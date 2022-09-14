News
Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow falls 1,250
NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,250 points Tuesday, its steepest sell-off in more than two years, after a government report showed that inflation is maintaining a surprisingly strong grip on the U.S. economy.
The S&P 500 sank 4.3%, its biggest drop since June 2020. The Dow fell 3.9% and the Nasdaq composite closed 5.2% lower. The sell-off ended a four-day winning streak for the major stock indexes and erased an early rally in European markets.
Bond prices also fell sharply, sending their yields higher, after a report showed inflation decelerated only to 8.3% in August, instead of the 8.1% economists expected.
The hotter-than-expected reading has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to ultimately raise interest rates even higher than expected to combat inflation, with all the risks for the economy that entails. Fears about higher rates sent prices dropping for everything from gold to cryptocurrencies to crude oil.
“Right now, it’s not the journey that’s a worry so much as the destination,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “If the Fed wants to hike and hold, the big question is at what level.”
The S&P 500 fell 177.72 points to 3,932.69. The drop didn’t quite knock out its gains over the past four days. The index is now down 17.5% so far this year.
The Dow lost 1,276.37 points to 31,104.97, and the Nasdaq dropped 632.84 points to 11,633.57.
All but six of the stocks in the S&P 500 fell. Technology and other high-growth companies fell more than the rest of the market because they’re seen as most at risk from higher rates.
Most of Wall Street came into the day thinking the Fed would hike its key short-term rate by a hefty three-quarters of a percentage point at its meeting next week. But the hope was that inflation was in the midst of quickly falling back to more normal levels after peaking in June at 9.1%.
The thinking was that such a slowdown would let the Fed downshift the size of its rate hikes through the end of this year and then potentially hold steady through early 2023.
Tuesday’s report dashed some of those hopes.
“This piece of data just hammered home that the Fed isn’t going to have the data to do anything differently than continue on their rate-raising path for longer,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. “It just increases the chance of an actual recession.”
Many of the data points within the inflation report were worse than economists expected, including some the Fed pays particular attention to, such as inflation outside of food and energy prices.
Markets honed in on a 0.6% rise in such prices during August from July, double what economists expected, said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of investment strategy at iShares.
The inflation figures were so much worse than expected that traders now see a one-in-three chance for a rate hike of a full percentage point by the Fed next week. That would be quadruple the usual move, and no one in the futures market was predicting such a hike a day earlier.
The Fed has already raised its benchmark interest rate four times this year, with the last two increases by three-quarters of a percentage point. The federal funds rate is currently in a range of 2.25% to 2.50%.
“The Fed can’t let inflation persist. You have to do whatever is necessary to stop prices from going up,” said Russell Evans, managing principal at Avitas Wealth Management. “This indicates the Fed still has a lot of work to do to bring inflation down.”
Higher rates hurt the economy by making it more expensive to buy a house, a car or anything else bought on credit. Mortgage rates have already hit their highest level since 2008, creating pain for the housing industry. The hope is that the Fed can pull off the tightrope walk of slowing the economy enough to snuff out high inflation, but not so much that it creates a painful recession.
Tuesday’s data puts hopes for such a “soft landing” under more threat. In the meantime, higher rates also push down on prices for stocks, bonds and other investments.
Investments seen as the most expensive or the riskiest are the ones hardest hit by higher rates. Bitcoin tumbled 9.4%.
To be sure, the stock market’s losses only return the S&P 500 close to where it was before its recent winning streak. That run was built on hopes that Tuesday’s inflation report would show a more comforting slowdown. The ensuing wipeout fits what’s become a pattern on Wall Street this year: Stocks fall on worries about inflation, turn higher on hopes the Fed may ease up on rates and then fall again when data undercuts those hopes.
Treasury yields leaped immediately on expectations for a more aggressive Fed. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed actions, soared to 3.74% from 3.57% late Monday. The 10-year yield, which helps dictate where mortgages and rates for other loans are heading, rose to 3.42% from 3.36%.
Expectations for a more aggressive Fed also helped the dollar add to its already strong gains for this year. The dollar has been surging against other currencies in large part because the Fed has been hiking rates faster and by bigger margins than many other central banks.
AP Business Writer Damian J. Troise contributed. Veiga reported from Los Angeles.
