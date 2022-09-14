News
Ken Starr, whose investigation led to Clinton’s impeachment, dies
Ken Starr, a former federal appeals judge and prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, died Tuesday at the age of 76, his family announced.
For many years, Starr’s stellar reputation as a lawyer seemed to set him on the path to the Supreme Court. At 37, he became the youngest person to serve on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia also sat. From 1989 to 1993, Starr served as Solicitor General in the administration of President George HW Bush, arguing 25 cases before the Supreme Court.
Despite his impressive legal credentials, nothing could have prepared him for the task of investigating a sitting president.
In a five-year investigation, Starr investigated fraudulent real estate transactions involving a longtime Clinton associate, looked into the removal of documents from the office of Deputy White House Counsel Vincent Foster after his suicide and gathered evidence of Clinton’s sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern. Each of the controversies had the potential to cause serious, even fatal, damage to Clinton’s presidency.
As Clinton’s legal troubles mounted, the White House pilloried Starr as a right-wing zealot bidding on Republicans bent on destroying the president.
“The assaults took their toll” on the investigation, Starr told a Senate committee in 1999. “A duly authorized federal investigation into law enforcement has come to be characterized as another political game. became political in other ways.”
In a bitter conclusion to his investigation into the Lewinsky case that drew even more criticism, Starr filed a report, as required by law, with the United States House of Representatives. He found that Clinton lied under oath, engaged in obstruction of justice, and followed behavior inconsistent with the president’s constitutional duty to faithfully enforce the laws.
House Republicans used Starr’s report as a road map in impeaching the president, who was acquitted in a Senate trial.
In 2020, he was recruited to help represent Trump in the nation’s third impeachment trial. In a memorable statement to Congress during Trump’s impeachment trial, Starr said “we are living in what I think can aptly be described as ‘the age of impeachment’.”
He said that “like war, impeachment is hell, or at least presidential impeachment is hell.”
Clinton’s legal troubles began during the 1992 presidential campaign. Questions arose about the candidate’s ties to the owner of a failed Arkansas savings and loan. The problem quickly faded. But it caught the attention of federal regulators, who began investigating whether the S&L money had been diverted to a real estate venture called Whitewater in which Bill and Hillary Clinton and S&L owner Jim McDougal shared a financial interest.
Bowing to intense political pressure from Republicans and some members of his own party, Clinton called for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Whitewater. A three-member appeals court for independent attorneys chose Starr.
On the Whitewater front, Starr prosecutors investigated Hillary Clinton’s legal work for Jim McDougal’s S&L. She and the president were questioned by Starr prosecutors and their videotaped depositions played before juries during the criminal trials of McDougal and his ex-wife, Susan. None of the Clintons have ever been charged in connection with Whitewater.
The investigation into Clinton’s intimate relationship with Lewinsky was a show in Washington.
In 1995, Lewinsky went to work at the White House as an intern. During the government shutdown at the end of that year, she and Clinton had a sexual encounter in a hallway near the Oval Office, the first of 10 sexual encounters over the next year and a half. Lewinsky assigned the case to a colleague, Linda Tripp, who recorded some of their conversations and took the tapes to Starr’s prosecutors. Lewinsky was granted immunity from prosecution and became Starr’s main witness against the president, who had denied having sex with Lewinsky.
Leaving the investigation behind, Starr embarked on an academic career, first as dean of law at Pepperdine University where he taught constitutional issues and civil procedure, then as president of Baylor University in his home state of Texas. He also became an author, writing First Among Equals: The Supreme Court in American Life.
Born in Vernon and raised in San Antonio, Starr received his BA from George Washington University in 1968, his MA from Brown University in 1969, and his JD degree from Duke University Law School in 1973. He served as a law clerk with of Chief Justice Warren E. Burger from 1975 to 1977.
As a young attorney at the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Los Angeles, Starr worked with William French Smith, who became attorney general in President Ronald Reagan’s administration. Starr became an adviser to Smith, and from there was appointed by Reagan to the federal appeals court.
Nike’s sneaker cleaning robot is like a car wash for shoes
If you use a damp cloth and soap to clean your dirty sneakers, you’re stuck in 2021. Check out BILL (Bot Initiated Longevity Lab), Nike’s new robotic system for cleaning and repairing insteps.
