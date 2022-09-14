News
Metra cancels Thursday night train routes on 4 Chicago-area lines ahead of potential railroad strike – NBC Chicago
Ahead of a possible strike by freight railroad workers on Friday, Metra announced Wednesday that it will cut service on several Chicago-area rail lines starting Thursday night.
The lines affected are Metra’s BNSF, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific West and Union Pacific Northwest.
According to a statement from Metra, the following BNSF trains will not run on Thursday evening September 15:
Inbound trains 1296, 1298, 1300, and 1302 are canceled (all depart Aurora after 8 p.m.)
Outgoing trains 1289, 1291 1293 and 1295 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)
The following Union Pacific trains will not run Thursday evening, September 15:
Inbound trains 372 and 374 are canceled (all depart Waukegan after 10 p.m.)
Outgoing trains 371, 373, 375 and 377 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)
The following Union Pacific Northwest trains will not run Thursday evening, September 15:
Incoming trains 666 and 668 are canceled (all depart after 9:30 p.m.)
Outbound trains 661,663,665 and 601 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)
The following Union Pacific West trains will not run on Thursday evening, September 15:
Inbound train 68 is canceled (leaving Elburn after 9:15 p.m.)
Outbound trains 69 and 71 are canceled (all depart Chicago after 9:30 p.m.)
According to a statement from Metra, if railroad workers head to picket lines on Friday, cancellations will continue and service will be suspended altogether.
“If the work stoppage occurs, there will be no service Friday on the BNSF, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines,” the statement said.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
General manager Rick Hahn says ‘we’re not at that stage’ of discussing Tony La Russa’s return to Chicago White Sox dugout – The Denver Post
Tony La Russa planned to watch Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies from a suite at Guaranteed Rate Field.
He will do the same on Wednesday as the Chicago White Sox continue without their manager, who has not received medical clearance to return.
“He will be watching in person and obviously not managing or in uniform,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn, who is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19, said Tuesday during a videoconference. “As to whether and when this may happen, we simply don’t have that information at this stage and in the end we will naturally take the advice of medical experts on this.
“So far for this series and for the foreseeable future, we’re preparing as we’ve been doing for the past couple of weeks. So far so good and (interim manager Miguel Cairo) and the coaches deserve a ton of credit, as do the players.
The Sox won 4-2 on Tuesday for their 10th victory in 14 games since Aug. 30, when the team announced La Russa would not recover under the guidance of his doctors. The next day, the team said he was out indefinitely.
Eloy Jiménez hit a three-run homer in the first inning and José Abreu added a solo shot in the eighth. Michael Kopech allowed two runs on three hits in five innings as the Sox trailed the Cleveland Guardians in American League Central three games.
“It’s just the way we play, to be honest,” Sox closest Liam Hendriks said. “Nothing has really changed too much here. We still believe in every single person in this clubhouse, we trust everyone in any role and that’s something that hasn’t changed. If I don’t, the guy behind me does now. And that’s the difference.
“It’s those rallying cries of a swing here and there that’s been hitting us now, but not earlier in the year, and where we’ve kind of run with it – like (Friday) in Oakland when we’re in down three – we are able to score (five) in the ninth and be able to get that win. It was something we hadn’t done earlier in the year.
After a 9-7 loss to the Kansas City Royals on August 30 at the guaranteed rate ground, Cairo made clear what was needed in a team chat, which was first reported by Bob Nightengale from USA Today.
“I saw something I didn’t like in this game and I couldn’t let it go,” Cairo said. “I just let them know how I felt about it and are you in or are you out? If you are absent, let me know. If you’re in, let’s go.
Hahn said of the recent run: “The team obviously played really well and for a long time they are now playing to their potential. You’ve seen a lot of energy, a lot of fighting, and some of that swagger that we’ve talked about in the past. And above all, to play good baseball and play as a team and realize a lot of potential that many of us have seen in this club.
“(Cairo) obviously deserves a lot of credit, but I would be remiss if I didn’t also highlight the efforts of the other coaches there. The communication between the coaches was exceptional, the communication between the front office and the coaches was been very strong. And the players stepped up and took responsibility and made efforts to fill the void left by Tony’s absence.
