latest news LA County Reports Nation’s First MPX Case in Exposed Healthcare Worker

The first U.S. healthcare worker to be infected with MPX at work has been reported in Los Angeles County, public health officials said Tuesday, a day after the county confirmed the first death from MPX in the country.
“We have identified a health care worker with monkeypox who appears to have been exposed to the virus in the workplace,” said Dr. Rita Singhal, chief medical officer for the LA County Department of Public Health, during an interview. a presentation to the supervisory board. “This is the first case of monkeypox in a healthcare worker in the United States that has been linked to workplace exposure.”
Singhal said the county consulted with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials on the matter, but the risk of MPX to healthcare workers “remains very low.”
The LA County Public Health Department declined to answer additional questions about the health care worker’s condition or how the virus was contracted, but Singhal said officials will continue to share information. about infection prevention with healthcare professionals, including advice on personal protective equipment.
California health officials recently began using the name MPX, pronounced mpox, due to widespread concerns that the original name of the virus is stigmatizing and racist. The World Health Organization is in the process of officially renaming the disease, which will take several months.
MPX – unlike the coronavirus – is not easily transmitted, usually requiring close skin-to-skin contact with an infectious lesion. Cases in this outbreak have been confirmed primarily in men who have sex with men, as well as transgender people, as the virus can be spread easily through sex – but not exclusively.
In LA County, 97% of MPX cases have been confirmed in men, and of those cases where sexual orientation is known, more than 90% identified as gay or bisexual, according to the Health Department. public.
As the number of MPX cases reached a total of 1,900 in LA County on Tuesday, the number of new cases week-over-week has recently begun to decline, a sign that public health officials across the country hope to indicate a reduction in transmission and a sustained drop in cases. There are 4,453 confirmed or suspected cases across California.
But even as the rate of new cases slows, Singhal said disparities are widening among those who catch the virus and receive the two-dose Jynneos vaccine.
In July — at the start of the local outbreak — white Angelenos accounted for more than 55% of new weekly MPX cases, according to Public Health Department data shared Tuesday. But in early September, Latino residents made up the largest proportion of MPX cases in the county, with about 55% of all new weekly cases. The share of white residents had fallen to around 20% of new weekly cases by early September, while the share of black residents had nearly doubled in two months, to around 10%.
When controlling for population, county officials found that Black Angelenos had the highest rate of cumulative MPX infections, at 26 cases per 100,000 black residents, while Latino residents and white residents had lower rates of similar cases, at 16 and 17 per 100,000, respectively.
Using the Healthy Places Index, or HPI — a metric that takes into account a community’s overall level of public health, such as poverty and access to housing and education — county officials found that neighborhoods with fewer resources accounted for a greater share of the total number of MPX cases in the county: about 70% in early September.
“Over time, a higher proportion of cases ended up in the two lowest HPI quartiles, or in the least healthy communities,” Singhal said. At the start of the epidemic, people living in communities with fewer resources for optimal public health accounted for about 30% of MPX cases, while those living in communities with more resources were initially more likely to contract the virus. But that changed about two months later.
People of color have also not disproportionately received the MPX vaccine, despite making up the majority of current cases, according to county data from last week. Latino residents account for 44% of MPX cases but only 32% of first-dose recipients; similarly, 12% of the county’s cases are among black residents, but only 9% of the first doses administered went to that demographic.
White Angelenos make up 40% of first-dose recipients in the county, though they account for less than 30% of cases, the data shows.
“To address disparities in monkeypox cases and vaccination rates among Latino and black populations, [the Department of] Public health is working with community organizations to better define messaging and awareness for these populations,” Singhal said. “We meet with stakeholders weekly to hear focus group feedback on how best to reach these populations.”
Singhal also noted that only a third of people eligible for a second dose of the MPX vaccine have received it, and she strongly encouraged people to get vaccinated to “optimize their immune response.”
Barbara Ferrer, the county’s director of public health, said she hopes the agency’s recent expansion of vaccine eligibility to include people who certify they may be at “risk for future exposure.” will also help get more people to get vaccinated.