At first glance, Big BILL looks like Rube Goldberg’s ultimate machine (a contraption intentionally designed to complicate a simple task). Nike, however, insists that BILL not only cleans shoes, but deep cleans and repairs them, extending their lifespan and contributing to the company’s efforts to produce equipment that can be rebuilt and reused.
BILL enters the sneaker scene as robots do everything from clean our floors to try on bras for us and easily surpass us in parkour and back somersaults.
Once a shoe is loaded into BILL, the machine creates a 3D digital model of the shoe that determines which parts need cleaning the most with the bot’s large, multicolored brushes. If the shoe has torn spots, buyers can select recyclable polyester patches to repair the wear. For a personal touch, Nike store employees are adding new linings and laces made from recycled materials. The process takes up to 45 minutes from start to finish.
The machine is currently undergoing a trial at Nike Town London, where customers can use it for free. “People will go out of their way to take care of their favorite shoes,” said Noah Murphy-Reinhertz, Nike NXT sustainability manager, in a statement. “Fixing a product is a way to extend our memory with a product. We see BILL as a tool to be able to do that.”
BILL can currently clean the Air Force 1, Air Jordan 1, Space Hippie 01 and Nike Dunks, but may struggle to handle these Nike NFT Cryptokicks which sold for $130,000 earlier this year.
John Shipley: Twins not ready to cut bait on Byron Buxton’s season
In case you were wondering whether the Twins were on the precipice of giving up their designs on another American League Central Division championship, consider that they are still waiting, and eager, to get Byron Buxton back into their lineup.
When the Twins fell five games behind first-place Cleveland while idle on Monday, you would have been forgiven for thinking, “Well, that’s it for Buxton. He ain’t coming back.”
But that is not the case, at least not yet. As the Twins started a three-game series against Kansas City on Tuesday, Buxton was among a large handful of players the team was hoping to return for a late run at a division title.
If the Twins wanted to cut bait on Buxton’s season so that he can be healthy for 2023 – the second of a seven-year, $100 million contract the center fielder signed last November – it would be news to manager Rocco Baldelli.
“If that decision goes on, I’m sure I would end up being a part of it in some form,” Baldelli said before Tuesday’s game. “But I’ll let someone else tell me that that’s going to be the case. In the meantime, I’ll be pumping, trying to get him back in any way possible. And that’ll go down even to the very last moment of this season for us, whenever that comes.”
Among the plethora of key players the Twins are hoping to get back for one last shot at passing first-place Cleveland and second-place Chicago in the Central, none is more important than Buxton, who still leads the team in homers (28) and ranks fifth in runs batted in (51) despite playing at least 10 fewer games than the four guys ahead of him.
The sooner Buxton returns, the sooner the Twins can think at least a little more realistically about making a run over their last 23 regular-season games. Already bothered by a right knee issue since mid-April, the center fielder has been on the injured list with a hip strain since Aug. 24.
When he last played in a 2-1 victory over Texas on Aug. 22, the Twins were two games out; since then, they’ve lost 12 of 19 and fallen five games behind first-place Cleveland, and two behind second-place Chicago.
“There’s no bigger part of this team when it comes to winning ballgames than Byron Buxton and having him on the field,” Baldelli said. “We know that. We know how much he matters here.”
Not that it’s all on, or about, Buxton.
Among players the Twins hope to get back before the regular season ends Oct. 5, second baseman Jorge Polanco, leading the team with 56 RBIs when he was sidelined by a left knee injury, has been sorely missed. And right-hander Tyler Mahle, the Twins’ biggest trade deadline acquisition, made two quality starts before being sidelined by shoulder inflammation.
If Mahle comes back at all this season, Mahle said Tuesday, it likely would be for a postseason series. But Baldelli said Polanco could be back this week, and that Buxton, “Might be a little bit behind that.”
By the Twins’ own account, trainers have worked on Buxton’s right knee from dusk till dawn just to get him on the field for 92 games this season. Since he was placed on the injured list with a hip injury on Aug. 24, the combination of Buxton’s absence and the Twins’ fall in the standings have suggested that bringing him back might not be worth it.
Why risk exacerbating his injuries in a race the Twins can’t win?
But the Twins still think they can win this race, and they think Buxton could be back, probably as a designated hitter, by next week if he continues to respond to treatment and rehab.
Getting Polanco and Buxton back would dramatically extend a lineup working most nights with a paucity of good at-bats in the back end of the order. Getting a healthy Trevor Larnach (core surgery) back in left field, would, too. As currently constituted, the Twins just don’t have the horses, made clear by Cleveland’s weekend sweep at Target Field.