Wegmans halts its in-store scan-and-go mobile app, citing high losses • TechCrunch
Wegmans, the popular supermarket chain, will remove its in-store scan-and-go app this Sunday, September 18, 2022. The company informed customers news in an email yesterday stating that it had suffered too many losses from the Wegmans SCAN program to continue making the mobile app available to users.
“Unfortunately, the losses we are incurring from this program prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state,” CEO Colleen Wegman wrote in the email to customers. “We learned a lot and will continue to introduce new digital solutions to streamline your shopping experience in the future.”
As a “sign of gratitude” from the company, Wegmans applied a $20 coupon to each SCAN customer’s Shoppers Club accounts.
Although we know the SCAN app was hurting the business, Wegmans declined to share with TechCrunch the amount of money lost. The supermarket chain also did not give details of its future plans for “new digital solutions”.
“We have made the decision to disable the app until we can make improvements that will meet the needs of our customers and our business,” the company told us.
The Wegmans SCAN app was launched in 2020, during the pandemic, as a contactless option for in-store shoppers. The free mobile app made it easy for users to scan barcodes when grocery shopping and pay for items faster at the self-checkout.
Wegman’s losses from the app point to a common problem for businesses that use in-store scan-and-go technology: shoplifting. Walmart temporarily suspended Scan and Go, its cashierless payment program due to theft, a former Walmart executive told Business Insider in 2019. Walmart initially tested the technology in 2012 and has since relaunched the system. self-scan.
According to a 2018 study by University of Leicester professor Adrian Beck, data showed that product loss could increase by an additional 1% for every 10% of a store’s scan-and-go sales.
Another reason Wegmans might abandon the app may be due to low user adoption. In 2020, the Wegmans SCAN app saw around 45% of its total installs, with around 142,000 downloads, data from Sensor Tower estimates. The mobile app market intelligence firm told TechCrunch that the Wegmans SCAN app has reached around 319,000 installs to date.
Compared to a similar in-store scan-and-go app, Sainsbury’s SmartShop, the Wegmans scan app has fewer installs. SmartShop launched two years earlier than Wegmans SCAN and now has around 3.6 million installs, Sensor Tower said.
Maplewood man gets prison for St. Paul drive-by shooting after violating plea agreement
A Maplewood man who did not hold up his end of a plea agreement made with Ramsey County prosecutors was sentenced Tuesday to nearly five years in prison in connection with a drive-by shooting in St. Paul in 2020 and fleeing police in a motor vehicle last year.
Darnell Allen Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to the two charges last year in an agreement that gave him a year in the workhouse and five years of probation.
The agreement stated that Davis had to cooperate with a pre-sentencing investigation, stay out of trouble and appear at his Aug. 26 sentencing. Davis did not do any of those three things, Ramsey County District Judge Kellie Charles noted before giving him a 57-month prison sentence, which was the maximum allowed under state guidelines.
“It gives me no great pleasure in sending people to prison,” Charles said. “However, in this case I think it’s warranted.”
After the plea agreement, Davis picked up three new charges.
In February, Davis was charged by warrant in Hennepin County with fleeing police in a motor vehicle. He was sentenced in June to a three-year stay of imposition.
In April, Davis was charged by warrant in Ramsey County with violating an order for protection. He was sentenced last month to 90 days in the workhouse.
The third charge — violating a domestic abuse no-contact order — came after an April arrest at a Woodbury hotel. A police officer discovered Davis’ whereabouts after checking a license plate of his unoccupied vehicle and learned he was wanted for missing his Aug. 26 sentencing. Davis refused to come out of a hotel room and said he had a gun and child with him and was suicidal, according to police. He eventually surrendered without further incident.
Davis was charged in Ramsey County in March 2021 with two counts of drive-by shooting and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with four gun battles on three days in November 2020. Davis was injured in one shootout. No one else was injured.
The fleeing police charge came in May 2021 after a St. Paul officer tried to pull him over on his outstanding warrants. The officer stopped the pursuit after less than a mile due to concerns for public safety, according to the complaint.
“This is an extremely serious case,” Judge Charles told Davis before sentencing him. “We can’t have shootouts in the streets of St. Paul. And we can’t have fleeing in motor vehicles endangering public safety that way either.”
‘The Come Up’ follows 6 young adults chasing big dreams in New York City
If you could chase your dreams on the streets of New York as a young adult, would you?
This is exactly what six young creators in their twenties are looking for in the new documentary series “The Come Up”.
