A middle school student was arrested in Bakersfield last week after bringing fentanyl pills to school and causing a school employee to overdose, authorities said.
The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a 13-year-old Chipman Junior High School student possessing fentanyl around 9:05 a.m. Friday, police said in a Facebook post.
As police drove to the school, they received a report that a yard supervisor may have overdosed after coming into contact with the pills, authorities said.
A Kern School District police officer arrived on the scene and administered Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, to the school employee, who was taken to hospital in a stable state.
Police said they discovered the student had brought to school around 150 fentanyl pills, which were disguised as Percocet painkiller pills. The yard supervisor discovered the pills after the student got into a fight with another student, police said, adding the 13-year-old also had about $300.
The student was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale. Authorities said they do not know if any pills were sold and distributed to other students. The investigation into how the student obtained the pills is ongoing.
Police have encouraged parents to discuss with their children the dangers of fentanyl, which can be disguised as other drugs.
The next chapter will focus on a mysterious new suspect who built a network of serial killers during quarantine. But, in the midst of it all, we learn more about Rossi’s origins and what exactly happened after Alvez asked out Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) in the series finale.
“They dated and I’m sure everyone, including me, was like, ‘What is this? How does this work?’” Vangsness teased. “You will find out and you will see…”
And although only six of the eight BAU members returned for the revival series, Messer said there was always room for fan favorites like Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) at headquarters.
“Their offices will still have stuff on them. They haven’t left,” Messer said. “If and when they come back is up to them. It depends on their schedule. I can’t promise anything at the moment. But that’s the hope.”
US Customs and Border Protection officials in Texas intercepted more than 266 pounds of methamphetamine at the US-Mexico border last Friday.
Officers from CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) discovered the illicit narcotics at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility, located in South Texas near McAllen.
Officers discovered the drugs in a commercial tractor-trailer from Mexico, CBP said in a news release.
A CBP officer returned the vehicle for further inspection, which involved the use of non-intrusive inspection systems.
Upon inspection, officers discovered approximately 266.75 pounds of what they believed to be methamphetamine concealed in the trailer. The estimated market value was more than $2.3 million, CBP said.
CBP OFO seized the narcotics and the tractor-trailer. The case is being investigated by officers from the US Immigration and Customs-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).
“Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” Port Manager Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement.
No details were provided regarding the identity of the driver or drivers. Fox News has contacted CBP for more information about this incident.
For nearly a year and a half, Jake DeBrusk found himself in the doghouse of Bruce Cassidy and hockey gossip.
The commercial chatter escalated each time Cassidy scratched DeBrusk from the lineup. And without a doubt, DeBrusk struggled to produce an offense during the pandemic-shortened season of 2021 and again for nearly half of the 2021-22 campaign.
DeBrusk seemingly reached a breaking point after another healthy scratch in late November. His trade request became public knowledge after another benching of Cassidy in a post-Thanksgiving tilt with the Vancouver Canucks.
Amid the noise, DeBrusk’s teammates weren’t shy about backing him up. The 2015 first-round pick found his game again in the second half of last year and eventually earned a spot on the top line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. He made the most of his top speed and his game in front of the net, rounding out the dynamic Marchand-Bergeron duo to a T, totaling 25 points in his last 32 games of the regular season.
After a difficult season, DeBrusk reflected on his future. After discussing the situation with his family in Edmonton, DeBrusk decided to withdraw his trade request.
“I think the most important thing last year was the support I got from this room,” DeBrusk said after Tuesday’s captains practice. “I felt like there was obviously a lot of stuff happening to me for obvious reasons, and the guys in that room kept it tight and kept it as one. That’s something that I always liked in this team
“I’ve always loved the boys and the city and everything. That’s what I’ve experienced, and that’s what I’m comfortable with. Honestly, it wasn’t such a hard decision to make. Saying that – and building on last season – it’s one of those things that I kind of talked about, and I was leaning that way, so yeah, that’s how it all went. .
The Bruins signed DeBrusk to a two-year contract extension ahead of their late March clash with the Montreal Canadiens. They parted ways with Cassidy after their first-round playoff loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Cassidy’s dismissal has sparked further speculation about DeBrusk’s motivation to back down on his trade request. But DeBrusk wouldn’t go into detail about Cassidy’s dynamic.
“It’s been speculated enough, I think,” DeBrusk said. “I think you know how I see things. Obviously, that’s an easy answer, but it’s one of those things we can talk about. I respect you all guys. Your job is to ask those kinds of questions. Obviously, it’s one of those things that’s interesting to have a lot of hot topics about the situation I requested a trade for, but I’m looking forward to this year.
“I think I said it after against Montreal [in March] I couldn’t wait to stop answering those questions, and that’s one of those things that’s a thing of the past. This whole summer has been focused on preparing well and preparing for this season, and that’s how I see this issue.
DeBrusk no longer has to worry about the takes regarding his past. Now he hopes to become a major contributor in Boston’s core, this time with Jim Montgomery at the helm.
Montgomery and DeBrusk exchanged a few words in introductory conversations over the summer. During his interview on the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund telethon in late August, Montgomery said he envisioned DeBrusk in a starring role with Bergeron and newcomer Pavel Zacha to start the 2022-23 campaign.
“He texted me a few times throughout the year, and he also called me throughout the summer. [We had] good conversations as a kind of quick introduction,” DeBrusk said of his conversations with Boston’s new bench boss. “I haven’t met him yet. I just arrived late last night, so I can’t wait to meet him. He seems very eager and excited to put his stamp on this team, just like we all are. We look forward to an exciting year.
The Bruins will have their hands full from the get-go as Marchand (hip), Matt Grzelcyk (right shoulder) and Charlie McAvoy (left shoulder) all heal from their respective off-season surgeries. They’ll rely on a top-six of DeBrusk, Bergeron, Zacha, David Pastrnak, Taylor Hall and a returning David Krejci for most of their offensive production without their nifty left wing and a pair of puck-moving defensemen. .
South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and David Furones discuss the possibility of the Miami Dolphins winning this Sunday in Baltimore against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, and give their predictions.
Details of a video reviewed by authorities revealed that Jin Shin, a Dallas, Texas business owner who was killed in a minor car accident last month, was surrounded by a group of eight people before the shooting. The incident happened on South University Drive in Fort Worth, Texas on August 15 when Shin, who was described by friends and family as a ‘pillar’ of Dallas’ Asian community, was shot dead following a car accident involving his Jeep. and a sedan driven by a woman with two female passengers. Two men then got out of the car, one of whom was identified as the suspected shooter, 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West.
Jude Bellingham has joked that he doesn’t know how Borussia Dortmund could stop Erling Haaland ahead of their Champions League game.
The German giants travel to England to take on Manchester City on Wednesday night with the Norwegian striker set to face his former club.
After arriving for £56million over the summer, Haaland started with a staggering tally of 12 goals in eight games for his new employers.
With the 22-year-old no doubt determined to put up a good showing against his former club Dortmund, the task for them will be to complete his marvelous run in front of goal.
A key part of Dortmund’s squad is 19-year-old midfielder Bellingham, who has said his side must defend as a unit if they are to have any chance of winning against Haaland and City.
Asked how they can stop Haaland, Bellingham joked: “I’m not really sure I’m being honest!
“We will have to find out tomorrow.
“He’s a player with a lot of quality and a lot of physical attributes that make him dangerous and like I said, it’s not an individual task, it’s something the team has to deal with collectively.
“If we stick together and try to do the right things without the ball, it can be possible.”