Those teams play five times in four days starting Friday, probably their last chance to stay alive in the Central. That would set up a window during which Buxton could play a meaningful role.
“We have work to do. We have more work to do than we even did before the last series,” Baldelli said. “So, we have to understand that. We do, still, control a lot. There are a bunch of games to play. They’re all going to be important games from here on out, basically every series.”
Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko testifies
[The stream started at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
Former Twitter security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. ET.
Zatko filed a whistleblower complaint against Twitter over the summer, alleging gross breaches of the company’s security.
The complaint took on added importance given Twitter’s recent lawsuit against Elon Musk, who sought to buy the company for $44 billion but then tried to walk away from the deal, saying Twitter should have been more open. with information on how it calculates its spam percentage. accounts.
A judge hearing the case recently said Musk may revise his counterclaims to reference issues raised by Zatko.
Column: It’s not always easy being a Chicago White Sox fan, as Tony La Russa is discovering during his recovery
Now that Tony La Russa is relegated to watching the Chicago White Sox from a suite for the time being, someone needs to teach him the do’s and don’ts of being a Sox fan.
It’s OK to boo the manager, to tell him when to put in a pinch runner, to perform the wave or to sing “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” when the opposing pitcher is removed.
It’s not OK to take a nap, to move down to the scouts seats when the ushers aren’t watching or to leave before the game ends to avoid the parking lot gridlock.
My advice to Tony: Try a churro and a Polish, sit back, relax and strap it down.
It’s much easier being a Sox fan than it is managing the Sox, but it can be stressful nonetheless. Keep telling yourself it’s just a game and tomorrow is another day.
La Russa was back at Sox Park on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 30, when he was ordered to leave the ballpark immediately because of a heart issue that has sidelined him since.
General manager Rick Hahn, forced to stay away from the park after contracting COVID-19, had no update during a video conference with reporters on whether La Russa would return. But he did confirm the manager would be at the park for the two-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies, watching from an undisclosed suite.
It would’ve been a nice touch had La Russa watched the game from the picnic area down the left-field line dubbed La Russa’s Lounge, which formerly was called Loretta’s Lounge after a longtime Sox employee named Loretta Micele. Alas, La Russa’s Lounge was shut down before this season and turned into a marketplace for beer and pop, and though the plaque honoring Loretta remains, there’s no mention at all of La Russa.
With or without La Russa, the Sox have their work cut out for them in these final three weeks as they attempt to catch the Cleveland Guardians while staying ahead of the plunging Minnesota Twins.
“We’ve obviously created a bit of a deficit for ourselves for the first 5½ months, but we’re fortunate our fate still lies in our own hands,” Hahn said. “If we continue to play over the next three weeks the way we have over the last week-plus or two weeks, it’s going to be a real interesting stretch here for us.”
It’s going to be interesting either way, and winning without La Russa in the dugout has added to the intrigue. The fate of the Sox season could rest in the hands of doctors who will decide whether he can return.
It has to be difficult for La Russa to come this far and be forced to become a spectator while medical experts make the call. He tried watching games from suites as an executive in Arizona, Boston and Anaheim after retiring as manager of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, but he didn’t enjoy being out of the decision-making process once the games began.
When Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf called after the 2020 playoff loss and asked La Russa to return to the Sox dugout, it was a no-brainer. The team was on the doorstep of big things, and all he would have to do was push a few buttons to get back to the World Series.
Of course things haven’t worked out as planned, and many fans hold La Russa accountable. That’s why acting manager Miguel Cairo has been treated like a conquering hero on the South Side only two weeks into his job. The revelation that he laid into his players in a fiery clubhouse speech after losing his first game ingratiated Cairo even more with Sox fans. They’ve been waiting for La Russa to do it all year.
It’s hard to imagine La Russa watching his team from above and not itching to get back. He was unavailable to speak to the media, which is probably for the best, as everyone knows we’re harmful to a manager’s health.
But La Russa is helpless until doctors clear him. And even that might not be enough for him to return to the dugout, as Hahn confirmed when asked if the doctors had the final say or if other factors would be involved.
“It’s a conversation once we get to that point,” Hahn said. “But we’re not at that point. So for now, it’s just taking it day by day and following the lead of the medical professionals and talking to Tony. I talked to Tony five minutes before I called into this call. Talked about how he was, and he was happy to be around.
