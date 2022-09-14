latest news LA schools chief to use emergency authority in cyberattack

Get the latest Boston sports news
Superintendent of Los Angeles Schools. Alberto Carvalho was given rare emergency powers on Tuesday to deal with the ongoing crisis caused by a massive Labor Day weekend cyberattack on the nation’s second-largest school system.
In an interview after the meeting, Carvalho revealed another element of the attack. The hackers had left behind silent, nearly invisible tripwires that could trigger another chain of damage or compromised information, another indication of the seriousness of the breach being investigated by the FBI. , the Department of Homeland Security and local law enforcement.
The school board approved the emergency authority by the required unanimous vote. The action specifies that Carvalho for one year “may enter into all contracts” to obtain “the materials, supplies and professional services necessary to deal with the emergency conditions caused by the cyber attack”. The authority allows Carvalho to act “without advertising or bidding and for any dollar amount necessary.”
Carvalho said there would be limits on what he would publicly disclose about the expenses, to avoid providing a roadmap for future attacks. The ransomware attack was carried out by a criminal syndicate that targeted educational institutions, a well-known law enforcement group.
“This is a transparent board that operates transparently, in a very public way. However, even the government and the law allow privilege when it comes to highly confidential information,” Carvalho said, adding that he needed to act quickly to put “the necessary tools and safeguards” in place to protect himself. recover from the attack and prevent future attacks.
While schools opened as planned on September 6, many students, parents and staff said that little schoolwork or other regular work could be done after that because all computer systems and programs were not working or were not accessible. The online assault was in progress on Saturday, September 3, when district staff noticed the intrusion and took countermeasures to prevent it.
During the attack, the facilities network was encrypted and taken down. District officials said they prevented a similar outcome elsewhere by shutting down other systems and then gradually and safely bringing them back online. But this process has prevented students, teachers and staff from working normally.
Because the hackers compromised a significant number of passwords, authorities ordered a district-wide reset of more than 600,000 credentials. Then the technicians discovered that the password reset system was also partially compromised – and the reset process must have slowed down.
That issue has been resolved, Carvalho said, but it remains unclear to what extent the hackers were able to download student information, such as grades, class schedules, disciplinary records and disability status.
Overall, the situation had improved significantly on Tuesday, but workers and families were still reporting online problems, disabled computer programs and inaccessible web pages.
Carvalho said 92% of middle and high school students had successfully changed their passwords. All elementary students received temporary passwords.
Board member Monica Garcia said school leaders have been resourceful in using workarounds until systems can be fully restored.
For example, Eastside students weren’t able to take advantage of dual enrollment at East Los Angeles College, a program that allows students to earn college credits and proficiency certificates while still in high school or even college. . But the applications were online and the deadline was approaching. Officials quickly obtained, distributed and collected paper and pencil forms, returning them to the college before the deadline, Garcia said.
Carvalho said he recognizes his emergency powers could cause concern. It has committed to providing monthly expense reports in as much detail as possible for three months, then bi-monthly reports thereafter. In six months there would be an overview, including a review of the need to retain emergency authority,
Until recently, extended emergency authority was pretty much unknown from in LA Unified, but the council took a similar course at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then-Superintendent Austin Beutner used these powers for over a year and they were more extensive in nature, taking over virtually all operations in the district.
Loons captain Wil Trapp spoke Monday about the importance of not taking even a second off during the stretch run to the MLS Cup Playoffs.
On Tuesday, Trapp’s midfield partner, Kervin Arriaga, was undisciplined in his high press early in the second half and the Honduran’s forward movement allowed former MLS MVP Carlos Vela the space needed for the Mexican to use his magical left foot to produce an equalizing goal in a 1-1 draw at Allainz Field.
The brief letdown cost the Loons a win and three points after Brent Kallman’s first half header gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead.
With Minnesota’s playoff positioning slipping in three straight scoreless losses, a goal and a point will be precious, but they lost points from a winning position at home.
Minnesota (13-12-6) made the smallest improvement and moved up up into fifth place with 45 points, while first-place LAFC (19-8-4, 61) continue to lag behind its once torrid pace.
Minnesota United has been in desperate need of players to get on the end of Emanuel Reynoso’s corner kicks this season. Then Brent Kallman rose up and nodded home Reynoso’s corner in the 45th minute Tuesday.