The cast is made up of a diverse group of Gen Z artistic types as they navigate romantic relationships, artistic practices and friendships in iconic downtown New York. The series includes: Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Gore and Sophia Wilson.
“It’s weird because we’re 24, 23. We’re still children to some extent, but also adults,” Abijako said.
This coming-of-age story follows the actors on their individual journeys in modeling, fashion design, photography, acting, and nightlife organizing. But there are also tears, heartaches and disappointment along the way.
“These are our real lives,” Casablancas said. “We put our lives on the line for the things we believe in. So when it comes to matters of the heart or your career…I feel like we really put our all into it.”
“The Come Up” premieres September 13 on Freeform and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.
Regular-season return appears unlikely for Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle
Just two days after the Twins traded for pitcher Tyler Mahle, manager Rocco Baldelli was asked if he felt confident that the shoulder issue that forced Mahle to the injured list in July with Cincinnati was minor.
“I haven’t had any conversations about it whatsoever,” Baldelli said at the time. “This is baseball and things can always happen, and you can only prepare so much for certain things. But we think he’s in a good spot.”
Four starts later — two of which were cut short — and it appears Mahle’s regular season is over.
The Twins have not completely shut the door on a return, but Baldelli said Tuesday that Mahle has not started throwing yet, nearly 10 days after he landed on the injured list for the second time in a month, and with the calendar dwindling, it seems as if he will run out of time.
Mahle left his third start with the Twins after a dramatic dip in his velocity, which landed him on the injured list. At the time, he said he didn’t feel pain in his shoulder. After a trip to the injured list, Mahle returned and immediately was forced out of action early again. The Twins placed him on the IL again the next day with shoulder inflammation.
“The scenarios that Tyler pitches again in the regular season might be pretty limited right now,” Baldelli said. “I do think that there are some scenarios where he actually does still pitch for us this year, but we do have to make those games relevant is what we have to do, and then I think we have a chance.”
But since they’re preparing as if they’re going to be playing important games into October — the regular season concludes on Oct. 5 — Baldelli said all of the guys, Mahle included, that have the possibility of coming back within the next week, two or six, have to prepare as if they’re working towards that.
While a return for their big trade deadline acquisition feels unlikely, Baldelli listed a group of players he does believe will return within the next few weeks, starting with second baseman Jorge Polanco (knee). Polanco, he said, he could see being activated from the IL at some point this week.
The Twins still expect center fielder Byron Buxton (knee, hip) to play again this season, and no one player’s return would be more impactful than his. Buxton, he said, is on track to return sometime after Polanco.
Pitcher Bailey Ober (groin) is “fairly close” to coming back, Baldelli said, and that could be later this week. Ober, who has been out since early June, started a rehab game for the Saints on Sunday. Trevor Larnach (core muscle) and Ryan Jeffers (thumb) also have started getting in games, Baldelli said, in Fort Myers, Fla., and have been getting at-bats. Larnach’s return has been a slowed a bit as “cutting it loose and throwing and moving around in the outfield in an unrestricted manner … definitely took more out of him or were a little more challenging than we originally thought.”
While the Twins have slid in the AL Central standings — after getting swept by the first-place Guardians in a three-game series over the weekend, they go into Tuesday’s game against the Royals trailing Cleveland by five games in the division — they’re hopeful that the return of some impact players can help give them a boost in the final weeks of the season.
“They’re all going to be important games from here on out,” Baldelli said. “… You’ve got to find ways to do a few different things. We also have some players, hopefully, coming back soon, too, so you combine elevating what we’re doing here on a daily basis, which we have to do, and we know that. We have to play complete baseball games, but on top of that, hopefully some of the guys coming back will help us as well.”
‘Did he really say that?’
Jurgen Klopp is skeptical of Todd Boehly’s plans to host a Premier League All-Star Game in the future.
The Chelsea owner has revealed his ambitions for an American-style exhibition game between clubs from the North and South in the top flight.
Boehly, who is co-owner of the LA Dodgers baseball team, added that the game could help raise money for the football pyramid as he suggested Premier League clubs would do well to “take a lesson from sports teams American”.
But it’s safe to say the Liverpool boss isn’t sold on the idea.
Asked about Boehly’s plans after the Reds’ win over Ajax, Klopp said: “He doesn’t hesitate, he doesn’t wait long! Oh great!
“When he finds a date for that, he can call me!” He forgets that in major American sports, these players have four-month breaks, so they are quite happy to do some sport during those breaks.
“It’s completely different in football.
