MLB grants Buck Showalter his wish, utility player will win Gold Glove award for the first time ever this season
One of Buck Showalter’s wishes came true.
Earlier in the season, he made an off-the-cuff plea for the Gold Glove awards to include one for a utility infielder. On Tuesday, the league and Rawlings — the company that they partner with on the Gold Gloves — announced that they will do just that.
“They didn’t get it from me,” Showalter assured, while also stumping for a fourth outfielder in each league to get one. “You can’t win without a utility infielder. It’s a great recognition, it is. It should be on the All-Star team, really. It is a position.”
The Mets’ manager then racked his brain for people that the award could be a tribute to.
“The Ben Zobrist Award,” he started. “I was just getting ready to say, ‘Who would you name it after?’ Name a really good, championship club. Somebody on that club is going to be that guy.”
This news is noteworthy for the Mets because of Luis Guillorme, the infielder who came to Tuesday’s game with 447.2 innings at second base, 160 innings at third base and 42 innings at shortstop this season. According to Statcast’s metric, Guillorme was one of 19 National League infielders to be worth at least four outs above average entering play on Tuesday. Many of the players ahead of him have also played in far more games.
When it comes time to crown the actual winner of the award, Showalter knows there are other worthy candidates, but he rightfully believes Guillorme can go toe-to-toe with any of them.
“In fairness, everybody will have somebody where they’re going to say, ‘Oh, this guy,’” Showalter said. “But I can’t imagine Luis not being at the top of that discussion.”
PITCHING HOUR
Tylor Megill, lurking as a potentially gargantuan piece of the Mets’ postseason bullpen, threw a scoreless, hitless inning for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. Showalter wasn’t entirely sure if his next rehab outing was going to be Tuesday or Wednesday, but he knows that the big club is close to getting him back after that.
“For Tylor, the discussion is whether he pitches again [in the minors after the scheduled outing] or comes here,” Showalter explained. “We’re probably going to have that discussion some time [Tuesday].”
Megill and David Peterson have been the great unknown for most of the season. The combination of an extremely top-heavy rotation and a sorcerer in the closer role (supported by the still effective but less exciting Adam Ottavino) leaves the Mets perennially looking for middle relief. There’s some hope internally that Megill and Peterson can provide that.
There’s a slight issue, though, in that there’s not a lot of room left in the season to throw things at the wall and see what sticks. With so few games remaining, plus needing to win as many of them as possible, the Mets are going to be doing a lot of on-the-fly appraisal.
“With guys like Peterson and Megill and all those guys, it’s going to be a challenge to wade through that: trying to win the game, number one, but also accomplish some of those things,” Showalter said of their bullpen trials. “The game doesn’t always cooperate where that perfect situation presents itself.”
Showalter acknowledged that Peterson — who he said has served an important purpose for the 2022 Mets — is a starter and the organization wants his overall progression to be as a starter. But when it comes to winning a World Series, sometimes starters are flung into the bullpen because their team doesn’t have a ton of other guys they trust.
“We would like to look at Peterson in the bullpen. We’d also like to look at Megill,” Showalter laid out. “What do you do, take him and catapult him in front of Ottavino, or [Seth] Lugo, or [Edwin] Diaz? How far do you take it?”
With starters changing roles, one other huge concern presents itself.
“The thing you’re going to wonder about is recovery. Can they throw two days in a row? Can they handle two ups? If you think these next two or three weeks are going to answer that in black and white, you’re probably kidding yourself.”
The skipper also said that Max Scherzer will pitch in a baseball game on Wednesday, the club just hasn’t decided if that will be in a rehab game or an MLB one. The phrase Showalter used to describe Scherzer’s physical state was “good and froggy.”
“We think, knock on wood, that we’re in a pretty good place.”
IT’S A BROKEN FINGER
Showalter was also asked for a progress report on Starling Marte. The outfielder is recovering from a partial non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger after getting hit by a pitch on Sept. 6. There have been no official updates on Marte’s ongoing recovery.
“It’s going to be slow,” Showalter said somewhat emphatically. “I’ll say it one more time. He has a broken finger. You can’t put it in some hydraulic chamber and just make the bone grow together. We’d like to. It’s going to heal, and it’s going to heal before the season is over. It just depends on what season you’re talking about.”
