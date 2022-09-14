News
Mike Lindell says FBI seized his cellphone; agency confirms ‘law enforcement activity’
MyPillow founder and 2020 presidential election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell said Tuesday night that FBI agents seized his cellphone in southern Minnesota — an action at least partly corroborated by the FBI.
The exact legal context of Tuesday evening’s events in Mankato weren’t entirely clear, but the FBI confirmed it executed a “search warrant authorized by a federal judge” in an action that involved both Minnesota and Colorado agents.
According to Lindell, FBI agents took his phone in his hometown of Mankato with a federal warrant related to Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems material he might be in possession of. Dominion is suing Lindell for defamation, one of several lawsuits Lindell is embroiled in over his baseless claims of election fraud that, in his words, “stole” the 2020 election from former President Donald Trump, whom Lindell advised at various times.
“They said, ‘It’s not about January 6,’” Lindell said in an interview with the Pioneer Press. “I asked them that.”
According to Lindell’s account, he was returning from duck hunting in Iowa and stopped at a Mankato Hardee’s when vehicles corralled his car and four agents piled out.
“Three guys and a lady,” Lindell said of the agents. “They were pretty nice.”
One of the agents questioned Lindell about an image of a Dominion voting machine that Lindell said he got “off the internet.” They took his phone, which Lindell lamented as the only computing device he uses to conduct business. “Everything is on my phone.”
Lindell said the paperwork, which referenced “an official criminal investigation of a suspected felony,” was signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony N. Leong of the U.S. District Court of Minnesota.
Minneapolis FBI spokeswoman Cyndi Barrington said, “FBI Minneapolis assisted FBI Denver today with court authorized law enforcement activity.”
Denver FBI spokeswoman Vikki Migoya said in a statement, in part, “Without commenting on this specific matter, I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge.”
Lindell said he had been hunting teal in an early duck hunting season in Iowa.
News
‘I feel good every time I watch it’
Wales manager Rob Page has invited Michael Sheen to the country’s first World Cup match after his emotional motivational speech.
The Welshman, who is considered one of the greatest British actors of the modern era, appeared as a guest on Sky’s ‘A League Of Their Own’, where he launched into a monologue.
Lasting over a minute and a half, Sheen’s speech received standing ovations from guests including Romesh Ranganathan, Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp.
It has since gone viral on social media, with Sheen being hailed for his incredible performance in the clip.
As Wales prepare for the World Cup in Qatar this winter, their head coach Page has revealed he will invite Sheen to their opener against the United States on November 21.
Speaking at a press conference, Page said: “He’s coming with me for the first match (of the World Cup).
“It’s fantastic. I feel good every time I watch it. I had attended a meeting in Cardiff and my phone was going crazy so I knew something big had happened.
“When I watched it, wow, (I was) very emotional. Personally, I want to thank him for doing this.
“I want to let him know that I appreciate what he did there. Because we’re on the map, but he took it to another level for us.
“I’ve already received messages from the players… they want to bring him in right away, absolutely.”
Responding to the section where Sheen says, “Give them Welsh sugar,” Page replied, “Exceptional, exceptional. Give them sugar.
“When you have the passion to do it, we have to use it to our advantage, absolutely.”
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Ryan Mountcastle hits game-tying homer off former roommate Hunter Harvey in Orioles’ 4-3 win over Nationals
There was a hint of a smile on right-hander Hunter Harvey’s face, even as the home run he had just conceded left his current team tied with his former team. The amusing aspect wasn’t how far the ball had traveled, or what the scoreboard read after the reliever’s outing ended for the Washington Nationals.
It was who hit that homer.
When Ryan Mountcastle reached first base on his home run trot Tuesday night at Nationals Park, he smirked toward Harvey. Harvey returned one, the look of two former roommates while with Double-A Bowie in 2018 who now found themselves pitted against each other at the highest level.
The opposite-field blast from Mountcastle — his fourth this month, tying how many he produced in August — tied the game in the fifth and Austin Hays delivered the go-ahead double soon after in Baltimore’s 4-3 win against Washington, opening a two-game series on a positive note to keep its playoff hopes within view.
In the clubhouse pregame, Orioles (74-67) players were glued to the TV to catch the end of the first game of a doubleheader between the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays. It was a level of attention indicative of where Baltimore finds itself, chasing two American League East rivals in the hopes of nabbing the final AL wild-card spot.
At this time of year, for the first time in manager Brandon Hyde’s tenure, every game feels more like a must-win. But in a month full of games against playoff contenders, the Orioles especially needed to take advantage against Washington, the club with the worst record in baseball. There will be few other favorable matchups the rest of the way.
With the Orioles’ win and the Rays and Blue Jays splitting, Baltimore finds itself five games back of the Rays (79-62).
Harvey hadn’t allowed a homer in his first 29 appearances this season, part of a strong campaign out of the Nationals’ bullpen since he was claimed in March off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. The one-time Orioles prospect pumped fastballs past his old teammates — but not enough of them.
