Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies at 76
Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, has died at age 76, his family said Tuesday.
Starr died at a hospital Tuesday of complications from surgery, according to his former colleague, attorney Mark Lanier. He said Starr had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit in Houston for about four months.
In 2020, he was recruited to the legal team representing Donald Trump in the nation’s third presidential impeachment trial.
For many years, Starr’s stellar reputation as a lawyer seemed to place him on a path to the Supreme Court. At age 37, he became the youngest person ever to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where Chief Justice John Roberts and justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia also had served. From 1989-93, Starr was the solicitor general in the administration of President George H.W. Bush, arguing 25 cases before the Supreme Court.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell remembered Starr Tuesday as “a brilliant litigator, an impressive leader, and a devoted patriot.”
Despite his impressive legal credentials, nothing could have prepared him for the task of investigating a sitting president.
In a probe that lasted five years, Starr looked into fraudulent real estate deals involving a long-time Clinton associate, delved into the removal of documents from the office of deputy White House counsel Vincent Foster after his suicide and assembled evidence of Clinton’s sexual encounters with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern. Each of the controversies held the potential to do serious, perhaps fatal, damage to Clinton’s presidency.
As Clinton’s legal problems worsened, the White House pilloried Starr as a right-wing fanatic doing the bidding of Republicans bent on destroying the president.
“The assaults took a toll” on the investigation, Starr told a Senate committee in 1999. “A duly authorized federal law enforcement investigation came to be characterized as yet another political game. Law became politics by other means.”
In a bitter finish to his investigation of the Lewinsky affair that engendered still more criticism, Starr filed a report, as the law required, with the U.S. House of Representatives. He concluded that Clinton lied under oath, engaged in obstruction of justice and followed a pattern of conduct that was inconsistent with the president’s constitutional duty to faithfully execute the laws. House Republicans used Starr’s report as a roadmap in the impeachment of the president, who was acquitted in a Senate trial.
In 2020, he was recruited to help represent Trump in his first impeachment trial. In a memorable statement to Congress, Starr said “we are living in what I think can aptly be described as the ‘age of impeachment.’” He said that “like war, impeachment is hell, or at least presidential impeachment is hell.”
Clinton’s legal problems began during the 1992 presidential campaign. Questions arose over the candidate’s ties to the owner of a failed Arkansas savings and loan. The issue faded quickly. But it caught the attention of federal regulators, who began looking into whether money from the S&L had been diverted to a real estate venture called Whitewater in which Bill and Hillary Clinton and the S&L’s owner, Jim McDougal, shared a financial interest.
Bowing to intense political pressure from Republicans and some members of his own party, Clinton called for appointment of a special counsel to investigate Whitewater. A three-member appeals court for independent counsels selected Starr.
On the Whitewater front, Starr’s prosecutors investigated Mrs. Clinton’s legal work for Jim McDougal’s S&L. Both she and the president were questioned by Starr’s prosecutors and their videotaped depositions were played for juries in criminal trials of McDougal and his ex-wife Susan. Neither of the Clintons was ever charged in connection with Whitewater.
The investigation of Clinton’s intimate relationship with Lewinsky was a Washington spectacle.
In 1995, Lewinsky went to work at the White House as an intern. During the government shutdown late that year, she and Clinton had a sexual encounter in a hallway near the Oval Office, the first of 10 sexual encounters over the next year and a half. Lewinsky confided the affair to a co-worker, Linda Tripp, who tape-recorded some of their conversations and brought the tapes to Starr’s prosecutors. Lewinsky was granted immunity from prosecution and became Starr’s chief witness against the president, who had denied having sexual relations with her.
Putting the investigation behind him, Starr embarked on a career in academia, first as dean of the law school at Pepperdine University where he taught constitutional issues and civil procedures, then as president of Baylor University in his home state of Texas. He also became an author, writing “First Among Equals: The Supreme Court in American Life.”
