over the incident and the school principal alerted authorities.
“The Caddo Parish School Board expects employees to conduct themselves professionally and in the best interests of students at all times,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Throughout the investigation, the district and school have cooperated fully with law enforcement.”
nbcnews
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies at 76
Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, has died at age 76, his family said Tuesday.
Starr died at a hospital Tuesday of complications from surgery, according to his former colleague, attorney Mark Lanier. He said Starr had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit in Houston for about four months.
In 2020, he was recruited to the legal team representing Donald Trump in the nation’s third presidential impeachment trial.
For many years, Starr’s stellar reputation as a lawyer seemed to place him on a path to the Supreme Court. At age 37, he became the youngest person ever to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where Chief Justice John Roberts and justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia also had served. From 1989-93, Starr was the solicitor general in the administration of President George H.W. Bush, arguing 25 cases before the Supreme Court.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell remembered Starr Tuesday as “a brilliant litigator, an impressive leader, and a devoted patriot.”
Despite his impressive legal credentials, nothing could have prepared him for the task of investigating a sitting president.
In a probe that lasted five years, Starr looked into fraudulent real estate deals involving a long-time Clinton associate, delved into the removal of documents from the office of deputy White House counsel Vincent Foster after his suicide and assembled evidence of Clinton’s sexual encounters with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern. Each of the controversies held the potential to do serious, perhaps fatal, damage to Clinton’s presidency.
As Clinton’s legal problems worsened, the White House pilloried Starr as a right-wing fanatic doing the bidding of Republicans bent on destroying the president.
“The assaults took a toll” on the investigation, Starr told a Senate committee in 1999. “A duly authorized federal law enforcement investigation came to be characterized as yet another political game. Law became politics by other means.”
In a bitter finish to his investigation of the Lewinsky affair that engendered still more criticism, Starr filed a report, as the law required, with the U.S. House of Representatives. He concluded that Clinton lied under oath, engaged in obstruction of justice and followed a pattern of conduct that was inconsistent with the president’s constitutional duty to faithfully execute the laws. House Republicans used Starr’s report as a roadmap in the impeachment of the president, who was acquitted in a Senate trial.
In 2020, he was recruited to help represent Trump in his first impeachment trial. In a memorable statement to Congress, Starr said “we are living in what I think can aptly be described as the ‘age of impeachment.’” He said that “like war, impeachment is hell, or at least presidential impeachment is hell.”
Clinton’s legal problems began during the 1992 presidential campaign. Questions arose over the candidate’s ties to the owner of a failed Arkansas savings and loan. The issue faded quickly. But it caught the attention of federal regulators, who began looking into whether money from the S&L had been diverted to a real estate venture called Whitewater in which Bill and Hillary Clinton and the S&L’s owner, Jim McDougal, shared a financial interest.
Bowing to intense political pressure from Republicans and some members of his own party, Clinton called for appointment of a special counsel to investigate Whitewater. A three-member appeals court for independent counsels selected Starr.
On the Whitewater front, Starr’s prosecutors investigated Mrs. Clinton’s legal work for Jim McDougal’s S&L. Both she and the president were questioned by Starr’s prosecutors and their videotaped depositions were played for juries in criminal trials of McDougal and his ex-wife Susan. Neither of the Clintons was ever charged in connection with Whitewater.
The investigation of Clinton’s intimate relationship with Lewinsky was a Washington spectacle.
In 1995, Lewinsky went to work at the White House as an intern. During the government shutdown late that year, she and Clinton had a sexual encounter in a hallway near the Oval Office, the first of 10 sexual encounters over the next year and a half. Lewinsky confided the affair to a co-worker, Linda Tripp, who tape-recorded some of their conversations and brought the tapes to Starr’s prosecutors. Lewinsky was granted immunity from prosecution and became Starr’s chief witness against the president, who had denied having sexual relations with her.
Putting the investigation behind him, Starr embarked on a career in academia, first as dean of the law school at Pepperdine University where he taught constitutional issues and civil procedures, then as president of Baylor University in his home state of Texas. He also became an author, writing “First Among Equals: The Supreme Court in American Life.”
Starr was demoted from the presidency at Baylor in 2016 amid a sex assault scandal that rocked the Big 12 school and its football program, as women alleged campus leaders at the nation’s largest Baptist school bungled or ignored their assault complaints.
Baylor eventually settled with several women who filed a cascade of lawsuits, including a case where the victim of a 2015 attack accused Baylor of fostering a “hunting ground for sexual predators.”
The school’s board of regents allowed Starr to stay on as chancellor and law school professor, jobs that carried no “operational” duties at Baylor. He resigned altogether a few months later. Football coach Art Briles also was fired.
A review commissioned by the school found that under Starr, school administrators discouraged students from reporting or participating in student conduct reviews, and even contributed to or accommodated a “hostile” environment against the alleged victims.
In a statement, Starr apologized to “those victims who were not treated with the care, concern, and support they deserve.”
Starr was born in Vernon, a small Texas town near the Oklahoma state, and raised in San Antonio. He earned his B.A. from George Washington University in 1968, his M.A. from Brown University in 1969 and his J.D. degree from Duke University Law School in 1973. He was a law clerk to Chief Justice Warren E. Burger from 1975 to 1977.
As a young attorney at the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Los Angeles, Starr worked with William French Smith, who became attorney general in the administration of President Ronald Reagan. Starr became counselor to Smith, and from there was nominated by Reagan to the federal appeals court.
Bleiberg reported from Dallas. Associated Press writers Jim Vertuno in Austin, Terry Wallace in Dallas and the late Pete Yost contributed to this report.
