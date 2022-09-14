News
Most American workers say their wages don’t keep up with inflation
Most working Americans say they struggle to cover day-to-day expenses because stubbornly high inflation is swallowing up wage gains, according to a new survey.
Even as wage growth hit its highest in years during the pandemic, employees say their earnings do not keep pace with the highest inflation in decades. Indeed, 55% said their income had not kept pace with the rising costs of everyday goods and services, according to Bankrate. That includes half of Americans who received pay raises.
“It’s symptomatic of an environment of high inflation. The labor market has been very strong, the pace of wage growth is the best in about 20 years, but inflation is at its highest in 40 years,” he said. said Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst. for Bankrate, CBS MoneyWatch told CBS. “So many households are getting pay rises that normally would look good, but instead they are overwhelmed with higher expenses.”
Just under half of employed Americans said they got pay raises over the past 12 months, but these increases in wages and salaries have not been large enough to cover the increase in household spending.
The 39% of workers who told Bankrate they didn’t receive a raise are having an even harder time keeping up with the rising cost of groceries and other goods.
“Inflation impacts everyone. Those who didn’t see a pay rise saw their purchasing power even further reduced,” McBride said.
Only a third of working Americans said their income kept pace with or outpaced rising household spending due to inflation. The survey was conducted by market research firm YouGov.com. which surveyed approximately 2,500 adults between August 17 and August 19.
U.S. consumer prices in August jumped 8.3% from a year ago, labor data shows unveiled tuesday, as costs continue to rise for food, shelter and health care. This figure fell slightly from 8.5% the previous month, but was higher than expected by economists.
Purchasing power at half mast
Unsurprisingly, the price spike hit the lowest-paid workers particularly hard. The federal minimum wage of $7.25 buys less today that it has not done so at any time in the past 66 years, an analysis by the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute shows. The present value of the minimum wage in real dollars is at its the lowest level since February 1956, when the lowest salary in the United States was 75 cents, the equivalent of $7.19 in June 2022 dollars.
Performance-based raises are the most common type of raise workers have received recently, according to Bankrate, followed by cost-of-living increases. Promotions or raises to take on new responsibilities were the least common.
“Cost of living increases are the exception rather than the rule,” McBride said.
As many Americans cut spending and take on second jobs to meet rising costs, employers plan to offer workers an average 4% annual increase next year, according to a separate survey by Salary.com, a provider of compensation software and analytics. This roughly matches the median salary increase that employees got in 2022.
“Inflation impacts everyone. Businesses also face higher costs, so their ability to raise workers’ wages depends on their ability to grow revenues at a faster rate than expenses. “McBride said. “The economy is slowing down, and especially for small businesses, times are tight and getting tighter.”
Grub5
News
Move over, Bollywood. There’s a new star in town called Tollywood.
HYDERABAD, India — Manoj Valluri, managing director of a Hyderabad-based social media marketing company, says he has given up trying to cut his employees’ productivity on key days. These are not official holidays – they mean the opening days of the latest blockbuster action-hero movies from South India.
Whole sections of the region come to a standstill for the kick-off of the star-studded films. Some companies are giving their employees a day off because they know many will be playing truant to watch megawatt actors punch, kick and outwit bad guys on the big screen.
wsj
News
Check date, how to download and other details
mini
The NTA has released the Examination City Information Slip and will release the admission cards soon.
Previously, exam city sheets were to be released on September 11, but the NTA has moved the date to September 13.
READ ALSO :
Here is how to download the UGC NET Phase 2 admission card
2nd step: Click on the “Download Phase 2 Admission Card for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles)” link in the notices section of the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the login information (application number, date of birth and security code) and log in to download the admission card.
Step 4: Your UGC NET Phase 2 2022 admission card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the venue ticket and print it out on A4 size paper for future reference.
The NTA has announced that the Phase 2 exams for UGC NET 2022 will be held between September 20-30, 2022. Previously, the exams were scheduled to take place on August 12, 13, and 14. However, due to the postponement of Phase 1, the dates for the Phase 2 exams have been postponed.