Starr was demoted from the presidency at Baylor in 2016 amid a sex assault scandal that rocked the Big 12 school and its football program, as women alleged campus leaders at the nation’s largest Baptist school bungled or ignored their assault complaints.
Baylor eventually settled with several women who filed a cascade of lawsuits, including a case where the victim of a 2015 attack accused Baylor of fostering a “hunting ground for sexual predators.”
The school’s board of regents allowed Starr to stay on as chancellor and law school professor, jobs that carried no “operational” duties at Baylor. He resigned altogether a few months later. Football coach Art Briles also was fired.
A review commissioned by the school found that under Starr, school administrators discouraged students from reporting or participating in student conduct reviews, and even contributed to or accommodated a “hostile” environment against the alleged victims.
In a statement, Starr apologized to “those victims who were not treated with the care, concern, and support they deserve.”
Starr was born in Vernon, a small Texas town near the Oklahoma state, and raised in San Antonio. He earned his B.A. from George Washington University in 1968, his M.A. from Brown University in 1969 and his J.D. degree from Duke University Law School in 1973. He was a law clerk to Chief Justice Warren E. Burger from 1975 to 1977.
As a young attorney at the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Los Angeles, Starr worked with William French Smith, who became attorney general in the administration of President Ronald Reagan. Starr became counselor to Smith, and from there was nominated by Reagan to the federal appeals court.
___
Bleiberg reported from Dallas. Associated Press writers Jim Vertuno in Austin, Terry Wallace in Dallas and the late Pete Yost contributed to this report.
USD/JPY Advances in Very Thin Trade Ahead of Tokyo
USD/JPY broke above 145 last week, peaking ahead of barrier options and was pushed lower later in the week by comments from the MoF and Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda himself.
This period of the 24 hour forex cycle is about the thinnest for liquidity
Liquidity
Liquidity refers to the extent of a financial instrument’s ability to be bought or sold without causing price fluctuations. So, if an asset is extremely liquid, it means that one can trade that asset knowing that their specific trade will not create significant movements in the market. This is because there are so many traders both long and short, generating huge volume for that particular asset. Liquidity in the foreign exchange marketTake the example of the foreign exchange market – it is the most liquid market in the world, since many banks, hedge funds and individual traders are involved in the buying and selling of vast cumulative amounts of currencies each day. In fact, over $5 trillion is traded daily, as reported by the Bank for International Settlements. If a trader wants to go long the EUR/USD currency pair, they will have no trouble finding traders who want to go the opposite direction, due to such abundant liquidity. EUR/USD is the most liquid trading instrument in the world, regardless of the market. It is extremely easy to buy or sell, with an immense amount of trading activity for the pair. Liquidity reflects the amount and frequency of the asset that is traded, i.e. the more an asset is traded, the more liquid that asset is, making it virtually easy to buy and sell the asset. asset. Similarly, the less an asset is traded, generally the less liquid the asset is, making it more difficult to buy or sell that asset. Needless to say, liquidity is one of the key attributes a trader looks for when deciding whether or not to continue trading an instrument, as it tells the trader how stable a market is despite the masses of trades being undertaken. . This is exactly why the forex market is so attractive, since its liquid environment allows for massive trading volumes without much effect on the exchange rates of currency pairs.