Reynoso was issued a yellow card in the 88th minute and he will be suspended due to yellow-card accumulation for another crucial game on Saturday at Sporting Kansas City.
A goal from an unlikely center back source ended a scoreless drought of 321 minutes across three full games and late into a fourth, the 2-1 win over Houston on Aug. 27. The Loons’ MLS-era longest drought is 357 minutes from June and July of its debut season
MNUFC manager Adrian Heath was delighted with his team’s “excellent” play in the first half, but was livid over how LAFC striker Cristian Arango was only given one yellow card in the first half.
“Still don’t know why Arango has not got a second yellow card, but because it’s LAFC they don’t seem to have the same rules as everybody else,” Heath said on The CW. “Everybody knows it should have been a second yellow … The only person who didn’t give it is the referee,” Tim Ford.
The Loons got a boost when Reynoso passed a prematch fitness test with an ankle that kept him out of the 1-0 loss to Portland on Saturday. Reynoso started in betweeen Mender Garcia, Robin Lod, with Luis Amarilla up top.
Lod exited at halftime with a “little issue,” TV commentator Callum Williams on The CW.
LAFC started Gareth Bale and Carlos Vela and Arango together for the first time since they were blitzed in a 4-1 loss at Austin FC on Aug. 26. Bale has been coming info the bench in the three matches since then.
Arango was done at the half; Bale left at the hour mark.
Members of the Gophers men’s basketball team were in The Wonderwall supporters sections seven and eight rows directly behind the south goal Tuesday. … Twins Cuban legend Tony Oliva was the coin toss honoree for the Loons’ Hispanic Heritage game. … Minnesota was without attacker Franco Fragpane and LAFC missed defender Ryan Hollingshead. Both were suspended due to recent cards.
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration of the Cut Inflation Act on Tuesday on “Jesse Watters in prime time.”
JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is it just bad planning or is everything going according to plan? The mock party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason for inflation is not at 10%, it is because Biden emptied the strategic oil reserve.
BIDEN CELEBRATES ‘CUTTING INFLATION ACT’ AFTER INFLATION RISE IN AUGUST
Look at this. Gasoline prices are down from their peaks because it is flood the market with oil paid for by taxpayers. That’s for emergencies like wars and hurricanes, not the medium term, and Biden is going to have to rebuild the oil stockpile to near $100 a barrel. What do you think that will do to the price when America starts buying gazillions of barrels of oil?
This will send the price at the pump back over $5 a gallon, but after Joe put the ball in your face, it flew to Delaware. Guys, it’s Tuesday and the president just went home for the rest of the week. COVID is over, but Joe likes working remotely or not working at all.
Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas was mired in a 2-for-21 slump heading into Tuesday’s game, but got away with it in his first career at bat against the Yankees.
After a scoreless first inning, Casas showed up for his first plate appearance of the night with Rafael Devers in third. Facing a 2-0 count, Casas connected hard on a 98mph fastball from Yankees ace Gerritt Cole – driving it over the green monster and out of a DraftKings backboard behind the bleachers.
Here is a glance homer.
Baseball Savant homered at 411 feet with an exit speed of 108.6 mph.
When he arrived in Boston, Casas noted that the monster could catch a lot of his homers and turn them into doubles.
“My pull-side home runs go far enough to go over the bullpen,” he said at the time. “My shots on the opposite court are going to come out of the Monster quite frequently. I think it will play very well for my swing. I’m excited to have consistent at bats and see what kind of numbers I’m going to put up.
Casas’ slow start to his MLB career didn’t worry Red Sox manager Alex Cora much.
“He controls the area. It’s not growing,” Cora said recently. “He has an understanding of the strike zone. The strike zone does not control it; he controls the strike zone, which is very different. He puts good swings on good pitches.
Casas persuaded a walk in his second at bat. The 22-year-old prospect is No. 26 in the MLB Pipeline top 100 and No. 2 in the entire Red Sox organization.
Ken Starr, a former federal appeals judge and prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, died Tuesday at the age of 76, his family announced.
For many years, Starr’s stellar reputation as a lawyer seemed to set him on the path to the Supreme Court. At 37, he became the youngest person to serve on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia also sat. From 1989 to 1993, Starr served as Solicitor General in the administration of President George HW Bush, arguing 25 cases before the Supreme Court.
