Messi’s form at PSG is excellent with Champions League and World Cup in sight

The World Cup is in Messi's sights and his form suggests he is fully focused on achieving his main goals for club and country this season.

The stat says a lot about the type of season Lionel Messi is having so far. In the five major European championships, the No. 30 of Paris Saint-Germain, who faces Maccabi Haifa in Israel on Wednesday evening in the Champions League, is the player with the most successful dribbles this campaign with 30. Who is behind him? Jude Bellingham with 19!

In short, Messi is back and the stats show it. His performances show it too, with already three goals and seven assists and 22 chances created in just seven Ligue 1 appearances. His body language seems to show that he is happy with his football, his team and his life in Paris. The contrast with last season is quite strong, of course: despite his 14 assists in the league, his performance was still far from what was expected of him.

This season is very different. At 35, he’ll never be the Messi he was ten years ago, as you’d expect, but he’s certainly playing at a level close to his best. His creativity is evident, he is more strategic when choosing to accelerate with the ball, and his dribbling in small spaces is more precise than ever. His energy level is high, which sometimes makes him breathtaking to watch.

Saturday, against Brest, in a match where PSG was sluggish and average, Messi was the only one to make things happen. His magnificent pass for Neymar on the Brazilian’s goal was worthy of his career highlight. The dynamic is real, and the Argentinian is enjoying himself again.

Last season was difficult at times because of all the changes precipitated by Barcelona’s departure after almost two decades. As well as assimilating into a new club, with a new manager and new teammates, there were the personal elements of moving to a new country, starting a new life, finding a new school for one’s children, and so on.

A year after this seismic change, Messi has had time to digest everything and adapt. Fellow Argentinians from the PSG squad, midfielder Leandro Paredes and winger Angel Di Maria, left the French capital in the summer – both men ended up joining Juventus, the former on loan and the latter on as a free agent – ​​which meant Messi needed to open up a bit more with the rest of the squad, which he appreciates.

The change of manager was also important. He didn’t really get along with Mauricio Pochettino but likes working with Christophe Galtier. He thinks the new three-back system is a good idea, and he appreciates his more central position; last year, Pochettino continued to play it wide, which he can no longer do at his age with the same efficiency.

It’s obviously a very important year and season for him, and that’s probably the main reason why his start to the season has been so good.

The World Cup, his last, is fast approaching and Messi must be ready. Since making his debut for Argentina in 2005, scoring 86 goals in 162 caps, this is probably his best chance to win it. The Copa America triumph in 2021 lifted as much pressure off his shoulders as his first international trophy (aside from Olympic gold in 2008 with the Under-23s) and meant so much to him and to the whole country. What he has built with head coach Lionel Scaloni is a real team that defends and attacks together, with a renewed sense of unity and team spirit.

Messi really believes he will win the World Cup with Argentina, and doing well with PSG until he leaves for Qatar on November 16 is very important. He is due to arrive in the first game against Saudi Arabia on November 22 in peak form.

Everything he does now is geared towards his World Cup dream, and PSG are taking advantage of that. The club are very happy with what Messi is showing and doing, sources say. Messi even returned early from his summer break and made himself very accessible to club sponsors during their pre-season tour of Japan; Since then, things have been going well on and off the pitch.

PSG bosses know that if winning the World Cup motivates him, winning the Champions League should have the same motivating effect on the second half of the season. Lifting the trophy for the fifth time is also a huge goal for him this season; Messi reportedly feels that PSG have something special this year and can go all the way.

In Paris, Galtier and PSG’s new sporting director Luis Campos would like Messi to stay for at least another season. He has the option of a third year in his contract, a year he and the club must agree on to trigger it. The idea at the club is that they want to offer him a new two-year contract – the optional year plus another – in order to extend his stay at the club. The Argentine didn’t say yes or no but instead told the executives he won’t talk about his future until the World Cup.

Until talks start over Messi’s preferred schedule, at least they can enjoy a bit more of his magic in the meantime.