Liquidity refers to the extent of a financial instrument's ability to be bought or sold without causing price fluctuations. So, if an asset is extremely liquid, it means that one can trade that asset knowing that their specific trade will not create significant movements in the market. This is because there are so many traders both long and short, generating huge volume for that particular asset. Liquidity in the foreign exchange marketTake the example of the foreign exchange market – it is the most liquid market in the world, since many banks, hedge funds and individual traders are involved in the buying and selling of vast cumulative amounts of currencies each day. In fact, over $5 trillion is traded daily, as reported by the Bank for International Settlements. If a trader wants to go long the EUR/USD currency pair, they will have no trouble finding traders who want to go the opposite direction, due to such abundant liquidity. EUR/USD is the most liquid trading instrument in the world, regardless of the market. It is extremely easy to buy or sell, with an immense amount of trading activity for the pair. Liquidity reflects the amount and frequency of the asset that is traded, i.e. the more an asset is traded, the more liquid that asset is, making it virtually easy to buy and sell the asset. asset. Similarly, the less an asset is traded, generally the less liquid the asset is, making it more difficult to buy or sell that asset. Needless to say, liquidity is one of the key attributes a trader looks for when deciding whether or not to continue trading an instrument, as it tells the trader how stable a market is despite the masses of trades being undertaken. . This is exactly why the forex market is so attractive, since its liquid environment allows for massive trading volumes without much effect on the exchange rates of currency pairs.
. US markets have all but closed for the day and only New Zealand and Australia are becoming active.
USD/JPY threatens last week’s high.
The USD is bid after the high inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country based on the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country based on the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
report from the United States on Tuesday:
I posted this earlier:
It’s too early for Japanese jaws, but stay tuned!
If you haven’t caught COVID yet, does that mean you’re a “super dodger”? The local doctor intervenes
The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show that since March 2020, more than 3 million Ohioans have had COVID, about a quarter of everyone in the state.
If you haven’t caught COVID, doctors call you a “super dodger.”
>>IRS set to send $1.2 billion in refunds to certain taxpayers
When it comes to COVID-19, flu, colds, and other illnesses, you might be one of the lucky ones who rarely gets sick. Some say it’s good luck, others say it’s a good immune system.
Meanwhile, doctors say its good genetics.
“I didn’t get COVID because I don’t hang out with people, I don’t hang out in crowds,” said Dayton resident Athens Norman. She told News Center 7 that she avoided COVID for more than three years.
>> John Voss, founder of Dayton-area auto dealerships, dies at 79
Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen says it’s all in the genetics.
“Traditionally, what we’ve found is that there’s a protein that’s encoded by a bit of a different genetic component, so the virus doesn’t necessarily always infect the cell, if you will. In some cases, we’ve found that it infects the cell, but isn’t able to replicate like it normally would, and so you don’t have any symptoms,” Allen said.
Allen said a person can be resistant to some viruses but not all viruses because they all mutate differently.
With the high level of COVID exposure we’ve all experienced, News Center 7 asked Allen if it’s possible to be a “super dodger” if you haven’t had it.
“So yeah, not having had it and having had that level of exposure, we probably qualify like that under that definition of a ‘super dodger,’” Allen said.
Allen says researchers are already on the move when it comes to figuring out how to use the genes of “super-crooks” so they can be turned into some type of treatment to help keep others from getting sick.
Vikings receiver Adam Thielen helps give Humboldt High School an impressive makeover
As priceless as the smiles were Tuesday at Humboldt High School in St. Paul, the speeches are what’s going to stick with Vikings star Adam Thielen.
In the middle of the newly renovated weight room funded by the Thielen Foundation, a handful of student-athletes shared their personal experiences before senior quarterback Jorge Irizarry delivered the most powerful message of them all.
“It’s such a great thing for this community,” he said. “We ain’t never had nothing this nice before.”
This is precisely why Thielen continues to give back on a regular basis.
He and his wife Caitlin started their foundation in 2018 with the goal of reaching out to underserved youth across the state and empowering kids to reach their full potential.
“We knew we wanted to give back to the areas that need it most,” Thielen said Tuesday. “We wanted to focus on the areas that haven’t gotten a lot of attention, so when we hear things like we did today, it makes us want to give to more places like this that need that support.”
The project at Humboldt took about a year from the initial planning stages, according to athletics director Matt Osborne, with construction starting last fall and then the weight room going fully functional this summer.
“This is a great improvement,” Irizarry said. “I remember the weight room from before had rust on all the equipment and stuff like that. It was pretty bad. As soon as I came in here for the summer workouts, I was like, ‘Dang. What happened?’ I was in shock.”
