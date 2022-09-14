Majority of voters say Biden is dividing the country

Superintendent of Los Angeles Schools. Alberto Carvalho was given rare emergency powers on Tuesday to deal with the ongoing crisis caused by a massive Labor Day weekend cyberattack on the nation’s second-largest school system.

In an interview after the meeting, Carvalho revealed another element of the attack. The hackers had left behind silent, nearly invisible tripwires that could trigger another chain of damage or compromised information, another indication of the seriousness of the breach being investigated by the FBI. , the Department of Homeland Security and local law enforcement.

The school board approved the emergency authority by the required unanimous vote. The action specifies that Carvalho for one year “may enter into all contracts” to obtain “the materials, supplies and professional services necessary to deal with the emergency conditions caused by the cyber attack”. The authority allows Carvalho to act “without advertising or bidding and for any dollar amount necessary.”

Carvalho said there would be limits on what he would publicly disclose about the expenses, to avoid providing a roadmap for future attacks. The ransomware attack was carried out by a criminal syndicate that targeted educational institutions, a well-known law enforcement group.

“This is a transparent board that operates transparently, in a very public way. However, even the government and the law allow privilege when it comes to highly confidential information,” Carvalho said, adding that he needed to act quickly to put “the necessary tools and safeguards” in place to protect himself. recover from the attack and prevent future attacks.

While schools opened as planned on September 6, many students, parents and staff said that little schoolwork or other regular work could be done after that because all computer systems and programs were not working or were not accessible. The online assault was in progress on Saturday, September 3, when district staff noticed the intrusion and took countermeasures to prevent it.

During the attack, the facilities network was encrypted and taken down. District officials said they prevented a similar outcome elsewhere by shutting down other systems and then gradually and safely bringing them back online. But this process has prevented students, teachers and staff from working normally.

Because the hackers compromised a significant number of passwords, authorities ordered a district-wide reset of more than 600,000 credentials. Then the technicians discovered that the password reset system was also partially compromised – and the reset process must have slowed down.

That issue has been resolved, Carvalho said, but it remains unclear to what extent the hackers were able to download student information, such as grades, class schedules, disciplinary records and disability status.

Overall, the situation had improved significantly on Tuesday, but workers and families were still reporting online problems, disabled computer programs and inaccessible web pages.

Carvalho said 92% of middle and high school students had successfully changed their passwords. All elementary students received temporary passwords.

Board member Monica Garcia said school leaders have been resourceful in using workarounds until systems can be fully restored.

For example, Eastside students weren’t able to take advantage of dual enrollment at East Los Angeles College, a program that allows students to earn college credits and proficiency certificates while still in high school or even college. . But the applications were online and the deadline was approaching. Officials quickly obtained, distributed and collected paper and pencil forms, returning them to the college before the deadline, Garcia said.

Carvalho said he recognizes his emergency powers could cause concern. It has committed to providing monthly expense reports in as much detail as possible for three months, then bi-monthly reports thereafter. In six months there would be an overview, including a review of the need to retain emergency authority,

Until recently, extended emergency authority was pretty much unknown from in LA Unified, but the council took a similar course at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then-Superintendent Austin Beutner used these powers for over a year and they were more extensive in nature, taking over virtually all operations in the district.