“It was really fun to watch, not only because of the results on the pitch, which were great, but also because of the unity and the community of goals we saw and the intent of the players. and coaches.”
When asked if factors other than medical clearance would be involved in La Russa’s potential return, Hahn said, “It’s a conversation once we get to that point. But we’re not there.
“So for now, just take it day by day and follow the lead of medical professionals and talk to Tony. I spoke to Tony five minutes before (Hahn’s videoconference with reporters Talked about how he was, and he was happy to be there, pointed out that the only game he’s been to in the last two weeks, (Sunday) at Oakland, we lost. He was taking it hard. And I tried to point out that there is a small difference between causation and correlation.
Hahn also said it was too early when asked if the situation would affect valuations through 2023.
“Look, we’ve tried to navigate the last few weeks under unique circumstances, and the team has done really well,” Hahn said. “And obviously everyone took note of it. But as for what awaits us next year, it’s simply too early for that.
Tim Anderson steps up his baseball business
All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, who is on the disabled list after suffering a torn sagittal band in his left middle finger Aug. 6, has been cleared to step up baseball activity.
He can take ground balls, play ball and swing dry, Cairo said.
“In terms of a likely return date, we don’t have that in place yet,” Hahn said. “It will depend on how quickly and easily he is able to ramp up. But it’s possible he’ll return at some point during next week’s homestand.
()
latest news LA and OC health departments warn of EV-D68 respiratory virus
Health officials are warning doctors about another contagious virus that in rare cases can send children to hospital or lead to permanent paralysis.
In an advisory, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted an increase last month in the number of children hospitalized with serious respiratory illness – including enterovirus D68 or EV-D68.
First identified in California in 1962, EV-D68 is concerning because in rare cases it can damage the spinal cord and cause a condition known as acute flaccid myelitis – which weakens muscles and can sometimes cause paralysis.
In general, more than 90% of cases of acute flaccid myelitis occur in young children.
In response to the CDC advisory, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued its own advisory stating that if paralysis or other symptoms of acute flaccid myelitis are suspected in a patient, clinicians should report the case to their agency within 24 hours.
Orange County also issued an advisory, with health officer Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong stating that the county “is currently seeing many respiratory illnesses affecting our community, both in children and adults…resulting in hospitalizations”.
Health officials have suggested residents get a flu shot and stay up to date on COVID-19 shots and boosters to prevent complications from viral illnesses.
EV-D68 can be transmitted through an infected person’s saliva and mucus and is likely spread “when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or touches a surface that is then touched by others,” the CDC said. .
“In general, infants, children and adolescents are most likely to be infected with enteroviruses and to become ill. This is because they do not yet have immunity (protection) against previous exposures to these viruses,” the CDC explains. “Adults can be infected with enteroviruses, but they are more likely to have no symptoms or mild symptoms.”
There is no vaccine available to protect against EV-D68.
Most cases of EV-D68 cause no symptoms or only mild symptoms, according to the CDC. Mild symptoms include a runny nose, sneezing, coughing, and body aches. Fever is reported in about half of known cases of EV-D68.
More serious symptoms, including unusual shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, are signs that a person needs immediate medical attention.
Children with asthma may be at higher risk for severe disease if infected with EV-D68, the CDC said. Asthma patients who experience exacerbated symptoms should seek prompt medical attention, the agency said.
A small number of EV-D68 cases have been reported in the United States since 1987. But a nationwide outbreak of respiratory disease in late 2014 began raising awareness of serious associated illnesses.
According to the CDC, the observed growth in EV-D68 cases in 2014, 2016, and 2018 has led to an increase in acute flaccid myelitis cases each summer and fall.
There was also an increase in EV-D68 cases, although to a lesser extent, in 2020. The spread of the virus was likely limited by stay-at-home and mask-in-place requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic; there was no significant increase in acute flaccid myelitis that year.