That shock factor is undeniable when walking around the weight room itself.
There are a couple of accent walls emblazoned with the school colors of orange and black, various inspirational quotes that give the space some character and, most importantly, state-of-the-art equipment curated by ETS Performance, where Thielen trains in the offseason.
All of it is by design.
“We wanted to make it feel very similar to where I train,” Thielen said. “You can see the paint and the logos and the verbiage that’s around here. It’s very specific because we feel like if these kids come in and they are excited about being here, they are going to put a little bit more effort in, and that’s going to help on the field and in the classroom.”
As far as Osborne is concerned, the newly renovated weight goes beyond simply giving student-athletes a place to work out.
“I think when they walk in here, they understand that someone cares about them,” Osborne said. “None of this would’ve been possible without the generosity of the Thielen Foundation. It’s so amazing that someone was willing to donate as much as they did. We aren’t used to something like this.”
Because this stuff doesn’t usually happen to Humboldt High School.
“He could’ve picked anywhere and he picked us,” Irizarry said. “It means lot.”
Xeneta raises $80M to expand its real-time analytics platform for shipping and air freight • TechCrunch
For a preview of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunch delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PDT, subscribe here.
the incomparable mike butcher just celebrated 15 years at TechCrunch. You get less for a kill these days, so that’s a hell of a milestone, and (as far as we know) he hasn’t even badly maimed, let alone kill, anyone. Great job, Mike. Glad to have you here with us! — Christina and haje
TechCrunch’s top 3
- Crowdsourcing in the world of maritime transport: Backers delivered $80 million to Xeneta, on a valuation of $265 million, for the Norway-based company’s crowdsourcing approach to determining air and ocean freight rates, Ingrid reports. Xeneta has already acquired 300 million data points from over 100 of the world’s largest shipping companies to determine the market rate for certain routes.
- sound activated: Sound from the ground just got high – Sonos’ new Sub Mini subwoofer releases October 6th in select markets. Darrell see you.
- Keep looking for this wallet: The digital wallet just got some open source love, Paul reports. The Linux Foundation created the OpenWallet Foundation to develop interoperable digital wallets and evolve them from just a place to hold your currency to a physical wallet replacement.
Startups and VCs
Meta Platforms takes a look at India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem as it bolsters its bet on the metaverse. The social juggernaut has partnered with India’s IT Ministry Startup Center to launch an accelerator in the country to scale up innovation in emerging technologies, including augmented reality and virtual reality, pot holder reports.
Following the closing this week of the Ultimaker/MakerBot merger, the combined company is announcing a new name. The entity will be known as [drumroll, please] Ultimate Maker. Yes really. As for merged names, it’s not particularly exciting, because brian comments in his article – but the management reshuffle contains juicier details: MakerBot’s CEO takes over and Ultimaker’s CEO steps down.
You have sold your business. Now what?
Moving a business from conception to acquisition is a real accomplishment, but it’s not the finish line, according to investor and frequent TC+ contributor Marjorie Radlo-Zandi.
“You may be wondering if the acquirer really understands your products, your values, your culture, or the needs of the customers that drive the business,” she writes. “Staff will wonder if there will be a place for them in another company.”
In her latest column, she shares “six guiding principles that will ensure a successful transaction” and help you realize your full earnout.
(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams grow. You can register here. Use code “DC” for 15% off an annual subscription!)
Big Tech inc.
It’s kind of a one-day Twitter! Elon Musk may regret one of his picks, but today most Twitter shareholders were confident of theirs – they greenlighted Musk’s $44 billion takeover bid , taylor writing. Paul tells us that Twitter and Musk are due in court on October 17 to see if the social media giant can compel Musk to make its purchase. In other Twitter news, we enjoyed Zacklet’s look at what was discovered about the company when Peiter Zatko, who can now call himself “Mudge” and people know who he is, testified before Congress. Also today, Aisha reported on Twitter about the rollout of podcasts to Blue subscribers.
techcrunch
Bears long snapper Patrick Scales and team mascot welcome new babies at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn
The Chicago Bears welcomed new babies Tuesday at Advocate Christ Medical Center to celebrate the start of the team’s 2022 football season.
