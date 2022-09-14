Most American workers say their wages don’t keep up with inflation

Most working Americans say they struggle to cover day-to-day expenses because stubbornly high inflation is swallowing up wage gains, according to a new survey.

Even as wage growth hit its highest in years during the pandemic, employees say their earnings do not keep pace with the highest inflation in decades. Indeed, 55% said their income had not kept pace with the rising costs of everyday goods and services, according to Bankrate. That includes half of Americans who received pay raises.

“It’s symptomatic of an environment of high inflation. The labor market has been very strong, the pace of wage growth is the best in about 20 years, but inflation is at its highest in 40 years,” he said. said Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst. for Bankrate, CBS MoneyWatch told CBS. “So many households are getting pay rises that normally would look good, but instead they are overwhelmed with higher expenses.”

Just under half of employed Americans said they got pay raises over the past 12 months, but these increases in wages and salaries have not been large enough to cover the increase in household spending.

The 39% of workers who told Bankrate they didn’t receive a raise are having an even harder time keeping up with the rising cost of groceries and other goods.

“Inflation impacts everyone. Those who didn’t see a pay rise saw their purchasing power even further reduced,” McBride said.

Only a third of working Americans said their income kept pace with or outpaced rising household spending due to inflation. The survey was conducted by market research firm YouGov.com. which surveyed approximately 2,500 adults between August 17 and August 19.

U.S. consumer prices in August jumped 8.3% from a year ago, labor data shows unveiled tuesday, as costs continue to rise for food, shelter and health care. This figure fell slightly from 8.5% the previous month, but was higher than expected by economists.

Purchasing power at half mast

Unsurprisingly, the price spike hit the lowest-paid workers particularly hard. The federal minimum wage of $7.25 buys less today that it has not done so at any time in the past 66 years, an analysis by the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute shows. The present value of the minimum wage in real dollars is at its the lowest level since February 1956, when the lowest salary in the United States was 75 cents, the equivalent of $7.19 in June 2022 dollars.

Performance-based raises are the most common type of raise workers have received recently, according to Bankrate, followed by cost-of-living increases. Promotions or raises to take on new responsibilities were the least common.

“Cost of living increases are the exception rather than the rule,” McBride said.



Remote work slows worker wage growth, study finds 00:54

As many Americans cut spending and take on second jobs to meet rising costs, employers plan to offer workers an average 4% annual increase next year, according to a separate survey by Salary.com, a provider of compensation software and analytics. This roughly matches the median salary increase that employees got in 2022.

“Inflation impacts everyone. Businesses also face higher costs, so their ability to raise workers’ wages depends on their ability to grow revenues at a faster rate than expenses. “McBride said. “The economy is slowing down, and especially for small businesses, times are tight and getting tighter.”