Due to an initial shortage of doses, the county limited doses to those considered most at risk for the virus – primarily gay and bisexual men or transgender people with certain sexually transmitted infections or multiple sexual partners – which she admitted to having been stigmatising. The availability of vaccines has since increased significantly, although authorities still do not recommend widespread inoculations.
“We changed our eligibility guidelines to really make it a lot easier for people,” Ferrer said Tuesday. “We are desperately trying to listen to residents’ concerns. … We have a disproportion; we need to pay close attention to what people in our communities are saying to help reduce barriers to immunization.
Singhal also reported two cases of MPX that were confirmed in county jails and 81 among homeless people, including seven in congregate housing, but she said there was “no evidence of spread in these environments”. There have been six cases in children under the age of 18.
Throughout the outbreak, 66 people were hospitalized with MPX, Singhal said, or about 4% of the total cases. The recently deceased MPX in LA County was “severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized,” Singhal said, and she urged people with MPX to seek medical care and treatment as soon as possible.
Bitcoin tumbles 9%, reversing gains, after inflation report disappointment
Representations of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency are seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
Bitcoin fell on Tuesday, after stocks fell after the August consumer price index report came in higher than expected.
The cryptocurrency slid 9.66% on Tuesday, falling to $20,249.8 per coin as of 4:00 p.m. ET according to Coin Metrics. It was bitcoin’s worst day since June 18.
The decline in price is a reversal of earlier gains. Bitcoin had hit a one-month high of $22,764.49 on Tuesday morning before falling, according to Coin Metrics.
The rally, which took the digital asset back above the key psychological level of $20,000 last week, was boosted by the weakening of the US dollar ahead of Tuesday’s inflation report, which was expected to show that the inflation had cooled. A much-anticipated network update for Ethereum also pushed the price of the digital coin up.
But August CPI data showed inflation rising month-on-month, even as gasoline prices fell. The US dollar surged and stocks sold off sharply as Wall Street anticipates more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
As rates soared, investors sought to shed risky assets like cryptocurrencies.
Ether, the token that runs on Ethereum, also fell more than 6% on Tuesday ahead of the highly anticipated merger, which is expected to take place between September 13-15. During the merger, Ethereum will transition from a proof-of-work model to one using proof-of-stake.
This move will help make Ethereum more energy efficient and secure. It should also help attract new investors to the cryptocurrency, which has the second-largest market capitalization after bitcoin.
Still, it’s unclear exactly when the merger will take place. It may also take longer than the three days investors are currently watching.
cnbc
Hong Kong ignores citywide vaccination mandate to admit unvaccinated Chinese travelers
Hong Kong chief executive John Lee said on Tuesday that unvaccinated Chinese visitors are granted 180-day “vaccine passes” and are exempt from the city’s broad vaccination mandate because China allegedly very low coronavirus transmission rates.
Lee took the floor because Chinese social media users started posting about automatically receiving vaccine passports at the Hong Kong border, even if they weren’t vaccinated. According to Lee, this policy has been in place for some time but has not been made public so far.
“The main reason is that the risk of [Chinese coronavirus] infection on the mainland [China] is the lowest in the world. Its risk, compared to Hong Kong, has been much lower,” Lee insisted, even though China currently has millions of people under coronavirus lockdownand some of them begin to starve.
Hong Kong residents understandably resented this special treatment for Chinese visitors since they were subjected to an exceptionally strict vaccination mandate. Last Thursday, the mandate was extended to cover children as young as five, banning tykes from all public places until they receive at least two hits by the end of November.
Children 12 and older will need Three plans to meet access requirements for public places. Secondary schools are not allowed to hold in-person classes unless 90% of students are triple vaccinated. Compliance is checked with a “pass vaccine” smartphone application or paper certificates with QR codes.
The new vaccine rules have generated great uncertainty in Hong Kong over whether or not schools will open, which has left business leaders complaining that the city has become an unattractive destination.
“There is so much uncertainty about whether classes are going to be cancelled, can children go to school? Academic uncertainty certainly helps scare people away and attracting people to Hong Kong is difficult,” said Australian Chamber of Commerce chief Robert Quinlivan. Reuters on Sunday.
Reuters noted that around 30,000 students dropped out of school in Hong Kong last year and more than 5,000 teachers quit their jobs. The city’s population decreased by 113,000 in the first half of 2022, with many residents fleeing to the UK, Canada and the US.
Under current rules, visitors from anywhere other than China and Macau must present proof of at least two vaccines, endure three days of hotel quarantine at their own expense, and then agree to four days of “surveillance”. medical” during which they are not allowed to enter restaurants or many other public places.
Breitbart News
Ukraine’s food exports up, Russian fertilizers down
Fertilizers now cost three times the price they had before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, UN trade chief Rebeca Grynspan said, adding that “the affordability crisis we we are currently experiencing will be a catastrophic crisis if we do not solve the fertilizer problem.”
Food exports from Ukraine and Russia have increased since the July 22 grain deal, but much-needed fertilizer exports from Russia are still falling despite being covered by the deal, with funding and shipping issues, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
UN trade chief Rebeca Grynspan, who leads the team trying to facilitate unhindered global access to Russian food and fertilizers, said Russia had reported a 12% increase in food exports from June to July. But while there has been significant progress, the UN is concerned about needed fertilizer exports by October and November, the last for the northern hemisphere planting season, she said. .
Fertilizers now cost three times the price they were before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, Grynspan said, adding that “the affordability crisis we are experiencing now will be a catastrophic crisis if we don’t let’s not solve the fertilizer problem.”
As an example, she said that the planting season for new crops in West Africa is over and plantings have declined by a very high percentage due to fertilizer costs.
Grynspan told a UN news conference via video from Geneva that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reported that food prices fell around the world in August for the fifth consecutive month. But she expressed concern that this decline has not been seen in domestic markets and that developing countries, in particular, are still grappling with high food prices as well as inflation, currency devaluations and increases in interest rates.
Amir Abdulla, the United Nations coordinator for the Ukrainian grain shipment agreement, said 129 fully laden ships carrying more than 2.8 million tons of grain left Ukraine’s three designated Black Sea ports for different country.
With grain prices falling, Abdulla said, the UN has found that people who used to hoard grain to sell at high prices are now putting it on the market in one or two countries. Hopefully that will bring some of those local prices down, he said via video from Istanbul.
On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the United Nations, paving the way for the export of desperately needed grain and fertilizer, ending a wartime stalemate that threatened food security in the world.
Ukraine was one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country on February 24 and the naval blockade of its ports had halted shipments. Some Ukrainian grain is transported across Europe by rail, road and river, but the prices of vital commodities such as wheat and barley had skyrocketed before the grain deal, which the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, called an unprecedented agreement between two parties engaged in a bloody conflict.
Although international sanctions against Russia did not target food exports, the war disrupted shipments of Russian products as shipping and insurance companies were unwilling to deal with Russia. Grynspan, who is secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, said the UN had provided clarification to the insurance, finance and shipping industry that there were no sanctions on Russian ships carrying food or fertilizer. She explained that this involves dealing with the private sector where the market has shown a chilling effect.
cnbctv18-forexlive
‘House of the Dragon’: When Episode 5 lands in your time zone
The House of the Dragon is growing. Episode 3 was a bangerestablishing Daemon Targaryen as an absolute unit, and episode 4 added complications in his relationship with his niece Rhaenyra Targaryen. We can’t wait to see what happens next.
The Game of Thrones prequel is all about the Targaryen Family. It specifically chronicles the peak and subsequent fall of House Targaryen; it is based on a book called Fire and Blood which details a civil war around the iron throne called The Dance of the Dragons. House of the Dragon takes place approximately 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen became the mother of dragons.
As game of thrones before that, House of the Dragon will air one episode at a time. (And U.S know now that it will return for a second season.) It has its predecessor’s former prime time slot: 9:00 p.m. PT on Sundays. The show will simultaneously hit streaming services around the world, including HBO Max in the United States.
Here’s when House of the Dragon is coming to a TV or streaming service near you, wherever you are in the world.
When does House of the Dragon debut in my time zone?
Dragon House airs on HBO at 9 p.m. PT/ET, but on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET — meaning those on the West Coast can watch it three hours early (6 p.m. PT) on the streaming service. Those in the UK and Ireland will have to stay up late, as the show airs on Sky UK at 2am the next day. In Australia, it will air on Foxtel and Binge at 11 a.m. AEST.
Here are some other time zones, channels and streaming services where the next episode of House of the Dragon will be available.
Canada, Craves: 9 p.m., September 18.
Latin America, HBO Max: 9 p.m., September 18.
Portugal, HBO Max: 2 a.m., September 19.
Spain, HBO Max: 3 a.m., September 19.
Italy, Sky Italy: 3 a.m., September 19.
Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, HBO Max: 3 a.m., September 19.
Germany and Austria, Sky Germany: 3 a.m., September 19.
Switzerland, RTS: 3 a.m., September 19.
Israel, Cellcom: 4 a.m., September 19.
Middle East, NSO: 5:00 a.m. Dubai time on September 19.
Japan, U-Next: 10 a.m., September 19.
Singapore, HBO Asia: 9 a.m., September 19.
New Zealand, Sky SoHo: 1 p.m., September 19.
Game of Thrones was one of the world’s most acclaimed drama series, renowned for bringing the production of Hollywood blockbusters to your TV. Part of the shine of the show faded in the last two seasons, however, as the HBO show was created at a faster rate than Martin could create new books. The sixth book in the Song of Fire and Ice series, Winds of Winter, is known for his constant delays.
Thankfully, House of the Dragon is allowing HBO to copy Martin’s notes again. The show is based on Fire and Blood, a book Martin wrote in 2018. Fire and Blood is the first of two volumes Martin is writing about the Targaryen dynasty: House of the Dragon picks up about halfway through.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
Jude Bellingham can be ‘Liverpool’s Erling Haaland’ as the Borussia Dortmund star is set to break Wayne Rooney’s long-standing Champions League record
Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham’s stock continues to rise as he closes in on another Champions League record.
The England international has become one of football’s finest young talents since joining the Bundesliga in 2020.
Bellingham already holds the record for the youngest English player to ever start a Champions League knockout game.
And when the 19-year-old lines up for Dortmund against Manchester City this week, he will have added another.
Bellingham’s 17 Champions League appearances are the most of any English teenager.
Phil Foden remains the youngest Englishman to start a Champions League game at the age of 17 years and 192 days when he played against Shakhtar Donetsk in December 2017.
But the Manchester City star only managed to rack up just 11 more outings before completing his teenage years in May 2020.
As well as revamping Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jack Wilshere and Wayne Rooney, Bellingham also created his own unique record.
Tech stocks crushed by market selloff
A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange NYSE in New York, August 26, 2022.
Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images
The six largest U.S. tech companies lost more than $500 billion in value on Tuesday after a surprisingly high inflation report in August sent tech stocks tumbling. The consumer price index rose 0.1% for the month and 8.3% year over year, even as gasoline prices fell.
The Invesco QQQ ETF, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the 100 most-listed non-financial companies on the Nasdaq, fell 5.5% on its worst day of trading since March 2020. The fund’s top 10 holdings include Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Nvidia.
The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.16% to end the day at 11,633.5, steeper than any day since June 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1,276.37 points, or 3.94 %, to close at 31,104.97, and the S&P 500 fell 4.32% to 3,932.69.
Here are the companies that have suffered some of the biggest losses:
- Apple lost $154.11 billion in market capitalization and fell 5.87%, its biggest drop since September 2020
- Microsoft lost $109.33 billion and fell 5.5%, its biggest drop since September 2020
- Alphabet (which owns Google) lost $85.32 billion and fell 5.9%, its biggest drop since March 2020
- Amazon lost $98.11 billion and fell 7.06%, its biggest drop since May 2022
- Meta (formerly Facebook) lost $42.55 billion and fell 9.37%, its biggest drop since February 2022
- Nvidia lost $34.21 billion and lost 9.47%, its biggest drop since March 2020.
The August inflation report is one of the last the Fed will see ahead of its September 20-21 meeting, when the central bank is expected to make its third consecutive interest rate hike of 0, 75 percentage points to curb inflation. The report could cause the Fed to continue its aggressive hikes for longer than some investors expected.
cnbc