Louisiana substitute teacher accused of offering students money to bully and attack their classmate
A substitute teacher at a Louisiana school is accused of offering students $5 each to bully and attack one of their classmates, police said.
Aadrina Smith, 24, was arrested on Monday and charged with five counts of contributing to juvenile delinquency and embezzlement in office.
The charges stem from an Aug. 23 incident at North Caddo Elementary Middle School in Vivian, about 32 miles northwest of Shreveport.
Smith, who was a substitute physical education teacher, allegedly offered to pay five students $5 each to tackle their classmate, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook. A motive was not disclosed.
The video allegedly showed Smith “verbally communicating” with the students and appearing to congratulate three of them who participated, authorities said.
“The substitute teacher sat on the bleachers while the victim lay down on the gymnasium floor and later got up. Smith never helped the victim and did not report the incident. “, according to the press release.
It was unclear if Smith had an attorney.
A Caddo Parish Public Schools spokesperson said the teacher was fired over the incident and the school principal alerted authorities.
“The Caddo Parish School Board expects employees to conduct themselves professionally and in the best interests of students at all times,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Throughout the investigation, the district and school have cooperated fully with law enforcement.”
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies at 76
Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, has died at age 76, his family said Tuesday.
Starr died at a hospital Tuesday of complications from surgery, according to his former colleague, attorney Mark Lanier. He said Starr had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit in Houston for about four months.
In 2020, he was recruited to the legal team representing Donald Trump in the nation’s third presidential impeachment trial.
For many years, Starr’s stellar reputation as a lawyer seemed to place him on a path to the Supreme Court. At age 37, he became the youngest person ever to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where Chief Justice John Roberts and justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia also had served. From 1989-93, Starr was the solicitor general in the administration of President George H.W. Bush, arguing 25 cases before the Supreme Court.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell remembered Starr Tuesday as “a brilliant litigator, an impressive leader, and a devoted patriot.”
Despite his impressive legal credentials, nothing could have prepared him for the task of investigating a sitting president.
In a probe that lasted five years, Starr looked into fraudulent real estate deals involving a long-time Clinton associate, delved into the removal of documents from the office of deputy White House counsel Vincent Foster after his suicide and assembled evidence of Clinton’s sexual encounters with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern. Each of the controversies held the potential to do serious, perhaps fatal, damage to Clinton’s presidency.
As Clinton’s legal problems worsened, the White House pilloried Starr as a right-wing fanatic doing the bidding of Republicans bent on destroying the president.
“The assaults took a toll” on the investigation, Starr told a Senate committee in 1999. “A duly authorized federal law enforcement investigation came to be characterized as yet another political game. Law became politics by other means.”
In a bitter finish to his investigation of the Lewinsky affair that engendered still more criticism, Starr filed a report, as the law required, with the U.S. House of Representatives. He concluded that Clinton lied under oath, engaged in obstruction of justice and followed a pattern of conduct that was inconsistent with the president’s constitutional duty to faithfully execute the laws. House Republicans used Starr’s report as a roadmap in the impeachment of the president, who was acquitted in a Senate trial.
In 2020, he was recruited to help represent Trump in his first impeachment trial. In a memorable statement to Congress, Starr said “we are living in what I think can aptly be described as the ‘age of impeachment.’” He said that “like war, impeachment is hell, or at least presidential impeachment is hell.”
Clinton’s legal problems began during the 1992 presidential campaign. Questions arose over the candidate’s ties to the owner of a failed Arkansas savings and loan. The issue faded quickly. But it caught the attention of federal regulators, who began looking into whether money from the S&L had been diverted to a real estate venture called Whitewater in which Bill and Hillary Clinton and the S&L’s owner, Jim McDougal, shared a financial interest.
Bowing to intense political pressure from Republicans and some members of his own party, Clinton called for appointment of a special counsel to investigate Whitewater. A three-member appeals court for independent counsels selected Starr.
On the Whitewater front, Starr’s prosecutors investigated Mrs. Clinton’s legal work for Jim McDougal’s S&L. Both she and the president were questioned by Starr’s prosecutors and their videotaped depositions were played for juries in criminal trials of McDougal and his ex-wife Susan. Neither of the Clintons was ever charged in connection with Whitewater.