The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is conducted by the NTA on behalf of the UGC to determine eligible candidates for the positions of Assistant Professor, Junior Researcher and Adjunct Professor at various institutes of education, universities and colleges.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Republican takeover in the justice system distorts the dynamics of the midterm elections
Jen Psaki, Biden’s former White House press secretary and new MSNBC family member, talks to Alex Wagner about how Republicans moving past Donald Trump’s stacked courts have made them the target of voters mid -mandate that might otherwise focus on President Biden and congressional Democrats.
yahoo
News
The truth about Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio after a recent outing
Once upon a time in Hollywood, we were talking about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid.
The Oscar-winning actor hung out with the model after his split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, multiple sources exclusively tell E! New.
Although the two have seen each other on several occasions, a source close to Leo says the 47-year-old isn’t exactly getting back into a serious relationship. “He likes being single,” the source notes, adding that Leo and Gigi, 27, are “not exclusive.”
Likewise, a source close to Gigi tells E! that “neither of them want a relationship” at the moment. “Gigi and Leo have hung out a couple of times and are in love with each other. Gigi thinks he’s a really cool guy,” the second source said. “The majority of their hangouts are due to them being in the same social circles at various parties.”
Indeed, Leo has been out and about since his breakup with Camila. On August 30, the Don’t look up The star was spotted dining with friends at Il Buco in New York. For the casual lunch, Leo donned a white t-shirt and green shorts, along with a baseball cap and face shield.
Entertainment
News
Robert Dawson, accused of killing his wife while on honeymoon in Fiji, was held without bail
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
FIRST ON FOX: Bradley Dawson, the Tennessee groom accused of killing his fiancée on their honeymoon in Fiji, returned to court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.
Lautoka High Court Judge Riyaz Hamza ordered his detention without bail. The judge also rejected Dawson’s two bail sponsors, who are Fiji residents, because they did not provide any details about how they know Dawson.
Dawson, 38, has pleaded not guilty to the alleged murder of Christe Chen Dawson, 39, who Fijian police say was found brutally beaten to death in her room at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort on July 9. He arrived in court handcuffed in blue shorts. , flip flops and a tropical patterned shirt on Tuesday or early Wednesday local time.
Speaking in the I-Taukei language, Dawson answered shouted questions outside the courthouse, telling reporters “Hello” and that he was fine.
US WOMAN KILLED ON HONEYMOON IN FIJI HAS ‘HORRIFIC’ INJURIES THAT WERE NOT AN ACCIDENT: LAWYER
At the time of his arrest, police found him with over $1,000 in cash in his wallet, passport, driver’s license and credit cards belonging to himself and his deceased wife.
Prosecutors said Chen suffered a “cerebral hemorrhage” on July 9 and confirmed in court the claims of Chen’s family lawyer, who previously said she died of severe head trauma and multiple injuries. trauma to his body.
Dawson has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer Iqbal Khan is contesting the unsigned statements Dawson gave to police, known in Fiji as a “cautionary interview”, in which he allegedly confessed to killing Chen. After the interview, he refused to sign the document and, through his lawyer, maintained that he was innocent.
HONEYMOON MURDER IN FIJI: US BRADLEY DAWSON ‘NOT IN GOOD HEALTH’, SEEKS BAIL IN BRUTAL MURDER OF HIS WIFE
Judge Riyaz Hamza was due to rule on the bail request, and another hearing was already scheduled for September 26 as prosecutors and the defense argue over the unsigned cautionary interview.
Prosecutor Alvin Singh and attorneys for Chen’s family had opposed bail for Dawson, who they said was indeed a risk of leakage after he allegedly left his GPS watch and phone at the resort and fled with just his wallet and passport in the hours after Chen’s brutal death. Khan said the state was already in possession of Dawson’s passport, that he had consented to return it, and that he had no other passports or travel documents.