There were 120 cases of acute flaccid myelitis nationwide in 2014; 153 in 2016; 238 in 2018; and 33 in 2020. In California, there were 24 cases in 2014; 28 in 2016; 15 in 2018; and four in 2020.
In 2018, last year, EV-D68 was documented at relatively high levels, the median age of children requiring care in emergency rooms or hospitals was around 3 years old. “However, all ages of children and adolescents can be affected,” the CDC said.
The agency released its recent advisory in light of data that enterovirus D68 cases in July and August were higher than the same period in each of the past three years. However, there was no increase in cases of acute flaccid myelitis or related paralysis as of August 30.
But as the increase in EV-D68 cases usually foreshadows an increase in acute flaccid myelitis cases, officials say it’s essential to be extremely vigilant in the coming weeks.
Another possible cause of acute flaccid myelitis and paralysis can be poliomyelitis. There has been a case of paralysis caused by polio in New York this year, and the polio virus has been found in New York’s sewage and in several suburban counties northwest of the city as well as in Nassau County on Long Island.
On Friday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a disaster emergency linked to rising polio in sewage, allowing more types of workers to administer polio vaccines and forcing health care providers to send polio vaccination data to state officials.
People should seek immediate medical attention for themselves or their child if they notice symptoms of weakness in arms or legs; neck, back, arm or leg pain; difficulty swallowing; slurred speech; difficulty moving the eyes, drooping eyelids or drooping of the face; or weakness.
Tracking EV-D68 is difficult because most hospitals and doctor’s offices do not perform the type of test needed to identify the specific type of enterovirus.
The CDC recommends that physicians consider EV-D68 as a potential cause of illness – especially during the summer and fall – “as a possible cause of acute, unexplained acute respiratory illness, even if the patient has no no fever”.
Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said the tactics to protect against EV-D68 infection are common sense: wash your hands and stay clean. home in case of illness.
“If the child gets sicker than a normal cold, they should be seen” by a medical professional, Kim-Farley said.
Additionally, physicians and other clinicians should keep EV-D68 in mind as a possible cause of severe respiratory disease or sudden onset of muscle weakness and consider ordering specialized tests to confirm a diagnosis. suspicious, Kim-Farley said.
UGC NET Exam City Slip Released, Check Exam Schedule Here
UGC NET Exam City Slip Released, Check Exam Schedule Here
UGC NET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released exam city slips for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) phase 2 examination. The exam city intimation slip of UGC NET 2022 is available on the official
website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access the UGC NET exam city intimation slip, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth.
“The examination for the above subject(s) will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 20 September 2022 to 22 September 2022. Admit Cards will be displayed on 16 September 2022 to the concerned candidates on UGC NET website,” NTA in an official notification said.
Table of Contents
UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam Schedule Here
Name of the subject and date of examination
- Arab Culture and Islamic Studies: September 20
- Arabic: September 20
- Buddhist; Jaina; Gandhian and Peace Studies: September 20
- Comparative Literature: September 20
- Comparative Study of Religions: September 20
- Linguistics: September 21
- Manipuri: September 21
- Gujarati: September 21
- Kashmiri: September 21
- Museology & Conservation: September 22
- Santali: September 22
-
- Tribal and Regional
- Language/Literature: September 22
- Women Studies: September 22
How to Download UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip 2022?
- Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Advance City Intimation Slip Phase – 2.”
- Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Now click the submit option.
- Your UGC NET Phase 2 Exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Take a printout of it for future reference.
When Will NTA Release UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?
- The Agency will release the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 on September 16, 2022.
The UGC NET Phase 2 examination is scheduled to be held from September 20 to September 22, 2022. In case any candidate faces difficulty in checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, he/she can send e-mail at [email protected] Candidates are advised to visit NTA Official website: for the latest updates.
The post UGC NET Exam City Slip Released, Check Exam Schedule Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Greek ‘Zorba’ actress Irene Papas dies : NPR
International News Photos/AFP via Getty Images
Irene Papas, a Greek actress who became famous all over the world thanks to her roles in films such as Zorba the Greek, Z and The cannons of Navaronedied Wednesday at the age of 96. With her haunting looks and acclaimed talent for dramatic roles, Papas was also known for her stage work, particularly in ancient Greek tragedies.
The Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports announced his death. In a statement posted on social media, the ministry wrote of Papas: “Majestic, majestic, dynamic, she was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international star who radiated Greece.”
Papas, whose surname was also sometimes transliterated to Pappas, was born as Eirini (Irene) Lelekou on September 3, 1926 in the village of Chiliomodi near Corinth, but grew up largely in Athens. By the time she was a teenager, she had started studying acting. In a career that spanned around 50 years, Papas made more than 70 films in his native Greece and abroad.
In the 1970s and 1980s, she appeared in several New York productions of classic plays as well as a short-lived 1967 Broadway retelling of Phaedrus called This summer – this fall.
Papas built her career in Greece in the 1940s and 1950s, and was quickly championed by Greek-American director Elia Kazan, who had her read for him in 1954. MGM gave her a contract the following year, although the only resulting film was a 1956 western called Tribute to a villainwhich starred James Cagney.
In 1961 she appeared in the World War II film The cannons of Navarone, which was partly filmed on the Greek island of Rhodes. It was in 1964 Zorba the Greek, however, it did earn him international stardom; she played a young widow stoned and then killed by her fellow townspeople for taking a lover.
Like so many other Greek artists and intellectuals, Papas fled Greece during the right-wing military junta from 1967 to 1974 and lived in exile in Italy and New York.
One of his last roles was in the 2001 World War II film Captain Corelli’s Mandolin. In 2018, an announcement said that she had already suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for five years.
Papas had a knack for letting his facial expressions speak to the inner lives of his characters. In Zdirector Costa-Gavras’ Oscar-winning 1969 thriller about the Greek junta, Papas — who played the widow of a murdered left-wing politician (Yves Montand) — was hailed as unforgettable for depicting wifely angst, even though she spoke a few words throughout the film.
Youtube
Papas often teamed up with Cypriot-born director Michael Cacoyannis, who also directed her in Zorba the Greek. Their collaborations included a series of film versions of classic tragedies, such as those from 1962 Electra, 1971 The Trojansin which she starred alongside Katharine Hepburn and Vanessa Redgrave, and from 1977 Iphigenia.
Alongside her screen and stage career, Papas used her smoky archetypal voice to make recordings as a singer alongside two of Greece’s musical giants: the late composers Mikis Theodorakis and Vangelis. She was the lead singer of the 1972 song “∞ (Infinity)” by the group Aphrodite’s Child (co-founded by Vangelis) – a project that some have denounced as too overtly sexual.
She married director Alkis Papas in 1947, but they divorced four years later. In 1954, she began what she later described as a long relationship with American actor Marlon Brando, which they kept secret for years, until Brando’s death in 2004. In 1957, however , she married director Jose Kohn; this marriage was annulled.
In a 1984 interview with morning editionPapas said: “I never thought there was a difference between a dramatic actor and a comedic actor. I think there are good actors and bad actors…I would like to act one day tragedy, and the next day be a nightclub act. Why not?”
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA
LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain’s longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
Her son, King Charles III, and his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow.
The queen will lie in state for four days until her funeral Monday, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to file past. Eight pall bearers carried the oak and lead-lined coffin into Westminster Hall, placing it on a raised platform known as a catafalque.
The military procession from Buckingham Palace was designed to underscore the queen’s seven decades as head of state as the national mourning process shifted to the grand boulevards and historic landmarks of the U.K. capital.
Thousands who had waited for hours along The Mall outside the palace and other locations along the route held up phones and cameras, and some wiped away tears, as the procession passed. Applause broke out as the coffin passed through Horse Guards Parade.
The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard and topped with the Imperial State Crown — encrusted with almost 3,000 diamonds — and a bouquet of flowers and plants, including pine from the Balmoral Estate, where Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.
Two officers and 32 troops from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in red uniforms and bearskin hats walked on either side of the gun carriage. The 38-minute procession ended at Westminster Hall, where Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby led a service attended by Charles and other royals.