” What can I say ? Does he also want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters and let them play against a football team?
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
LONDON — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, making its way through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route for a glimpse of the hearse and to bid her a final farewell.
People parked their cars along a normally busy road, got out and waved as the hearse, with lights inside illuminating the flag-draped coffin, made its way into London. In the city, people pressed in on the road and held their phones aloft as it passed.
Thousands outside the palace cheered, shouted “God save the queen!” and clapped as the hearse swung around a roundabout in front of the queen’s official London residence and through the wrought iron gates. Her son, King Charles III, and other immediate family members waited inside.
The coffin traveled to London from Edinburgh, where 33,000 people filed silently past it in the 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral after it had been brought there from her cherished summer retreat, Balmoral. The queen — the only monarch many in the United Kingdom have ever known — died there Sept. 8 at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.
The military C-17 Globemaster carrying the casket touched down at RAF Northolt, an air force base in the west of London, about an hour after it left Edinburgh. U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and a military honor guard were among those at the base for the arrival.
One who stood in the rain waiting for the hearse to pass, retired bus driver David Stringer, 82, recalled watching the queen’s coronation on a newsreel as a boy.
“It’s a great shame,” he said. “I mean, I didn’t think about her every day, but I always knew she was there, and my life’s coming to a close now and her time has finished.”
The coffin will be taken by horse-drawn gun carriage Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state for four days before Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.
“Scotland has now bid our Queen of Scots a sad, but fond farewell,” said Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. “We will not see her like again.”
Charles had returned to London from Northern Ireland, where his visit drew a rare moment of unity from politicians in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the monarchy.
The new king is making his own journey this week, visiting the four nations of the U.K. – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Hundreds gathered around Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the royal family’s official residence in Northern Ireland, in the latest outpouring of affection following the queen’s death. The area in front of the gates to the castle was carpeted with hundreds of floral tributes.
Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, got out of their car to wave to the crowd and sometimes used both hands to reach out to villagers, including schoolchildren in bright blue uniforms. Charles even petted a corgi — famously his late mother’s favorite breed of dog — held up by one person, and some chanted “God save the king!”
“Today means so much to me and my family, just to be present in my home village with my children to witness the arrival of the new king is a truly historic moment for us all,” said Hillsborough resident Robin Campbell.
While there was a warm welcome in Hillsborough, the British monarchy draws mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: mostly Protestant unionists who consider themselves British and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who see themselves as Irish.
That split fueled three decades of violence known as “the Troubles” involving paramilitary groups on both sides and U.K. security forces, in which 3,600 people died. The royal family was touched personally by the violence: Lord Louis Mountbatten, a cousin of the queen and a much-loved mentor to Charles, was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979.
A deep sectarian divide remains, a quarter century after Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace agreement.
For some Irish nationalists, the monarch represents an oppressive foreign power. But others acknowledge the queen’s role in forging peace. On a visit to Northern Ireland in 2012, she shook hands with Sinn Fein deputy leader Martin McGuinness, a former IRA commander — a once-unthinkable moment of reconciliation. On Tuesday the new king shook hands with Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill.
In a sign of how far Northern Ireland has come on the road to peace, representatives of Sinn Fein attended commemorative events for the queen and meeting the king on Tuesday.
Alex Maskey, a Sinn Fein politician who is speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, said the queen had “demonstrated how individual acts of positive leadership can help break down barriers and encourage reconciliation.”
Charles responded that she had tried to play a role “in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts.”
He said he would draw on his mother’s “shining example” and “seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland.”
Still, not everyone was welcoming the new king.
On the Falls Road in Belfast, a nationalist stronghold, several walls are decorated with murals of Bobby Sands, an IRA member who died while on a hunger strike in prison in 1981, and others killed in the Troubles.
“No, he’s not our king. Bobby Sands was our king here,” said 52-year-old Bobby Jones. “Queen never done nothing for us. Never did. None of the royals do.”
Irish leaders attended a service of reflection at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast despite tense relations between Dublin and London over Brexit. Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, the U.K. and the EU have been wrangling over trade rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with a member of the bloc.
Before being flown to London, the queen’s oak coffin was carried from St. Giles’ Cathedral to the strain of bagpipes. Crowds lining the Royal Mile through the historic heart of Edinburgh broke into applause as the coffin, accompanied by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, was driven to Edinburgh Airport.
“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life,” Princess Anne said in a statement. “It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”