The investigation of Clinton’s intimate relationship with Lewinsky was a Washington spectacle.
In 1995, Lewinsky went to work at the White House as an intern. During the government shutdown late that year, she and Clinton had a sexual encounter in a hallway near the Oval Office, the first of 10 sexual encounters over the next year and a half. Lewinsky confided the affair to a co-worker, Linda Tripp, who tape-recorded some of their conversations and brought the tapes to Starr’s prosecutors. Lewinsky was granted immunity from prosecution and became Starr’s chief witness against the president, who had denied having sexual relations with her.
Putting the investigation behind him, Starr embarked on a career in academia, first as dean of the law school at Pepperdine University where he taught constitutional issues and civil procedures, then as president of Baylor University in his home state of Texas. He also became an author, writing “First Among Equals: The Supreme Court in American Life.”
Starr was demoted from the presidency at Baylor in 2016 amid a sex assault scandal that rocked the Big 12 school and its football program, as women alleged campus leaders at the nation’s largest Baptist school bungled or ignored their assault complaints.
Baylor eventually settled with several women who filed a cascade of lawsuits, including a case where the victim of a 2015 attack accused Baylor of fostering a “hunting ground for sexual predators.”
The school’s board of regents allowed Starr to stay on as chancellor and law school professor, jobs that carried no “operational” duties at Baylor. He resigned altogether a few months later. Football coach Art Briles also was fired.
A review commissioned by the school found that under Starr, school administrators discouraged students from reporting or participating in student conduct reviews, and even contributed to or accommodated a “hostile” environment against the alleged victims.
In a statement, Starr apologized to “those victims who were not treated with the care, concern, and support they deserve.”
Starr was born in Vernon, a small Texas town near the Oklahoma state, and raised in San Antonio. He earned his B.A. from George Washington University in 1968, his M.A. from Brown University in 1969 and his J.D. degree from Duke University Law School in 1973. He was a law clerk to Chief Justice Warren E. Burger from 1975 to 1977.
As a young attorney at the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Los Angeles, Starr worked with William French Smith, who became attorney general in the administration of President Ronald Reagan. Starr became counselor to Smith, and from there was nominated by Reagan to the federal appeals court.
Bleiberg reported from Dallas. Associated Press writers Jim Vertuno in Austin, Terry Wallace in Dallas and the late Pete Yost contributed to this report.
USD/JPY Advances in Very Thin Trade Ahead of Tokyo
USD/JPY broke above 145 last week, peaking ahead of barrier options and was pushed lower later in the week by comments from the MoF and Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda himself.
This period of the 24 hour forex cycle is about the thinnest for liquidity
Liquidity
Liquidity refers to the extent of a financial instrument's ability to be bought or sold without causing price fluctuations. So, if an asset is extremely liquid, it means that one can trade that asset knowing that their specific trade will not create significant movements in the market. This is because there are so many traders both long and short, generating huge volume for that particular asset. Liquidity in the foreign exchange marketTake the example of the foreign exchange market – it is the most liquid market in the world, since many banks, hedge funds and individual traders are involved in the buying and selling of vast cumulative amounts of currencies each day. In fact, over $5 trillion is traded daily, as reported by the Bank for International Settlements. If a trader wants to go long the EUR/USD currency pair, they will have no trouble finding traders who want to go the opposite direction, due to such abundant liquidity. EUR/USD is the most liquid trading instrument in the world, regardless of the market. It is extremely easy to buy or sell, with an immense amount of trading activity for the pair. Liquidity reflects the amount and frequency of the asset that is traded, i.e. the more an asset is traded, the more liquid that asset is, making it virtually easy to buy and sell the asset. asset. Similarly, the less an asset is traded, generally the less liquid the asset is, making it more difficult to buy or sell that asset. Needless to say, liquidity is one of the key attributes a trader looks for when deciding whether or not to continue trading an instrument, as it tells the trader how stable a market is despite the masses of trades being undertaken. . This is exactly why the forex market is so attractive, since its liquid environment allows for massive trading volumes without much effect on the exchange rates of currency pairs.
Liquidity refers to the extent of a financial instrument’s ability to be bought or sold without causing price fluctuations. So, if an asset is extremely liquid, it means that one can trade that asset knowing that their specific trade will not create significant movements in the market. This is because there are so many traders both long and short, generating huge volume for that particular asset. Liquidity in the foreign exchange marketTake the example of the foreign exchange market – it is the most liquid market in the world, since many banks, hedge funds and individual traders are involved in the buying and selling of vast cumulative amounts of currencies each day. In fact, over $5 trillion is traded daily, as reported by the Bank for International Settlements. If a trader wants to go long the EUR/USD currency pair, they will have no trouble finding traders who want to go the opposite direction, due to such abundant liquidity. EUR/USD is the most liquid trading instrument in the world, regardless of the market. It is extremely easy to buy or sell, with an immense amount of trading activity for the pair. Liquidity reflects the amount and frequency of the asset that is traded, i.e. the more an asset is traded, the more liquid that asset is, making it virtually easy to buy and sell the asset. asset. Similarly, the less an asset is traded, generally the less liquid the asset is, making it more difficult to buy or sell that asset. Needless to say, liquidity is one of the key attributes a trader looks for when deciding whether or not to continue trading an instrument, as it tells the trader how stable a market is despite the masses of trades being undertaken. . This is exactly why the forex market is so attractive, since its liquid environment allows for massive trading volumes without much effect on the exchange rates of currency pairs.
. US markets have all but closed for the day and only New Zealand and Australia are becoming active.
USD/JPY threatens last week’s high.
The USD is bid after the high inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country based on the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country based on the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
report from the United States on Tuesday:
I posted this earlier:
It’s too early for Japanese jaws, but stay tuned!
If you haven’t caught COVID yet, does that mean you’re a “super dodger”? The local doctor intervenes
The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show that since March 2020, more than 3 million Ohioans have had COVID, about a quarter of everyone in the state.
If you haven’t caught COVID, doctors call you a “super dodger.”
>>IRS set to send $1.2 billion in refunds to certain taxpayers
When it comes to COVID-19, flu, colds, and other illnesses, you might be one of the lucky ones who rarely gets sick. Some say it’s good luck, others say it’s a good immune system.
Meanwhile, doctors say its good genetics.
“I didn’t get COVID because I don’t hang out with people, I don’t hang out in crowds,” said Dayton resident Athens Norman. She told News Center 7 that she avoided COVID for more than three years.
>> John Voss, founder of Dayton-area auto dealerships, dies at 79
Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen says it’s all in the genetics.
“Traditionally, what we’ve found is that there’s a protein that’s encoded by a bit of a different genetic component, so the virus doesn’t necessarily always infect the cell, if you will. In some cases, we’ve found that it infects the cell, but isn’t able to replicate like it normally would, and so you don’t have any symptoms,” Allen said.
Allen said a person can be resistant to some viruses but not all viruses because they all mutate differently.
With the high level of COVID exposure we’ve all experienced, News Center 7 asked Allen if it’s possible to be a “super dodger” if you haven’t had it.
“So yeah, not having had it and having had that level of exposure, we probably qualify like that under that definition of a ‘super dodger,’” Allen said.
Allen says researchers are already on the move when it comes to figuring out how to use the genes of “super-crooks” so they can be turned into some type of treatment to help keep others from getting sick.
Vikings receiver Adam Thielen helps give Humboldt High School an impressive makeover
As priceless as the smiles were Tuesday at Humboldt High School in St. Paul, the speeches are what’s going to stick with Vikings star Adam Thielen.
In the middle of the newly renovated weight room funded by the Thielen Foundation, a handful of student-athletes shared their personal experiences before senior quarterback Jorge Irizarry delivered the most powerful message of them all.
“It’s such a great thing for this community,” he said. “We ain’t never had nothing this nice before.”
This is precisely why Thielen continues to give back on a regular basis.
He and his wife Caitlin started their foundation in 2018 with the goal of reaching out to underserved youth across the state and empowering kids to reach their full potential.
“We knew we wanted to give back to the areas that need it most,” Thielen said Tuesday. “We wanted to focus on the areas that haven’t gotten a lot of attention, so when we hear things like we did today, it makes us want to give to more places like this that need that support.”
The project at Humboldt took about a year from the initial planning stages, according to athletics director Matt Osborne, with construction starting last fall and then the weight room going fully functional this summer.
“This is a great improvement,” Irizarry said. “I remember the weight room from before had rust on all the equipment and stuff like that. It was pretty bad. As soon as I came in here for the summer workouts, I was like, ‘Dang. What happened?’ I was in shock.”
That shock factor is undeniable when walking around the weight room itself.
There are a couple of accent walls emblazoned with the school colors of orange and black, various inspirational quotes that give the space some character and, most importantly, state-of-the-art equipment curated by ETS Performance, where Thielen trains in the offseason.
All of it is by design.
“We wanted to make it feel very similar to where I train,” Thielen said. “You can see the paint and the logos and the verbiage that’s around here. It’s very specific because we feel like if these kids come in and they are excited about being here, they are going to put a little bit more effort in, and that’s going to help on the field and in the classroom.”
As far as Osborne is concerned, the newly renovated weight goes beyond simply giving student-athletes a place to work out.
“I think when they walk in here, they understand that someone cares about them,” Osborne said. “None of this would’ve been possible without the generosity of the Thielen Foundation. It’s so amazing that someone was willing to donate as much as they did. We aren’t used to something like this.”
Because this stuff doesn’t usually happen to Humboldt High School.
“He could’ve picked anywhere and he picked us,” Irizarry said. “It means lot.”
Xeneta raises $80M to expand its real-time analytics platform for shipping and air freight • TechCrunch
For a preview of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunch delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PDT, subscribe here.
the incomparable mike butcher just celebrated 15 years at TechCrunch. You get less for a kill these days, so that’s a hell of a milestone, and (as far as we know) he hasn’t even badly maimed, let alone kill, anyone. Great job, Mike. Glad to have you here with us! — Christina and haje
TechCrunch’s top 3
- Crowdsourcing in the world of maritime transport: Backers delivered $80 million to Xeneta, on a valuation of $265 million, for the Norway-based company’s crowdsourcing approach to determining air and ocean freight rates, Ingrid reports. Xeneta has already acquired 300 million data points from over 100 of the world’s largest shipping companies to determine the market rate for certain routes.
- sound activated: Sound from the ground just got high – Sonos’ new Sub Mini subwoofer releases October 6th in select markets. Darrell see you.
- Keep looking for this wallet: The digital wallet just got some open source love, Paul reports. The Linux Foundation created the OpenWallet Foundation to develop interoperable digital wallets and evolve them from just a place to hold your currency to a physical wallet replacement.
Startups and VCs
Meta Platforms takes a look at India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem as it bolsters its bet on the metaverse. The social juggernaut has partnered with India’s IT Ministry Startup Center to launch an accelerator in the country to scale up innovation in emerging technologies, including augmented reality and virtual reality, pot holder reports.
Following the closing this week of the Ultimaker/MakerBot merger, the combined company is announcing a new name. The entity will be known as [drumroll, please] Ultimate Maker. Yes really. As for merged names, it’s not particularly exciting, because brian comments in his article – but the management reshuffle contains juicier details: MakerBot’s CEO takes over and Ultimaker’s CEO steps down.
You have sold your business. Now what?
Moving a business from conception to acquisition is a real accomplishment, but it’s not the finish line, according to investor and frequent TC+ contributor Marjorie Radlo-Zandi.
“You may be wondering if the acquirer really understands your products, your values, your culture, or the needs of the customers that drive the business,” she writes. “Staff will wonder if there will be a place for them in another company.”
In her latest column, she shares “six guiding principles that will ensure a successful transaction” and help you realize your full earnout.
(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams grow. You can register here. Use code “DC” for 15% off an annual subscription!)
Big Tech inc.
It’s kind of a one-day Twitter! Elon Musk may regret one of his picks, but today most Twitter shareholders were confident of theirs – they greenlighted Musk’s $44 billion takeover bid , taylor writing. Paul tells us that Twitter and Musk are due in court on October 17 to see if the social media giant can compel Musk to make its purchase. In other Twitter news, we enjoyed Zacklet’s look at what was discovered about the company when Peiter Zatko, who can now call himself “Mudge” and people know who he is, testified before Congress. Also today, Aisha reported on Twitter about the rollout of podcasts to Blue subscribers.
techcrunch