Bears player Patrick Scales and mascot Staley were the team’s ambassadors, bringing goodie bags filled with a Teddy Bear, bibs, rattles and a sippy cup all bearing the Bears logo. Perhaps most impressive was they also delivered the baby’s “first Bears contract” with the Chicago Bears Baby Bears club.
In some cases, Scales and Staley met the infants before the newborns met their own siblings.
Petros and Nichole Drimonas’ new son was only about 16 hours old, having been born at 6:20 p.m. Monday. They had not even named the 7-pound, 4-ounce baby boy yet.
“He is super, super fresh,” Nichole said.
But that did not stop her husband from talking football with Scales.
“That was a real nail-biter at the end,” Nicholas said about the Bears’ come from behind win over the San Francisco 49ers in the rain Sunday.
“We like the intensity of the new coach,” Nicholas said, referring to Matt Eberflus.
“So do we,” Scales said.
Rachael Sareny’s new son was even younger than the Drimonas’ baby. Sareny, of Oak Forest, gave birth to Logan at Christ at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday.
“Today’s his birthday,” she told Scales and Staley. Logan’s due date was Sept. 16, but Sareny was happy he came early.
Mothers and fathers alike appeared happy to meet Scales, Staley and the hospital staff and photographers, who tagged along from room to room.
“It’s exciting and different,” said Hector Villa, father of Angelo, whom Grace Cruz gave birth to Monday.
No Bears visited when his and Cruz’s first two sons were born, Villa said with a smile.
“Third time’s the charm,” he said.
The Park Forest couple’s 4- and 2-year-old boys had met their newborn brother Angelo only via video so far, Villa said.
The Bears crew stopped by the room of Kryssa Artieda-Suobiron, who was still waiting for her twin boys to arrive. So Staley visited with Artieda-Suobiron’s two young children who were there, exchanging high fives and fist bumps.
Four-year-old Yue drew the head of a bear on his tablet and showed it to the giant Bear.
“It’s like they are best friends now,” said Scales, who has a 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son of his own.
“The whole family are Bears fans,” Artieda-Suobiron said.
Scales, who is starting his eighth season with the Bears, was not surprised Staley drew more attention than he did, as his role of long snapper does not generate a lot of fame.
The long snapper on a football team snaps the ball for another player to kick for a field goal or to punt.
“It’s my job to hike the ball,” said Scales, who went to Utah State University.
“I walked on as a tight end and a long snapper. I found I was good at long snapping and got put on scholarship for that,” he said.
After taking a selfie with Scales, one hospital worker said, “My son is going to love that,” then asked, “What is your name?”
Dr. Tiffany Wilson, who works in obstetrics and gynecology for Advocate Health, recognized Scales’ name and his position, explaining she is a longtime Bears fan.
She had her own thoughts about the team’s chances this year.
“I’m excited about our great quarterback,” Wilson said. “(But) we don’t have any receivers.”
Advocate Health Care sponsors the Chicago Bears Baby Bears program, formerly known as the Chicago Bears Crib Club.
Kimberly Fornek is a freelance reporter for the Daily Southtown.
New Disney 100 Years of Wonder Details Revealed to Fans at D23 Expo: Announcement List
BURBANK, Calif. — Exciting new details about Disney 100 Years of Wonder were revealed to fans last weekend at D23 Expo 2022 presented by Visa. Disney100 will be the largest global, business-to-business celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100-year history, and it will officially kick off at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC.
“Ten decades of creativity, innovation and determination have created The Walt Disney Company you know today – the most enduring and beloved name in entertainment,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said at the ceremonies. opening of D23 Expo. “It’s a huge responsibility to lead Disney as we enter our second century of telling stories and creating magic that will last for another 100 years.”