“(He) pointed out that the one game he’s been to in the last couple weeks, (Sunday) in Oakland, we lost. He was taking that hard. And I tried to point out there’s a little difference between causation and correlation. ‘Let’s see how tonight goes, Skip.’ But he’s fine to watch the games (from a suite).”
There are worse places to watch a game, with free food, desserts and a TV that can be switched to the Guardians game. For Wednesday’s afternoon game, I’d suggest La Russa get in some steps with a brisk walk around the concourse. He might even be encouraged by Sox fans to return to the dugout.
Or not. Who knows?
What we do know is the Sox are hanging on, their recovering manager is hanging in and their general manager is hanging fire until the doctors make their decision.
No one said being a Sox fan was easy.
Ukraine liberated 8,000 sq km in September, says Volodymyr Zelensky
mini
Speaking in the central square of Balakliia, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said 1,50,000 people had been liberated from Russian rule in the region.
Ukraine aims to liberate all territory occupied by invading Russian forces after pushing them back in a swift counteroffensive in the northeast, a goal that US President Joe Biden has said is “a long term ” to reach.
In a speech on Tuesday evening, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said around 8,000 square kilometers (3,100 square miles) had been liberated by Ukrainian forces so far this month, apparently all in the northeast region from Kharkov.
“Stabilisation measures” have been completed in about half of this territory, Zelenskyy said, “and in a liberated area of about the same size, stabilization measures are still ongoing.”
The total area cited by Zelenskyy is roughly the size of the Greek island of Crete. When asked if Ukraine had reached a turning point in the six-month war, Biden said it was hard to say.
“It’s clear that the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it’s going to be a long time.”
The White House, which has provided billions of dollars in weapons and support, said earlier that the United States would likely announce a new military aid package for Ukraine in the “coming days”. Russian forces moved out of defensive positions, particularly in and around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, a US spokesman said.
Since Moscow abandoned its main stronghold in the northeast on Saturday, marking its worst defeat since the early days of the war, Ukrainian troops have retaken dozens of towns in a stunning change in the momentum of the battlefield.
Russian forces still control about a fifth of Ukraine in the south and east, but Kyiv is now on the offensive in both areas.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has raised the possibility of moving to the eastern province of Luhansk, which together with Donetsk is known as Donbass, a large industrial region near the border with Russia.
“There is now an assault on Lyman and there could be an advance on Siversk,” Arestovych said in a video posted to YouTube, referring to two towns. He predicted a fight for the town of Svatovo, where he said the Russians had storage depots.
“And that’s what they fear the most – that we take Lyman and then advance on Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. And they would be cut off from Svatovo,” he said.
Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic run by Russian proxies, said in a video message that Lyman remained in their hands. “The situation has stabilized. The enemy naturally tries to advance in small groups but the allied forces (led by Russia) push them back completely.”
Soldiers welcomed
Speaking in the central square of Balakliia, a crucial military supply hub captured by Ukrainian forces late last week, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said 150,000 people had been liberated from Russian domination in the region.
Ukrainian flags had been hoisted and a large crowd had gathered to receive humanitarian aid packages. A shopping center was destroyed but many buildings remained intact, with shops closed and barricaded.
“The goal is to liberate the Kharkiv region and beyond – all territories occupied by the Russian Federation,” Malyar said on the road to Balakliia, located 74 km (46 miles) southeast of Kharkiv .
The road from Balakliia through the liberated areas was littered with charred vehicles and destroyed military equipment.
Groups of Ukrainian soldiers smoked, smiled and chatted by the side of the road. A soldier was lying on top of a tank as if it were the sofa in his living room.
In the nearby village of Verbivka, emotional but cheerful residents, many of whom are of retirement age, recounted the frightening lives they led under nearly seven months of Russian occupation.
“It was scary: we tried to walk around less, so they would see us less,” said Tetiana Sinovaz.
Nadia Khvostok, 76, described the traumatic occupation and the arrival of Ukrainian troops, saying residents welcomed them “with tears in their eyes”.
There were abandoned Russian vehicles, including a military truck with a broken windshield.
Restored power lines
Meanwhile, repair crews have restored the two main power lines supplying the city of Kharkiv and its surroundings, electricity company Ukrenergo said after Russian shelling caused blackouts.
The government in Kyiv fears that Russia will step up its attacks on its energy networks as winter approaches and is advocating for anti-aircraft technology from the West to protect infrastructure.
With Russian forces under pressure, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
Scholz called on Putin to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, based on a ceasefire, a full withdrawal of Russian troops and respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, a spokesman said. word of the German government.
Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syehubov, who came to Verbivka, said authorities were trying to record the crimes committed by the Russians during their occupation of the region and recover the bodies of the victims.
“We ask everyone around us for any burial sites that can be found,” he said.
Moscow denies that its forces have committed atrocities in areas they have controlled since Putin ordered the February 24 invasion.
(Edited by : Sangam Sing)
First post: 14 Sep 2022, 06:31 STI
Asian markets open lower after price data slam Wall Street
By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Asian markets skidded lower on Wednesday after Wall Street fell the most since June 2020 as a report showed inflation has kept a surprisingly strong grip on the U.S. economy.
Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 2.8% in early trading Wednesday, to 27,816.58, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 2.5% to 6,834.80. In Seoul, the Kospi lost 2.6% to 2,386.29.
U.S. futures edged higher, with the contracts for the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 up 0.1%. European futures also declined.
On Tuesday, the Dow lost more than 1,250 points and the S&P 500 sank 4.3%. Tuesday’s hotter-than-expected report on inflation has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates still more, adding to risks for the economy.
The steep sell-off didn’t quite knock out the market’s gains over the past four days, but it ended a four-day winning streak for the major U.S. indexes and erased an early rally in European markets.
The S&P 500 sank 4.3% to 3,932.69. The Dow fell 3.9% to 31,104.97 and the Nasdaq composite closed 5.2% lower, at 11,633.57.
Bond prices also fell sharply, sending their yields higher, after a report showed inflation decelerated only to 8.3% in August, instead of the 8.1% economists expected.
The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed actions, soared to 3.74% from 3.57% late Monday. The 10-year yield, which helps dictate where mortgages and rates for other loans are heading, rose to 3.42% from 3.36%.
The hotter-than-expected reading has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to ultimately raise interest rates more than expected to combat inflation, with all the risks for the economy that entails.
“Right now, it’s not the journey that’s a worry so much as the destination,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “If the Fed wants to hike and hold, the big question is at what level.
All but six of the stocks in the S&P 500 fell. Technology and other high-growth companies fell more than the rest of the market because they’re seen as most at risk from higher rates.
Most of Wall Street came into the day thinking the Fed would hike its key short-term rate by a hefty three-quarters of a percentage point at its meeting next week. But the hope was that inflation was falling back to more normal levels after peaking in June at 9.1%.
Such a slowdown might let the Fed reduce the size of its rate hikes through the end of this year and then potentially hold steady through early 2023.
Tuesday’s report dashed some of those hopes. Many of the data points were worse than economists expected, including some the Fed pays particular attention to, such as inflation outside of food and energy prices.
Markets honed in on a 0.6% rise in such prices during August from July, double what economists expected, said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of investment strategy at iShares.
Traders now see a one-in-three chance the Fed will hike the benchmark rate by a full percentage point next week, quadruple the usual move. No one in the futures market was predicting such a hike a day earlier.
The Fed has already raised its benchmark interest rate four times this year, with the last two increases by three-quarters of a percentage point. The federal funds rate is currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.50%.
Higher rates hurt the economy by making it more expensive to buy a house, a car or anything else bought on credit. Mortgage rates have already hit their highest level since 2008, creating pain for the housing industry. The hope is that the Fed can pull off the tightrope walk of slowing the economy enough to snuff out high inflation, but not so much that it creates a painful recession.
Tuesday’s data casts doubt on hopes for such a “soft landing.” Higher rates also hurt prices for stocks, bonds and other investments.
Investments seen as the most expensive or the riskiest are the ones hardest hit by higher rates. Bitcoin tumbled 9.4%.
Expectations for a more aggressive Fed also helped the dollar add to its already strong gains for this year. The dollar has been surging against other currencies in large part because the Fed has been hiking rates faster and by bigger margins than many other central banks.
The dollar bought 144.59 Japanese yen, up from 144.57 yen late Tuesday. The euro rose to 0.9973 cents, up from 0.9969 cents.
Oil prices rose. U.S. benchmark crude added 38 cents to $87.69 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 47 cents to $87.31 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, climbed 38 cents to $93.55 per barrel.
AP Business Writers Stan Choe, Alex Veiga and Damian J. Troise contributed.
