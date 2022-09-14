Bruins

“Honestly, it wasn’t such a difficult decision to make.” The Boston Bruins held Day 2 of Captains Practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday morning. Jake DeBrusk (left) chats with Connor Clifton. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

For nearly a year and a half, Jake DeBrusk found himself in the doghouse of Bruce Cassidy and hockey gossip.

The commercial chatter escalated each time Cassidy scratched DeBrusk from the lineup. And without a doubt, DeBrusk struggled to produce an offense during the pandemic-shortened season of 2021 and again for nearly half of the 2021-22 campaign.

DeBrusk seemingly reached a breaking point after another healthy scratch in late November. His trade request became public knowledge after another benching of Cassidy in a post-Thanksgiving tilt with the Vancouver Canucks.

Amid the noise, DeBrusk’s teammates weren’t shy about backing him up. The 2015 first-round pick found his game again in the second half of last year and eventually earned a spot on the top line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. He made the most of his top speed and his game in front of the net, rounding out the dynamic Marchand-Bergeron duo to a T, totaling 25 points in his last 32 games of the regular season.

After a difficult season, DeBrusk reflected on his future. After discussing the situation with his family in Edmonton, DeBrusk decided to withdraw his trade request.

“I think the most important thing last year was the support I got from this room,” DeBrusk said after Tuesday’s captains practice. “I felt like there was obviously a lot of stuff happening to me for obvious reasons, and the guys in that room kept it tight and kept it as one. That’s something that I always liked in this team

“I’ve always loved the boys and the city and everything. That’s what I’ve experienced, and that’s what I’m comfortable with. Honestly, it wasn’t such a hard decision to make. Saying that – and building on last season – it’s one of those things that I kind of talked about, and I was leaning that way, so yeah, that’s how it all went. .

The Bruins signed DeBrusk to a two-year contract extension ahead of their late March clash with the Montreal Canadiens. They parted ways with Cassidy after their first-round playoff loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Cassidy’s dismissal has sparked further speculation about DeBrusk’s motivation to back down on his trade request. But DeBrusk wouldn’t go into detail about Cassidy’s dynamic.

“It’s been speculated enough, I think,” DeBrusk said. “I think you know how I see things. Obviously, that’s an easy answer, but it’s one of those things we can talk about. I respect you all guys. Your job is to ask those kinds of questions. Obviously, it’s one of those things that’s interesting to have a lot of hot topics about the situation I requested a trade for, but I’m looking forward to this year.

“I think I said it after against Montreal [in March] I couldn’t wait to stop answering those questions, and that’s one of those things that’s a thing of the past. This whole summer has been focused on preparing well and preparing for this season, and that’s how I see this issue.

DeBrusk no longer has to worry about the takes regarding his past. Now he hopes to become a major contributor in Boston’s core, this time with Jim Montgomery at the helm.

Montgomery and DeBrusk exchanged a few words in introductory conversations over the summer. During his interview on the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund telethon in late August, Montgomery said he envisioned DeBrusk in a starring role with Bergeron and newcomer Pavel Zacha to start the 2022-23 campaign.

“He texted me a few times throughout the year, and he also called me throughout the summer. [We had] good conversations as a kind of quick introduction,” DeBrusk said of his conversations with Boston’s new bench boss. “I haven’t met him yet. I just arrived late last night, so I can’t wait to meet him. He seems very eager and excited to put his stamp on this team, just like we all are. We look forward to an exciting year.

The Bruins will have their hands full from the get-go as Marchand (hip), Matt Grzelcyk (right shoulder) and Charlie McAvoy (left shoulder) all heal from their respective off-season surgeries. They’ll rely on a top-six of DeBrusk, Bergeron, Zacha, David Pastrnak, Taylor Hall and a returning David Krejci for most of their offensive production without their nifty left wing and a pair of puck-moving defensemen. .