SEE ALSO: On The Red Carpet takes you inside D23 Expo
Guests at the Ultimate Disney Fan Event were the first to see Mickey Mouse in his glittering new “platinum” outfit, designed to reflect Disney’s optimism and creativity as the company celebrates 100 years and looks to the next century. And throughout the weekend, fans heard about amazing new entertainment, experiences and events coming from all corners of The Walt Disney Company for the celebration. From the 2023 release of Walt Disney Animation Studios Wish and Disney100: The Exhibition, which will tour nationally and internationally beginning next year, to spectacular new shows at Disneyland Resort, incredible collectibles and more, Here’s a taste of what to expect during Disney100:
Walt Disney Studios
In the 7,000-seat Room D23 Friday, Jennifer Lee, Creative Director of Walt Disney Animation Studios, announced “Wish,” an epic original animated musical inspired by the studios’ film heritage and featuring all-new songs by the Grammy nominated artist. Julia Michaels. The magical story, which looks forward to the next 100 years for the studio and explores how the star who wishes so many Disney characters came to be, is set in Roses, a fantasy kingdom where wishes can literally come true. Inspired by the watercolor illustrations of fairy tales that fascinated Walt Disney, the movie look combines a timeless watercolor style with contemporary 3D CG animation. Participants were introduced to 17-year-old Asha, a smart and driven optimist with a quick wit whose passionate appeal to the stars summons a true star from the sky. Incredibly curious and a tiny ball of boundless energy, Star is a giant beacon for chaos. Filmmakers Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn and actor Alan Tudyk (the voice of Valentino the goat) joined Lee on stage before introducing the voice of Asha, recent Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, who brought down the home while singing “More for Us,” an all-new original song from the film, which will hit theaters in 2023.
Additionally, Walt Disney Studios’ presentation of upcoming theatrical and streaming titles on Friday previewed a trio of new Disney Live Action movies that continue Disney’s 100-year celebration. These new films include “The Little Mermaid,” a live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar-winning animated musical classic, which will be released exclusively in domestic theaters on May 26, 2023; “Haunted Mansion,” a ghostly adventure inspired by the classic theme park attraction, hitting theaters in 2023; and “Peter Pan & Wendy”, a reimagining of the 1953 animated classic, which will be released on Disney+ in 2023.
MORE: Watch Halle Bailey transform into Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer
Fans in Hall D23 were among the first to see an all-new introduction of the Walt Disney Studios logo in honor of Disney 100 Years of Wonder. The new Disney Castle intro features Tinker Bell soaring over a riverside village and up a waterfall that leads to Disney’s iconic castle, now in platinum. Created by Disney Studios Content and Industrial Light & Magic and featuring an all-new arrangement of “When You Wish Upon a Star” by award-winning composer Christophe Beck (Frozen, WandaVision), the new intro will first appear in theaters with Disney’s Strange World this Thanksgiving and then play in ahead of all Disney theatrical and streaming releases throughout 2023.
Disney100: The Exhibition
During the D23 Expo, it was announced that Disney100: The Exhibition will open on February 18, 2023 at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Chicago, Illinois and Kansas City, Missouri as the next two stops on the north- American. round. The exhibition’s international unit will open on April 18 in Munich, Germany, with additional cities to be announced in the coming months. The exhibition’s stunning key artwork was also revealed, inviting guests to step into their favorite stories using innovative and immersive technology in ten galleries of the 15,000 square foot exhibition. The Walt Disney Archives opens their treasure chest, showcasing more than 250 of its “crown jewels,” rarely seen original artwork and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia. Disney hosted special behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the company’s most popular characters, movies, shows and attractions, from Disneyland to Walt Disney World and beyond. The ten beautiful and imaginatively themed galleries, all featuring moving stories, unique interactive installations and exciting background information, will take visitors on a journey through 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, celebrating Snow White classics. and the Seven Dwarfs in Strange World. , as well as the latest members of the Disney family: Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic.
Walt Disney Parks & Resorts
Disney Parks, Experiences and Products President Josh D’Amaro gave D23 Expo guests a first look at how Disney Parks around the world will mark Disney100.
New scenery, food and drink specials, character experiences and more will come to parks around the world, with the heart of the celebration rooted in Disneyland Resort:
- Two new nighttime shows – World of Color – One and the new Wondrous Journeys fireworks display – will debut in late January at Disneyland Resort. World of Color – One at Disney California Adventure will span the vast narrative legacy of Disney’s first 100 years and tell a new story through Disney classics and new favorites. Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park will ignite everyone’s wonder and feature nods to all 60 Walt Disney Animation Studios films to date, taking viewers on a journey filled with art, music, storytelling and heart. Special entertainment moments will also appear across the resort, including the long-awaited return of the Magic Happens parade this spring.
- A brand new nighttime show is coming to World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT in late 2023 as part of the Disney100 celebration.
- Hong Kong Disneyland will also unveil a new statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse near Cinderella’s Golden Carousel as part of Disney 100 Years of Wonder.
Consumer products, games and Disney publishing
As The Walt Disney Company celebrates its 100th anniversary, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing offers several exciting new collections and collaborations to commemorate 100 years of Disney wonders. The first of these collections includes:
- Disney100 Platinum Collection: D23 Expo attendees got a special preview of Disney’s Platinum Collection, including the launch of the first Disney100 beanie and headband. Platinum is a rare and precious metal known to stand the test of time, just like beloved Disney characters. This Platinum Collection of Disney100 merchandise captures the “classically Disney” look while ushering in a new century. Additional details about this collection debuting on shopDisney – including new product introductions – will be revealed later this year.
- Disney100 Decades Collection: As part of the Disney100 celebration, Disney introduces the Disney Decades Collection, a line of merchandise that celebrates classic stories and eras in the company’s history. Debuting early next year on shopDisney with merchandise centered around the 1920s and Steamboat Willie, this ongoing series will celebrate a different decade and their beloved stories, including 1930s Snow White, 1940s Pinocchio, and more.
- Disney100 Books from Disney Publishing: Fans looking to celebrate 100 years of Disney through its beloved tradition of storytelling can expect all-new titles in 2023, including Walt Disney: An American Original, Commemorative Edition; The Official Walt Disney Book of Quotes; The Disney Story: 100 Years of Wonder, by John Baxter, Bruce C. Steele and the staff of the Walt Disney Archives; and People Behind the Disney Parks: Stories of Those Honored with a Window on Main Street, USA by Chuck Snyder with original artwork by Josey Tsao.
A company-wide celebration
In addition to the above, other amazing experiences, content and opportunities await guests, including:
- Disney100.com: D23 Expo marked the debut of Disney100.com, a digital experience for all the magic that awaits guests at the celebration. Right now, fans can preview the site, which will officially launch on January 1, 2023.
- ABC News Studios will present a once-in-a-lifetime documentary event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of one of the world’s most beloved companies. “Disney: 100 Years of Wonder” will take viewers on a journey that began in 1923 and whose future is yet to be written. Deciding that a linear chronological narrative beginning in 1923 was insufficient to truly capture the essence of The Walt Disney Company magic, the project will tell the story from the perspective of the company’s core values and philosophies, which have acted as a way guide through our ever-changing world.
- Disney Music Group and Deutsche Grammophon will release “Lang Lang: The Disney Book” on September 16, 2022 to celebrate 100 years of Disney with iconic melodies reimagined for piano.
- In 2023, Disney Music Group will release a vinyl compilation highlighting the company’s musical moments across film, television and the parks.
- And much more will be announced in the weeks and months to come, including content that will cover the company’s portfolio of must-have linear television channels, including ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, Freeform, FX and National Geographic, as well as stations owned by ABC and streaming platforms: Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.
Fans can post about the celebration using #Disney100.
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.