“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you,” Welby read from the Book of John.
Thousands had queued up along the banks of the River Thames, waiting their turn to enter the hall and pay their respects.
The crowds are the latest manifestation of the nationwide outpouring of grief and respect for the only monarch most Britons have ever known after her 70 years on the throne.
Joan Bucklehurst, a 50-year-old retail worker from Cheshire in northwestern England, said the queen “meant so much for everybody.”
“She was amazing, yeah,” she added, choking up with emotion. “So, we had to be here. We’ve been here a few times when there have been special occasions, but this one, I couldn’t miss this.”
Maj. Gen. Christopher Ghika, of the Household division, who organized the ceremonial aspects of the queen’s funeral, said it was “our last opportunity to do our duty for the queen, and it’s our first opportunity to do it for the king, and that makes us all very proud.”
Troops involved in the procession have been preparing since the queen died. So have the horses of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
Sgt. Tom Jenks, from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, said the horses were specially trained, including how to handle weeping mourners, as well as flowers and flags being tossed in front of the procession.
Heathrow Airport temporarily halted flights, saying it would “ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.”
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday with Charles to offer his condolences, the White House said.
Biden recalled “the Queen’s kindness and hospitality” she hosted them and the first lady at Windsor Castle in June, the statement said. “He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”
Crowds have lined the route of the queen’s coffin whenever it has been moved in its long journey from Scotland to London.
On Tuesday night, thousands braved a typical London drizzle as the hearse, with interior lights illuminating the casket, drove slowly from an air base to Buckingham Palace.
Earlier, in Edinburgh, some 33,000 people filed in silent respect past her coffin as it lay for 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral.
Hundreds of thousands are expected to visit the 900-year-old Westminster Hall, the oldest building in Parliament, for four days before her state funeral on Monday.
The hall is where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens hosted magnificent medieval banquets, and where ceremonial addresses were presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her silver, golden and diamond jubilees.
Chris Bond, from Truro in southwest England, was among those lining up along the banks of the River Thames. He also attended the lying in state of the queen’s mother in 2002.
“Obviously, it’s quite difficult queuing all day long, but when you walk through those doors into Westminster Hall, that marvelous, historic building, there was a great sense of hush and one was told you take as much time as you like, and it’s just amazing,” he said.
“We know the queen was a good age and she served the country a long time, but we hoped this day would never come,” he added.
Chris Imafidon, secured the sixth place in the queue.
“I have 1,001 emotions when I see her,” he said. “I want to say, God, she was an angel, because she touched many good people and did so many good things.”
—-
Associated Press writer Sylvia Hui contributed.
Arlington Heights officials and residents review Chicago Bears stadium plans in ‘likely a very long journey’ – The Denver Post
Worries about traffic, noise, property taxes, the impact on schools and the Village’s thriving downtown topped the list of concerns expressed by half a dozen Arlington Heights residents Monday night about a proposed Chicago Bears stadium and community development on the Arlington Park Racetrack property.
At a special meeting of the Arlington Heights Village Board of Directors, meeting in committee of the whole Monday evening in the Forest View Education Center Theater, village staff presented an overview of village discussions with community leaders. the Chicago Bears team regarding the team. plans for Arlington Park. Staff also outlined the next steps in the process.
“We’re off to a good start with the redevelopment of Arlington Park,” said Mayor Tom Hayes, “but there’s still a long way to go in this unique opportunity to redevelop 326 acres of prime real estate within The Village of Arlington Heights From day one, the Village Council’s goal with the redevelopment of the property is to ensure that it is put to best use and worthy of Arlington Park’s legacy.
The team’s plans call for “a mixed-use entertainment, commercial/retail and housing district that will bring significant economic benefits to Cook County, the surrounding region and the state of Illinois,” according to a statement. public of team leaders.
All the village administrators were present at the COTW meeting on Monday evening but took no action on what the staff presented. Chicago Bears representatives were not present. Anticipating a large crowd, the village changed the location of the meeting from the usual village hall to the education center, but only around 30 people attended – compared to more than 700 at the September 8 meeting organized by the Chicago Bears at Hersey High School.
