latest news LA and OC health departments warn of EV-D68 respiratory virus

Health officials are warning doctors about another contagious virus that in rare cases can send children to hospital or lead to permanent paralysis.

In an advisory, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted an increase last month in the number of children hospitalized with serious respiratory illness – including enterovirus D68 or EV-D68.

First identified in California in 1962, EV-D68 is concerning because in rare cases it can damage the spinal cord and cause a condition known as acute flaccid myelitis – which weakens muscles and can sometimes cause paralysis.

In general, more than 90% of cases of acute flaccid myelitis occur in young children.

In response to the CDC advisory, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued its own advisory stating that if paralysis or other symptoms of acute flaccid myelitis are suspected in a patient, clinicians should report the case to their agency within 24 hours.

Orange County also issued an advisory, with health officer Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong stating that the county “is currently seeing many respiratory illnesses affecting our community, both in children and adults…resulting in hospitalizations”.

Health officials have suggested residents get a flu shot and stay up to date on COVID-19 shots and boosters to prevent complications from viral illnesses.

EV-D68 can be transmitted through an infected person’s saliva and mucus and is likely spread “when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or touches a surface that is then touched by others,” the CDC said. .

“In general, infants, children and adolescents are most likely to be infected with enteroviruses and to become ill. This is because they do not yet have immunity (protection) against previous exposures to these viruses,” the CDC explains. “Adults can be infected with enteroviruses, but they are more likely to have no symptoms or mild symptoms.”

There is no vaccine available to protect against EV-D68.

Most cases of EV-D68 cause no symptoms or only mild symptoms, according to the CDC. Mild symptoms include a runny nose, sneezing, coughing, and body aches. Fever is reported in about half of known cases of EV-D68.

More serious symptoms, including unusual shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, are signs that a person needs immediate medical attention.

Children with asthma may be at higher risk for severe disease if infected with EV-D68, the CDC said. Asthma patients who experience exacerbated symptoms should seek prompt medical attention, the agency said.

A small number of EV-D68 cases have been reported in the United States since 1987. But a nationwide outbreak of respiratory disease in late 2014 began raising awareness of serious associated illnesses.

According to the CDC, the observed growth in EV-D68 cases in 2014, 2016, and 2018 has led to an increase in acute flaccid myelitis cases each summer and fall.

There was also an increase in EV-D68 cases, although to a lesser extent, in 2020. The spread of the virus was likely limited by stay-at-home and mask-in-place requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic; there was no significant increase in acute flaccid myelitis that year.

There were 120 cases of acute flaccid myelitis nationwide in 2014; 153 in 2016; 238 in 2018; and 33 in 2020. In California, there were 24 cases in 2014; 28 in 2016; 15 in 2018; and four in 2020.

In 2018, last year, EV-D68 was documented at relatively high levels, the median age of children requiring care in emergency rooms or hospitals was around 3 years old. “However, all ages of children and adolescents can be affected,” the CDC said.

The agency released its recent advisory in light of data that enterovirus D68 cases in July and August were higher than the same period in each of the past three years. However, there was no increase in cases of acute flaccid myelitis or related paralysis as of August 30.

But as the increase in EV-D68 cases usually foreshadows an increase in acute flaccid myelitis cases, officials say it’s essential to be extremely vigilant in the coming weeks.

Another possible cause of acute flaccid myelitis and paralysis can be poliomyelitis. There has been a case of paralysis caused by polio in New York this year, and the polio virus has been found in New York’s sewage and in several suburban counties northwest of the city as well as in Nassau County on Long Island.

On Friday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a disaster emergency linked to rising polio in sewage, allowing more types of workers to administer polio vaccines and forcing health care providers to send polio vaccination data to state officials.

People should seek immediate medical attention for themselves or their child if they notice symptoms of weakness in arms or legs; neck, back, arm or leg pain; difficulty swallowing; slurred speech; difficulty moving the eyes, drooping eyelids or drooping of the face; or weakness.

Tracking EV-D68 is difficult because most hospitals and doctor’s offices do not perform the type of test needed to identify the specific type of enterovirus.

The CDC recommends that physicians consider EV-D68 as a potential cause of illness – especially during the summer and fall – “as a possible cause of acute, unexplained acute respiratory illness, even if the patient has no no fever”.

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said the tactics to protect against EV-D68 infection are common sense: wash your hands and stay clean. home in case of illness.

“If the child gets sicker than a normal cold, they should be seen” by a medical professional, Kim-Farley said.

Additionally, physicians and other clinicians should keep EV-D68 in mind as a possible cause of severe respiratory disease or sudden onset of muscle weakness and consider ordering specialized tests to confirm a diagnosis. suspicious, Kim-Farley said.