Despite his impressive legal credentials, nothing could have prepared him for the task of investigating a sitting president.
In a five-year investigation, Starr investigated fraudulent real estate transactions involving a longtime Clinton associate, looked into the removal of documents from the office of Deputy White House Counsel Vincent Foster after his suicide and gathered evidence of Clinton’s sexual relationship with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern. Each of the controversies had the potential to cause serious, even fatal, damage to Clinton’s presidency.
As Clinton’s legal troubles mounted, the White House pilloried Starr as a right-wing zealot bidding on Republicans bent on destroying the president.
“The assaults took their toll” on the investigation, Starr told a Senate committee in 1999. “A duly authorized federal investigation into law enforcement has come to be characterized as another political game. became political in other ways.”
In a bitter conclusion to his investigation into the Lewinsky case that drew even more criticism, Starr filed a report, as required by law, with the United States House of Representatives. He found that Clinton lied under oath, engaged in obstruction of justice, and followed behavior inconsistent with the president’s constitutional duty to faithfully enforce the laws.
House Republicans used Starr’s report as a road map in impeaching the president, who was acquitted in a Senate trial.
In 2020, he was recruited to help represent Trump in the nation’s third impeachment trial. In a memorable statement to Congress during Trump’s impeachment trial, Starr said “we are living in what I think can aptly be described as ‘the age of impeachment’.”
He said that “like war, impeachment is hell, or at least presidential impeachment is hell.”
Clinton’s legal troubles began during the 1992 presidential campaign. Questions arose about the candidate’s ties to the owner of a failed Arkansas savings and loan. The problem quickly faded. But it caught the attention of federal regulators, who began investigating whether the S&L money had been diverted to a real estate venture called Whitewater in which Bill and Hillary Clinton and S&L owner Jim McDougal shared a financial interest.
Bowing to intense political pressure from Republicans and some members of his own party, Clinton called for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Whitewater. A three-member appeals court for independent attorneys chose Starr.
On the Whitewater front, Starr prosecutors investigated Hillary Clinton’s legal work for Jim McDougal’s S&L. She and the president were questioned by Starr prosecutors and their videotaped depositions played before juries during the criminal trials of McDougal and his ex-wife, Susan. None of the Clintons have ever been charged in connection with Whitewater.
The investigation into Clinton’s intimate relationship with Lewinsky was a show in Washington.
In 1995, Lewinsky went to work at the White House as an intern. During the government shutdown at the end of that year, she and Clinton had a sexual encounter in a hallway near the Oval Office, the first of 10 sexual encounters over the next year and a half. Lewinsky assigned the case to a colleague, Linda Tripp, who recorded some of their conversations and took the tapes to Starr’s prosecutors. Lewinsky was granted immunity from prosecution and became Starr’s main witness against the president, who had denied having sex with Lewinsky.
Leaving the investigation behind, Starr embarked on an academic career, first as dean of law at Pepperdine University where he taught constitutional issues and civil procedure, then as president of Baylor University in his home state of Texas. He also became an author, writing First Among Equals: The Supreme Court in American Life.
Born in Vernon and raised in San Antonio, Starr received his BA from George Washington University in 1968, his MA from Brown University in 1969, and his JD degree from Duke University Law School in 1973. He served as a law clerk with of Chief Justice Warren E. Burger from 1975 to 1977.
As a young attorney at the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Los Angeles, Starr worked with William French Smith, who became attorney general in President Ronald Reagan’s administration. Starr became an adviser to Smith, and from there was appointed by Reagan to the federal appeals court.
If you use a damp cloth and soap to clean your dirty sneakers, you’re stuck in 2021. Check out BILL (Bot Initiated Longevity Lab), Nike’s new robotic system for cleaning and repairing insteps.
At first glance, Big BILL looks like Rube Goldberg’s ultimate machine (a contraption intentionally designed to complicate a simple task). Nike, however, insists that BILL not only cleans shoes, but deep cleans and repairs them, extending their lifespan and contributing to the company’s efforts to produce equipment that can be rebuilt and reused.
BILL enters the sneaker scene as robots do everything from clean our floors to try on bras for us and easily surpass us in parkour and back somersaults.
Once a shoe is loaded into BILL, the machine creates a 3D digital model of the shoe that determines which parts need cleaning the most with the bot’s large, multicolored brushes. If the shoe has torn spots, buyers can select recyclable polyester patches to repair the wear. For a personal touch, Nike store employees are adding new linings and laces made from recycled materials. The process takes up to 45 minutes from start to finish.
The machine is currently undergoing a trial at Nike Town London, where customers can use it for free. “People will go out of their way to take care of their favorite shoes,” said Noah Murphy-Reinhertz, Nike NXT sustainability manager, in a statement. “Fixing a product is a way to extend our memory with a product. We see BILL as a tool to be able to do that.”
BILL can currently clean the Air Force 1, Air Jordan 1, Space Hippie 01 and Nike Dunks, but may struggle to handle these Nike NFT Cryptokicks which sold for $130,000 earlier this year.
In case you were wondering whether the Twins were on the precipice of giving up their designs on another American League Central Division championship, consider that they are still waiting, and eager, to get Byron Buxton back into their lineup.
When the Twins fell five games behind first-place Cleveland while idle on Monday, you would have been forgiven for thinking, “Well, that’s it for Buxton. He ain’t coming back.”
But that is not the case, at least not yet. As the Twins started a three-game series against Kansas City on Tuesday, Buxton was among a large handful of players the team was hoping to return for a late run at a division title.
If the Twins wanted to cut bait on Buxton’s season so that he can be healthy for 2023 – the second of a seven-year, $100 million contract the center fielder signed last November – it would be news to manager Rocco Baldelli.
“If that decision goes on, I’m sure I would end up being a part of it in some form,” Baldelli said before Tuesday’s game. “But I’ll let someone else tell me that that’s going to be the case. In the meantime, I’ll be pumping, trying to get him back in any way possible. And that’ll go down even to the very last moment of this season for us, whenever that comes.”
Among the plethora of key players the Twins are hoping to get back for one last shot at passing first-place Cleveland and second-place Chicago in the Central, none is more important than Buxton, who still leads the team in homers (28) and ranks fifth in runs batted in (51) despite playing at least 10 fewer games than the four guys ahead of him.
The sooner Buxton returns, the sooner the Twins can think at least a little more realistically about making a run over their last 23 regular-season games. Already bothered by a right knee issue since mid-April, the center fielder has been on the injured list with a hip strain since Aug. 24.
When he last played in a 2-1 victory over Texas on Aug. 22, the Twins were two games out; since then, they’ve lost 12 of 19 and fallen five games behind first-place Cleveland, and two behind second-place Chicago.
“There’s no bigger part of this team when it comes to winning ballgames than Byron Buxton and having him on the field,” Baldelli said. “We know that. We know how much he matters here.”
Not that it’s all on, or about, Buxton.
Among players the Twins hope to get back before the regular season ends Oct. 5, second baseman Jorge Polanco, leading the team with 56 RBIs when he was sidelined by a left knee injury, has been sorely missed. And right-hander Tyler Mahle, the Twins’ biggest trade deadline acquisition, made two quality starts before being sidelined by shoulder inflammation.
If Mahle comes back at all this season, Mahle said Tuesday, it likely would be for a postseason series. But Baldelli said Polanco could be back this week, and that Buxton, “Might be a little bit behind that.”
By the Twins’ own account, trainers have worked on Buxton’s right knee from dusk till dawn just to get him on the field for 92 games this season. Since he was placed on the injured list with a hip injury on Aug. 24, the combination of Buxton’s absence and the Twins’ fall in the standings have suggested that bringing him back might not be worth it.
Why risk exacerbating his injuries in a race the Twins can’t win?
But the Twins still think they can win this race, and they think Buxton could be back, probably as a designated hitter, by next week if he continues to respond to treatment and rehab.
Getting Polanco and Buxton back would dramatically extend a lineup working most nights with a paucity of good at-bats in the back end of the order. Getting a healthy Trevor Larnach (core surgery) back in left field, would, too. As currently constituted, the Twins just don’t have the horses, made clear by Cleveland’s weekend sweep at Target Field.
Those teams play five times in four days starting Friday, probably their last chance to stay alive in the Central. That would set up a window during which Buxton could play a meaningful role.
“We have work to do. We have more work to do than we even did before the last series,” Baldelli said. “So, we have to understand that. We do, still, control a lot. There are a bunch of games to play. They’re all going to be important games from here on out, basically every series.”