Hayes assured residents and community stakeholders that they will have the opportunity throughout the process to provide feedback on the project – which could take up to 10 years to fully develop.
Last September, the Chicago Bears signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement to buy the old racetrack. Then last Thursday, team leaders presented a concept plan for the redevelopment, illustrating a large stadium located in the northwest corner of the property closest to Route 53. The plan does not offer details on number of dwellings or traffic patterns.
“Despite these milestones, the Bears have yet to close on the property,” Village Manager Randy Recklaus said, saying a potential deal could be finalized in late 2022 or early 2023. He said the Village did not yet have a formal proposal. of the team and the Bears cannot develop the property without the approval of the village.
“Tonight is a very early stage of a very long journey,” said the village manager.
That journey begins this fall with the first two initiatives planned by the village: the approval of a roadmap outlining all stages of zoning, planning and design for the project, as well as an amendment to the new overlay district of zoning to allow special use for a sportsbook. ease of betting requested by the Bears, officials explained.
At its regular meeting on September 6, the village council approved the hiring of two consultants to help with the project. Hunden Strategic Partners will perform economic and financial market analysis, and Sam Schwartz Engineering will perform traffic and parking analysis around the project.
Meanwhile, Recklaus said, village leaders connected with leaders from Inglewood, Calif., and Las Vegas, both of which have brought NFL franchises to their communities, to explore the positive and negative impacts of these movements.
“We haven’t heard of the negative impact, traffic, noise, especially for people living near the property,” said resident Tom Loch, who said he was in favor of the Bears’ move from Chicago from Soldier Field to Arlington Park. “They talk about residential development, what will be the impact on schools?”
He expressed concern about the quality of life for residents and schools.
Village chiefs said these were also of paramount importance to them, but it is now too early to determine this impact. Arlington Heights has more than 77,600 residents, according to U.S. Census data. Township High School District 214, based in the village, has nearly 12,000 students enrolled in six schools. And the elementary school district, Arlington Heights School District 25, includes nine schools and has some 5,200 students enrolled.
“Quality of life is my number one priority,” said the mayor. “We are still in the preliminary stages. We don’t know how many residents will be in this development and we don’t know how many schools will move into the district. We have an open dialogue with all these stakeholders.
Resident Brenda Popovic, a teacher at Rolling Meadows High School – part of SD214 – said she was happy to learn the village’s first steps.
“You talk to counterparts in other places and take all these steps, [that] makes me feel a lot better,” Popovic said. “I worry about property taxes and the impact that will have on people in our community. We are already struggling to find affordable housing… I would be worried about losing members of our community.
Recklaus acknowledged that payment for the Bears’ proposed project is a major concern for residents.
“The Bears have publicly stated that they have no plans to request funds from the Village to pay for a stadium,” Recklaus said. “We understand that they can ask the village for help, contributions for public improvements, roads, water pipes, other pieces of infrastructure. The Bears haven’t asked the village to pay…and the village hasn’t agreed to pay anything yet.
Theresa Jordan, a member of the village’s environmental commission, said she hoped the project would incorporate sustainability, citing other stadiums that use solar panels for electricity generation.
Hayes said the concept plan highlights green spaces, parks and water features.
Administrator Robin LaBedz raised concerns about maintaining the viability of the Village’s bustling downtown area and the pandemic-born Arlington Alfresco outdoor dining space that is now a mainstay of the Village.
“We want to preserve the distinctiveness of downtown,” LaBedz said. “It’s a gem. We have an award-winning town centre, that’s a reason people move here.
Some residents have also raised this concern and Hayes said “the bears are fully committed to making sure everything they do complements our downtown and existing businesses. They don’t want to do anything to harm our businesses.
The administrators agreed that this is a project that must have meaning for the whole community.
“It shouldn’t increase our property taxes because they’re coming to town,” trustee John Scaletta said.
Elizabeth Owens-Schiele is independent.
()
