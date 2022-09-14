Move over, Bollywood. There’s a new star in town called Tollywood.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Bradley Dawson, the Tennessee groom accused of killing his fiancée on their honeymoon in Fiji, returned to court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Lautoka High Court Judge Riyaz Hamza ordered his detention without bail. The judge also rejected Dawson’s two bail sponsors, who are Fiji residents, because they did not provide any details about how they know Dawson.

Dawson, 38, has pleaded not guilty to the alleged murder of Christe Chen Dawson, 39, who Fijian police say was found brutally beaten to death in her room at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort on July 9. He arrived in court handcuffed in blue shorts. , flip flops and a tropical patterned shirt on Tuesday or early Wednesday local time.

Speaking in the I-Taukei language, Dawson answered shouted questions outside the courthouse, telling reporters “Hello” and that he was fine.

US WOMAN KILLED ON HONEYMOON IN FIJI HAS ‘HORRIFIC’ INJURIES THAT WERE NOT AN ACCIDENT: LAWYER

At the time of his arrest, police found him with over $1,000 in cash in his wallet, passport, driver’s license and credit cards belonging to himself and his deceased wife.

Prosecutors said Chen suffered a “cerebral hemorrhage” on July 9 and confirmed in court the claims of Chen’s family lawyer, who previously said she died of severe head trauma and multiple injuries. trauma to his body.

Dawson has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer Iqbal Khan is contesting the unsigned statements Dawson gave to police, known in Fiji as a “cautionary interview”, in which he allegedly confessed to killing Chen. After the interview, he refused to sign the document and, through his lawyer, maintained that he was innocent.

HONEYMOON MURDER IN FIJI: US BRADLEY DAWSON ‘NOT IN GOOD HEALTH’, SEEKS BAIL IN BRUTAL MURDER OF HIS WIFE

Judge Riyaz Hamza was due to rule on the bail request, and another hearing was already scheduled for September 26 as prosecutors and the defense argue over the unsigned cautionary interview.

Prosecutor Alvin Singh and attorneys for Chen’s family had opposed bail for Dawson, who they said was indeed a risk of leakage after he allegedly left his GPS watch and phone at the resort and fled with just his wallet and passport in the hours after Chen’s brutal death. Khan said the state was already in possession of Dawson’s passport, that he had consented to return it, and that he had no other passports or travel documents.

The medical examiner found “multiple blunt force injuries around the head and face,” Ronald Gordon, her family’s attorney, previously told Fox News Digital. When his parents visited him in the morgue, he added, his mother “was inconsolable with the injuries”.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the authorities, a woman who was staying on Turtle Island at the same time as the couple said Dawson and his wife seemed happy the night of the alleged fight. According to the police report, the holidaymaker said she later heard “loud banging noises” in the couple’s bedroom.

Dawson and Chen tied the knot in February after just a few months of dating and moved into a new home in Memphis, but Gordon said Dawson previously visited Fiji with an ex-wife just two years ago.

Fox News’ Tim Tava and Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.