After Mountcastle’s shot, Hays blooped in a double to put Baltimore ahead. It was Hays’ fourth hit in his last two games, beginning a breakout after managing three hits in nine games between Aug. 30 and Saturday.
Baltimore got on the board early thanks to a first-inning RBI single from Gunnar Henderson, and Cedric Mullins’ run-scoring double play in the fourth helped back up starting pitcher Dean Kremer. But the Orioles missed out on several other opportunities, including stranding the bases loaded in the second after Anthony Santander was wrung up on a slider below the zone.
Even with those breakthroughs, though, Baltimore still finished 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position while stranding 11 runners. It’s been that way for the Orioles of late, batting .202 with runners in scoring position in September — reminiscent of the .169 average in those situations in April.
Barring Henderson, the rookie who is 3-for-7 with runners in scoring position this month, the rest of the team is 14-for-77 in September.
Still, the Orioles produced enough to support Kremer, who gave up three runs on eight hits in five innings. The bullpen finished the deal, with Félix Bautista recording his 13th save in his first appearance since experiencing arm fatigue on Friday.
It was a much-needed win, coming after a week in which they went 2-5. And it came with a smile from Mountcastle at the expense of a former Orioles pitcher.
Around the horn
- Right-hander Rico Garcia passed through waivers unclaimed, the Orioles announced Tuesday, and was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Garcia was designated for assignment last week when Baltimore claimed catcher Cam Gallagher off waivers from the San Diego Padres.
- Rougned Odor’s swollen right hand felt better Tuesday and the second baseman was available off the bench, Hyde said.
- Right-hander Austin Voth, in his return to Nationals Park after Washington designated him for assignment earlier this season, said he’s in position to piggyback off right-hander Tyler Wells’ start Wednesday against his former club. With off days Monday and Thursday, the Orioles have the luxury to add Voth to the bullpen for this series. “We’re giving him a little bit of a break, trying to end the season strong,” Hyde said. “He’s thrown a lot of innings, he’s made a lot of starts that he hasn’t done in the last few years. You can kind of see it these last couple starts where I think this is coming at the right time.”
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN, MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Massive 11-foot alligator seen walking around suburban Houston
Even an alligator has to take its steps.
A massive alligator was seen Tuesday morning wandering slowly through the grass along a road in Katy, Texas, a town just west of Houston.
The 11-foot, 400-pound reptile was trapped by Texas Parks and Wildlife around 11:30 a.m., Fort Bend 1 County Constable Chad Norvell told the Houston Chronicle.
“Nice morning for a walk!” Norvell posted a video of the alligator walking on Peek Road near the Buffalo Bayou on Facebook.
Neighbors told the outlet that the alligator had been wandering the neighborhood since at least 5 a.m.
Rescuers found the alligator lying down after its walk and was able to capture it easily, Norvell said. They put the reptile in the back of a pickup truck using a tow truck and ropes.
The animal was taken to a sanctuary in El Campo, but not before officials in the area had fun on social media.
“His chip says he’s Fulshear Police! Where do you want him dropped off?” Norvell wrote in a follow-up Facebook post, tagging the department southeast of Katy.
“That little rascal! Where were you. Bad boy! Thank you please throw him in the bed of our deep sea rescue truck…” Fulshear Police commented.
On Twitter, Norvell’s own unit posted an image of one of their own holding the alligator with what looked like a leash.
“We checked with your wife, Deputy Onda. She said you couldn’t keep it! the department joked.
New York Post
News
Darren Bailey reveals he currently lives in Chicago after calling the city ‘Hellhole’ – NBC Chicago
State Senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has never minced words about Chicago, but on Tuesday he revealed he has taken up residence in the city.
Bailey, who has repeatedly called the city a “hole from hell” and did it again at a press conference on Tuesday, told reporters at an event in the West Loop that he now lived in Chicago.
“I want to immerse myself in the culture,” he told reporters. “You can’t deny that there are problems here. And if we continue to deny these problems, the problems will get worse.
According to media reports, Bailey has established a residency at the John Hancock Center on the Magnificent Mile.
Bailey’s criticism of Chicago has generally revolved around crime, with the Republican saying the city’s residents are experiencing a rise in crime similar to the movie “The Purge.”
“Chicago is going through the purge, when the criminals rampage at will and the cops stand down. JB Pritzker and his cronies in chaos are directing the movie,” he said.
According to the latest Chicago Police crime statistics, 66 people were killed in Chicago last month, up from 80 the previous August. Overall, murders are down 16% in 2022, and the number of shootings is down nearly 20%, according to the city.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, overall crime has increased in 2022 compared to last year.
Bailey’s views on Chicago became a calling card during his legislative career. In 2019, he co-sponsored a House resolution asking Congress to separate Chicago from the rest of Illinois, though he says he has reconsidered that position in recent years.
NBC Chicago
News
Jacob deGrom fans 10 but Met lineup is lifeless again in uninspired loss to lowly Cubs
Putting together just one good inning is a pretty viable strategy for trying to beat Jacob deGrom.
When a team can combine that inning with a classic case of the Mets giving deGrom no run support, the strategy becomes bulletproof. It worked perfectly for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, leading to a 4-1 win over the Mets (89-54) that also earned Chicago (60-82) a surprising series win.