The medical examiner found “multiple blunt force injuries around the head and face,” Ronald Gordon, her family’s attorney, previously told Fox News Digital. When his parents visited him in the morgue, he added, his mother “was inconsolable with the injuries”.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
According to the authorities, a woman who was staying on Turtle Island at the same time as the couple said Dawson and his wife seemed happy the night of the alleged fight. According to the police report, the holidaymaker said she later heard “loud banging noises” in the couple’s bedroom.
Dawson and Chen tied the knot in February after just a few months of dating and moved into a new home in Memphis, but Gordon said Dawson previously visited Fiji with an ex-wife just two years ago.
Fox News’ Tim Tava and Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.
Fox
News
Dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use a rope to climb the border wall
Dozens of camouflage-clad migrants were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to the 500,000 “getaways” that have entered the United States so far this year.
The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants scaling a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past the barbed wire before fleeing onto US soil.
Fox reported that the operation, completed in broad daylight on Tuesday, lasted just 45 minutes and none of the migrants were apprehended by Border Patrol.
Several high-level Department of Homeland Security sources previously told the outlet that 2022 saw an estimated 500,000 “getaways,” migrants who illegally crossed the border but were never apprehended.
Dozens of immigrants entered Arizona illegally while dressing in camouflage on Tuesday as they scaled a border wall and maneuvered past barbed wire fences
The group used ropes to lower themselves safely when they reached American soil
The migrants then fled to Naco, Arizona, which saw an influx of around 160,000 undocumented immigrants in 2022
DHS officials said there have been around 500,000 ‘getaways’ so far this year
Naco, Arizona, (above) was at the forefront of illegal migrant smuggling in 2022
The man leading migrants through the Naco wall told Fox he conducts similar operations there every day, where DHS officials estimate about 160,000 “getaways” crossed the border.
The Border Patrol Union said in a statement that the high traffic in the area was the result of officers pulling out of the field to perform administrative and processing duties instead.
Tensions are high over increased border crossings through Arizona, where Governor Dough Ducey last month issued an executive order to create a makeshift border wall in Yuma to keep migrants out of the state.
Ducey also joined his Texas counterpart, Governor Greg Abbott, in busing undocumented migrants to left-leaning sanctuary cities to protest the Biden administration’s failures on the border.
Vice President Kamala Harris insisted the US-Mexico border was secure in a jumble of words during her ‘Meet the Press’ interview on Sunday
Tensions are running high over increased border crossings through Arizona, where Governor Dough Ducey (above) issued an executive order last month to create a makeshift border wall in Yuma
Pictured: A group of migrants sitting behind the wall in Yuma on August 23
Joe Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to tackle the ‘root causes’ of immigration, but so far border agents have made more than 2 million border arrests, an all-time high. this exercise, which ends in October.
That number surpassed the already historic 1.7 million encounters in fiscal year 2021.
Despite the surge, Harris insisted the border was secure during a Meet the Press interview on Sunday.
“The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, especially in the last four years before we arrived, and it needs to be fixed,” she said, blaming the administration. Trump.
“We have a secure border as a priority for any nation, including ours in our administration,” Harris added.
“But there are still a lot of issues that we are trying to address,” she said, calling for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
Latest figure shows there were nearly 200,000 border crossings in July
So far this year, more than 1.8 million immigrants have crossed the southern border
In July, there were nearly 200,000 encounters, a decline for the second consecutive month after four months of increases culminating in May with a record 241,116 encounters.
August figures are expected to be released soon.
With one month left in the exercise, nearly 750 cross-border workers have died making the dangerous journey north to the United States.
dailymail us
Most American workers say their wages don’t keep up with inflation
Move over, Bollywood. There’s a new star in town called Tollywood.
Check date, how to download and other details
Republican takeover in the justice system distorts the dynamics of the midterm elections
The truth about Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio after a recent outing
Robert Dawson, accused of killing his wife while on honeymoon in Fiji, was held without bail
Terra Dries Up As LUNA Sheds 40% From Recent High
Dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use a rope to climb the border wall
Eurostoxx futures -0.8% at the start of the European session
Messi’s form at PSG is excellent with Champions League and World Cup in sight
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Diet and fitness4 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Food4 weeks ago
7 Ways To Spruce Up Your Dining Room
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams