latest news Newsom signs bill to save pools closed by lifeguard shortage

There are four things every person needs in life to survive: food, water, oxygen and sleep. The average person spends about 26 years of their life sleeping, and it’s such a crucial part of regulating our physical and mental health.

In the short term, a good night’s sleep can help improve mood, improve decision-making, knowledge retention, and memory. In the long run, endless restless nights and poor sleep can lead to health risks such as high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, depression and a weakened immune system.

If you’re struggling to get quality rest, you’re not alone. In 2022, sleep issues appear to affect 50-70 million people across America, regardless of age or gender. The good news is that you can improve your sleeping habits by practicing good sleep hygiene and promoting a sleepy atmosphere. Just ask CNET’s health and wellness editors.

To help ease bad sleep, we’ve rounded up our favorite sleep tips that we swear we practice in our bedtime routines. Keep seeing the tricks we use to fall asleep.

9 new ways to sleep better

Sleepy lotion – it really works

Before bed each night, CNET editor Nasha Addarich likes to apply LUSH’s Sleepy Lavender Lotion to help her fall asleep. Before the skeptics scoff at this one, there’s some real science behind using aromatherapy for sleep. Lavender in particular has been shown to help improve sleep and may even make you feel fresher when you wake up in the morning.

Spend a few minutes each night doing this in bed

Sleep science writer and coach Taylor Leamey shared that her sleep tip is to read in bed every night before falling asleep. She describes it as her secret weapon for sleeping and admits it “turns her off like a light”. According to a 2009 University of Sussex study, reading just six minutes a night can increase relaxation and improve sleep quality. Taylor eagerly testifies to this as well.

Not to mention that reading is much more beneficial than scrolling through your phone before bed. Devices like your iPhone or Android emit blue light that disrupts your body’s natural production of melatonin and prevents your body from recognizing that it’s time to go to bed.

Ditch your phone in the morning

In addition to using reading to help you fall asleep, our writers also read in the morning to help you feel more rested.

CNET Editor Kim Wong-Shing explains, “I do a lot of the usual stuff (noise machine, consistent routine, CBD, etc.), but another useful thing I haven’t heard of elsewhere is reading a book as soon as I wake up.”

She continues, “Otherwise I pick up my phone first, and between social media, work messages and everything else, it immediately ruins any sense of rest I might have gotten from sleep. While reading on my Kindle gives me allows me to wake up slowly and at a more natural pace.”

It turns out that waking up more calmly without checking your phone is good for your anxiety and your sleep. A study published in the National Library of Medicine showed a link between high phone use and greater sleep disturbances, stress, and symptoms of depression.

Two quilts are better than one

Health and Wellness Editor Sarah Mitroff sleeps with her boyfriend and claims this sleep trick has helped end their blanket hogging. She explained: “One of my least favorite parts of sharing a bed with any partner is the arm wrestling that inevitably happens over the covers at night.”

“A year ago, I came across a TikTok that presented a solution: use two comforters instead of one. This way, each person has their own blanket, and no one can monopolize your blankets. I don’t have haven’t looked back since,” she said.

“There are many ways to fit the blankets on your bed: overlap or fold, use a blanket/quilt or not. The bed. In the winter we add a thin blanket for extra warmth and to hide the two duvets .”

“Another way is to leave your duvets untucked and use them as normal at night. Then, to make your bed, fold both duvets in half so they fit on top of the bed, not hanging down. on the sides, and cover with a quilt for that seamless look.”

Cool your room with a window fan

Sarah also recommends that you keep your bedroom at an ideal sleeping temperature. She said, “Temperature is key to getting a good night’s sleep, but if you don’t have central air conditioning, it can be difficult to get your bedroom into the 60-67 degree Fahrenheit range that’s ideal for resting. Step into the humble window fan.”

Of all the items I’ve purchased to help me sleep better, this is my favorite. My bedroom window faces a covered walkway between my house and the one next to me, with no air circulation. I could feel the cold air outside, but it had no way of blowing naturally into the room.

With the window fan facing inward, it draws in that cool air from outside and forces it in, cooling my room faster and better than my ceiling fan and two tower fans combined. I have the Holmes Dual Blade Digital Window Fan ($40) and can’t recommend it highly enough.

Remember to stretch before bed

Wellness news writer Jessica Rendall loves getting punished before she goes to bed – literally.

Jessica says, “I like to spend two to five minutes stretching every night, right before I jump into bed. I find that lying on the floor to stretch not only relaxes tight muscles , but it “grounds” me and connects me to my body, so I feel less jittery lying down.”

“I’ve tried incorporating a whole nighttime yoga routine, but it’s not reasonable for me. I find a few minutes of stretching has similar benefits when you focus on breathing and relaxation while still doing it. Normally I focus on the lower back and leg stretches, because that’s where I tend to be the most tense, but you can change that if needed.”

If making yoga part of your bedtime routine isn’t your cup of tea, as Jessica said, gentle stretching can also do the trick. Stretching helps relax the body and promotes relaxation before bedtime. This can be especially beneficial for people who work at a desk all day and help relieve tension in the shoulders, neck and back.

Drink this before bed to help sleep

Editor-in-chief and sleep science coach, Caroline Igo likes to drink herbal teas such as chamomile, mint or sleepytime tea as a nightcap an hour and a half before bed. In addition to being tasty, herbal tea (caffeine-free) has a calming ability and can help promote calm and relieve anxiety before bedtime. Besides tea, there are other natural aids that are just as effective in getting you to sleep at night, including CBD oil, tart cherry juice, and dried passionflower.

Make your environment perfect for sleeping

Sleep advice from writer Giselle Castro-Slaboda is simple. She says, “I used to use a sleep mask when I was having trouble sleeping last year, and I found it helped! Same with blackout blinds and maintaining the coolness in the room. I’m one of those people who needs the room to be completely dark and cold to get a good night’s sleep.”

Sleep masks help block light from external sources such as windows, tech devices, or other rooms in your home. Light and dark help regulate our internal clock, otherwise known as the circadian rhythm. When it gets dark, it signals our body that it’s time to go to bed and increases the production of melatonin, the hormone that promotes sleepiness.

Blackout curtains provide the same benefit, and they also prevent heat from shining into your room and making it warmer. Speaking of heat, keeping your bedroom cool is also good for sleep. Experts suggest setting your thermostat around 60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit to help maintain your body’s optimal sleep temperature and avoid disturbances in the middle of the night.

Goes out early

As a sleep editor and sleep science coach, my favorite tip is to turn off most lights in your house about an hour and a half before you go to bed. I leave a small light on in my front room so I can always see, but the goal is to use dim or dark lighting to help kick-start your body’s production of melatonin to promote drowsiness.

For even more help on improving sleep quality, check out our article on how to sleep cool next to a hot sleeping partner and how to prevent tossing and turning.

The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have about a medical condition or health goals.