The Mets’ legendary pitcher notched 10 strikeouts in six innings, giving him his 56th career start with double-digit strikeouts. With four more, deGrom will pass David Cone for ninth place on the all-time list. The three runs deGrom allowed, crucially, were three more than his team scored for him. As such, the Mets fell victim to the familiar trope of failing to support the man who so consistently supports them.
Ian Happ started things with a solo homer in the second, but the Cubs won this game in the fourth. Back-to-back singles, a sacrifice bunt in which Michael Hermosillo reached on an error when James McCann’s throw to first hit him in the head, then a sac fly and another sac bunt gave Chicago their next two tallies. An insurance homer from David Bote off Seth Lugo was mostly for bookkeeping purposes, as the Cubs’ pitching did more than enough to secure the victory.
Adrian Sampson will always be able to say that he beat Jacob deGrom. The 30-year-old journeyman pitcher was drafted in 2012, made his major league debut in 2016 and eventually spent the 2020 season in Korea after failing to find a foothold in MLB. But on Tuesday night at Citi Field, he outpitched one of the game’s best.
Sampson worked around four walks to shut the Mets out in his six innings of work. While he only registered three strikeouts, the man who had a 5.40 ERA in the KBO League held the Mets to two puny hits, both of which were singles. Players not named Jeff McNeil went 0-for-16 against Sampson. For Sampson, who was making his 40th MLB start, it was his first time going six scoreless innings.
To put it in not-so-harsh terms, the Mets’ position players look like they need a collective nap. This team appears to have run out of gas, and the long-awaited “easy” stretch of their schedule has done nothing to fill up the tank. Save for one game against the Dodgers at the start of the month, the Mets’ slate of September games has been exclusively against the Nationals, Pirates, Marlins and Cubs. Each of those teams have played spoiler to some degree, with each one taking at least one game off the Mets.
Now, the Mets find themselves in the strange situation of playing a quasi must-win September game in September against the cruddy Cubs. Getting swept on Wednesday would be the low point of the team’s season. That’s not quite what a team already without injured stars Max Scherzer and Starling Marte was hoping for as they prepare to shift into postseason mode.
It’s one thing to lose to these Cubs right now. It’s another to score zero runs in eight innings against Sampson, Michael Rucker and Brandon Hughes. Those no-name Cubs now have a 4.59 collective ERA in their careers, which doesn’t exactly strike fear in the hearts of their adversaries, but does make for a slightly humorous anecdote. When Pete Alonso finally got the home team on the board by banishing a ninth-inning pitch over the left-center field wall, it felt like a tacit acknowledgement that the Mets’ previous eight innings were unacceptable and something needed to be done.
After riding a six-month high through most of the 2022 season, Met fans are now coming down hard. A sparse crowd for a midweek game the night after a thunderstorm can be expected, even with deGrom pitching. But that crowd being fed a giant plate of disappointment was a little jarring, especially given the opponent. The 26,435 fans in attendance matched the energy of their heroes on the field, which is to say that Citi Field felt like a library for most of the evening.
One more winning streak will melt all of this away of course, and though we’ve been saying it all month, maybe this upcoming series will be the one where the Mets finally twist their boot on an inferior opponent’s neck. The current Cubs series certainly wasn’t it. But if the Pittsburgh Pirates have been monitoring the Mets in preparation for their four games in Flushing this weekend, they likely see what we’re all seeing: a club draped in blue, orange and the ability to be defeated.
()
News
latest news Earthquake: 4.4 magnitude earthquake reported near Santa Rosa
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was reported at 6:39 p.m. PT on Tuesday less than a mile from Santa Rosa, Calif., according to the US Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred five miles from Windsor, California, seven miles from Rohnert Park, California, 11 miles from Healdsburg, California, and 13 miles from Petaluma, California.
In the past 10 days there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
According to a recent three-year sample of data, an average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur each year in California and Nevada.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.6 miles. Did you feel that earthquake? Consider reporting your feelings to the USGS.
Find out what to do before and during an earthquake near you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into small steps over six weeks. Learn about earthquake kits, the apps you need, top tips from Lucy Jones and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.
This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you want to know more about the system, check out our list of frequently asked questions.
Mike Lindell says FBI seized his cellphone; agency confirms ‘law enforcement activity’
Bitcoin Price Trims Gains, Why $20K Is The Key To Fresh Increase
‘I feel good every time I watch it’
Ryan Mountcastle hits game-tying homer off former roommate Hunter Harvey in Orioles’ 4-3 win over Nationals
Massive 11-foot alligator seen walking around suburban Houston
Darren Bailey reveals he currently lives in Chicago after calling the city ‘Hellhole’ – NBC Chicago
Jacob deGrom fans 10 but Met lineup is lifeless again in uninspired loss to lowly Cubs
latest news Earthquake: 4.4 magnitude earthquake reported near Santa Rosa
Twins no-hit bid spoiled in ninth inning after gem from Joe Ryan
Majority of voters say Biden is dividing the country
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams